Preview: An inconsistent India will have to raise their game by leaps and bounds if they are to upstage Olympic silver medallist Belgium in the quarter-final of the Hockey World League (HWL) Final.
India, bronze medallist in 2015, finished last in Pool B after garnering just one point from one draw and two losses and will now take on the World No 2 side in the knockout round after the Red Lions topped Pool A following their 3-0 win over Netherlands.
In the first quarter-final of the day, Spain faces Australia, who finished third in Pool B.
In the other quarterfinals, Pool B toppers England, who finished second in Pool B, will square off against Argentina while Germany will play Netherlands on Thursday.
Even though India have a better overall head-to-head record against Belgium, the recent results against the Red Lions are far from impressive.
In 71 matches played so far between the two sides, India had won 45, lost 17 and drew 10 times.
In the recent past India played Belgium four times and on three occasions they ended up on the losing side, which includes the quarterfinal defeat at the 2016 Rio Olympics and 0-1 reverse in the semi-finals of the last edition of HWL Final in Raipur.
After an impressive 1-1 draw against world champions Australia, India's performance has slipped significantly as they wasted chances galore in their next two games to lose 2-3 and 0-2 against England and Germany respectively.
The Indian forwardline comprising Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, SV Sunil and Lalit Upadhyay failed to live up to the expectations and have been below-par so far in the tournament.
As if the misfiring strikers were not enough, India also has been let down by their dragflickers.
Despite possessing a battery of dragflickers in Rupinderpal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar and Amit Rohidas, the Indians have a poor penalty corner conversion rate and have made use of just two out of the 13 set pieces they earned in the tournament so far.
Skipper Manpreet Singh has been the player to watch out for India as in all the three pool matches he led from the front, but didn't get enough support from his team-mates.
"We will have to improve in all departments of the game. We need to improve on our penalty corners and shots on goal. We created plenty of chances but our execution was not perfect," India's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne had said after the loss to Germany.
Belgium will be the team to beat in the tournament and they will be high on confidence after finishing their pool engagements with an all-win record.
All said and done, the Indians will have to dish out a lion-hearted performance to progress to the semi-finals of the elite tournament.
Published Date: Dec 06, 2017 06:30 pm | Updated Date: Dec 06, 2017 09:38 pm
21:20 (IST)
It was a super match for India. They played with energy and pushed the Belgians all the way. Tremendous crowd support here. India are now into the semifinals of the HWL here in Bhubaneswar.
That's all from The Kalinga Stadium.
21:18 (IST)
For the first time in the tournament, everything fell well for India. They had the lead. They let Belgium into the match. It was 3-3. Then in the shoot out it was 2-2. And then Akash Chikte made it 1-0 for India when he saved.
21:16 (IST)
INDIA WIN 1-0 IN SUDDEN DEATH. IN THE SHOOT OUT IT'S 2-2. IN THE MATCH IT'S 3-3.
AN AMAZING MATCH WON BY INDIA. THEY HAVE BEATEN THE OLYMPIC SILVER MEDALLISTS BELGIUM.
21:14 (IST)
INDIA HAS WON. AKASH CHIKTE SAVES ARTHUR DOREN SHOT.
21:13 (IST)
It's all equal. Harmanpreet scores. It's 3-2.
21:11 (IST)
Akashdeep misses. It's 2-2.
21:11 (IST)
GOAL! FLORENT AUBEL SCORES. IT'S 2-2 IN THE SHOOT OUT.
21:10 (IST)
Sumit misses. Hits the post. It's still 1-2 for India.
21:09 (IST)
GOAL! BELGIUM SCORE FINALLY. IT'S 1-2. VAN DOREN SCORES.
21:09 (IST)
GOAL!! RUPINDER SCORES. ALMOST FORCES IT IN. IT'S 2-0 FOR INDIA.
21:07 (IST)
CHIKTE SAVES. BELGIUM HAS MISSED. IT'S 1-0 IN THE SHOOT OUT.
21:06 (IST)
GOAL! LALIT SCORES.
21:06 (IST)
Emmanuel Stockbroekx misses. Shoots out.
