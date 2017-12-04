Preview: Inconsistency has been plaguing Indian hockey for quite some time and the hosts need to address it before squaring off against Rio Olympic bronze medallist Germany in their final pool match of the Hockey World League (HWL) Final on Monday.
Outstanding in one match but disastrous in another, near-perfect in one game but sloppy in the next – this has been Indian men's hockey team's "sorry" tale for the last few years.
Asia has already been conquered and now it's high time the Blue Sticks do away with their inconsistent habit if they desire to be a force to reckon with at the world stage.
Much was expected from the Indian team after the 1-1 draw against Australia in their opening match but "inconsistency" came back to haunt the hosts as they produced a below-par performance to lose 2-3 against England, a side which is one rung below them at world rankings at seven.
With one draw and one loss, India is currently at the bottom in Pool B with one point. The pool is being led by the Germans who have four points from one win and a draw.
Even though the pool matches are there only to decide who plays whom in the quarterfinals, the Indians will be desperate to prove their critics wrong on Monday.
Placed at no.6, India is just a spot below Germany in the world rankings and Sjoerd Marijne's men will have to curb their inconsistency if they have to outmanoeuvre the European powerhouse tomorrow.
In fact, Marijne will need to address this area if India hopes to be a medal contender not just here but also in next year's three big events, the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the World Cup.
"We really need to work on our consistency. For me the big question is why we drop our level. That's what we need to talk about because if you have reasons you can improve," a disappointed Marijne had said after the England defeat.
The superlative performance against Australia was followed by a pathetic show against England on Sunday. India looked in the game as England controlled the proceedings for major part of the game.
In all departments of the game, the Indians were found wanting on Sunday. While the strikers were guilty of frequent miss-trapping, the defence was at its sloppiest best to say the least.
Sloppy defending handed England's Sam Ward two goals on Sunday, the second of which was the winner late into the match.
It was not as if India didn't have their moments. The hosts came from two goals down to draw level in the fourth and final quarter, only to give away the game minutes later.
"That are part of the game and you want to avoid it of course. Players don't do it with purpose but that cost us the game," the coach said about the defensive blunders.
And come tomorrow India cannot afford to repeat the same mistakes because if they finish at the bottom of their pool they will have to face the top team of Pool A.
Meanwhile, in the first match of Pool B on Monday, Australia will take on England.
Welcome to the Kalinga Stadium.
Great sight to see the stands filled up again.
Hockey seems to be the popular sport now in this part of the country.
Fans have also witnessed an amazing 2-2 draw between Australia and England - fast paced hockey.
In another 25 minutes or so, India will square up against Germany.
19:55 (IST)
GOAL!
GOAL!
THAT WAS A SOFT GOAL.
MATS GRAMBUSCH HIT DEFLECTS OFF LAKRA'S STICK. CHIKTE NO CHANCE.
GERMANY LEAD 2-0.
19:51 (IST)
Well, third match in the HWL and India is seriously missing Surender Kumar, the full back who was rested or dropped.
19:50 (IST)
India had the chance to equalise.
Akashdeep cross but Sunil doesn't trap right in front of goal.
19:49 (IST)
GOAL!
GOAL!
THE CAPTAIN MARTIN HANER SQUEEZES THE FLICK IN.
GERMANY LEADS 1-0.
19:48 (IST)
And that's the 1st PC of the match.
Goes to Germany.
19:47 (IST)
That's the end of the 1st quarter.
Germany have had almost total possession.
19:45 (IST)
That could have been close.
Chinglensana moving into the German striking circle. But the pass goes free.
Players not reading the ball.
19:42 (IST)
Turn overs happening to fast for India.
If they have the ball, they give it easily away.
Manpreet needs to play the main role with a free man behind.
19:40 (IST)
Germany not worried about pace.
They are controlling the movements.
Moving into positions smoothly.
India has defended now for ten minutes.
19:38 (IST)
India in the German half.
Rotating now.
But Manpreet's pass is wide.
India need to control and hold the game.
19:36 (IST)
Germans back in the Indian striking circle.
Two shots already on the Indian goal.
India better be careful.
19:35 (IST)
Initial bit of burst from India and back to Germany.
That was a lovely ball from Varun to Akashdeep.
But nobody there to take the shot in.
19:32 (IST)
Two minutes of Germany domination on.
India not getting a touch.
Great control by the Germans.
19:30 (IST)
The countdown is on.
Upfront, Gurjant, Sunil and Akashdeep.
There they go.
19:29 (IST)
Great moment here.
Fans singing the National Anthem with the team.
Teams are in a huddle now.
Just a few moments away now.
19:25 (IST)
We will have the National Anthems now.
Germany go first with the hosts second.
19:24 (IST)
The teams getting ready to come onto the pitch.
And that's India and Germany coming on.
Few minutes away from what should be an exciting match.
19:21 (IST)
In the last five matches between both the nations, India are still to win.
Germany has won three matches with two drawn.
In the last match played at Dusseldorf in June 2017, Germany won 2-0.
19:19 (IST)
Germany is a tough customer and extremely difficult to play.
They remain fixed to a playing pattern and are extremely tenacious as opponents.
In the Hockey World League, however, India has the edge as both have played thrice with India winning once and two matches drawn.
19:17 (IST)
Stats not in favour of India when it come to head-to-head with Germany.
India and Germany have played 96 matches of which India have won only 18 and lost 52.
Interesting part is that 26 have been drawn!
19:11 (IST)
Team list is out with Akash Chikte playing the first half as goalkeeper. India normally change after the 2nd quarter.
Will be interesting to check how India play after that disappointing 2-3 defeat to England.
19:09 (IST)
Lovely sight to see the fans standing and applauding both the teams - England and Australia.
The Kalinga Stadium is also the home of the Kalinga Lancers, the winners of the Hockey India League.
Fans packing it in now for the India Vs Germany game; 3rd match of the Pool.
19:02 (IST)
19:01 (IST)
Just in: Australia's match against England ends in a thrilling 2-2 draw.
18:53 (IST)
In the meantime, enjoy this goal fest from the match between Argentina and Netherlands
18:41 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India's match against Germany at the Hockey World League Final set to take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
It has been a not so good campaign for India so far. They drew 1-1 against the mighty Australia in their first match while they suffered a 2-3 defeat at the hands of England. Germany, on the other hand, have four points from a win and a loss.