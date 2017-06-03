Live ICC Champions Trophy 2017, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, cricket score and updates: Morkel removes Dickwella

Preview: Sri Lanka face a nervous wait to discover if captain Angelo Mathews will be fit for their Champions Trophy one-day international opener against South Africa on Saturday.
The all-rounder has been struggling with a calf problem and was due to have a fitness test on Friday.
But Sri Lanka are set to delay any final decision on Mathews until the morning of Saturday's match at the Oval.
"We're going to look at him tomorrow morning as well, so the final decision will be then," Sri Lanka vice-captain Upul Tharanga told reporters at the Oval on Friday.
By contrast South Africa, the world's top-ranked ODI side, begin their quest to win the 'mini World Cup' bolstered by the knowing both leg-spinner Imran Tahir and batsman David Miller are fully fit for the Group B fixture.
Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj proved an effective deputy when called upon by the Proteas during their recent 2-1 ODI series defeat by England but skipper AB de Villiers was glad to have Tahir available following a hamstring tweak.
"He's our number one spin bowler," said de Villiers.
"Keshav understands his role when it comes to that.
"There might be a time in the tournament where we might use a different strategy, if we play against a certain opposition or on a certain field.
"But for tomorrow, Imran is the number one pick.
"He is fit and ready to go, so you should see his name on the team sheet."
South Africa whitewashed Sri Lanka 5-0 in a home ODI series earlier this year but de Villiers said: "They always play well in these tournaments.
"We're well aware of that, and they deserve our respect.
"They have a lot of match-winners on their team.
"So it's so much more important for us to make sure we don't think about what happened in the last series and we focus on tomorrow's game."
South Africa rounded off their recent series against England with a morale-boosting seven-wicket win at Lord's on Monday, having ensured all the members of their Champions Trophy squad featured at some stage.
"As difficult as it is for me to say ... that was definitely a warm-up for us," said de Villiers.
"I hate to say that – because I hate losing games of cricket.
"It was a bit of a catch 22 to get that right message across to the boys, (and) it was maybe a bit confusing at times.
"But if you do go into a series thinking that you want to play all 15 players, you're not really focusing on just winning that series – because your mind is a little bit elsewhere.
"I think that's what happened."
He added: "We actually could have won that series, easily – which is a great boost of confidence for us – keeping in mind that we played 15 players, and it was a bit of a warm-up for the Champions Trophy."
With inputs from AFP
20:14 (IST)
After 8 overs,Sri Lanka 68/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 41 , Upul Tharanga (C) 17)
Parnell continues from the Vauxhall end. Tharanga times his cover drive to perfection, ensuring he stays relevant in the middle of a Dickwella blitz. Gets another boundary in the following delivery, this time pulling it wide of mid-on. 10 off this one, with a bowling change looking like the ideal move for the Proteas at the moment.
20:14 (IST)
These islanders love to express themselves with the bat. Dickwella is off to a flier. He had a decent tour of South Africa earlier this year and he is again taking a liking to this bowling line up. He got some early boundaries away against Parnell and had Rabada rattled with an audacious six over midwicket. If he keeps going like this until the end of powerplay overs then Sri Lanka will be favorites in this chase.
20:11 (IST)
After 7 overs,Sri Lanka 58/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 40 , Upul Tharanga (C) 8)
Rabada fires a 149kmph yorker in the third delivery, nice comeback by the youngster after getting hit on a couple of occasions. SIX! Dickwella brings up the 50-opening stand, pulling the back-of-length delivery over the cow-corner boundary. Dickwella then flicks the fifth delivery towards the leg side to get his fifth boundary. 15 off the over, with Sri Lanka now progressing at more than eight per over. Superb start this by Dickwella and Tharanga.
20:03 (IST)
After 6 overs,Sri Lanka 43/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 27 , Upul Tharanga (C) 8)
Dickwella lobs the first ball of the over towards the leg side, with the ball landing well ahead of the midwicket fielder. Four leg-byes in the second delivery, with Parnell straying in his line. Tharanga decides he's had enough defensiveness on the short balls, and pulls the fifth delivery towards the midwicket boundary. 11 off the over. The Lankans are going at over seven per over at the moment.
