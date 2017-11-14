LIVE India vs Myanmar, AFC Asian Cup Qualifier, Football Match Score and Updates: India look to maintain their winning run

Preview: The Indian football team landed on Sunday for the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 Qualifier tie against Myanmar on Tuesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.
The team headed to Goa after a six-day long preparatory camp in Mumbai.
Despite being the sole team from Group A to have already qualified for the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019, the players aren't in a mood to let the momentum slip as India presently stay unbeaten in 13 international matches.
Captain Sunil Chhetri, who scored the winner the last time when the two teams met in Yangon earlier this year, hailed Myanmar as a "very compact side".
"The entire country will get to see their technicalities when we meet them. There is no shame in admitting that they dominated us when we played in Yangon. But we were resilient. Also don't forget that they came back from 0-2 down to make it 2-2 against Kyrgyz Republic. That speaks of their strength," the striker said.
"It may sound cliché but we need to prove a point. We can't take the foot off the pedal and need to continue our winning streak," Chhetri added.
Central-defender Sandesh Jhingan also hailed Myanmar.
"They are a very hard working side who run a lot. In addition, their ball control is quite exemplary. They have a number of very good players in the middle and their No 10 is a special one. It's not going to be an easy match," Jhingan said.
"But we want to win. There isn't any place for any complacency just because we have already qualified. We need to continue the winning streak and will keep doing what we have been doing to get the result we want."
The weather here is pleasant with clear blue skies though there are predictions for light showers on match-day.
Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the sole Indian player to have played in the UEFA Europa League, said Myanmar were a very talented and technical side.
"They are strong unit with very talented and technically sound players who can create havoc with the ball. There will always be a tendency for all to underestimate them but we won't," he said.
Defender Pritam Kotal said India will approach the match the same way they have done in the last four matches.
"In our away match, we defended very well. They have some very nippy players and their touches are brilliant," the defender said.
"We are aware they need to win but at the same time we need to win too and will go all out to achieve it."
Published Date: Nov 14, 2017 07:10 pm | Updated Date: Nov 14, 2017 07:55 pm
Highlights
Here's the Indian line-up:
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Udanta Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Germanpreet Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Jeje Lalpekhlua and Sunil Chhetri
19:55 (IST)
It's almost time!
19:46 (IST)
AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India have their task cut out against Myanmar with key players missing
India's biggest worry going into the match is the absence of two key players. Midfield anchor Rowllin Borges and striker Balwant Singh will miss the game due to injuries.
19:45 (IST)
India are missing few key placers today. Midfielder Rowllin Borges and striker Balwant Singh are out injured. Both players played a huge part in India qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup. It's not a must-win match for India so there's not much headache for Stephen Constantine, but it will be interesting to see how he copes up without those key players.
Big chance for youngsters like Germanpreet Singh and Jerry Lalrinzuala to make an impression.
19:39 (IST)
19:24 (IST)
Interesting selection by Stephen Constantine. Usual starter Narayan Das is on the bench and his place is taken by Jerry Lalrinzuala. India will have the pace of Udanta Singh in the wings, while youngster Germanpreet Singh also gets a surprise start.
19:21 (IST)
Indian players are out for the warm-up.
19:20 (IST)
That's the team sheet of India.
19:17 (IST)
Thanks to India's thumping 4-1 victory against Macau last month, they have already qualified for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in UAE. Stephen Constantine side are on top of their group with four wins in as many matches. They started their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Myanmar followed by another 1-0 win against Kyrgyz Republic. Next they travelled to Macau and defeated them 2-0 and their last match against the same team in Bengaluru also ended in India's favour.
It has been a terrific performance from India and today, they will look to maintain their winning run against their Southeast Asian rivals.
19:01 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Myanmar AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match.