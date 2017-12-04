Preview: Inconsistency has been plaguing Indian hockey for quite some time and the hosts need to address it before squaring off against Rio Olympic bronze medallist Germany in their final pool match of the Hockey World League (HWL) Final on Monday.

Outstanding in one match but disastrous in another, near-perfect in one game but sloppy in the next – this has been Indian men's hockey team's "sorry" tale for the last few years.

Asia has already been conquered and now it's high time the Blue Sticks do away with their inconsistent habit if they desire to be a force to reckon with at the world stage.

Much was expected from the Indian team after the 1-1 draw against Australia in their opening match but "inconsistency" came back to haunt the hosts as they produced a below-par performance to lose 2-3 against England, a side which is one rung below them at world rankings at seven.

With one draw and one loss, India is currently at the bottom in Pool B with one point. The pool is being led by the Germans who have four points from one win and a draw.

Even though the pool matches are there only to decide who plays whom in the quarterfinals, the Indians will be desperate to prove their critics wrong on Monday.

Placed at no.6, India is just a spot below Germany in the world rankings and Sjoerd Marijne's men will have to curb their inconsistency if they have to outmanoeuvre the European powerhouse tomorrow.

In fact, Marijne will need to address this area if India hopes to be a medal contender not just here but also in next year's three big events, the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the World Cup.

"We really need to work on our consistency. For me the big question is why we drop our level. That's what we need to talk about because if you have reasons you can improve," a disappointed Marijne had said after the England defeat.

The superlative performance against Australia was followed by a pathetic show against England on Sunday. India looked in the game as England controlled the proceedings for major part of the game.

In all departments of the game, the Indians were found wanting on Sunday. While the strikers were guilty of frequent miss-trapping, the defence was at its sloppiest best to say the least.

Sloppy defending handed England's Sam Ward two goals on Sunday, the second of which was the winner late into the match.

It was not as if India didn't have their moments. The hosts came from two goals down to draw level in the fourth and final quarter, only to give away the game minutes later.

"That are part of the game and you want to avoid it of course. Players don't do it with purpose but that cost us the game," the coach said about the defensive blunders.

And come tomorrow India cannot afford to repeat the same mistakes because if they finish at the bottom of their pool they will have to face the top team of Pool A.

Meanwhile, in the first match of Pool B on Monday, Australia will take on England.