21:05 (IST)
Harmanpreet misses. Both have missed after one each.
21:04 (IST)
Gauthier Boccard misses. Wide.
21:03 (IST)
India and Belgium have never played a shoot out.
21:02 (IST)
This is crucial. Shoot outs are crazy.
21:00 (IST)
AND THAT'S THE SHOOT-OUT. IT'S 3-3. SHOOT OUT REQUIRED TO BREAK THE DEADLOCK.
20:59 (IST)
And that was close. Sunil cross. Akashdeep not in the spot.
20:57 (IST)
Around two minutes left. It's 3-3.
20:56 (IST)
And India save another PC. But the ball has hit a Belgian.
20:55 (IST)
India save. But give away another PC. Too many in the last few minutes.
20:54 (IST)
That wasn't dangerous yet the video umpire gives a PC.
20:53 (IST)
And that's the PC for Belgium. It's the 3rd for Belgium. But India want a referral.
20:52 (IST)
India cannot afford to hit shots into the middle and hope for a deflection. India better be careful.
20:50 (IST)
At 3-3, it's anybody's now. Last five minutes now.
20:49 (IST)
BELGIUM HAVE MADE IT 3-3. BUT IT'S HARMANPREET'S DEFLECTION THAT GOES IN.
20:47 (IST)
Massive pressure from Belgium. Can India keep them away?
20:46 (IST)
What India is doing is putting pressure. That doesn't allow Belgium to attack openly.
20:45 (IST)
Akashdeep and then Mandeep miss. Close. Very close call for Belgium. One more goal and India could have stitched it.
20:44 (IST)
Just around 11 minutes left in the match. India lead 3-2.
20:43 (IST)
Almost. Almost. Belgium flash a cross but it's just wide. Belgium pushing and pushing.
20:42 (IST)
This will be an explosive last 13 minutes. Akash Chikte comes in as GK. Karkera is out.
20:41 (IST)
RUPINDER PAL SINGH'S FLICK GOES IN. BELGIUM WANT A REFERRAL. BUT IT'S A GOAL. INDIA LEAD 3-2.
20:39 (IST)
India have their 4th PC.
20:38 (IST)
BELGIUM HAVE DRAWN LEVEL. IT'S 2-2.
20:37 (IST)
And that's the 2nd PC for Belgium. They already have scored off one.
20:36 (IST)
Crowds going crazy here. They are finally watching India play the way they want - Aggression and Pace.
20:36 (IST)
And that's the end of the 3rd quarter. Can India keep the lead for 15 minutes or score one more? Huge quarter coming up for India.
20:35 (IST)
Very nearly for Sumit. He almost took the ball into the Belgian goal single-handedly. And then a counter-attack for Belgium.
20:33 (IST)
Lot of work in the Indian defence. Lot of rotation. Gaps being covered. But Belgians are skillful.
20:32 (IST)
Belgium probing. Indian defence that bit jittery. This will be close now. Uthappa gets a green card. India down to ten now.
20:30 (IST)
Belgium gets the opportunity. They have opened the door that wee bit. It's 1-2. India have to be careful now. But they should look for goals. Defensive play will give Belgium initiative.
20:28 (IST)
LOICK LUYPAERT GETS THE FLICK IN. BALL HITTING THE DEFENDER AND GOING IN. IT'S 1-2 FOR BELGIUM.
20:26 (IST)
And that's the 1st PC for Belgium in the match. Chance for the Europeans.
20:26 (IST)
Belgium is coming forward. And they will look to Dohmen to release some pressure.
20:24 (IST)
First variation in the tournament. Rupinder Pal flicks it backwards to Harmanpreet whose flick goes through the GK's pads. India need to play with pace.
20:23 (IST)
BRILLIANT VARIATION. RUPINDER TO HARMANPREET. INDIA LEAD 2-0.
20:21 (IST)
And that's the 3rd PC for India. One more goal and India could be controlling the match.
20:19 (IST)
Stroke of luck for India. Ball falls for Gurjant who swipes it in. India are ahead 1-0 in the QF.