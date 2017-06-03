Live ICC Champions Trophy 2017, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, cricket score and updates: Amla, Miller dismissed in quick succession

Preview: Sri Lanka face a nervous wait to discover if captain Angelo Mathews will be fit for their Champions Trophy one-day international opener against South Africa on Saturday.
The all-rounder has been struggling with a calf problem and was due to have a fitness test on Friday.
But Sri Lanka are set to delay any final decision on Mathews until the morning of Saturday's match at the Oval.
"We're going to look at him tomorrow morning as well, so the final decision will be then," Sri Lanka vice-captain Upul Tharanga told reporters at the Oval on Friday.
By contrast South Africa, the world's top-ranked ODI side, begin their quest to win the 'mini World Cup' bolstered by the knowing both leg-spinner Imran Tahir and batsman David Miller are fully fit for the Group B fixture.
Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj proved an effective deputy when called upon by the Proteas during their recent 2-1 ODI series defeat by England but skipper AB de Villiers was glad to have Tahir available following a hamstring tweak.
"He's our number one spin bowler," said de Villiers.
"Keshav understands his role when it comes to that.
"There might be a time in the tournament where we might use a different strategy, if we play against a certain opposition or on a certain field.
"But for tomorrow, Imran is the number one pick.
"He is fit and ready to go, so you should see his name on the team sheet."
South Africa whitewashed Sri Lanka 5-0 in a home ODI series earlier this year but de Villiers said: "They always play well in these tournaments.
"We're well aware of that, and they deserve our respect.
"They have a lot of match-winners on their team.
"So it's so much more important for us to make sure we don't think about what happened in the last series and we focus on tomorrow's game."
South Africa rounded off their recent series against England with a morale-boosting seven-wicket win at Lord's on Monday, having ensured all the members of their Champions Trophy squad featured at some stage.
"As difficult as it is for me to say ... that was definitely a warm-up for us," said de Villiers.
"I hate to say that – because I hate losing games of cricket.
"It was a bit of a catch 22 to get that right message across to the boys, (and) it was maybe a bit confusing at times.
"But if you do go into a series thinking that you want to play all 15 players, you're not really focusing on just winning that series – because your mind is a little bit elsewhere.
"I think that's what happened."
He added: "We actually could have won that series, easily – which is a great boost of confidence for us – keeping in mind that we played 15 players, and it was a bit of a warm-up for the Champions Trophy."
With inputs from AFP
For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here
Published Date: Jun 03, 2017 06:27 pm | Updated Date: Jun 03, 2017 06:27 pm
Jun, 03 2017 IST
Highlights
OUT! Amla tries returning for a quick second run, but falls short of his crease at the striker's end, thanks to a sharp throw by Kusal Mendis at midwicket. The Proteas suddenly are starting to lose too many wickets in the slog overs. SA 232/5
Amla run out (Mendis) 103(115)
OUT! Miller departs for 18 after getting an outside edge straight to third man, just one delivery after the one in which Amla got to his century. SA 226/4
Miller c Prasanna b Lakmal 18(22)
CENTURY for Amla! Take a bowl 'Mighty Hash'! He might have started slowly in this innings, but he did not take long to catch up in terms of the scoring rate, and produce yet another knock that exudes class. This is the 25th time he brings up the milestone in ODI cricket, and gets there in 112 deliveries, having hit five boundaries and two sixes.
With this, Amla becomes the fastest to 25 ODI centuries, taking 151 innings to get there, 11 fewer than Virat Kohli.
OUT! That's a huge wicket for the Sri Lankans, as they see the back of AB de Villiers early in the innings! De Villiers tried to heave this delivery towards the leg side, but got a leading edge, with the ball rising more than what he had expected. Simplest of catches for the fielder at cover. SA 194/3
de Villiers c Kapugedera b Prasanna 4(4)
OUT! Pradeep returns to the attack, and once again gets a breakthrough for his side! Du Plessis perishes after pulling a short ball straight to Chandimal at midwicket! SA 189/2
Du Plessis c Chandimal b Pradeep 75(70)
Fifty for Faf du Plessis, his 28th in ODIs! Has been a rather sedate display by Faf so far, getting just three boundaries along the way, though he has been scoring at nearly a run-a-ball so far, having taken 52 deliveries to get to the milestone.
