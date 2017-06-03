Live ICC Champions Trophy 2017, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, cricket score and updates: Tharanga makes first use of DRS in event

Preview: Sri Lanka face a nervous wait to discover if captain Angelo Mathews will be fit for their Champions Trophy one-day international opener against South Africa on Saturday.
The all-rounder has been struggling with a calf problem and was due to have a fitness test on Friday.
But Sri Lanka are set to delay any final decision on Mathews until the morning of Saturday's match at the Oval.
"We're going to look at him tomorrow morning as well, so the final decision will be then," Sri Lanka vice-captain Upul Tharanga told reporters at the Oval on Friday.
By contrast South Africa, the world's top-ranked ODI side, begin their quest to win the 'mini World Cup' bolstered by the knowing both leg-spinner Imran Tahir and batsman David Miller are fully fit for the Group B fixture.
Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj proved an effective deputy when called upon by the Proteas during their recent 2-1 ODI series defeat by England but skipper AB de Villiers was glad to have Tahir available following a hamstring tweak.
"He's our number one spin bowler," said de Villiers.
"Keshav understands his role when it comes to that.
"There might be a time in the tournament where we might use a different strategy, if we play against a certain opposition or on a certain field.
"But for tomorrow, Imran is the number one pick.
"He is fit and ready to go, so you should see his name on the team sheet."
South Africa whitewashed Sri Lanka 5-0 in a home ODI series earlier this year but de Villiers said: "They always play well in these tournaments.
"We're well aware of that, and they deserve our respect.
"They have a lot of match-winners on their team.
"So it's so much more important for us to make sure we don't think about what happened in the last series and we focus on tomorrow's game."
South Africa rounded off their recent series against England with a morale-boosting seven-wicket win at Lord's on Monday, having ensured all the members of their Champions Trophy squad featured at some stage.
"As difficult as it is for me to say ... that was definitely a warm-up for us," said de Villiers.
"I hate to say that – because I hate losing games of cricket.
"It was a bit of a catch 22 to get that right message across to the boys, (and) it was maybe a bit confusing at times.
"But if you do go into a series thinking that you want to play all 15 players, you're not really focusing on just winning that series – because your mind is a little bit elsewhere.
"I think that's what happened."
He added: "We actually could have won that series, easily – which is a great boost of confidence for us – keeping in mind that we played 15 players, and it was a bit of a warm-up for the Champions Trophy."
With inputs from AFP
Highlights
Sri Lanka team: Upul Tharanga (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Chamara Kapugedera, Asela Gunaratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga
South Africa team: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), David Miller, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir
Toss: Sri Lanka win the toss, and stand-in captain Upul Tharanga elects to bowl. No Angelo Mathews today to lead the Lankans.
"We've gone with Morne Morkel. We know what he's capable of on these wickets," says SA captain AB de Villiers.
15:45 (IST)
After 8 overs,South Africa 27/0 ( Hashim Amla 12 , Quinton de Kock (W) 12)
Amla gets beaten by a peach of a delivery at the start of Lakmal's fourth over. Sets off for a quick single a couple of deliveries later. Three off this over. For a few fans watching this game, it's almost like watching a classing Test innings.
15:39 (IST)
After 7 overs,South Africa 24/0 ( Hashim Amla 10 , Quinton de Kock (W) 11)
De Kock finally ends the boundary drought in this over, slicing the first ball of the over towards the point boundary! Malinga went for a wide-pitched delivery on that occasion. Six off the over.
15:36 (IST)
After 6 overs,South Africa 18/0 ( Hashim Amla 9 , Quinton de Kock (W) 6)
Amla pushes the second ball of the over towards the cow-corner boundary, but the seemingly slow outfield allows the fielder to catch up with the ball. Wide conceded in the penultimate delivery of the over. The pitch appears slower than the usual Oval pitch today.
15:29 (IST)
After 5 overs,South Africa 12/0 ( Hashim Amla 6 , Quinton de Kock (W) 4)
Another good over by Malinga, with the Lankan bowlers not giving away any loose deliveries in the innings so far. Just one run off this over.
