Live ICC Champions Trophy 2017, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, cricket score and updates: Tharanga dismissed by Tahir on 57

Preview: Sri Lanka face a nervous wait to discover if captain Angelo Mathews will be fit for their Champions Trophy one-day international opener against South Africa on Saturday.
The all-rounder has been struggling with a calf problem and was due to have a fitness test on Friday.
But Sri Lanka are set to delay any final decision on Mathews until the morning of Saturday's match at the Oval.
"We're going to look at him tomorrow morning as well, so the final decision will be then," Sri Lanka vice-captain Upul Tharanga told reporters at the Oval on Friday.
By contrast South Africa, the world's top-ranked ODI side, begin their quest to win the 'mini World Cup' bolstered by the knowing both leg-spinner Imran Tahir and batsman David Miller are fully fit for the Group B fixture.
Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj proved an effective deputy when called upon by the Proteas during their recent 2-1 ODI series defeat by England but skipper AB de Villiers was glad to have Tahir available following a hamstring tweak.
"He's our number one spin bowler," said de Villiers.
"Keshav understands his role when it comes to that.
"There might be a time in the tournament where we might use a different strategy, if we play against a certain opposition or on a certain field.
"But for tomorrow, Imran is the number one pick.
"He is fit and ready to go, so you should see his name on the team sheet."
South Africa whitewashed Sri Lanka 5-0 in a home ODI series earlier this year but de Villiers said: "They always play well in these tournaments.
"We're well aware of that, and they deserve our respect.
"They have a lot of match-winners on their team.
"So it's so much more important for us to make sure we don't think about what happened in the last series and we focus on tomorrow's game."
South Africa rounded off their recent series against England with a morale-boosting seven-wicket win at Lord's on Monday, having ensured all the members of their Champions Trophy squad featured at some stage.
"As difficult as it is for me to say ... that was definitely a warm-up for us," said de Villiers.
"I hate to say that – because I hate losing games of cricket.
"It was a bit of a catch 22 to get that right message across to the boys, (and) it was maybe a bit confusing at times.
"But if you do go into a series thinking that you want to play all 15 players, you're not really focusing on just winning that series – because your mind is a little bit elsewhere.
"I think that's what happened."
He added: "We actually could have won that series, easily – which is a great boost of confidence for us – keeping in mind that we played 15 players, and it was a bit of a warm-up for the Champions Trophy."
With inputs from AFP
For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here
Published Date: Jun 03, 2017 09:38 pm | Updated Date: Jun 03, 2017 09:39 pm
Jun, 03 2017 IST
Highlights
OUT! Tahir now gets the big fish, netting Tharanga as the Lankan captain loft-drives straight into the safe hands of Miller at sweeper cover. Sri Lanka 146/5
Tharanga c Miller b Tahir 57(69)
Fifty up for Upul Tharanga, and he gets there in 59 deliveries, coming back for a risky second run and nearly getting run-out at the striker's end. Gets to his 32nd ODI fifty having hit five boundaries so far. Has made the most of the drop by Rabada at the start of the innings.
OUT! Now Tahir traps Kapugedera plumb lbw to dismiss him for a golden duck, and sets off for his usual celebrations — running off towards the boundary rope and patting the Protea badge on his jersey. The batsman failed to pick the googly. SL 117/4
Kapugedera lbw Tahir 0(1)
OUT! Chandimal has to return to the crease thanks to a brilliant direct hit by AB de Villiers at the non-striker's end! And the SA captain didn't even have his full balance. SL 116/3
Chandimal run out (de Villiers) 12(21)
OUT! What a catch by ABD at short midwicket! Morris gets the breakthrough in his very first over! Just a simple push by Mendis down the ground, and might have survived as de Villiers not timed his jump right. SL 94/2
Mendis c de Villiers b Morris 11(10)
OUT! The change of bowling works for South Africa, as Morkel removes the dangerous Dickwella nine short of a half-century. Dickwella gets an outside edge while looking to play this one towards the leg side, with Parnell taking a simple catch at third man. SL 69/1
Dickwella c Parnell b Morkel 41(33)
OUT! Superb throw by Tharanga at extra-cover, and Morris is caught well short of his crease at the non-striker's end! Tried setting off for a quick single after hitting it straight to the fielder, but the SL captain was too good on this occasion. SA 277/6
Morris run-out (Tharanga) 20(19)
OUT! Amla tries returning for a quick second run, but falls short of his crease at the striker's end, thanks to a sharp throw by Kusal Mendis at midwicket. The Proteas suddenly are starting to lose too many wickets in the slog overs. SA 232/5
Amla run out (Mendis) 103(115)
OUT! Miller departs for 18 after getting an outside edge straight to third man, just one delivery after the one in which Amla got to his century. SA 226/4
Miller c Prasanna b Lakmal 18(22)
CENTURY for Amla! Take a bowl 'Mighty Hash'! He might have started slowly in this innings, but he did not take long to catch up in terms of the scoring rate, and produce yet another knock that exudes class. This is the 25th time he brings up the milestone in ODI cricket, and gets there in 112 deliveries, having hit five boundaries and two sixes.
