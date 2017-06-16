Live Indonesia SSP, badminton scores and updates: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth enter semis, Nitchaon Jindapol beats Tai Tzu Ying

Day 3 match report: Indian shuttler HS Prannoy stunned defending champion Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia to enter the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Open Superseries Premier badminton tournament on Thursday.
The unseeded Prannoy outplayed top seed Wei 21-10, 21-18 in a match lasting around 40 minutes.
The 34-year-old seasoned Malaysian player won Indonesia Open Superseries in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2016. His champion record in the annual tournament is comparable to Indonesian players Taufik Hidayat and Ardy B Wiranata.
After winning the crucial match, Prannoy said that the Malaysian player was not at his best.
"I did not have a prediction to win this match. All I did was trying to play more aggressive," Prannoy said.
In the upcoming quarter-final match, the Indian shuttler would take on the winner of a qualifying match between China's seeded player Cheng Long and Indonesian player Jonatan Christie.
In the other men's singles match, Kidambi Srikanth defeated fourth seed Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark to advance. The Guntur-born player took around one hour to beat his opponent 21-15, 20-22, 21-16.
In women's singles category, it was a bad day for Saina Nehwal and Rio Olympic Bronze medallist, PV Sindhu, as they lost their matches and bowed out of the tournament.
Saina was beaten by Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol 15-21, 21-6, 16-21 in a marathon match of over one hour while fourth seed Sindhu was outplayed by Beiwen Zhang 21-15, 12-21, 18-21.
Published Date: Jun 16, 2017 06:20 pm | Updated Date: Jun 16, 2017 06:21 pm
Jun, 16 2017 IST
Highlights
Nitchaon Jindapol beats Tai Tzu Ying: 21-19, 8-21, 21-17
Tai Tzu's tournament-winning streak comes to an end after Jindapol upsets the World No 1 in three games to enter the semis of the women's singles. Jindapol had a grip on her base position and pounced on Tai's errors throughout the match. Despite a shaky second game, the Thai shuttler managed to keep her calm and decided to push her opponent on the backcourt for better court coverage.
The loss to Jindapol also means that defending champion Tai Tzu finally tasted defeat after her brilliant run in Superseries tournaments, starting from the 2016 Yonex-Sunrise Hong Kong Open in November. Jindapol is on a roll as she beats two former champions - Saina Nehwal and now Tai Tzu Ying.
HS Prannoy upsets Chen Long to enter semis: 21-18, 16-21, 21-19
What an outstanding display from HS Prannoy to stun the reigning Olympic champion Chen Long in three games. The Kerala-born shuttler knocked yet another higher-ranked shuttler at the BCA Indonesia Superseries Premier event. His aggressive approach in pressure situations made the difference against Long, who tried to mix his game with a blend of attack and defence but unfortunately couldn't do much when needed the most. This is Prannoy's first ever entry in a Superseries semi-final.
Chen Long takes second game: 21-16
The Chinese shuttler fought back brilliantly to force the match into a decider. Prannoy looked hesitant to play forehand drives towards the end of the second game and Long took complete control of it.
The third and final game gets underway.
HS Prannoy wins first game: 21-18
A dominating performance from World No 25 Prannoy puts eighth-seed Chen Long under tremendous pressure after the former takes the first game. A win over Long would be a massive boost for the Kerala-born shuttler who missed out on tournaments due to minor injuries.
Second game gets underway!
HS Prannoy vs Chen Long: Preview
Coming after a courageous win over World No 3 Lee Chong Wei, Indian shuttler Prannoy faces China's Chen Long in the quarter-final of the men's singles. Both shuttlers have faced each other on three occasions where the Chinese shuttler holds the upper hand with a 3-0 margin. However, it will be interesting to see how Prannoy plays against Long, keeping his fitness issues in mind.
18:46 (IST)
18:45 (IST)
Sung Ji Hyun wins first game: 21-6
A dominant performance by Sung Ji there as she takes her position and hits a variety of shots to trounce Chen Xiaoxin in the first game. The Korean shuttler is untouchable when it comes to court coverage and it looks like Xiaoxin will have to up the ante to get a result out of this.
18:26 (IST)
True, eh?
18:20 (IST)
18:19 (IST)
Nitchaon Jindapol beats Tai Tzu Ying: 21-19, 8-21, 21-17
Tai Tzu's tournament-winning streak comes to an end after Jindapol upsets the World No 1 in three games to enter the semis of the women's singles. Jindapol had a grip on her base position and pounced on Tai's errors throughout the match. Despite a shaky second game, the Thai shuttler managed to keep her calm and decided to push her opponent on the backcourt for better court coverage.
The loss to Jindapol also means that defending champion Tai Tzu finally tasted defeat after her brilliant run in Superseries tournaments, starting from the 2016 Yonex-Sunrise Hong Kong Open in November. Jindapol is on a roll as she beats two former champions - Saina Nehwal and now Tai Tzu Ying.
17:59 (IST)
17-17! Jindapol claws back into the match with exceptional drives from the forecourt.
17:54 (IST)
16-12! Great choice of shots from Tai Tzu there as Jindapol fails to judge the drop shots.
17:51 (IST)
Tai Tzu leads the third game with a narrow one-point lead against Jindapol. Tai, who won the Indonesia Open last year, is looking to outplay Jindapol with backhand shots from the basepoint. Her returns, too, have been accurate.
