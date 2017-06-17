Live Indonesia SSP, badminton scores and updates: HS Prannoy leads 1-0 against Kazamasu Sakai, Kidambi Srikanth to play next

Quarter-finals report: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy on Friday stormed into the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open Superseries Premier after defeating reigning world and Olympic champion Chen Long of China in what he termed was a "very exhausting" quarter-final battle at the Jakarta Convention Center.
A day after knocking Olympic medallist and six-time Indonesia Open winner Lee Chong Wei out, the unseeded Prannoy stunned Long 21-18, 16-21, 21-19 in a match lasting an hour and 15 minutes.
"The match was very exhausting. I knew that Chen Long felt the same. I also knew that he even more exhausted as I did not make any mistake in the match, capable of making the shuttle still in the badminton lawn," Prannoy said after the match, as reported by Xinhua news agency.
Long's defeat to the Indian also ended China's campaign in the men's singles category of the tournament.
Prannoy played aggressively from the start and never allowed Long to dictate the terms. The Chinese, however, looked rusty as he is coming into the tournament after a break. Long struggled with his movement and conceded the first game 18-21.
He sealed the second game, riding on his deft net-game. But Prannoy then again got back to his very best and snatched the third by forcing Long to retrieve from difficult and wide positions.
Prannoy joined compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the semi-finals as the latter got the better of Chinese Taipei's Tzu Wei Wang 21-15, 21-14 in 37 minutes.
In the semi-finals, Prannoy and Srikanth will meet Japanese qualifier Kazumasa Sakai and South Korean second seed Wan Ho Son respectively.
Sakai stunned England's Rajiv Ouseph 13-21, 21-16, 21-10, while Son bested Chinese Taipei's sixth seed Chou Tien Chen 21-15, 21-17.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Jun 17, 2017 11:24 am | Updated Date: Jun 17, 2017 11:26 am
Jun, 17 2017 IST
Highlights
11:35 (IST)
The second game gets underway!
5-2! Kazamasu looks more confident in the second game. He has avoided errors from the forecourt so far as his positioning has been much better.
11:32 (IST)
HS Prannoy wins first game 21-17
Now that was a clinical show from World No 25 Prannoy as he gets the better of a defensive Kazamasu in 20 minutes and takes a 1-0 lead. The Kerala-born shuttler's court coverage has been admirable in the tournament so far. Kazamasu, on the other hand, relied more on his defensive side of the game.
11:28 (IST)
20-15! Match point for Prannoy who has looked comfortable at the forecourt. His wrist shots are creating a lot of problems for the Japanese shuttler
11:22 (IST)
17-14! Prannoy keeps his cool and hits a cross court drop to extend his lead. Will he take the first game?
11:21 (IST)
16-12! Kazamasu is stretched on his left tramline but wins three points on the trot to close the gap in the first game.
11:19 (IST)
11:19 (IST)
15-8! Kazamasu is committing a lot of errors from the forecourt. Prannoy has managed to deliver drop shots and has opened up a seven-point lead.
11:16 (IST)
11:16 (IST)
9-3! It looks like Prannoy has mastered the art of hitting accurate net shots as he puts Kazamasu under pressure early in the first game.
11:12 (IST)
11:12 (IST)
11:10 (IST)
2-2! Prannoy and Kazamasu have started well, both are looking to target the backcourt.
10:48 (IST)
HS Prannoy vs Kazumasa Sakai
Both unseeded players take on each other for the second time in a BWF tournament. Sakai got the better of Prannoy last time they met at the same event in 2013. However, the Indian shuttler is in the form of his life after registering emphatic wins over former World champion Lee Chong Wei and reigning Olympic winner Chen Long.
All eyes will be on Prannoy as he plays his first ever Superseries semi-final game.
09:14 (IST)
The matches will start at 10:00 AM IST.
Don't forget to cheer for your favourite shuttlers!
09:11 (IST)
08:52 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the 2017 BCA Indonesia Superseries Premier as HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action today after causing major upsets yet again in the quarter-finals of men's singles. Prannoy got the better of reigning Olympic champion Chen Long in three games and will face Japan's Kazumasa Sakai, while Srikanth defeated the high-flying Tzu Wei Wang in straight games and is slated to face second seed Son Won Ho later in the day.
So, stick around for an action-packed morning as we will update you with the live scores and updates throughout the day!