With this, Amla becomes the fastest to 25 ODI centuries, taking 151 innings to get there, 11 fewer than Virat Kohli.
OUT! That's a huge wicket for the Sri Lankans, as they see the back of AB de Villiers early in the innings! De Villiers tried to heave this delivery towards the leg side, but got a leading edge, with the ball rising more than what he had expected. Simplest of catches for the fielder at cover. SA 194/3
de Villiers c Kapugedera b Prasanna 4(4)
OUT! Pradeep returns to the attack, and once again gets a breakthrough for his side! Du Plessis perishes after pulling a short ball straight to Chandimal at midwicket! SA 189/2
Du Plessis c Chandimal b Pradeep 75(70)
Fifty for Faf du Plessis, his 28th in ODIs! Has been a rather sedate display by Faf so far, getting just three boundaries along the way, though he has been scoring at nearly a run-a-ball so far, having taken 52 deliveries to get to the milestone.
FIFTY for Hashim Amla! He gets to the milestone for the 34th time in his ODI career in 56 deliveries, with the help of three boundaries and a six.
OUT! Pradeep gets the breakthrough, and it is the hard-hitting de Kock who has to walk back to the pavilion! Pradeep fired an off-cutter on this occasion, and de Kock was playing down the wrong line while looking to defend it, getting an edge to the keeper instead. SA 44/1
de Kock c Dickwella b Pradeep 23(42)
Sri Lanka team: Upul Tharanga (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Chamara Kapugedera, Asela Gunaratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga
South Africa team: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), David Miller, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir
Toss: Sri Lanka win the toss, and stand-in captain Upul Tharanga elects to bowl. No Angelo Mathews today to lead the Lankans.
"We've gone with Morne Morkel. We know what he's capable of on these wickets," says SA captain AB de Villiers.
21:47 (IST)
After 27 overs,Sri Lanka 149/5 ( Kusal Perera 13 , Asela Gunaratne 1)
Parnell into his seventh over, and continues to keep it tight at one end, giving away just two singles in this over. New batsman Asela Gunaratne, who shot to fame for his match-winning knock in a T20I against Australia earlier this year, gets off the mark with a single.
Sri Lanka need 151 to win from 138 balls.
21:42 (IST)
After 26 overs,Sri Lanka 147/5 ( Kusal Perera 12 , Asela Gunaratne 0)
Tahir continues from the other end, and ends up getting rid of Tharanga in the second ball of the over. The Lankan captain might have lost his concentration a bit, and ended up serving a simple catch to Miller at sweeper cover. Another shout for a catch in the penultimate delivery of the over, though Perera places this one just short of the long-off fielder.
Having lost half their side with less than 150 on board chasing 300, Sri Lanka now need a miracle to scrape through. Sri Lanka need 153 to win from 144 balls.
21:38 (IST)
OUT! Tahir now gets the big fish, netting Tharanga as the Lankan captain loft-drives straight into the safe hands of Miller at sweeper cover. Sri Lanka 146/5
Tharanga c Miller b Tahir 57(69)
21:37 (IST)
After 25 overs,Sri Lanka 145/4 ( Upul Tharanga (C) 57 , Kusal Perera 10)
Change of bowling, with Parnell returning to the attack. Bowls a tidy over by giving away just two runs off it. The partnership between Tharanga and Perera is worth 28 at the end of the over, and is building into a useful one.