20:00 (IST)
No swing or pace off pitch evident thus far. Rabada spilled a rather easy return catch and another tough one. He's dropped both openers. Otherwise SA bowlers have not been able to really harry the SL openers. SA can't afford to leak too many runs in the first 10 overs when field restrictions are in place.
19:59 (IST)
After 5 overs,Sri Lanka 32/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 24 , Upul Tharanga (C) 4)
FOUR! The boundaries just seem to be flowing for Dickwella, as he flicks this one towards the midwicket region to get his fourth boundary. Another dropped chance in the following delivery, though this time the return catch was a much tougher one for Rabada. Things get worse as Rabada concedes a front-foot no-ball — which gives way to the first free hit of the tournament. Another good over for the Lankans with 10 coming off it. Tharanga and Co off to a decent start.
19:53 (IST)
After 4 overs,Sri Lanka 22/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 17 , Upul Tharanga (C) 3)
Another boundary for Dickwella at the start of the over, this time the outside edge sending the ball high and wide over the slip cordon. The Lankan keeper then makes it two for the over with a heave towards the backward point boundary. Expensive one by Parnell, giving away 12 off it.
19:49 (IST)
After 3 overs,Sri Lanka 10/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 7 , Upul Tharanga (C) 2)
DROPPED! Horrible shot selection by Tharanga on that occasion, though Rabada did worse by letting go of what should have been a regulation catch. Let's see how expensive that drop proves for the Proteas later. Just one run conceded off the over — in the form of a wide.
19:45 (IST)
After 2 overs,Sri Lanka 9/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 7 , Upul Tharanga (C) 2)
The track still looks a tad lively. Dickwella is getting a tad impatient but not going full throttle so far. He charges one ball but pushes it to the off side for a single but then finally manages to clear his cluttered mind and he lofts one over cover. Parnell got his lines right in the over apart from one where he drifted on Tharanga's pads and was flicked away for a (luckily) just a single. The boundary ball was created by Dickwella as he used his feet to good effect.
19:41 (IST)
Parnell will bowl from the other end.
19:41 (IST)
Kagiso Rabada has taken 64 wickets post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 which is the most by any player.
19:40 (IST)
After 1 overs,Sri Lanka 3/0 ( Niroshan Dickwella (W) 2 , Upul Tharanga (C) 1)
A decent first over from Rabada. A gets away with the first one with the umpire not signalling a wide off a delivery down the leg side. But then gets his lines right and nearly gets Dickwella who gives himself room and looks to go over the off side but misses. 3 runs off the over.
19:36 (IST)
Right! Back for the chase. Tharanga and Dickwella are the openers. Rabada will start off.
19:26 (IST)
Sri Lanka has done well in the death overs. As expected, Malinga was really hard to go after with his yorkers and slower balls. Pradeep was equally good with his point perfect wide yorkers, he was the pick of the bowlers today from Sri Lanka. Among South Africa's lower order batsmen, only Duminy managed to bat with any freedom. Some alert fielding helped Sri Lanka's cause with two run outs in the final ten overs.
After winning the toss, and putting South Africa in, Sri Lanka will be happy with their effort. They would have taken 299 at the start of the day given they strengthened their batting line up for this contest. Building partnerships is going to be the key in this chase. Sri Lanka need one big partnership to shepherd this chase. We could have an upset on the cards here if rain stays away.
19:15 (IST)
Do they have enough runs on the board? Target of 300 in ODIs is not as difficult as it used to be. The field restrictions have made targets of 300 plus chase-able. SA's redeeming feature is their excellent bowling attack. But it will be stretched by Lanka. The latter are in the game with one batsman extra and are therefore in the right frame of mind to chase. Should be a very interesting second session. Amla's century was the saving grace. May be he and Du Plessis could have gone a bit harder at the bowling. Remains to be seen how SL bat on this pitch. Seems 2-paced. Imran Tahir should be a good support for the pacers. Strap up for a good second session.
