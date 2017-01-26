LIVE India vs England, 1st T20, cricket scores and updates: Visitors opt to field; Rasool gets debut

Kanpur: As India switch gears to the shortest format, all eyes will be on the likes of seasoned campaigners Suresh Raina and Ashish Nehra - making a comeback after almost a year's lay-off - when the 'Men in Blue' take on England in the three-match T20 series, starting with the first game at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Thursday.

Having pocketed the ODI series 2-1, the Virat Kohli-led hosts will be aiming to make the most of their limited-overs experience, as the T20 rubber is the last before the ICC Champions Trophy from 1 June.

In between, India will be playing a one-off Test at home against Bangladesh before the four-match gruelling Test series against the visiting Australians next month. Following that will be the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 3 April to 26 May, which will leave the national team with very little time to regroup before the Champions Trophy in England.

The T20 series will also provide players, including the 30-year-old Raina and 37-year-old Nehra, a great opportunity to stake their claim for a berth in the 50-over side.

Both Nehra and Raina have been out of the national side since the World T20 in March-April last year and will be eying the upcoming T20s against England to stage a comeback.

Besides the duo, the series will also be a test for the likes of promising batsmen Rishabh Pant, Mandeep Singh and Manish Pandey and the spin duo of Parvez Rasool and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Thursday's match will begin at 4.30pm instead of the regular 7.30pm due to the prevailing dew and foggy conditions, which will negate the importance of the toss.

India will hope to end their opening woes and try a new combination with KL Rahul and Pant at the top followed by the settled middle order comprising Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Raina.

If Kohli opts for a seventh batsman, it will be a toss up between Manish and Mandeep in the middle order with all-rounder Hardik Pandya adding to the ammunition lower down the order.

The bowling department will have the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Pandya apart from Nehra while Bhuvneshwar Kumar may get a look-in depending on the conditions.

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra is most certain to get a look-in ahead of Chahal with Jammu and Kashmir off-spinner Rasool.

On the other hand, England, after pipping India by five runs in the third ODI in Kolkata and avoiding a whitewash, will be aiming to finish their dismal tour on a winning note. The visitors had earlier lost the five-match Test rubber 0-4.

The visitors have added more firepower in their bowling with the addition of right-armer Chris Jordan and left-arm quick Tymal Mills.

The English side will once again bank on their top order, comprising Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali to post a competitive total on the board.

All-rounder Ben Stokes has been a revelation with both the bat and the ball in the ODIs and England will hope he repeats his feats in the shortest version.

In the bowling department, leg spinner Adil Rashid and Ali will be Morgan's go-to bowlers in the middle overs while Liam Plunkett and Jake Ball will be the first choice pacers apart from Jordan and Mills.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Mandeep Singh, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Parvez Rasool, Yuzvendra Chahal, Amit Mishra, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra.

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Joe Root, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Jonny Bairstow.

With IANS inputs.