21:33 (IST)
After 24 overs,Sri Lanka 143/4 ( Upul Tharanga (C) 56 , Kusal Perera 9)
FOUR! Pulled away by Tharanga in the first ball of Tahir's fourth over. Misfield by Rabada at backward point a couple of deliveries later, allowing Perera to complete his single. Seven off the over.
21:29 (IST)
After 23 overs,Sri Lanka 136/4 ( Upul Tharanga (C) 50 , Kusal Perera 8)
Perera sweeps the second delivery of the over towards the square-leg boundary to lift some pressure off the Lankans, with this one also happening to be the first boundary of his innings.
21:28 (IST)
After 22 overs,Sri Lanka 132/4 ( Upul Tharanga (C) 50 , Kusal Perera 4)
Tahir into his third over, with Tharanga getting to his half-century in this over, nearly getting run-out while coming back for a risky second run.
21:27 (IST)
Fifty up for Upul Tharanga, and he gets there in 59 deliveries, coming back for a risky second run and nearly getting run-out at the striker's end. Gets to his 32nd ODI fifty having hit five boundaries so far. Has made the most of the drop by Rabada at the start of the innings.
21:25 (IST)
After 21 overs,Sri Lanka 127/4 ( Upul Tharanga (C) 47 , Kusal Perera 2)
Spin introduced from both ends in this over, with Duminy being handed the ball. With two left-handed batsmen out there at the centre, this was the sensible decision on the part of the Proteas. Three runs and a bizarre referral in this over, with umpire Dar going upstairs for a needless appeal for a stumping aganist Tharanga.
21:23 (IST)
SL were going strong at 87 for 1 at the end of 10 overs. The next 10 overs have seen SA pulling back very strongly. The team has given away only 37 runs and captured three top line batsmen in the period. Suddenly SL look outclassed. What a change of fortunes. SA's bowlers, Morkel, Morris and Tahir have bowled splendidly, with ABD's superb fielding adding to the pressure.
21:20 (IST)
Magnificent run out pulled off by ABD. Chandimal run out for 12. ABD now has one superb catch and this brilliant run out. What a cricketer! Lanka reeling.
21:20 (IST)
After 20 overs,South Africa 90/1 ( Hashim Amla 39 , Faf du Plessis 24)
Another gem of an over by Tahir, giving away just one runs off it. Fools new batsman Kusal Perera with a googly that the latter fails to read completely, and ends up getting beaten. Tahir tried appealing for a caught-behind, though umpire Dar didn't look too interested.
21:18 (IST)
After 19 overs,Sri Lanka 123/4 ( Upul Tharanga (C) 45 , Kusal Perera 1)
Morkel continues from the other end, and and gives away just six off this over, including a wide in the second ball of the over. Tharanga is approaching his half-century at the moment, though he is running out of partners at the other end.
21:13 (IST)
After 18 overs,Sri Lanka 117/4 ( Upul Tharanga (C) 41 , Kusal Perera 0)
Tahir was held back until the 18th over, and his introduction into the attack brings two swift wickets for South Africa. Chandimal is run-out at the non-striker's end thanks to ABD's brilliance, while Kapugedera fails to pick a googly, and ends up getting trapped plumb leg-before. Just one off the over with two wickets.
21:12 (IST)
OUT! Now Tahir traps Kapugedera plumb lbw to dismiss him for a golden duck, and sets off for his usual celebrations — running off towards the boundary rope and patting the Protea badge on his jersey. The batsman failed to pick the googly. SL 117/4
Kapugedera lbw Tahir 0(1)
21:06 (IST)
OUT! Chandimal has to return to the crease thanks to a brilliant direct hit by AB de Villiers at the non-striker's end! And the SA captain didn't even have his full balance. SL 116/3
Chandimal run out (de Villiers) 12(21)
21:04 (IST)
SA have recovered well after conceding 87 runs in first 10 overs. The additional 2 fielders outside the circle has helped pull back the SL run rate. The next 7 overs went at av average of 4 runs an over. Morkel and Morris, the tall pacemen are also bowling pretty well and getting some bounce off a length. Another couple of wickets will push back SL further.
