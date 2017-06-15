Live Indonesia SSP, badminton scores and updates: HS Prannoy wins first game against Lee Chong Wei; Srikanth Kidambi advances

Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy moved into the second round while B. Sai Praneeth bowed out of the Indonesia Open Superseries Premier badminton tournament on Wednesday.
In a gruelling 56-minute battle, Srikanth edged past Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong 21-15, 17-21, 21-16, while in a contrasting match, Prannoy outplayed his Indonesian opponent Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-13, 21-18. It was the end of the road for Sai Praneeth as he lost to second seed Son Wan-ho of South Korea in straight games 21-14, 21-18.
In a marathon match, Srikanth started on a positive note, winning the first game. But soon the Guntur player lost his momentum and lost the second game. In the decider, Srikanth played to his strength and displayed some brilliant shots to prevail over his opponent.
In the other match, it was a cake walk for Prannoy as his opponent Ginting never looked in the contention. The Indian shuttler dominated throughout the match and ended up clinching the game.
In men's' doubles category, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were thrashed by Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia 9-21, 19-21 and crashed out of the prestigious tournament.
Womens' doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy also showed a dismal performance and bowed out of the meet. The Indian pair were beaten by Dian Fitriani and Nadya Melati of Indonesia 21-19, 19-21, 13-21 in a match which lasted more than one hour.
On Thursday afternoon, the Indians left in the fray in the singles events will present their credentials for claiming quarter-final berths. Prannoy will clash with top-ranked Lee Chong Wei, while Srikanth takes on Jorgensen. Saina Nehwal will cross swords with Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol, while PV Sindhu will play an evening match against Chinese-American Zhang Beiwen. The Indian doubles teams will no doubt watch from the sidelines, and cheer on their compatriots in the arena.
Highlights
HS Prannoy wins first game: 21-10
It just took 14 minutes for Prannoy to put himself in the driving seat in this pre-quarter-final clash against six-time Indonesia Open champion Lee Chong Wei. Superb drives from the forecourt enabled the Indian shuttler to deceive Lee, who was expecting long shots from the other side of the court.
The second game gets underway!
Srikanth Kidambi beats Jan O Jorgensen: 21-15, 20-22, 21-16
What a three-game thriller this match was! Srikanth showed glimpses of his outstanding attacking prowess in the final stages of the third game to enter the quarter-final in a 57-minute marathon against Jorgensen. The Indian ace looked uncomfortable while facing shots towards his tramlines but avoided the same in the third as he positioned himself well to attack.
Jan O Jorgensen wins the second game: 22-20
Jorgensen almost gave away the game in the dying stages of the second game. Srikanth succumbed to Jorgensen's deceptive shots from the forecourt and misjudged a few shots in the first half of the second game.
The third and final game gets underway!
Day 3 of the Indonesia Open Superseries Premier tournament will see India’s male shuttlers facing a trial by fire. While HS Prannoy will square off against the menacing Lee Chong Wei, who’s the top seed at the tournament, Kidambi Srikanth finds himself crossing paths with Danish fourth seed Jan O Jorgensen.
Among other Indian shuttlers in action today are Saina Nehwal, who will take Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol, and 4th seeded PV Sindhu, who takes on USA’s Beiwen Zhang.
The biggest names in the sport will also take the court at the Jakarta Convention Center today. The women’s singles matches will be headlined by top-seeded Tai Tzu Ying’s clash with home favourite Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. The other notable players in action in the category are sixth seed Sun Yu, who squares off against Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand, fifth seed Sung Ji Hyun, who takes on Fitriani Fitriani and third seed Akane Yamaguchi, who takes the court against Japanese compatriot Nozomi Okuhara.
The men’s singles event will see eighth seed Chen Long (facing Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie), fifth seed Shi Yuqi (facing England’s Rajiv Ouseph), sixth seed Chou Tien Chen (facing Denmark’s Anders Antonsen) and second seed Son Wan Ho (facing Zhao Junpeng).