19:11 (IST)
The highest target successfully chased by Sri Lanka in ICC Champions Trophy is 294 which they chased it against England at The Oval in 2013.
The highest target successfully chased by Sri Lanka against South Africa in ODIs is 313 which they chased at Johannesburg in 2012.
South Africa today:
1-10 overs: 32/0 (RR-3.20)
11-30 overs: 131/1 (RR-6.55)
31-40 overs: 58/2 (RR-5.80)
41-50 overs: 78/3 (RR-7.80)
19:07 (IST)
After 50 overs,South Africa 299/6 ( JP Duminy 38 , Wayne Parnell 7)
Pradeep bowls the final over. He keeps Duminy and Parnell guessing in the first four deliveries, before Duminy hammers the last two deliveries for a four and a six to get South Africa to just one run short of the 300-run mark at the end of their innings. Duminy remains unbeaten on 38 off 20 balls at the end of his innings.
19:03 (IST)
After 49 overs,South Africa 287/6 ( JP Duminy 27 , Wayne Parnell 6)
Malinga into his final over. Parnell gets off the mark with a double at the start of the over. Malinga foxes Parnell with a slower ball in the third delivery, and follows it up with another slower one in the following delivery. Couple of doubles for Parnell in the last two deliveries of the over, slicing it up behind square on the off-side on both occasions. Six off the over.
18:59 (IST)
After 48 overs,South Africa 281/6 ( JP Duminy 27 , Wayne Parnell 0)
Pradeep into his penultimate over, and he has been the pick of the Lankan bowlers so far in the innings. Frustrates the Protea duo by restricting them to singles in the first four deliveries. A superb collect-and-throw by Tharanga to run Morris out at the non-striker's end, bringing Parnell to the centre. Duminy ends the over with a boundary.
18:55 (IST)
OUT! Superb throw by Tharanga at extra-cover, and Morris is caught well short of his crease at the non-striker's end! Tried setting off for a quick single after hitting it straight to the fielder, but the SL captain was too good on this occasion. SA 277/6
Morris run-out (Tharanga) 20(19)
18:50 (IST)
After 47 overs,South Africa 273/5 ( JP Duminy 21 , Chris Morris 18)
Malinga into his penultimate over, and starts with a wide down the leg side to Morris. Concedes another after a couple of tight deliveries that yield no more than singles. Mishit by Morris in the third delivery, failing to middle it while hitting down the ground, with Malinga making no effort to grab it. Duminy targets the vacant fine-leg region in the last ball of the over with lap shot off a full-toss. 11 off the over. We have a valuable partnership brewing between these two, with the stand worth 41 at the end of this over.
18:46 (IST)
SA can't choke so early in the tournament. They need to make the last five overs really count. The loss of five wickets is a bother. But Morris and Duminy can up the ante in the closing overs and lift them towards 300 or even beyond. They must give their strong bowling attack a good target to bowl with. Morris can be a fearsome hitter. Will today be his day
18:44 (IST)
After 46 overs,South Africa 262/5 ( JP Duminy 15 , Chris Morris 15)
Lakmal into his final over. Duminy opens the face of his bat to a full delivery from Lakmal, a replica of the shot against Malinga in the previous over. Lakmal, though, ties Morris up with a series of full deliveries towards the leg side in the remainder of the over. Seven off Lakmal's final over, as he finishes with 1/51.
18:38 (IST)
After 45 overs,South Africa 255/5 ( JP Duminy 10 , Chris Morris 15)
Malinga returns to the attack for his eighth over. Morris slaps the third delivery of the over — a full, slower one — past the fielder at mid-off to get his third boundary, before collecting a single in the following delivery to bring up the team 250. Duminy then guides a yorker wide of the keeper, with the ball running away to the vacant third man fence. 11 off the over. Morris' wicket is what the Lankans will be targeting right now.