21:04 (IST)
After 17 overs,Sri Lanka 116/2 ( Upul Tharanga (C) 40 , Dinesh Chandimal 12)
Wide down the leg side by Morkel in the third ball of his fifth over. Chandimal flicks the fourth delivery of the over towards the leg side to grab a double. Five off the over.
20:59 (IST)
After 16 overs,Sri Lanka 111/2 ( Upul Tharanga (C) 39 , Dinesh Chandimal 9)
Morris into his third over, and gives away a wide in the third ball of the over. Tharanga and Chandimal are yet to find the boundaries regularly in the rebuilding stage, and are going at a steady pace right now.
20:54 (IST)
After 15 overs,Sri Lanka 105/2 ( Upul Tharanga (C) 35 , Dinesh Chandimal 8)
Morkel into his fourth over. Chandimal helps himself to his first boundary by slashing a length delivery well outside off towards the point boundary. Just one more run conceded apart from that boundary. Meanwhile, the clamour for getting Tahir into the attack is starting to grow.
20:47 (IST)
Dinesh Chandimal scored only 62 runs from three innings in Sri Lanka's ODI series against South Africa in 2016/17 at an average of 20.66 and a strike rate of 53.91.
20:47 (IST)
After 14 overs,Sri Lanka 100/2 ( Upul Tharanga (C) 34 , Dinesh Chandimal 4)
The team 100 comes up for Sri Lanka in this over, with Chandimal going for a double in the fifth delivery, though the run-rate is starting to drop for the Lankans at the moment. Just three off the over, with drinks being called to the field at the moment.
20:43 (IST)
After 13 overs,Sri Lanka 97/2 ( Upul Tharanga (C) 33 , Dinesh Chandimal 2)
Morkel now bowling in tandem alongside Morris (with Tahir likely to be introduced soon, as he was seen doing a few stretches earlier). Another neat over for the South Africans, with just two runs coming off it. Pressure starting to build on the Lankans at the moment.
20:38 (IST)
After 12 overs,Sri Lanka 95/2 ( Upul Tharanga (C) 32 , Dinesh Chandimal 1)
Second bowling change of the innings, with Morris getting introduced into the attack. Slips in his delivery stride in the first delivery of the over. After a tidy over, in which he gives away just three runs in his first five deliveries, he gets rid of Mendis as the latter simply pushes the ball towards mid-on, where ABD times his jump to perfection to complete the catch. Chandimal joins captain Tharanga at the centre, and gets a single off the last ball of the over. Just four runs and a wicket off the over.
20:38 (IST)
Sri Lanka has the right ideas as they are still going after the bowling after Dickwella's wicket. South Africa was perhaps guilty of being too conservative with the bat early in the innings. Kusal Mendis didn't waste any time to get going with two glorious boundaries against Morkel. South Africans bowlers can be vulnerable if you keep putting them under pressure. They need to watch out for the Imran Tahir threat now.
20:38 (IST)
Wayne Parnell was the highest wicket-taker in ICC Champions Trophy 2009/10. He took 11 wickets from three matches in that tournament. If South Africa want to win this match then he has to take wickets now.
20:36 (IST)
OUT! What a catch by ABD at short midwicket! Morris gets the breakthrough in his very first over! Just a simple push by Mendis down the ground, and might have survived as de Villiers not timed his jump right. SL 94/2
Mendis c de Villiers b Morris 11(10)
20:33 (IST)
After 11 overs,Sri Lanka 91/1 ( Upul Tharanga (C) 30 , Kusal Mendis 10)
Much better over by Morkel, judging by the way the Lankans are progressing at the moment, giving away just four off the over. The Proteas need a couple of more overs like this to apply some pressure on the opposition.
20:31 (IST)
The assault by Dickwella must be hurting the SA bowlers. They would not have expected it after the hammering they gave them in recent ODIs. SA have bowled pretty poorly in the first 10 overs. 87 for 1 is a terrific reply and a great start to the chase. SA would breathe a little easier with the max 2 fielders outside circle rule being relaxed at the end of 10 overs. But now wickets are important for SA. They need a couple of them and quickly at that.