15:25 (IST)
SA openers seem too tensed. Unusual to see free flowing Quinton struggling with his batting. The feet don't seem to be moving as slickly as usual. The openers are struggling with even pushing the ball into gaps for singles and twos. But for Malinga's two wides they'd not have reached double figures by the 4th over! 11 for 0 at end of 4th over hardly the ideal start in an ODI game.
15:23 (IST)
After 4 overs,South Africa 11/0 ( Hashim Amla 6 , Quinton de Kock (W) 3)
Appeal for an lbw in the first ball of Lakmal's second over, and Dar turns down a close appeal. Captain Tharanga decides to go upstairs, and the ball is shown to be marginally clipping the top of the stumps. Good review by Tharanga, missing out on the dismissal by a whisker. Relief for QDK for now. This, incidentally, is the first review of this tournament.
15:19 (IST)
After 3 overs,South Africa 10/0 ( Hashim Amla 6 , Quinton de Kock (W) 2)
MMalinga into his second over. De Kock finally gets off the mark in this over, getting a couple of singles. South Africa are off to a sedate start after three overs.
15:14 (IST)
After 2 overs,South Africa 6/0 ( Hashim Amla 4 , Quinton de Kock (W) 0)
Suranga Lakmal bowls from the other end. Amla flicks the second ball of the over towards the leg side, and runs back for a third. De Kock yet to get off the mark after facing eight deliveries, quite unlike his nature of getting off to quick start.
15:08 (IST)
After 1 overs,South Africa 3/0 ( Hashim Amla 1 , Quinton de Kock (W) 0)
Malinga bowls the first over. Amla pushes the second delivery towards backward square-leg to get off the mark, with the pacer conceding a couple of wides later in the over.
15:02 (IST)
Lasith Malinga has taken 65 wickets in ICC ODI tournaments which is the fourth most by any bowler. His bowling strike rate of 26.2 in ICC ODI tournaments is better than his career ODI bowling strike rate of 31.6.
15:02 (IST)
Hashim Amla has played 14 ODI innings against Sri Lanka before today and he has scored fifty-plus runs in seven out of those 14 innings.
15:01 (IST)
Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla walk out to bat at the start of the South African innings. Lasith Malinga to bowl the first over. Let there be cricket!
14:59 (IST)
14:58 (IST)
14:55 (IST)
World's No.1 ODI side is being put on notice straightaway. They have to bat first, bat effectively and hope that rains stay away. They have the bowling firepower to blast Sri Lanka away. Provided their batsmen provide a worthwhile target and Duckworth-Lewis rule does not play spoilsport. Would be very interesting to see how the SA power-hitters fare against Malinga . All the SA players in today's XI play in the IPL and should be familiar with Malinga's bag of tricks.
14:54 (IST)
South Africa have won their last seven ODIs against Sri Lanka. Moreover, South Africa have a 2-1 record against Sri Lanka in ICC Champions Trophy.
14:44 (IST)
South Africa will attack Sri Lanka’s batsmen with their impressive battery of pacemen. They superbly hunted down England in the final ODI a few days ago with four slips in support – something unusual in ODIs. Skipper AB de Villiers has said that his team aims to bowl out SL, whom they whitewashed recently. If SA bowl first, their 4-man pace attack spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada, should be almost as spectacular as the great West Indies pace attack of the 1980s.
SA are one of the hot favourites. They just need to get their temperament right. Their bowling is awesome while their batting runs deep and has a number of powerful hitters. Watch out for the consistent Hashim Amla, ABD, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis and David Miller. All rounder Chris Morris will be pivotal. Two others, all rounder JP Duminy and leg spinner Imran Tahir too will be called upon to chip in. SA are too strong and should trounce SL if Duckworth Lewis rain rule doesn’t come into play.
14:41 (IST)
14:41 (IST)
14:40 (IST)
14:38 (IST)
14:33 (IST)
14:06 (IST)
