Highlights, India vs Mauritius, Tri-nation series, football scores and updates: Hosts clinch victory in tough clash

SportsFP SportsAug, 19 2017 23:50:30 IST
  • 22:34 (IST)

    It wasn't a pretty victory but India would be happy to get the winning momentum. They started out on a lacklustre manner by showing more respect than their opponents deserved. The team was all over the place in the first half but after Robin Singh's goal came at the right time and that changed things. After the break, coach Stephen Constantine did few inspired substitutions and Balwant Singh's debut goal proved to be the winner.   

    So that's all from here, hope you enjoyed our coverage. 

  • 22:14 (IST)

    That's the spirit! 

  • 22:11 (IST)

    Sunil Chhetri is happy! 

  • 22:09 (IST)

    Robin Singh 

    Feeling good because I've never scored in Mumbai before. The effort of boys is commendable, we got the result at the end. It's always good to keep the winning momentum. I want to score again, the boys work hard and I do the easy job.  

  • 22:06 (IST)

    Sandesh Jhingan - Captain

    Really happy with the win. When we went down, we believed in ourselves to bounce back. It's strong mentality. It was not the best performance so we will look into it and be ready for the next match against St. Kitts & Nevis. 

  • 22:03 (IST)

    Nine wins on a row! 

  • 22:01 (IST)

    It's all over! 

    India beat Mauritius 2-1 to win the first match of the Tri-nation series. They fell behind in the first half but goals from Robin Singh and Balwant Singh did it for India. It was not a comfortable victory but they got the job done.

  • With the introduction of Nikhil Poojary and Balwant Singh, India have shifted to a fluid 4-3-3 from the static 4-4-2 they deployed in the first half. Both the debutants have been quick to close down on the Mauritius players and seem more lively than Robin Singh and we have seen India create more chances in the second half. 

  • 21:46 (IST)

    Stephen Constantine would be happy with India's performance in the second half so far. The midfield found the groove and that resulted in quite a few chances. It looks like Mauritius are low on morale. That second goal from Balwant Singh really made an impact on the opponents. One more goal from India and this match is done. 

  • 21:33 (IST)

    The crowd loved the goal.

  • GOALLLL! India take 2-1 lead

    Balwant Singh puts India in front. His first goal for India and what a time to get it. Beautiful flick from Jeje to set him through on goal. India have been much better in the second half 

  • 21:24 (IST)

    Stat Alert! 

  • 21:14 (IST)

    Three changes for India

  • Triple change for India ahead of the second half. Balwant Singh, Nikhil Poojary come in place of Jackichand Singh and Robin Singh to make their international debuts. Amarinder Singh replaces Subrata Pal in goal
     

  • 21:07 (IST)

    Disappointing!  

  • 21:04 (IST)

    Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is in the house. 

  • 20:58 (IST)

    Half-time

    It wasn't a great half for India but they showed their class when it mattered the most. Robin Singh made sure he doesn't miss a terrific through ball from Rowling Borges. The striker took his time and slotted the ball inside the net. The first 45 minutes didn't go as per plan for India as Mauritius took the lead thanks to some bad defending from the hosts. The goal was a result of a deflection and it became wake up call for the hosts who were unimpressive up until that time. It's going to be another tough 45 minutes for India as they look to maintain their winning run. 

  • 20:49 (IST)

    The crowd at the stadium has definitely enjoyed that goal. 

  • Completely against the run of play but India are level. Mauritius got caught a bit and Rowlin Borges with a sublime through ball and Robin Singh with a very fine finish. He delayed his shot forcing the goalkeeper to commit before slotting it home. Robin did well to shrug off the defender too, so a typical goal from India's top marksman. So necessary for his confidence. Meanwhile the stadium is buzzing. Just like the crowd India have found some energy and Mauritius are under pressure 

  • 20:41 (IST)

    GOALLLLLL! ROBIN SINGH LEVELS IT FOR INDIA

    What a ball from Rowling Borges to Robin Singh and the striker makes it 1-1. It was a good finish as he was feeling the pressure from a Mauritius defender. Robin maintained his calm and finished it with his left foot.   

  • Mauritius have been very good in possession playing short passes and they have been helped by a lack of pressure from the Indian midfield. India have been forced to rely on long balls and although Robin Singh has won some headers, the Mauritius players have ensured that they get the second ball.