20:27 (IST)
After 10 overs,Sri Lanka 87/1 ( Upul Tharanga (C) 28 , Kusal Mendis 8)
Parnell into his fifth over, and starts the over off with a sharp, rising delivery that beats Tharanga's outside edge. Crisp drive by the stand-in captain in the next ball, this time picking the gap through the covers. Tharanga pulls the last ball towards long-on, with 10 coming off the over. Sri Lanka going at 8.7 per over at the moment.
20:22 (IST)
After 9 overs,Sri Lanka 77/1 ( Upul Tharanga (C) 18 , Kusal Mendis 8)
First bowling change of this innings, with Morkel getting introduced into the attack in the ninth over. The bowling change works straightaway, as he removes the dangerous-looking Dickwella in just his second delivery of the tournament. New batsman Mendis gets off the mark with a pull towards the leg side, and makes it back-to-back boundaries in the last ball of the over. Nine runs and a wicket off this over.
20:22 (IST)
SA's opening bowlers were really being put to the sword by Dickwella and Tharanga. But Morkel put paid to Dickwella (41). Till then SL were cruising at over 8 runs an over. SA's bowlers still have a real challenge in hand. Getting past the 10 over mark with least damage is important. SL are proving to be a challenge. But the wicket of Dickwella who was striking the ball fearlessly would have helped big time.
20:17 (IST)
OUT! The change of bowling works for South Africa, as Morkel removes the dangerous Dickwella nine short of a half-century. Dickwella gets an outside edge while looking to play this one towards the leg side, with Parnell taking a simple catch at third man. SL 69/1
Dickwella c Parnell b Morkel 41(33)
20:14 (IST)
After 8 overs,Sri Lanka 68/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 41 , Upul Tharanga (C) 17)
Parnell continues from the Vauxhall end. Tharanga times his cover drive to perfection, ensuring he stays relevant in the middle of a Dickwella blitz. Gets another boundary in the following delivery, this time pulling it wide of mid-on. 10 off this one, with a bowling change looking like the ideal move for the Proteas at the moment.
20:14 (IST)
These islanders love to express themselves with the bat. Dickwella is off to a flier. He had a decent tour of South Africa earlier this year and he is again taking a liking to this bowling line up. He got some early boundaries away against Parnell and had Rabada rattled with an audacious six over midwicket. If he keeps going like this until the end of powerplay overs then Sri Lanka will be favorites in this chase.
20:11 (IST)
After 7 overs,Sri Lanka 58/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 40 , Upul Tharanga (C) 8)
Rabada fires a 149kmph yorker in the third delivery, nice comeback by the youngster after getting hit on a couple of occasions. SIX! Dickwella brings up the 50-opening stand, pulling the back-of-length delivery over the cow-corner boundary. Dickwella then flicks the fifth delivery towards the leg side to get his fifth boundary. 15 off the over, with Sri Lanka now progressing at more than eight per over. Superb start this by Dickwella and Tharanga.
20:03 (IST)
After 6 overs,Sri Lanka 43/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 27 , Upul Tharanga (C) 8)
Dickwella lobs the first ball of the over towards the leg side, with the ball landing well ahead of the midwicket fielder. Four leg-byes in the second delivery, with Parnell straying in his line. Tharanga decides he's had enough defensiveness on the short balls, and pulls the fifth delivery towards the midwicket boundary. 11 off the over. The Lankans are going at over seven per over at the moment.
20:00 (IST)
No swing or pace off pitch evident thus far. Rabada spilled a rather easy return catch and another tough one. He's dropped both openers. Otherwise SA bowlers have not been able to really harry the SL openers. SA can't afford to leak too many runs in the first 10 overs when field restrictions are in place.
19:59 (IST)
After 5 overs,Sri Lanka 32/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 24 , Upul Tharanga (C) 4)
FOUR! The boundaries just seem to be flowing for Dickwella, as he flicks this one towards the midwicket region to get his fourth boundary. Another dropped chance in the following delivery, though this time the return catch was a much tougher one for Rabada. Things get worse as Rabada concedes a front-foot no-ball — which gives way to the first free hit of the tournament. Another good over for the Lankans with 10 coming off it. Tharanga and Co off to a decent start.