18:34 (IST)
Sri Lanka has managed to pull things back somewhat. It started with a brilliant catch from Chandimal to send back a set du Plessis. AB de Villiers looked scratchy during his brief stay and was out to a soft dismissal when he gave an easy catch to Kapugadera. Miller threatened for a while but was sent back by Lakmal after he top edged one to third man. Amla raised his customary hundred but some nimble work from Kusal Mendis made sure he wasn't able to hold one end up at the death. Sri Lanka have a real chance of keeping this target within reachable limits now. There are already signs that this isn't a pitch where you can just come in and play your shots.
18:33 (IST)
After 44 overs,South Africa 244/5 ( JP Duminy 4 , Chris Morris 10)
Lakmal into his ninth over. Offers Morris width in a short delivery first ball, and the latter decides to open the face of his bat to guide it towards the backward point boundary. Morris helps himself to another boundary at the end of the over, this time with a pull towards midwicket. His presence would be reassuring for the Proteas in their quest for a big total. 10 off the over.
18:32 (IST)
18:27 (IST)
After 43 overs,South Africa 234/5 ( JP Duminy 3 , Chris Morris 1)
Gunaratne into his final over. JP Duminy, gets off the mark with a double at the start of the over. Amla is run-out in the third delivery while returning for a risky second run. Wide conceded in the penultimate delivery, with new batsman Morris getting off the mark with a single in the last ball of the over.
18:26 (IST)
25-plus centuries in both Tests and ODIs:
Sachin Tendulkar
Ricky Ponting
Kumar Sangakkara
HASHIM AMLA*
18:24 (IST)
OUT! Amla tries returning for a quick second run, but falls short of his crease at the striker's end, thanks to a sharp throw by Kusal Mendis at midwicket. The Proteas suddenly are starting to lose too many wickets in the slog overs. SA 232/5
Amla run out (Mendis) 103(115)
18:22 (IST)
After 42 overs,South Africa 228/4 ( Hashim Amla 102 , JP Duminy 0)
Lakmal returns to the attack. Nervous moment for Amla in the second ball of the over, as the ball travels agonisingly close to Amla's outside edge. The 'Mighty Hash' gets to his 25th ODI ton (the fastest to the milestone in ODIs) with a single in the third delivery, with Miller departing in the very next delivery. Just three off the over, with the Lankans suddenly getting a sense of restricting the Proteas to within 300 in this innings.
18:22 (IST)
Hashim Amla becomes the second South African batsman to score at least five ODI centuries against two different countries after AB de Villiers.
18:21 (IST)
Most centuries in ODIs:
49 - Sachin Tendulkar
30 - Ricky Ponting
28 - Sanath Jayasuriya
27 - Virat Kohli
25 - Kumar Sangakkara, HASHIM AMLA*
18:21 (IST)
Most centuries for South Africa in ODIs:
25 - HASHIM AMLA*
24 - AB de Villiers
21 - Herschelle Gibbs
18:21 (IST)
Least innings to 25 ODI centuries:
151 - HASHIM AMLA*
162 - Virat Kohli
234 - Sachin Tendulkar
279 - Ricky Ponting
373 - Sanath Jayasuriya
18:19 (IST)
OUT! Miller departs for 18 after getting an outside edge straight to third man, just one delivery after the one in which Amla got to his century. SA 226/4
Miller c Prasanna b Lakmal 18(22)
18:16 (IST)
CENTURY for Amla! Take a bowl 'Mighty Hash'! He might have started slowly in this innings, but he did not take long to catch up in terms of the scoring rate, and produce yet another knock that exudes class. This is the 25th time he brings up the milestone in ODI cricket, and gets there in 112 deliveries, having hit five boundaries and two sixes.
With this, Amla becomes the fastest to 25 ODI centuries, taking 151 innings to get there, 11 fewer than Virat Kohli.
18:14 (IST)
After 41 overs,South Africa 225/3 ( Hashim Amla 99 , David Miller 18)
Gunaratne into his penultimate over. While Amla would look to get out of the 'nervous 90s' zone as quickly as possible, the time is ripe for Miller to go hammer-and-tongs. Amla scampers back for a double in the fourth delivery, before taking a single off the next delivery, to move to 99. Four off the over.
