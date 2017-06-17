Live Indonesia SSP, badminton scores and updates: Kidambi Srikanth leads in third game against Son Wan Ho; HS Prannoy ousted

Quarter-finals report: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy on Friday stormed into the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open Superseries Premier after defeating reigning world and Olympic champion Chen Long of China in what he termed was a "very exhausting" quarter-final battle at the Jakarta Convention Center.
A day after knocking Olympic medallist and six-time Indonesia Open winner Lee Chong Wei out, the unseeded Prannoy stunned Long 21-18, 16-21, 21-19 in a match lasting an hour and 15 minutes.
"The match was very exhausting. I knew that Chen Long felt the same. I also knew that he even more exhausted as I did not make any mistake in the match, capable of making the shuttle still in the badminton lawn," Prannoy said after the match, as reported by Xinhua news agency.
Long's defeat to the Indian also ended China's campaign in the men's singles category of the tournament.
Prannoy played aggressively from the start and never allowed Long to dictate the terms. The Chinese, however, looked rusty as he is coming into the tournament after a break. Long struggled with his movement and conceded the first game 18-21.
He sealed the second game, riding on his deft net-game. But Prannoy then again got back to his very best and snatched the third by forcing Long to retrieve from difficult and wide positions.
Prannoy joined compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the semi-finals as the latter got the better of Chinese Taipei's Tzu Wei Wang 21-15, 21-14 in 37 minutes.
In the semi-finals, Prannoy and Srikanth will meet Japanese qualifier Kazumasa Sakai and South Korean second seed Wan Ho Son respectively.
Sakai stunned England's Rajiv Ouseph 13-21, 21-16, 21-10, while Son bested Chinese Taipei's sixth seed Chou Tien Chen 21-15, 21-17.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Jun 17, 2017
Kidambi Srikanth vs Son Wan Ho
India's Srikanth takes on second-seed Korean Son Wan Ho in what will be their seventh meeting in four years. The Korean enjoys a 4-2 lead in the overall head-to-head encounters against Srikanth. However, the Indian ace shuttler won the previous match in straight games at the 2015 Denmark Open.
HS Prannoy vs Kazumasa Sakai
Both unseeded players take on each other for the second time in a BWF tournament. Sakai got the better of Prannoy last time they met at the same event in 2013. However, the Indian shuttler is in the form of his life after registering emphatic wins over former World champion Lee Chong Wei and reigning Olympic winner Chen Long.
All eyes will be on Prannoy as he plays his first ever Superseries semi-final game.
The matches will start at 10:00 AM IST.
17-16! Srikanth has taken the lead with an unplayable cross court shot. Son Wan looks under pressure now.
15-14! Clever moves from Srikanth enables him to go and take the advantage in the third and final game.
12-13! Finally, Srikanth ends up on the winning side of a 31-shot rally and is just one point away from levelling the scores.
13-10! Srikanth is frustrated as his jump smash hits the net yet again. Errors just can't stop flowing from the Indian shuttler's racquet.
7-7! The drift inside the Jakarta Convention Center is playing its part in this exciting semi-final clash between Srikanth and Son Wan. The Indian shuttler's attacking shots are landing wide or hitting the net.
6-4! Srikanth takes a two-point lead and has repositioned himself to return quickly.
3-3! There is nothing to separate the two in the third game. This is turning out to be a cracker of a match!
Son Wan Ho wins the second game: 21-14
Despite trailing for the major point of the game, the Korean sets up a fine comeback through a handful of forehand and backhand drives to force the match into a decider. Srikanth committed a lot of errors towards the end of the game.
19-14! Son Wan looks set to clinch the second game as Srikanth has lost the control of his net shots from the forecourt.
13-17! From being 13-10 down, Son Wan wins seven points on the trot to take a four-point lead in the second game. Srikanth needs to cover his backcourt.
13-10! Srikanth maintains the lead in the second game.
10-9! Looks like Son Wan is eager to turn the tables in the second game. He pips Srikanth and holds a narrow one-point lead.
8-5! Three points for Srikanth as well. The Indian plays two cross-court shots with perfection.
6-5! Three successive points for Son Wan through forehand drives puts Srikanth under pressure now.
6-2! Now that's an indication of Srikanth's dominating play. More importantly, the 24-year-old has covered the court swiftly.
The second game gets underway and Srikanth takes a 3-1 lead as he connects the shuttle with power to execute his favourite jump smash.
Srikanth Kidambi wins first game: 21-15
The Indian shuttler has played a series of attacking shots as Son Wan was caught napping at times on the forecourt. There is no hiding that Kidambi likes to play net shots and he has shown it in the first game.
19-13! Srikanth is running away with the lead. Needs two more points to seal the deal!
18-12! Srikanth is just dominating with his clinical net play from the forecourt. Son Wan can't lunge towards the either of the tramlines in time to lift th shuttle.
15-11! Srikanth hits an outstanding 377 KPH winner to restore a four-point lead in the first game.
12-10! Son Wan strikes back by winning four back-to-back points, all from the forecourt to set up a comeback.
12-6! Srikanth wins five points on the trot to unsettle the Korean shuttler. The Indian has an amazing range of attacking shots!
9-6! Both shuttlers win a point each to keep the pressure.
7-6! Son Wan wins three consecutive shots, two of which came off Srikanth's errors and one was an intelligent move by the Korean to unsettle his opponent.
6-4! Srikanth is slowly picking up the pace and finishing shots cleanly. Son Wan is looking to target the baseline.
3-3! Son Wan tries a backhand drive but Srikanth was quick enough to return it with a superb cross-court smash.
2-1! Srikanth misjudges two consecutive lobbed shots that landed on the backcourt.
Sayaka Sato beats Nitchaon Jindapol: 13-21, 21-18, 21-14
Japan's Sayaka enters the final of the women's singles after beating a tired Jindapol in three games. The Japanese made a fine comeback after losing the first game and stuck to her defensive plan right till the end.
Oh dear! It looks like Jindapol is some pain after stretching her hamstrings in a tiring 41-shot rally that ended up in favour of Sayaka. The Thai shuttler trails 9-11.
Sayaka Sato wins second game: 21-18
Japan's Sayaka showed a resilient performance towards the end of the second game to snatch a series of points. Jindapol was stretched on the backcourt at times despite her quick footwork.
Nitchaon Jindapol beats first game: 21-13
A dominant performance by Thailand's Jindapol in the first game allows her to maintain the pressure on Sayaka Sato. The Japanese shuttler has been on point defensively but struggled with her choice of shots.
The second game gets underway!
Kidambi Srikanth vs Son Wan Ho
India's Srikanth takes on second-seed Korean Son Wan Ho in what will be their seventh meeting in four years. The Korean enjoys a 4-2 lead in the overall head-to-head encounters against Srikanth. However, the Indian ace shuttler won the previous match in straight games at the 2015 Denmark Open.
Kazumasa Sakai beats HS Prannoy: 17-21, 28-26, 21-18
Finally, a humdinger of a match comes to an end in favour of the unseeded Kazumasa who put up a fine show despite Prannoy's attacking domination throughout the match. Notably, the Japanese shuttler was 5 match points down in the second game but he managed to get a grip over his net flicks and take the game away from Prannoy. Kasumasa also defeated Rajiv Ouseph in a similar fashion yesterday with a fine comeback to snatch the second and third game and enter the semis.
Elsewhere, it was a heartbreak for Prannoy who played his first Superseries semi-final and looked certain to win the tie. He succumbed to errors and mis-hits towards the end of both, second and deciding game which proved costly at the end.