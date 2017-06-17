Live Indonesia SSP, badminton scores and updates: Kidambi Srikanth in action against Son Wan Ho; HS Prannoy ousted

Quarter-finals report: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy on Friday stormed into the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open Superseries Premier after defeating reigning world and Olympic champion Chen Long of China in what he termed was a "very exhausting" quarter-final battle at the Jakarta Convention Center.
A day after knocking Olympic medallist and six-time Indonesia Open winner Lee Chong Wei out, the unseeded Prannoy stunned Long 21-18, 16-21, 21-19 in a match lasting an hour and 15 minutes.
"The match was very exhausting. I knew that Chen Long felt the same. I also knew that he even more exhausted as I did not make any mistake in the match, capable of making the shuttle still in the badminton lawn," Prannoy said after the match, as reported by Xinhua news agency.
Long's defeat to the Indian also ended China's campaign in the men's singles category of the tournament.
Prannoy played aggressively from the start and never allowed Long to dictate the terms. The Chinese, however, looked rusty as he is coming into the tournament after a break. Long struggled with his movement and conceded the first game 18-21.
He sealed the second game, riding on his deft net-game. But Prannoy then again got back to his very best and snatched the third by forcing Long to retrieve from difficult and wide positions.
Prannoy joined compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the semi-finals as the latter got the better of Chinese Taipei's Tzu Wei Wang 21-15, 21-14 in 37 minutes.
In the semi-finals, Prannoy and Srikanth will meet Japanese qualifier Kazumasa Sakai and South Korean second seed Wan Ho Son respectively.
Sakai stunned England's Rajiv Ouseph 13-21, 21-16, 21-10, while Son bested Chinese Taipei's sixth seed Chou Tien Chen 21-15, 21-17.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Jun 17, 2017 02:25 pm | Updated Date: Jun 17, 2017 02:29 pm
Jun, 17 2017 IST
14:35 (IST)
14:34 (IST)
14:20 (IST)
14:20 (IST)
Nitchaon Jindapol beats first game: 21-13
A dominant performance by Thailand's Jindapol in the first game allows her to maintain the pressure on Sayaka Sato. The Japanese shuttler has been on point defensively but struggled with her choice of shots.
The second game gets underway!
13:31 (IST)
13:01 (IST)
12:48 (IST)
12:41 (IST)
12:40 (IST)
12:21 (IST)
18-17! Prannoy is not going to give up as he wins four points on the trot to fight his way into the match.
12:18 (IST)
12:18 (IST)
17-13! Kazumasa still holds a four-point lead in the third and final game. Prannoy will have to pull a miraculous comeback to snatch a win from hereon.
12:16 (IST)
16-11! Prannoy has been stretched on the backcourt at times with Kazumasa pushing the Indian shuttler behind. Kazumasa has looked comfortable with long rallies.
12:15 (IST)
12:12 (IST)
12-9! Prannoy gives away a point by hitting the shuttle hard towards Kazumasa's left tramline that lands just outside the line.
12:10 (IST)
12:10 (IST)
10-8! Prannoy looks a bit tired at the moment. Is he feeling fatigued after close matches against Lee Chong Wei and Chen Long?
12:08 (IST)
9-7! Prannoy wins another point to claw back in the final game. The momentum can shift anytime in the Indian's favour.
12:07 (IST)
12:05 (IST)
4-2! Kazumasa is piling the pressure on Prannoy in the third game and carries a two-point lead. Prannoy needs to keep his calm and deliver those wristy shots that he played in the first game.
12:03 (IST)
12:03 (IST)
11:58 (IST)
11:54 (IST)
25-25!
Unbelievable game of badminton between Prannoy and Kazumasa as the duo won't just give up!
11:53 (IST)
It's 24 each now. The Jakarta Convention Center is feeling the heat!
11:51 (IST)
22-22! NECK-AND-NECK in the second game as Prannoy and Kazumasa are giving everything they can to win each and every point.
11:49 (IST)
11:49 (IST)
18-16! Prannoy is slowly clawing back into the match. Kazumasa is struggling to lift shots from his forecourt.
11:44 (IST)
17-14! Kazamasu gifts two consecutive points as net errors come back to haunt him towards the end of the second game.
11:42 (IST)
15-10! Kazamasu maintains the lead as we approach the end of the second game. Prannoy needs to up his ante and dominate rallies from the baseline.
11:39 (IST)
14-9! Prannoy puts a bit of extra power to his lobbed drive but Kazamasu judges it correctly and leaves the shuttle to land outside the court.
11:37 (IST)
11:37 (IST)
9-3! And with that forehand drive, Kazamasu extends his lead in the second game.
11:35 (IST)
The second game gets underway!
5-2! Kazamasu looks more confident in the second game. He has avoided errors from the forecourt so far as his positioning has been much better.
11:32 (IST)
11:28 (IST)
20-15! Match point for Prannoy who has looked comfortable at the forecourt. His wrist shots are creating a lot of problems for the Japanese shuttler
11:22 (IST)
17-14! Prannoy keeps his cool and hits a cross court drop to extend his lead. Will he take the first game?
11:21 (IST)
16-12! Kazamasu is stretched on his left tramline but wins three points on the trot to close the gap in the first game.
11:19 (IST)
11:19 (IST)
15-8! Kazamasu is committing a lot of errors from the forecourt. Prannoy has managed to deliver drop shots and has opened up a seven-point lead.
11:16 (IST)
11:16 (IST)
9-3! It looks like Prannoy has mastered the art of hitting accurate net shots as he puts Kazamasu under pressure early in the first game.
11:12 (IST)
11:12 (IST)
2-2! Prannoy and Kazamasu have started well, both are looking to target the backcourt.
11:10 (IST)
10:48 (IST)
09:14 (IST)
09:11 (IST)
08:52 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the 2017 BCA Indonesia Superseries Premier as HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action today after causing major upsets yet again in the quarter-finals of men's singles. Prannoy got the better of reigning Olympic champion Chen Long in three games and will face Japan's Kazumasa Sakai, while Srikanth defeated the high-flying Tzu Wei Wang in straight games and is slated to face second seed Son Won Ho later in the day.
So, stick around for an action-packed morning as we will update you with the live scores and updates throughout the day!