19:53 (IST)
After 4 overs,Sri Lanka 22/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 17 , Upul Tharanga (C) 3)
Another boundary for Dickwella at the start of the over, this time the outside edge sending the ball high and wide over the slip cordon. The Lankan keeper then makes it two for the over with a heave towards the backward point boundary. Expensive one by Parnell, giving away 12 off it.
19:49 (IST)
After 3 overs,Sri Lanka 10/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 7 , Upul Tharanga (C) 2)
DROPPED! Horrible shot selection by Tharanga on that occasion, though Rabada did worse by letting go of what should have been a regulation catch. Let's see how expensive that drop proves for the Proteas later. Just one run conceded off the over — in the form of a wide.
19:45 (IST)
After 2 overs,Sri Lanka 9/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 7 , Upul Tharanga (C) 2)
The track still looks a tad lively. Dickwella is getting a tad impatient but not going full throttle so far. He charges one ball but pushes it to the off side for a single but then finally manages to clear his cluttered mind and he lofts one over cover. Parnell got his lines right in the over apart from one where he drifted on Tharanga's pads and was flicked away for a (luckily) just a single. The boundary ball was created by Dickwella as he used his feet to good effect.
19:41 (IST)
Parnell will bowl from the other end.
19:41 (IST)
Kagiso Rabada has taken 64 wickets post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 which is the most by any player.
19:40 (IST)
After 1 overs,Sri Lanka 3/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 2 , Upul Tharanga (C) 1)
A decent first over from Rabada. A gets away with the first one with the umpire not signalling a wide off a delivery down the leg side. But then gets his lines right and nearly gets Dickwella who gives himself room and looks to go over the off side but misses. 3 runs off the over.
19:36 (IST)
Right! Back for the chase. Tharanga and Dickwella are the openers. Rabada will start off.
19:26 (IST)
Sri Lanka has done well in the death overs. As expected, Malinga was really hard to go after with his yorkers and slower balls. Pradeep was equally good with his point perfect wide yorkers, he was the pick of the bowlers today from Sri Lanka. Among South Africa's lower order batsmen, only Duminy managed to bat with any freedom. Some alert fielding helped Sri Lanka's cause with two run outs in the final ten overs.
After winning the toss, and putting South Africa in, Sri Lanka will be happy with their effort. They would have taken 299 at the start of the day given they strengthened their batting line up for this contest. Building partnerships is going to be the key in this chase. Sri Lanka need one big partnership to shepherd this chase. We could have an upset on the cards here if rain stays away.
19:15 (IST)
Do they have enough runs on the board? Target of 300 in ODIs is not as difficult as it used to be. The field restrictions have made targets of 300 plus chase-able. SA's redeeming feature is their excellent bowling attack. But it will be stretched by Lanka. The latter are in the game with one batsman extra and are therefore in the right frame of mind to chase. Should be a very interesting second session. Amla's century was the saving grace. May be he and Du Plessis could have gone a bit harder at the bowling. Remains to be seen how SL bat on this pitch. Seems 2-paced. Imran Tahir should be a good support for the pacers. Strap up for a good second session.
19:11 (IST)
The highest target successfully chased by Sri Lanka in ICC Champions Trophy is 294 which they chased it against England at The Oval in 2013.
The highest target successfully chased by Sri Lanka against South Africa in ODIs is 313 which they chased at Johannesburg in 2012.
South Africa today:
1-10 overs: 32/0 (RR-3.20)
11-30 overs: 131/1 (RR-6.55)
31-40 overs: 58/2 (RR-5.80)
41-50 overs: 78/3 (RR-7.80)
19:07 (IST)
After 50 overs,South Africa 299/6 ( JP Duminy 38 , Wayne Parnell 7)
Pradeep bowls the final over. He keeps Duminy and Parnell guessing in the first four deliveries, before Duminy hammers the last two deliveries for a four and a six to get South Africa to just one run short of the 300-run mark at the end of their innings. Duminy remains unbeaten on 38 off 20 balls at the end of his innings.