The mixed doubles event will see top seeds Zheng Siwei and Chen Qingchen of China taking on Japan’s Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino. England’s fifth seeded pairing of Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock will also take the court, facing home favourites Alfian Eko Prasetya and Annisa Saufika.
19-17! Prannoy smashes down the court and is two points away from a famous win!
Elsewhere....
Elsewhere....
17-13! Lee misjudges the drop and leaves it. Prannoy is just four points away from beating the six-time champion.
13-13! Lee bounces back as Prannoy hits the net twice. Errors did the damage in the first game for Lee but he looks sharper in the second.
8-5! Prannoy has taken the lead again. Looks like Lee's long rally trick is turning against him as Prannoy is successfully lifting shots in return.
3-2! Lee is pushing for long rallies to drain his Indian counterpart. Prannoy needs to focus on his footwork and backcourt to avoid attacking moves from the Malaysian.
One way traffic in the first game. Amazing confidence and shot-selection from Prannoy.
14-7! Prannoy holds onto his lead in the first game against Lee. This could turn out to be a great win for the Indian after recovering from an injury recently. He showed how comfortable he was on the baseline against Anthony Ginting in the first round. Can he replicate the same against the Malaysian legend?
5-0! HS Prannoy takes an unassailable five-point lead against top-seed Lee Chong Wei and puts the Malaysian under serious pressure. Are we in for yet another upset after Lin Dan was knocked out in the first round yesterday?
20-13! Srikanth opens up a seven-point lead in the third game and is just a point away from sealing his quarter-final spot.
14-10! Srikanth smashes one down Jorgensen's right tramline to take a four-point lead in the third game. It looks like the World No 14 is banking on his attacking prowess.
8-6! Srikanth makes a sensational comeback with a barrage of backhand shots and net shots to make the match even more interesting.
5-0! Jorgensen is running away with the lead as he opens a five-point gap in the deciding game. The tiring rallies are doing the damage for the Indian shuttler after Jorgensen smashes a couple towards the tramlines. Srikanth must concentrate on covering the court and play some net flicks to make a comeback.
WHAT A GAME!
18-16! Jorgensen still maintains a two-point lead in the second game. Brilliant court-coverage!
15-12! Srikanth has defended Jorgensen's forehand drives pretty well but he hasn't done enough to stretch the Dane. If he continues to play defensively, then he might get himself under pressure.
11-10! It is neck-and-neck in the second round as well. Srikanth led 11-10 in the first game and ended up winning it. Will Jorgensen take control of the second game from here?
6-5! Jorgensen strikes back with an unplayable crosscourt smash and takes a one-point lead. It will be interesting to see who leads at the break of the second game.
4-3! Srikanth has maintained the pressure on the Danish shuttler with a one-point lead in the second game.
Kidambi Srikanth wins first game: 21-15
World No 14 Srikanth is on the top of his game at the moment as he looks comfortable at the forecourt and has played quick wrist shots to unsettle Jorgensen.
The second game gets underway!
16-14! Jorgensen manages to lift the drop shot but fails to scoop the shuttle in return. Srikanth is forcing the Dane to play shots from the forecourt.
15-11! Notably, Srikanth is not allowing Jorgensen to cover the backcourt. He wins two consecutive points with crosscourt shots.
6-6! Both Srikanth and Jorgensen are playing attacking shots right from the word 'go'. Srikanth is looking pumped up after his brilliant fightback against Wong Wing Ki Vincent.
Kidambi and Jorgensen have entered the court. Time for some action!
Kidambi Srikanth vs Jan O Jorgensen
Srikanth faces Danish ace Jorgensen for the fifth time as both the shuttlers are tied on 2-2 in the overall head-to-head meetings. Srikanth and Jorgensen are making their way back into the international circuit after being out with injuries.
Lee Chong Wei vs HS Prannoy
Lee and Prannoy have faced each other on two occasions – 2014 Denmark Open and 2013 India Open – where the Malaysian registered comfortable victories in straight games. Lee is aiming for his seventh Indonesia title, while Prannoy is coming back from a minor injury after missing the Singapore and Malaysia Superseries events.