  • 20:37 (IST)

    India need to pull up their socks. Their midfield has gone missing and they are losing the ball easily. They are clearly second best on the field. Just a reminder that Mauritius are ranked 160 on FIFA rankings but at the moment, they are playing far better football than their ranking suggests.  

  • 20:30 (IST)

    Tough chance for Sandesh Jhingan.

  • A nice through ball played in to Joseph Kevin on the right wing and the Mauritian puts in a cross for the no 9 Jean Justin. The Indian defence is slow to react and Jocelyn pounces on the loose ball. His shot takes a deflection off an Indian player and Subrata Paul is wrong footed. 

  • 20:20 (IST)

    GOAL!!!

    Big setback for India as Mauritius take lead. Scrappy defending from the hosts as Jocelyn's shot got deflected towards the goal. India allowed the space for Mauritius to take advantage and they have been punished.

  • 20:09 (IST)

    So far so slow. Both teams are taking time in the middle and are in no hurry to make an instant impact. Mauritius have been keeping bulk of the possession. Plenty of tackles from Men in Blue but they soon need to find their rhythm.      

  • 19:52 (IST)

    Tremendous support for the Indian team. They are making all the right noises. 

  • 19:46 (IST)

    Sunil Chhetri is feeling weird!

    Captain, leader and legend Sunil Chhetri is missing the game due to Bengaluru FC's AFC Cup commitment.  

  • 19:25 (IST)

    Here are the starting XI of both the teams

  • 19:24 (IST)

    Tri-nation series: Youthful India look to continue winning momentum against Mauritius

    India will look to shake off any rust and continue their winning momentum against Mauritius in the opening game of the tri-nation series in Mumbai on Saturday that also features Caribbean side St.

    http://www.firstpost.com

  • 19:02 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Tri-nation series in Mumbai Football Arena. India kick off their campaign against Mauritius. 

    Having won 13 of their last 15 games, Stephen Constantine's men will look to continue their winning momentum.

Preview: India national team coach Stephen Constantine on Friday termed the forthcoming tri-nation series as a 'stage to try new players' where India are slated to kick-off their campaign against Mauritius at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday.

"We're playing two games before the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers where I can try out more players. We got one team from the Caribbean region and another from Africa. It's going to a tough test for us ahead of the Asian Cup qualifier," he stated during the pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of the series opener against Mauritius.

India football team train in the opening match of tri-nation tournament in Mumbai. Twitter/@IndianFootball

India football team train ahead of their opening match of tri-nation tournament against Mauritius in Mumbai. Image courtesy: Twitter/@IndianFootball

India have won 13 of their last 15 matches (including one unofficial friendly match against Bhutan in 2016).

"We haven't played together since June. The ongoing camp and this tournament will help us get into the groove at the right time," Constantine said.

Talking about the U-23 boys contributing at the highest level in the ongoing camp, Constantine said: "We've taken 10 boys from the U-23 team and they're here along with the senior pros.

"We have to continue the developmental process to qualify for the Asian Cup regularly, eventually, which would lead us to the World Cup."

Sandesh Jhingan will lead the side against Mauritius in the absence of Bengaluru FC players who have been kept put for their AFC Cup campaign.

"Three years back when I came into the team, I was a young boy. During the course of the time, Borges and many a player debuted for the national team. Now, 10 boys from the U-23 side are part of the senior team camp. It only shows that we're heading in the right direction," Jhinghan said.

Jhinghan, a centre back, praised the defence who have kept five clean sheets in last eight matches.

"Off and on the field, I share a strong bonding with Anas which rightly reflects on the pitch. But it's not only me or Anas, it's about Pritam, Narayan and off-course Gurpreet. We have respect for each other and we complement each other. We really enjoy playing together and we'll do so."

The Mumbai Football Arena has always been a happy hunting ground for India. India came back from a one-goal deficit to rout a the-then 114th ranked Puerto Rico in a friendly by a whopping 4-1 margin in September 2016. Then India scripted a 2-0 victory over Nepal in June.

With inputs from IANS


Published Date: Aug 19, 2017 10:19 am | Updated Date: Aug 19, 2017 11:50 pm


