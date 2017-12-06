Preview: An inconsistent India will have to raise their game by leaps and bounds if they are to upstage Olympic silver medallist Belgium in the quarter-final of the Hockey World League (HWL) Final.
India, bronze medallist in 2015, finished last in Pool B after garnering just one point from one draw and two losses and will now take on the World No 2 side in the knockout round after the Red Lions topped Pool A following their 3-0 win over Netherlands.
In the first quarter-final of the day, Spain faces Australia, who finished third in Pool B.
In the other quarterfinals, Pool B toppers England, who finished second in Pool B, will square off against Argentina while Germany will play Netherlands on Thursday.
Even though India have a better overall head-to-head record against Belgium, the recent results against the Red Lions are far from impressive.
In 71 matches played so far between the two sides, India had won 45, lost 17 and drew 10 times.
In the recent past India played Belgium four times and on three occasions they ended up on the losing side, which includes the quarterfinal defeat at the 2016 Rio Olympics and 0-1 reverse in the semi-finals of the last edition of HWL Final in Raipur.
After an impressive 1-1 draw against world champions Australia, India's performance has slipped significantly as they wasted chances galore in their next two games to lose 2-3 and 0-2 against England and Germany respectively.
The Indian forwardline comprising Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, SV Sunil and Lalit Upadhyay failed to live up to the expectations and have been below-par so far in the tournament.
As if the misfiring strikers were not enough, India also has been let down by their dragflickers.
Despite possessing a battery of dragflickers in Rupinderpal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar and Amit Rohidas, the Indians have a poor penalty corner conversion rate and have made use of just two out of the 13 set pieces they earned in the tournament so far.
Skipper Manpreet Singh has been the player to watch out for India as in all the three pool matches he led from the front, but didn't get enough support from his team-mates.
"We will have to improve in all departments of the game. We need to improve on our penalty corners and shots on goal. We created plenty of chances but our execution was not perfect," India's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne had said after the loss to Germany.
Belgium will be the team to beat in the tournament and they will be high on confidence after finishing their pool engagements with an all-win record.
All said and done, the Indians will have to dish out a lion-hearted performance to progress to the semi-finals of the elite tournament.
With inputs from PTI
Published Date: Dec 06, 2017 06:30 pm | Updated Date: Dec 06, 2017 07:04 pm
Highlights
19:04 (IST)
India have lost the last two matches to Belgium.
Both games were played at Boom - India losing 0-1 and 1-3.
In the last five games, we have won only once.
That match was in Dusseldorf when India beat Belgium 3-2.
19:00 (IST)
Here are the stats for the match:
Head-to-Head.
India have played Belgium 72 times
They have won 45 games.
Drawn 10.
Lost 17.
But a majority of the losses have come in the last five years.
18:57 (IST)
Fans expecting India to finally put together a performance that will make them happy.
India needs a win. In the Pool, they had a draw and two losses.
It's a repeat of the India Vs Belgium QF Rio Olympics match.
Back then, in Rio, India had taken the lead but lost 1-3.
18:56 (IST)
It's a packed Kalinga Stadium again.
Welcome to the cradle of hockey in Odisha.
And it's India Vs Belgium - The Big Quarter Final Match.
In an earlier match, QF, Australia beat Spain 4-1.
17:36 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Hockey World League Final underway at the Kalinga stadium, Bhubaneswar.
India takes on Olympic silver medallists Belgium in the second quarter-final. Though the hosts hold a better overall head-to-head advantage over the European nation, the last four encounters have ended with India on the losing side.
Will India shrug off its inconsistency and curb the trend or succumb to the high quality performance exhibited by the Belgian side throughout the tournament.
Join us as for all the live score and updates from the quarter-final action of the Hockey World League Final.