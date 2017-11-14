LIVE India vs Myanmar, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier, Football Match Score and Updates: Jeje makes it 2-2 for hosts

Preview: The Indian football team landed on Sunday for the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 Qualifier tie against Myanmar on Tuesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.
The team headed to Goa after a six-day long preparatory camp in Mumbai.
Despite being the sole team from Group A to have already qualified for the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019, the players aren't in a mood to let the momentum slip as India presently stay unbeaten in 13 international matches.
Captain Sunil Chhetri, who scored the winner the last time when the two teams met in Yangon earlier this year, hailed Myanmar as a "very compact side".
"The entire country will get to see their technicalities when we meet them. There is no shame in admitting that they dominated us when we played in Yangon. But we were resilient. Also don't forget that they came back from 0-2 down to make it 2-2 against Kyrgyz Republic. That speaks of their strength," the striker said.
"It may sound cliché but we need to prove a point. We can't take the foot off the pedal and need to continue our winning streak," Chhetri added.
Central-defender Sandesh Jhingan also hailed Myanmar.
"They are a very hard working side who run a lot. In addition, their ball control is quite exemplary. They have a number of very good players in the middle and their No 10 is a special one. It's not going to be an easy match," Jhingan said.
"But we want to win. There isn't any place for any complacency just because we have already qualified. We need to continue the winning streak and will keep doing what we have been doing to get the result we want."
The weather here is pleasant with clear blue skies though there are predictions for light showers on match-day.
Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the sole Indian player to have played in the UEFA Europa League, said Myanmar were a very talented and technical side.
"They are strong unit with very talented and technically sound players who can create havoc with the ball. There will always be a tendency for all to underestimate them but we won't," he said.
Defender Pritam Kotal said India will approach the match the same way they have done in the last four matches.
"In our away match, we defended very well. They have some very nippy players and their touches are brilliant," the defender said.
"We are aware they need to win but at the same time we need to win too and will go all out to achieve it."
Published Date: Nov 14, 2017 07:10 pm | Updated Date: Nov 14, 2017 09:31 pm
Highlights
GOAAAAL! IND 2-2 MYA
Jeje makes it two goals for India. A brilliant take and a good finish.
45' IND 1-2 MYA
Alright then, second-half is underway. Stephen Constantine has not opted for any changes at this moment. For India, their defence has to up the ante. If they can keep Myanmar at bay then Indian attack will have an advantage.
Half-time! IND 1-2 MYA
Myanmar with a well-deserved lead but India created quite a few chances. A good half of football.
19' IND 1-2 MYA
GOAL! Myanmar take back the lead thanks to a powerful shot from No 10 Kyaw Ko Ko. It could've been saved, but goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu came up with a poor effort. Little uncharacteristic from the Indian goalie.
13' IND 1-1 MYA
GOAL! India are back on level terms after Chhetri makes no mistake in converting the penalty.
It was the captain who was fouled inside the box by a Myanmar defender. Clearly there were no doubts about the decision.
This is Chhetri's fourth goal in the tournament. He also scored when these two teams met last time in March.
IND 0-1 MYA
My goodness! Myanmar scored one of the fastest goal in the history of football. It took them just 13 seconds to get the lead. WHAT A START!
Here's the Indian line-up:
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Udanta Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Germanpreet Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Jeje Lalpekhlua and Sunil Chhetri
21:31 (IST)
India, deservingly, score their second goal of the match. It was a wonder long ball from Eugeneson as Jeje took it brilliantly and converts it with no mistake. This is a good chance for the host nation to put more pressure on Myanmar. They should think of a victory now.
21:27 (IST)
GOAAAAL! IND 2-2 MYA
Jeje makes it two goals for India. A brilliant take and a good finish.
21:25 (IST)
66' IND 1-2 MYA
Definitely India are playing better football in the second-half. They look threatening going forward, but just not up to the mark with their finishing. It looks like Myanmar will now concentrate on defending. They did replace their top player Kyaw Ko Ko with Tin Win Aung.
21:15 (IST)
55' IND 1-2 MYA
Bit scrappy from both the teams so far. India, though, are enjoying the better possession than their opponents. The hosts did not lose a game in the qualifiers, but if the scoreline stays the way it is now, the unbeaten record will come to an end.
21:05 (IST)
45' IND 1-2 MYA
Alright then, second-half is underway. Stephen Constantine has not opted for any changes at this moment. For India, their defence has to up the ante. If they can keep Myanmar at bay then Indian attack will have an advantage.
