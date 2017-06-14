Live Indonesia SSP, badminton scores and updates: Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy bow out, Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth in action later

The Indian contingent had a spectacular opening day at the 2017 BCA Indonesia Super Series Premier with Saina Nehwal brushing aside Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon and Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu also breezing into the next round with a win over Pornpawee Chochuwong.
On Wednesday, all eyes will be on men's shuttlers like Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth and World No 29 HS Prannoy. While Praneeth will be up against second seeded Son Wan Ho of Korea, he has strengthened his credentials by clinching the Singapore Open and Thailand Grand Prix Gold recently.
Meanwhile, former World No 4 Srikanth, who missed out on the Singapore Open, will face off against Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong in a tense first round encounter.
The duo have not met since the 2016 Korea Open where the Hong Kong shuttler won the tie in three games.
Also in action on Wednesday is the doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who will take on the Indonesian pairing of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.
Published Date: Jun 14, 2017 03:34 pm | Updated Date: Jun 14, 2017 03:36 pm
Jun, 14 2017 IST
Highlights
Meanwhile, top seeded Malaysian Lee Chong Wei has been made to sweat to go past Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto 13-21, 21-10, 21-18 in his opener.
Meanwhile, India's young pairing of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy bow out of Indonesia Open after losing 9-21, 19-21 to home favourites Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.
15:33 (IST)
15:33 (IST)
15:30 (IST)
Meanwhile, top seeded Malaysian Lee Chong Wei has been made to sweat to go past Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto 13-21, 21-10, 21-18 in his opener.
15:11 (IST)
15:09 (IST)
The other Indians in the fray today include men's players like B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy besides the women's doubles pairing of N Sikki Reddy, Ashwini Ponnappa.
15:03 (IST)
15:01 (IST)
Meanwhile, India's young pairing of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy bow out of Indonesia Open after losing 9-21, 19-21 to home favourites Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.
13:58 (IST)
Fourth seeds in the women’s doubles competition, Jung Kyung Eun and Shin Seung Chan have beaten China’s Bao Yixin and Tang Jinhua 23-21, 21-13 in 44 minutes.
13:14 (IST)
In the men’s doubles event, China’s Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen, who were seeded third coming into the competition, have demolished Hong Kong pairing of Chin Chung and Tang Chun Man 21-18, 21-13.
12:54 (IST)
Sixth seeds Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda get an easy entry into the next round after their opponents Hung Ling Chen and Chi-Lin Wang retired due to injury with the score at 21-18, 14-10 after an intense 29-minute battle.
12:11 (IST)
Meanwhile, third seeds Chang Ye Na and Lee So Hee have brushed aside Denmark’s Maiken Fruergaard and Sara Thygesen 21-14, 21-13 in the women’s doubles event.
12:08 (IST)
In the women's doubles event, eighth-seeded pairing of Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto have gone past Malaysia’s Yin Loo Lim and Yap Cheng Wen in three games 21-18, 14-21, 21-12.
11:33 (IST)
These upsets should give heart to Indian shuttlers like HS Prannoy, who are in action today. Prannoy, remember, is coming back after a three-month gap. "I wasn't fit enough for Malaysia and Singapore Open. So, was focusing on getting the endurance back and that is my main aim," Prannoy had told Firstpost in the lead-up to the tournament. The 24-year-old, who will take the court against Indonesia's Anthony Ginting, has been focusing on long sessions following his first round exit in the India Open. He knows the odds are stacked up against him though. "The conditions would be tough. Playing against an Indonesian in Indonesia is not easy. I will give my best as I feel great physically," he added.
11:14 (IST)
The men's doubles event also has an equally noteworth upset. Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen have stunned Indonesian top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in straight games. The Danish pair won its men’s doubles clash 21-16, 21-16 in 34 minutes.
11:05 (IST)
And we already have an upset! China’s Huang Yaqiong and Yu Xiaohan have stunned top seeds from Japan Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi 21-7, 22-20 in the women's doubles event in a 44-minute encounter.
11:02 (IST)
That was our preview of the tournament, where we talk about the chances of the Indian shuttlers and the potential hurdles in their path. It is worth noting that so far Saina Nehwal is the only Indian to have won the tournament. Who are the best bets to win the event? Read the link below:
10:56 (IST)
Indonesia SSP: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, B Sai Praneeth aim to breach home dominion in quest for glory
All eyes will be on Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth to go all the way in search of India's fourth title at the BCA Indonesia Superseries Premier in Jakarta.
http://www.firstpost.com
10:28 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the 2017 BCA Indonesia Superseries Premier. After a great day in the office for Indian shuttlers like Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu on Tuesday, B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, N Sikki Reddy, Ashwini Ponnappa, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take guard on Wednesday. Stick around for all the live scores and updates.