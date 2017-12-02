Preview: India take on England in their second game of the Hockey World League (HWL) Final at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Saturday.
Earlier, India opened their campaign with a resolute 1-1 draw against defending champions Australia.
Mandeep Singh gave India the lead in the 20th minute but Jeremy Hayward successfully converted a penalty corner in the 21st minute to pull Australia level.
Australia earned as many as six penalty corners but could convert only one as the Indian defence stood tall.
India got three penalty corners – two after Mandeep's goal but could not capitalise on them.
Akashdeep Singh came closest to making it 2-1 as a deflection hit the side-bar in the 51st minute.
Akashdeep could have given India the lead in the 17th minute as he met a crisp cross and with only the goalkeeper Tyler Lovell to beat but he ended up hitting the ball on to the onrushing Australian custodian.
But Mandeep gave India the lead three minutes later as he received a cross from Lalit Upadhyay from the right and employed a backhander which went past Lovell.
Australia's response was swift. Hayward drag-flicked past Indian goalkeeper Akash Chikte to make it 1-1.
India got two penalty corners but Rupinder Pal Singh's efforts were not good enough to trouble the Aussie defence.
Later, Australia enjoyed a good 10-15 minutes of possession as the visitors sent a lot of men forward to get into the lead. But they couldn't turn their possession into a goal as the Indian young defenders responded well under pressure.
India got out of the phase of inactivity as they got a penalty corner in the 52nd minute. But Birendra Lakra mistrapped the push as the chance went abegging.
Australia tried to break the Indian defence but the latter was determined to earn a point from the match.
Sjoerd Marijne-coached India will meet England in their second match of Pool B on Saturday.
"We got several chances throughout the game to create goals. We will focus them to convert them into goals in next games," Indian captain Manpreet Singh said after the draw.
Marijne said: "We put up an improved performance. We did really well as a team but we have to improve in some areas including converting penalty corners into goals."
Earlier in the inaugural match on Friday, Germany defeated England 2-0 to start their campaign in a dominating fashion. Germany scored through Mats Grambusch (19th) and Christopher Ruhr (25th).
Published Date: Dec 02, 2017 06:33 pm | Updated Date: Dec 02, 2017 07:53 pm
Highlights
And that's the start of the 2nd quarter.
Urgency needed from India.
It's still goalless.
Welcome to the Kalinga Stadium.
It's the 2nd day and Germany has just played a 2-2 draw with reigning champions Australia.
It's Australia's 2nd draw in the HWL Finals after their 1-1 draw with India yesterday.
But the BIG MATCH of the day is coming up - INDIA VS ENGLAND.
19:53 (IST)
India unable to stretch the field.
And neither are they quick on the counter.
Too many errors in the midfield and defence.
As a result, the forwards are falling back.
Thus, no sting in the attack.
19:53 (IST)
50 international matches for Harmanpreet Singh!
19:50 (IST)
Yesterday's speed missing from the Indian players.
But England is playing up, not allowing enough space.
Finally, India get a chance but Chinglensana is soft with the push; harmlessly goes past the post.
19:48 (IST)
19:46 (IST)
And that's the end of the 1st quarter.
England enjoyed territorial supremacy.
India are looking sluggish.
The hosts need to control better.
Less rotation being seen from India.
19:44 (IST)
India giving too many turn overs in their half of the pitch.
England building up a momentum here.
19:43 (IST)
Sunil had the ball and the space ahead but in trying to out sprint the English loses an opportunity.
19:41 (IST)
Almost equal this match. Both have had chances.
Yet the match still in the midfield.
Both the teams are looking for errors.
19:36 (IST)
19:36 (IST)
19:35 (IST)
England seizing early chances here.
Twice they have entered the Indian striking circle.
The English control the midfield.
India needs to assert.
19:34 (IST)
It's still early in the first quarter.
And already it's man-to-man.
But David Goodfield misses a reverse with Suraj Karkera at his mercy.
19:32 (IST)
Gurjant snatches the ball as India is into the attack.
They would look for an early goal.
England brittle at the back would rotate and look for space.
19:30 (IST)
And there they go.
Both India and England looking for a first win in this edition of the HWL.
19:28 (IST)
The Indian National Anthem just played to the massive roar of the fans.
Electrifying atmosphere.
The fans would love a big Indian win.
Teams ready now.
19:24 (IST)
Both the teams are on the pitch.
It's time for the National Anthem.
19:22 (IST)
Teams ready to come on the pitch.
We are moments away from the BIG MAN - Ind vs Eng here at the HWL Finals.
19:17 (IST)
Against Germany, England had a below-par performance losing 0-2.
Expecting England to come out firing in the midfield is obvious.
Tough match for the young Indian defenders.
19:15 (IST)
Head to Head, India have an advantage:
77 Matches played; India have won 39, lost 26 and drawn 12
19:12 (IST)
The Kalinga Stadium is already packed like yesterday's match against Australia.
8000 fans packing in to watch India.
It's the same venue with more stands that will host the 2018 World Cup also.
Hockey players already love the Kalinga Stadium as it is also the home venue for the Kalinga Lancers.
19:10 (IST)
In the HWL, India and England have played each other thrice with India winning one and England twice.
In their last encounter at the Azlan Shah, both played a 2-2 draw; a tournament that England won.
19:07 (IST)
19:07 (IST)
Even though all the eight teams do move into the QF's, India must still win the match to maintain a momentum and keep improving.
Putting it across England would be an improvement after their 1-1 draw against Australia, a match they should have tucked away.
19:05 (IST)
18:19 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs England match at the Hockey World League Final, taking place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. India started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against the defending champions Australia. They dominated the match for most of the time, but also missed a slew of chances. The host team would like to rectify their mistakes and get back to winning momentum against the English today.