Preview: An inconsistent India will have to raise their game by leaps and bounds if they are to upstage Olympic silver medallist Belgium in the quarter-final of the Hockey World League (HWL) Final.
India, bronze medallist in 2015, finished last in Pool B after garnering just one point from one draw and two losses and will now take on the World No 2 side in the knockout round after the Red Lions topped Pool A following their 3-0 win over Netherlands.
In the first quarter-final of the day, Spain faces Australia, who finished third in Pool B.
In the other quarterfinals, Pool B toppers England, who finished second in Pool B, will square off against Argentina while Germany will play Netherlands on Thursday.
Even though India have a better overall head-to-head record against Belgium, the recent results against the Red Lions are far from impressive.
In 71 matches played so far between the two sides, India had won 45, lost 17 and drew 10 times.
In the recent past India played Belgium four times and on three occasions they ended up on the losing side, which includes the quarterfinal defeat at the 2016 Rio Olympics and 0-1 reverse in the semi-finals of the last edition of HWL Final in Raipur.
After an impressive 1-1 draw against world champions Australia, India's performance has slipped significantly as they wasted chances galore in their next two games to lose 2-3 and 0-2 against England and Germany respectively.
The Indian forwardline comprising Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, SV Sunil and Lalit Upadhyay failed to live up to the expectations and have been below-par so far in the tournament.
As if the misfiring strikers were not enough, India also has been let down by their dragflickers.
Despite possessing a battery of dragflickers in Rupinderpal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar and Amit Rohidas, the Indians have a poor penalty corner conversion rate and have made use of just two out of the 13 set pieces they earned in the tournament so far.
Skipper Manpreet Singh has been the player to watch out for India as in all the three pool matches he led from the front, but didn't get enough support from his team-mates.
"We will have to improve in all departments of the game. We need to improve on our penalty corners and shots on goal. We created plenty of chances but our execution was not perfect," India's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne had said after the loss to Germany.
Belgium will be the team to beat in the tournament and they will be high on confidence after finishing their pool engagements with an all-win record.
All said and done, the Indians will have to dish out a lion-hearted performance to progress to the semi-finals of the elite tournament.
With inputs from PTI
Published Date: Dec 06, 2017 06:30 pm | Updated Date: Dec 06, 2017 08:37 pm
Highlights
LOICK LUYPAERT GETS THE FLICK IN. BALL HITTING THE DEFENDER AND GOING IN. IT'S 1-2 FOR BELGIUM.
BRILLIANT VARIATION. RUPINDER TO HARMANPREET. INDIA LEAD 2-0.
GOAL!!
Sunil reverse hits it to Akashdeep who sets it up for Gurjant who puts it in. 1st goal for Gurjant in HWL 2017. India lead 1-0 against Belgium.
20:37 (IST)
And that's the 2nd PC for Belgium. They already have scored off one.
20:36 (IST)
Crowds going crazy here. They are finally watching India play the way they want - Aggression and Pace.
20:36 (IST)
And that's the end of the 3rd quarter. Can India keep the lead for 15 minutes or score one more? Huge quarter coming up for India.
20:35 (IST)
Very nearly for Sumit. He almost took the ball into the Belgian goal single-handedly. And then a counter-attack for Belgium.
20:33 (IST)
Lot of work in the Indian defence. Lot of rotation. Gaps being covered. But Belgians are skillful.
20:32 (IST)
Belgium probing. Indian defence that bit jittery. This will be close now. Uthappa gets a green card. India down to ten now.
20:30 (IST)
Belgium gets the opportunity. They have opened the door that wee bit. It's 1-2. India have to be careful now. But they should look for goals. Defensive play will give Belgium initiative.
20:28 (IST)
20:26 (IST)
And that's the 1st PC for Belgium in the match. Chance for the Europeans.
20:26 (IST)
Belgium is coming forward. And they will look to Dohmen to release some pressure.
20:24 (IST)
First variation in the tournament. Rupinder Pal flicks it backwards to Harmanpreet whose flick goes through the GK's pads. India need to play with pace.
20:23 (IST)
BRILLIANT VARIATION. RUPINDER TO HARMANPREET. INDIA LEAD 2-0.
20:21 (IST)
And that's the 3rd PC for India. One more goal and India could be controlling the match.
20:19 (IST)
Stroke of luck for India. Ball falls for Gurjant who swipes it in. India are ahead 1-0 in the QF.
20:18 (IST)
GOAL!!
Sunil reverse hits it to Akashdeep who sets it up for Gurjant who puts it in. 1st goal for Gurjant in HWL 2017. India lead 1-0 against Belgium.
20:16 (IST)
Teams are back for the 3rd quarter. This is going to be a crucial period for both the teams. And they start.