18:11 (IST)
After 40 overs,South Africa 221/3 ( Hashim Amla 96 , David Miller 17)
Malinga returns to the attack in the 40th over, and it remains to be seen if he can produce a death-bowling performance of the yore that helped transform him into the star that he is today. Just two singles off this over, with South Africa progressing at around five-and-a-half runs per over at the moment.
18:04 (IST)
After 39 overs,South Africa 219/3 ( Hashim Amla 95 , David Miller 16)
Amla and Miller stick to rotating the strike between themselves in this over, and keeping the scoreboard ticking. Five singles off the over, with Amla now just a hit away from getting to the three figure mark.
18:02 (IST)
After 38 overs,South Africa 214/3 ( Hashim Amla 92 , David Miller 14)
Pradeep bowls his eighth over, and bowls a decent one, giving away just two runs off it. Meanwhile, the Amla-Miller partnership is progressing at a run-a-ball at the moment, and is worth 20 at the end of the 38th over.
17:58 (IST)
After 37 overs,South Africa 212/3 ( Hashim Amla 91 , David Miller 13)
SIX! First big hit for Miller, and he times his slog down the ground to perfection! As flat as it could get on that occasion. 10 off this over. Prasanna signs out with figures of 1/72 after finishing his quota of overs.
17:52 (IST)
After 36 overs,South Africa 202/3 ( Hashim Amla 89 , David Miller 5)
Pradeep continues from the other end, and bowls a sharp bouncer to Miller in the fourth delivery of the over. The left-handed batsman brings up the 200 with a single in the penultimate over of the innings. Another bouncer by Pradeep in the last ball of the over, though the umpire calls it a wide. Four off the over, and an excellent spell by Pradeep so far.
17:49 (IST)
Two quick wickets and SA suddenly don't look all that hot. The danger of batting too slow is that it puts pressure on later batsmen to get going as soon as they get in. May be ABD was hasty. But he must have been anxious too, seeing that Amla and Du Plessis had not gone at a better run rate. But SA still have a good launching pad. They bat deep and should make the rest of the overs count. 15 overs is a long way to go in ODIs.
17:48 (IST)
After 35 overs,South Africa 198/3 ( Hashim Amla 87 , David Miller 4)
Prasanna into his ninth over, and gets the huge wicket of AB de Villiers, with the latter getting caught at cover off a leading edge. Miller walks out to bat, and times his straight drive to perfection to get off the mark with a boundary. Eight off the over and a wicket. Sri Lanka back in the fray with a couple of wickets.
17:44 (IST)
OUT! That's a huge wicket for the Sri Lankans, as they see the back of AB de Villiers early in the innings! De Villiers tried to heave this delivery towards the leg side, but got a leading edge, with the ball rising more than what he had expected. Simplest of catches for the fielder at cover. SA 194/3
de Villiers c Kapugedera b Prasanna 4(4)
17:43 (IST)
Damage control mode for Sri Lanka here. Runs are coming thick and fast. These two batsmen are expert at picking the gaps for ones and twos and they have managed to get the odd boundary to continuously score at more than a run a ball without taking many risks. Tharanga is trying to rotate his bowlers by giving them short spells in an attempt to keep the runs down. This isn't an out and out batting deck and Sri Lanka wouldn't want to chase a total that is too steep . A lot depends on how Malinga bowls at the death now.
17:42 (IST)
After 34 overs,South Africa 190/2 ( Hashim Amla 86 , AB de Villiers (C) 1)
FOUR! Pradeep, returning to the attack and the sole bowler in his team to have recorded any success whatsoever, gets his for a boundary off a cut by Faf in the third ball of the over. Pradeep strikes in the very next ball though, as Chandimal takes a well-judged catch at midwicket after a pull by Faf. Brings an end to the 145-run second wicket stand. With skipper ABD walking out to the centre, the Proteas can certainly hope for a boost to their run-rat, as well as their hopes of crossing the 320-run mark.
17:40 (IST)
OUT! Pradeep returns to the attack, and once again gets a breakthrough for his side! Du Plessis perishes after pulling a short ball straight to Chandimal at midwicket! SA 189/2
Du Plessis c Chandimal b Pradeep 75(70)