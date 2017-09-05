Highlights India vs Macau, 2019 Asian Cup Qualifier, football score and updates: Balwant Singh shines in victory

19:08 (IST)
AIFF chief is a happy!
Boys on the way to amazing victory. #MACvIND#BackTheBlue— Praful Patel (@praful_patel) September 5, 2017
19:08 (IST)
19:02 (IST)
That's how the table looks.
Played: 3— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) September 5, 2017
Won: 3
(Still) Top of the table. @IndianFootball 👏#MACvIND#BackTheBluepic.twitter.com/HcHwlvSO2F
18:59 (IST)
Just too good!
.@StephenConstan 's boys are now on an 11-match unbeaten streak including10 wins. It's our 3rd successive win in the @afcasiancup qualifiers— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 5, 2017
18:58 (IST)
It's done and dusted. India beat Macau 2-0 thanks to a brace from striker Balwant Singh.
The Mumbai City player took the field in the second half after replacing Eugeneson Lyngdoh and changed the game from then on. His first goal came in the 57th minute when he met the cross from Narayan Das with his head and the second one came in at the 81st minute as a result of a defensive blunder from Macau.
India are still unbeaten in their Group with three wins in a row and they are yet to concede a goal in the tournament. It's a huge step for Blue Tigers in their pursuit to feature in the 2019 Asian Games. India were definately the better side today and completely deserve the victory.
18:46 (IST)
He's in phenomenal form!
85' Meanwhile, it's @Balwant_Singh17 's third goal in as many games since its reintroduction to the National side #BackTheBlue#MACvIND— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 5, 2017
18:42 (IST)
82, GOOOAAALLLL! Balwant Singh scores his second goal of the match!
What a day it has been for the striker. As soon as he took the pitch in the second half, he has been the best player for India. This time, the goal was a result of a scrappy defending from Macau. The match is almost done and dusted.
18:37 (IST)
Just to refresh the memory, as it stands, India are on top of the Group A table with 9 points. Three wins from three matches would mean India are more or less are through to the 2019 Asian Cup. It's going to be a boost for Indian football as the country qualifies for the Asian Cup after missing the last edition.
18:27 (IST)
Stat Alert!
STAT: 9 of @IndianFootball team's last 12 goals have come in the second half.— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) September 5, 2017
MAC 0-1 IND #MACvIND#BackTheBlue
18:25 (IST)
It didn't take long for Balwant to make an impact in the second half. Before the goal, he went close twice. It was criminal from Macau's defenders to give so much space to Balwant for the first goal. All he had to do was jump and meet the ball. Not to forget about Narayan Das who put a terrific cross. The goal was long coming for India. Macau now faces as uphill task and there's still about 20 minutesleft in the match.
18:19 (IST)
GOOOAAAALLLLL! Super sub Balwant Singh with a superb header!
Stephen Constantine was right when he made the substitution in the second half. Balwant jumped to perfection to a brilliant ball from Narayan Das. India takes the lead in the 56th minute and they would now want to score few more.
18:13 (IST)
India did one change in the second half. Balwant Singh replaces Eugeneson and it looks like a good substitution from Stephen Constantine as the forward came up with two threatening chances.
Sunil Chhetri, once again, went the closest in the second half after his header was saved by Macau's goalkeeper. There's no doubt about Chhetri being the best player on the field today for India.
17:52 (IST)
It's half-time now. India - 0 Macau - 0
Captain Chhetri got the best chance of the half in the 42nd minute to put India ahead but Macau's defence was top-notch. A beautiful ball by Halicharan from the left wing met Chhetri near the far post but Macau's defender came up with a crucial block.
As expected, India dominated the half but Macau also did a good job at keeping the scoreline 0-0. Constantine would hope for more attacking football in the second half.
17:40 (IST)
HITS THE CROSS BAR!
Eugeneson Lyngdoh tried an audacious long shot and it hit the post. So close! A goal at this time of the half would've been crucial. Macau hanging on, for now.
0-0 after 39 minutes.
17:34 (IST)
Very scrappy football from both the teams. While Macau are hardly going ahead, India are still struggling to make an impact. Captain Chhetri had a shot on goal from long but it never looked threatening and went well wide. It's all about finding the opening goal and things will rapidly change from then.
0-0 in 35 minutes
17:32 (IST)
The Indians fans are very much behind their team. Some of them are travelling from Hong Kong.