20:15 (IST)
Circle entries have been 7 for India and 5 for Belgium.
20:14 (IST)
Two quarters left. India have to make it count. But Belgium will come hard. They will pull one player into the middle and try the middle route. They already have done aerial balls. Now it could be through the middle.
20:12 (IST)
Sunil has had the opportunities. He has the speed to reach the crosses. But at the moment it's just been 'close miss.' India's PC's have to do better. The flicks are not rising or even powerful as a low shot. Maybe, apart from Rupinder and Harmanpreet, they need to try Varun or get an indirect try going.
20:10 (IST)
You have to admit that Indian coach Marijne's ploy of fast counter attacks are working. They are making the opposition teams play defensive and keep the ball. India wait for the counters and attack. But goals are needed from India to put Belgium under pressure and bring them out of the defensive shell.
20:08 (IST)
And that's the end of the 2nd quarter. It's still No Goal. But India have been pushing hard. Belgium not coming ahead fearing counter attacks from India. India have had two field chances and two PC's.
20:07 (IST)
Harmanpreet's flick taken on the GK's pads. India waste another chance at the PC. That's two PC's gone.
20:05 (IST)
And that's the 2nd PC for India. Can they now?
20:03 (IST)
Good save by Karkera. And then a counter where Akashdeep gives a soft pass. It's still goalless.
20:02 (IST)
Manpreet holding on too long. But when Sunil has it, he runs away and this time loses the ball over the line. India need control.
20:00 (IST)
Mandeep was there. But the Belgian GK saves a high shot.
19:59 (IST)
Belgium using the aerial ball well. They are effective at it. Switching and turning fast. Indian defence is being stretched. India wait for a counter.
19:56 (IST)
Belgium being very careful. Not giving turnovers to India. They are trying to control.
19:54 (IST)
India using speed very effectively. But they need to get the all important goals.
19:53 (IST)
Uthapa, Gurjant and Sunil. Huge chance. Sunil misses again. India is getting chances on the counter. But they need to make it count.
19:52 (IST)
Belgium doing the rotation well. Now flicking high balls. India needs to be careful in the defence.
19:50 (IST)
Start of the 2nd quarter. It's a match where chances will come both ways. And both teams have to pick their opportunities.
19:49 (IST)
And that's the end of the 1st quarter. Both teams still to score. But India have the edge in creating oppurtunities. They had a great chance through Sunil and then a PC. But couldn't get through. Belgium had a goal but it was disallowed.
19:47 (IST)
Almost. Almost. Belgium had an opportunity. And then India counter attacks. It is swinging both ways.
19:45 (IST)
Belgium seems to have settled down. Olympic silver medallists now playing well. India needs to hold the zones. And create gaps.
19:43 (IST)
NO GOAL FOR BELGIUM. GOAL IS DISALLOWED.
19:43 (IST)
19:38 (IST)
Both teams wary. India have had the chances and should have been a goal up. They need to settle down fast.
19:36 (IST)
Harmanpreet couldn't get hold of that flick. Belgian GK makes an easy save. India need to get the goals.
19:35 (IST)
India have their 1st PC of the quarter and match. Big opportunity.
19:33 (IST)
Belgium getting the space. India defending well.
19:32 (IST)
India cannot afford to miss. It was a lovely cross from Gurjant. Sunil got the touch. But no control.
19:31 (IST)
And there they go. Sunil misses in the first minute itself. Huge opportunity.
19:29 (IST)
All ready. For the India Vs Belgium QF.
19:27 (IST)
And that's the National Anthem.
Moments away.
19:26 (IST)
If India has a worry, it's the consistency of the Belgian squad.
In the last eight matches that both the teams have played, India has won only one!!!
But on this very ground, in the Champions Trophy, India had beaten Belgium 4-2.
Belgium led 2-0 before India came back.
Today, in front of a packed stadium, India needs to put in a powerful performance.
19:23 (IST)
Dohmen and captain Thomas Briels absolutely crucial for Belgium.
One gets the feeling that the first quarter would be control and looking for space.
No running amock here for either team.
19:20 (IST)
India is going with Suraj Karkera in the first two quarters of the match.
That has been the tactic for India - play two GK's in two quarters each.
A lot depends on the defence and GK's.
Keeping out the Belgian forwards and PC convertors will be priority.
Expect India to counter attack.
19:07 (IST)
The key for India is to convert.
Belgium plays a possession game interchanging in the midfield with a lot of pace.
India would do well to control the pace.
But Sjoerd Marijne will rely on counter attacks.
Early lead will not be important between these teams.
19:04 (IST)
India have lost the last two matches to Belgium.
Both games were played at Boom - India losing 0-1 and 1-3.
In the last five games, we have won only once.
That match was in Dusseldorf when India beat Belgium 3-2.