20:58 (IST)
That's how it looks after first-half.
LIVE India vs Myanmar, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier, Football Match Score and Updates: Visitors lead at half-time
20:56 (IST)
Phew! Fast and furious half of football.
It took just 14 seconds for Myanmar to take the lead, but India captain Chhetri pulled one back with a penalty. India were looking good after they equalised but Myanmar pulled one back thanks to Kyaw Ko Ko' shot from outside the box.
Myanmar were clearly the better side in the first-half. They created plenty of chances and made sure India pay for their defensive errors. Also, India were not very far behind when it came to chances. They were denied what looked like a clear penalty just before the break.
20:48 (IST)
Half-time! IND 1-2 MYA
Myanmar with a well-deserved lead but India created quite a few chances. A good half of football.
20:38 (IST)
Myanmar lacking defensive discipline.
20:36 (IST)
31' IND 1-2 MYA
India asked for another penalty but referee denied it. Replays showed skipper Chhetri was indeed fouled by Myanmar defender. Myanmar, surely are the dominating side, but India are creating chances. It's a good sign for the home team.
20:29 (IST)
25' IND 1-2 MYA
Really poor from India to concede the second goal. Just when they were finding their groove, Gurpreet Singh concedes a bad goal. Before the game, India gave away just one goal in four matches. Now they have given away two inside the first 25 minutes.
20:24 (IST)
Need to wake up!
20:23 (IST)
19' IND 1-2 MYA
GOAL! Myanmar take back the lead thanks to a powerful shot from No 10 Kyaw Ko Ko. It could've been saved, but goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu came up with a poor effort. Little uncharacteristic from the Indian goalie.
20:17 (IST)
WOW!
20:16 (IST)
A classic goal!
20:16 (IST)
13' IND 1-1 MYA
GOAL! India are back on level terms after Chhetri makes no mistake in converting the penalty.
It was the captain who was fouled inside the box by a Myanmar defender. Clearly there were no doubts about the decision.
This is Chhetri's fourth goal in the tournament. He also scored when these two teams met last time in March.
20:11 (IST)
9' IND 0-1 MYA
It has been frantic start by Myanmar. This was very much expected, but Myanmar went bonkers right from the word go. Indian defence need to maintain their concentration. They are all over now, without any proper organisation. They are lucky that they are behind with just one goal.
20:05 (IST)
Very sloppy!
20:04 (IST)
IND 0-1 MYA
My goodness! Myanmar scored one of the fastest goal in the history of football. It took them just 13 seconds to get the lead. WHAT A START!
20:02 (IST)
1' IND 0-0 MYA
Well, it's kick-off at Margao's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Myanmar cannot afford a defeat against India so it's expected that they will be more offensive than India. The host team are usually compact in their defence and they will have to maintain the same today as well.
19:55 (IST)
It's almost time!
19:46 (IST)
AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India have their task cut out against Myanmar with key players missing
India's biggest worry going into the match is the absence of two key players. Midfield anchor Rowllin Borges and striker Balwant Singh will miss the game due to injuries.
http://www.firstpost.com
19:45 (IST)
India are missing few key placers today. Midfielder Rowllin Borges and striker Balwant Singh are out injured. Both players played a huge part in India qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup. It's not a must-win match for India so there's not much headache for Stephen Constantine, but it will be interesting to see how he copes up without those key players.
Big chance for youngsters like Germanpreet Singh and Jerry Lalrinzuala to make an impression.
19:39 (IST)
Here's the Indian line-up:
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Udanta Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Germanpreet Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Jeje Lalpekhlua and Sunil Chhetri
19:24 (IST)
Interesting selection by Stephen Constantine. Usual starter Narayan Das is on the bench and his place is taken by Jerry Lalrinzuala. India will have the pace of Udanta Singh in the wings, while youngster Germanpreet Singh also gets a surprise start.
19:21 (IST)
Indian players are out for the warm-up.
19:20 (IST)
That's the team sheet of India.
19:17 (IST)
Thanks to India's thumping 4-1 victory against Macau last month, they have already qualified for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in UAE. Stephen Constantine side are on top of their group with four wins in as many matches. They started their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Myanmar followed by another 1-0 win against Kyrgyz Republic. Next they travelled to Macau and defeated them 2-0 and their last match against the same team in Bengaluru also ended in India's favour.
It has been a terrific performance from India and today, they will look to maintain their winning run against their Southeast Asian rivals.
19:01 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Myanmar AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match.