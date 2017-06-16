Live Indonesia SSP, badminton scores and updates: HS Prannoy stuns Chen Long, Kidambi Srikanth into semis

Day 3 match report: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy stunned defending champion Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia to enter the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Open Superseries Premier badminton tournament on Thursday.
The unseeded Prannoy outplayed top seed Wei 21-10, 21-18 in a match lasting around 40 minutes.
The 34-year-old seasoned Malaysian player won Indonesia Open Superseries in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2016. His champion record in the annual tournament is comparable to Indonesian players Taufik Hidayat and Ardy B Wiranata.
After winning the crucial match, Prannoy said that the Malaysian player was not at his best.
"I did not have a prediction to win this match. All I did was trying to play more aggressive," Prannoy said.
In the upcoming quarter-final match, the Indian shuttler would take on the winner of a qualifying match between China's seeded player Cheng Long and Indonesian player Jonatan Christie.
In the other men's singles match, Kidambi Srikanth defeated fourth seed Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark to advance. The Guntur-born player took around one hour to beat his opponent 21-15, 20-22, 21-16.
In women's singles category, it was a bad day for Saina Nehwal and Rio Olympic Bronze medallist, PV Sindhu, as they lost their matches and bowed out of the tournament.
Saina was beaten by Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol 15-21, 21-6, 16-21 in a marathon match of over one hour while fourth seed Sindhu was outplayed by Beiwen Zhang 21-15, 12-21, 18-21.
Published Date: Jun 16, 2017 03:55 pm | Updated Date: Jun 16, 2017 03:56 pm
Jun, 16 2017 IST
Highlights
16:05 (IST)
HS Prannoy upsets Chen Long to enter semis: 21-18, 16-21, 21-19
What an outstanding display from HS Prannoy to stun the reigning Olympic champion Chen Long in three games. The Kerala-born shuttler knocked yet another higher-ranked shuttler at the BCA Indonesia Superseries Premier event. His aggressive approach in pressure situations made the difference against Long, who tried to mix his game with a blend of attack and defence but unfortunately couldn't do much when needed the most. This is Prannoy's first ever entry in a Superseries semi-final.
15:54 (IST)
19-17! Brilliant reflexes from the Indian shuttler, Long was left in no man's land. Prannoy is just two points away from winning.
15:51 (IST)
15:50 (IST)
17-15! Amazing footwork from Prannoy there as Long was caught napping on the backcourt. Two-point lead for the Indian!
15:47 (IST)
15-13! A bit of shift in the momentum right now as Prannoy has a grip over the baseline and his thwarting Long on the forecourt.
15:45 (IST)
13-12! Two consecutive jump smashes from Prannoy allows him to open a one-point lead in the third game. Will he take the game from here?
15:43 (IST)
11-10! Long leads at the mid-interval of the third game. There is absolutely nothing to separate the two shuttlers.
15:42 (IST)
Srikanth is maintaining the lead over Tzu Wei!
15:40 (IST)
15:40 (IST)
15:38 (IST)
Elsewhere....
Kidambi Srikanth leads 7-5 in the second game against Tzu Wei. The Indian ace looks in great shape and is effortlessly managing to deliver shots from the forecourt and the backcourt.
15:36 (IST)
6-4! A superb crosscourt drive by Long creates a problem for Prannoy.
15:34 (IST)
4-3! Fatigue is a big worry for Prannoy as he struggles to lunge near his left tramline to return a drop shot. Long leads by a single point in the decider.
15:33 (IST)
Chen Long takes second game: 21-16
The Chinese shuttler fought back brilliantly to force the match into a decider. Prannoy looked hesitant to play forehand drives towards the end of the second game and Long took complete control of it.
The third and final game gets underway.
15:30 (IST)
15:26 (IST)
19-16! Long wins three points and looks set to send this match into a decider. He is three points away from taking the third game.
15:25 (IST)
16-16! Prannoy is back level in the second game. Long's lobbed drive lands wide.
15:24 (IST)
16-14! Chen Long opens a two-point lead another unforced error gifts a point to the Chinese shuttler.
15:22 (IST)
14-13! Prannoy is doing exceptionally well with attacking shots at the moment but still trails by a point in the second game.
15:20 (IST)
13-11! A tiring 30-shot rally ends in Long's favour as he responds brilliantly to Prannoy's cross smash.
15:19 (IST)
12-11! It is close in the second game as both shuttlers are throwing everything at the moment. Prannoy needs to up the ante and try to attack from the forecourt.
15:18 (IST)
15:17 (IST)
15:15 (IST)
9-7! Four straight points for Long there as Prannoy struggled to lift the crosscourt drops.
15:13 (IST)
6-4! Prannoy continues his attacking approach in the second game against a defensive Long.
15:10 (IST)
15:08 (IST)
HS Prannoy wins first game: 21-18
A dominating performance from World No 25 Prannoy puts eighth-seed Chen Long under tremendous pressure after the former takes the first game. A win over Long would be a massive boost for the Kerala-born shuttler who missed out on tournaments due to minor injuries.
Second game gets underway!
15:04 (IST)
21-18! Long wins three points on the trot to put some pressure on high-flying Prannoy. Match point for the Indian shuttler!
15:00 (IST)
18-15! Long closes the gap as Prannoy is troubled by unforced errors on the net.
15:00 (IST)
14:59 (IST)
17-11! Prannoy is successfully returning Long's defensive shots with jump smashes. That was his second consecutive smash!
14:58 (IST)
14-9! Prannoy is easily lifting all the drop shots and forcing the play into a rally. Long, on the other side, is looking to outplay the Indian with quick net shots but it's clearly not working for him.
15-9! Now that was a superb crosscourt smash by Prannoy to extend his lead in the first game.
14:53 (IST)
14:53 (IST)
10-7! Brilliant footwork from the basepoint earns Prannoy another point against Chen Long who seems to be more defensive today.
14:49 (IST)
8-5! Prannoy takes a three-point lead as he looks comfortable with the net shots and forehand drives.
14:44 (IST)
14:43 (IST)
2-2! Prannoy and Long have started will with pacey wrist shots in the first game.
14:40 (IST)
14:38 (IST)
HS Prannoy vs Chen Long: Preview
Coming after a courageous win over World No 3 Lee Chong Wei, Indian shuttler Prannoy faces China's Chen Long in the quarter-final of the men's singles. Both shuttlers have faced each other on three occasions where the Chinese shuttler holds the upper hand with a 3-0 margin. However, it will be interesting to see how Prannoy plays against Long, keeping his fitness issues in mind.
14:31 (IST)
14:22 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE coverage of the quarter-finals of the 2017 BCA Indonesia Superseries Premier as today's exciting matches include HS Prannoy's clash with eight-seed Chen Long and Kidambi Srikanth's test against high-flying Tzu Wei Wang. Tai Tzu Ying vs Nitchaon Jindapol, Sung Ji Hyun vs Chen Xiaochin and Akane Yamaguchi vs Sayaka Sato are the clashes to watch ou for. Stick around for all the live scores and updates throughout the Day 4.