17:48 (IST)
8-8! It's neck-and-neck in the third game as both Tai and Jindapol are putting up a courageous show to book a place in the semi-final.
17:36 (IST)
17:35 (IST)
19-6! Tai's deceptive shots on the tramline are doing all the work for her. What a comeback!
17:32 (IST)
11-2! Worrying times for Jindapol as Tai Tzu opens a nine-point lead at the mid-game interval of the second game. Decider looks likely now.
17:30 (IST)
6-1! Tai Tzu wins five points on the trot to unsettle Jindapol in the second game. She is now starting to hit a variety of shots from the basepoint, which in return, is doing good for the Chinese Taipei shuttler.
17:27 (IST)
17:26 (IST)
Nitchaon Jindapol wins first game: 21-19
Thailand's Jindapol handles Tai's attacking drives quite brilliantly to snatch the first game in 20 minutes. She has been delivering quick net shots from the forecourt despite Tai Tzu's swift court coverage.
17:23 (IST)
17:17 (IST)
16-16! It won't be an easy game for Tai who is struggling to take a lead in the first game.
17:13 (IST)
11-10! Nitchaon Jindapol takes the lead at the mid-game interval of the first game. Tai, on the other hand, is banking on deceptive shots and backhand drives. She needs to target the tramline.
17:10 (IST)
Rajiv Ouseph has taken the lead and looks in great shape going into the second game.
17:06 (IST)
5-5! Four minutes gone and both shuttlers are looking set for a superb match in the quarter-final of the women's singles.
17:00 (IST)
Tai Tzu Ying vs Nitchaon Jindapol
World No 1 Tai Tzu takes on Thailand's Jindapol for the eighth time in a BWF event. The Chinese Taipei shuttler holds a 7-nothing lead in the head-to-head meetings against Jindapol. The duo recently played at the Singapore Superseries where Tai registered a comfortable straight-game win in 37 minutes.
16:56 (IST)
Kidambi will face second seed Son Wan Ho who defeated sixth seed Chou Tein Chen 21-15, 21-17. HS Prannoy is yet to learn about his opponent as Rajiv Ouseph and Kazumasa Sakai fight it out for a place in the semis of men's singles.
16:18 (IST)
16:16 (IST)
16:10 (IST)
16:07 (IST)
16:05 (IST)
HS Prannoy upsets Chen Long to enter semis: 21-18, 16-21, 21-19
What an outstanding display from HS Prannoy to stun the reigning Olympic champion Chen Long in three games. The Kerala-born shuttler knocked yet another higher-ranked shuttler at the BCA Indonesia Superseries Premier event. His aggressive approach in pressure situations made the difference against Long, who tried to mix his game with a blend of attack and defence but unfortunately couldn't do much when needed the most. This is Prannoy's first ever entry in a Superseries semi-final.
15:54 (IST)
19-17! Brilliant reflexes from the Indian shuttler, Long was left in no man's land. Prannoy is just two points away from winning.
15:51 (IST)
15:50 (IST)
17-15! Amazing footwork from Prannoy there as Long was caught napping on the backcourt. Two-point lead for the Indian!
15:47 (IST)
15-13! A bit of shift in the momentum right now as Prannoy has a grip over the baseline and his thwarting Long on the forecourt.
15:45 (IST)
13-12! Two consecutive jump smashes from Prannoy allows him to open a one-point lead in the third game. Will he take the game from here?
15:43 (IST)
11-10! Long leads at the mid-interval of the third game. There is absolutely nothing to separate the two shuttlers.
15:42 (IST)
Srikanth is maintaining the lead over Tzu Wei!
15:40 (IST)
15:40 (IST)
15:38 (IST)
Elsewhere....
Kidambi Srikanth leads 7-5 in the second game against Tzu Wei. The Indian ace looks in great shape and is effortlessly managing to deliver shots from the forecourt and the backcourt.
15:36 (IST)
6-4! A superb crosscourt drive by Long creates a problem for Prannoy.
15:34 (IST)
4-3! Fatigue is a big worry for Prannoy as he struggles to lunge near his left tramline to return a drop shot. Long leads by a single point in the decider.
15:33 (IST)
Chen Long takes second game: 21-16
The Chinese shuttler fought back brilliantly to force the match into a decider. Prannoy looked hesitant to play forehand drives towards the end of the second game and Long took complete control of it.
The third and final game gets underway.
15:30 (IST)
15:26 (IST)
19-16! Long wins three points and looks set to send this match into a decider. He is three points away from taking the third game.
15:25 (IST)
16-16! Prannoy is back level in the second game. Long's lobbed drive lands wide.
15:24 (IST)
16-14! Chen Long opens a two-point lead another unforced error gifts a point to the Chinese shuttler.
15:22 (IST)
14-13! Prannoy is doing exceptionally well with attacking shots at the moment but still trails by a point in the second game.
15:20 (IST)
13-11! A tiring 30-shot rally ends in Long's favour as he responds brilliantly to Prannoy's cross smash.
15:19 (IST)
12-11! It is close in the second game as both shuttlers are throwing everything at the moment. Prannoy needs to up the ante and try to attack from the forecourt.
15:18 (IST)
15:17 (IST)
15:15 (IST)
9-7! Four straight points for Long there as Prannoy struggled to lift the crosscourt drops.