Buyoant Indian Football fans are here at the Olympic Stadium to cheer for the boys #BackTheBlue#AsianDream#MACvIND#MissionMacaupic.twitter.com/bEiKml4rmw— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 5, 2017
17:22 (IST)
It's still 0-0 at the Macau Olympic Complex
India are still unbeaten in their group. With two wins in two matches, they sit handsomely on top of the table. One more win against Macau today would virtually ensure their qualification to the 2019 Asian Cup scheduled to be played in UAE.
17:11 (IST)
Despite a good star from India, they are finding it difficult to take a shot on the goal. It was expected that Macau will concentrate on defending and put quite a few men in the back. In their last game against Hong Kong, Macau conceded four goals to lose the match. India need to keep trying and not lose their intensity.
17:05 (IST)
The intensity is up there. India are keeping most of the ball and are clearly dominating their opponents. Macau will find it tough to contain the likes of Udanta, Sunil Chhetri and Jeje. The trio's speed will surely trouble Macau's defenders.
16:51 (IST)
Captain, leader and legend Sunil Chhtri is back into the starting XI.
Here are the players who are starting for India:
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu ; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Narayan Das, Rowlin Borges, Eugeneson Lyngdoh; Udanta Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhua
16:44 (IST)
CK Vineeth sends his regards to Blue Tigers.
No doubt where I'll be at 5pm today. A big high-five to my brothers @IndianFootball ahead of their big game against Macau today. 🇮🇳 #MACvIND— CK Vineeth (@ckvineeth) September 5, 2017
16:32 (IST)
The starting line-ups of both the teams are up.
This is how we start against Macau. #MissionMacau#AsianDream#BackTheBlue#MACvINDpic.twitter.com/msx2hoBKug— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 5, 2017
16:26 (IST)
Here's the 23-man India squad that travelled to Macau.
23 man sqaud for Macau. #BackTheBlue#AsianDream#MissionMacau#MACvINDpic.twitter.com/SV2NyeuQZg— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 5, 2017
16:01 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Macau game in the third round 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. It's an away match for India, taking place at the Macau Olympic Complex.
It's going to be a crucial match for Stephen Constantine's team as they look to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament and also take big leap in terms of qualifying to the 2019 Asian Cup in UAE.. They played two matches so far, against Myanmar and kyrgyz Republic and won both the matches with a scoreline of 1-0. India's captain fantastic Sunil Chhetri was the hero in both the matches and he would look to make thing happen today as well.
Preview: The Indian football team will look to continue its unbeaten run and inch closer to the 2019 Asian Cup when it takes on Macau in a crucial third round qualifying phase game on Tuesday.
India have won all four of their qualifying matches so far, the wins coming against Laos in the playoff round, and Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan in the group stage of the third round.
Skipper Sunil Chhetri had scored in India's last two victories.
While Stephen Constantine's men will look to continue their winning run in the third round qualifying phase of UAE 2019, the 183rd-ranked Macau, on the other hand, will hope to revive their fortunes at the Macau Olympic Complex.
The 96th-ranked India are having a fruitful year in terms of both FIFA rankings and number of wins, and September is their fifth straight month inside the FIFA top 100.
It's been more than 17 months since India last lost an away game. Their last defeat away from home was against Iran in a 2018 World Cup qualifier. Since then, the Blue Tigers have beaten Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar on the road.
"2019 (Asian Cup) isn't far and we have to be there. I feel Macau were a bit unlucky against the Kyrgyz Republic. But we are here to play our game and we need to concentrate on ourselves," Constantine said.
"It's true that we are at the top of the table at the moment but we need to work harder if we are to stay there."
There's intense competition among players for a berth in the playing XI, leading to a strong bench strength.
"It's not about who plays on the field. We all are playing for a cause. It's Mission Macau," Constantine gestured with his clenched fists.
Macau have conceded five goals in their two third round group stage matches so far, against Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar.
But India skipper Chhetri added, "We are a confident group. We are confident of our abilities. But we are not judging Macau by what happened to them in their last two matches. It's a fresh match, and we start afresh."
Post Typhoon Hato, there are still black clouds overhead, and they look threatening.
"We are used to the rain. It was raining even in Bangalore and Mumbai. We are professionals and as professionals, we need to adjust to the weather," Chhetri stated.
As far as Macau are concerned, they are going through a tough phase. After Tam Lao San called it quits in July, technical director of the Macau Football Association, Chan Hiu Ming took the dual responsibility of serving as the head coach of the team.
His first match in charge against his native Hong Kong might not have reaped immense benefits but he did rest quite a few key players who were carrying small niggles.
Inputs from PTI
Published Date: Sep 05, 2017 06:45 pm | Updated Date: Sep 05, 2017 07:08 pm