FIFTY for Hashim Amla! He gets to the milestone for the 34th time in his ODI career in 56 deliveries, with the help of three boundaries and a six.
OUT! Pradeep gets the breakthrough, and it is the hard-hitting de Kock who has to walk back to the pavilion! Pradeep fired an off-cutter on this occasion, and de Kock was playing down the wrong line while looking to defend it, getting an edge to the keeper instead. SA 44/1
de Kock c Dickwella b Pradeep 23(42)
Sri Lanka team: Upul Tharanga (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Chamara Kapugedera, Asela Gunaratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga
South Africa team: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), David Miller, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir
Toss: Sri Lanka win the toss, and stand-in captain Upul Tharanga elects to bowl. No Angelo Mathews today to lead the Lankans.
"We've gone with Morne Morkel. We know what he's capable of on these wickets," says SA captain AB de Villiers.
18:46 (IST)
SA can't choke so early in the tournament. They need to make the last five overs really count. The loss of five wickets is a bother. But Morris and Duminy can up the ante in the closing overs and lift them towards 300 or even beyond. They must give their strong bowling attack a good target to bowl with. Morris can be a fearsome hitter. Will today be his day
18:44 (IST)
After 46 overs,South Africa 262/5 ( JP Duminy 15 , Chris Morris 15)
Lakmal into his final over. Duminy opens the face of his bat to a full delivery from Lakmal, a replica of the shot against Malinga in the previous over. Lakmal, though, ties Morris up with a series of full deliveries towards the leg side in the remainder of the over. Seven off Lakmal's final over, as he finishes with 1/51.
18:38 (IST)
After 45 overs,South Africa 255/5 ( JP Duminy 10 , Chris Morris 15)
Malinga returns to the attack for his eighth over. Morris slaps the third delivery of the over — a full, slower one — past the fielder at mid-off to get his third boundary, before collecting a single in the following delivery to bring up the team 250. Duminy then guides a yorker wide of the keeper, with the ball running away to the vacant third man fence. 11 off the over. Morris' wicket is what the Lankans will be targeting right now.
18:34 (IST)
Sri Lanka has managed to pull things back somewhat. It started with a brilliant catch from Chandimal to send back a set du Plessis. AB de Villiers looked scratchy during his brief stay and was out to a soft dismissal when he gave an easy catch to Kapugadera. Miller threatened for a while but was sent back by Lakmal after he top edged one to third man. Amla raised his customary hundred but some nimble work from Kusal Mendis made sure he wasn't able to hold one end up at the death. Sri Lanka have a real chance of keeping this target within reachable limits now. There are already signs that this isn't a pitch where you can just come in and play your shots.
18:33 (IST)
After 44 overs,South Africa 244/5 ( JP Duminy 4 , Chris Morris 10)
Lakmal into his ninth over. Offers Morris width in a short delivery first ball, and the latter decides to open the face of his bat to guide it towards the backward point boundary. Morris helps himself to another boundary at the end of the over, this time with a pull towards midwicket. His presence would be reassuring for the Proteas in their quest for a big total. 10 off the over.
18:32 (IST)
After 44 overs,South Africa 244/5 ( JP Duminy 4 , Chris Morris 10)
Lakmal into his ninth over. Offers Morris width in a short delivery first ball, and the latter decides to open the face of his bat to guide it towards the backward point boundary. Morris helps himself to another boundary at the end of the over, this time with a pull towards midwicket. His presence would be reassuring for the Proteas in their quest for a big total. 10 off the over.
18:27 (IST)
After 43 overs,South Africa 234/5 ( JP Duminy 3 , Chris Morris 1)
Gunaratne into his final over. JP Duminy, gets off the mark with a double at the start of the over. Amla is run-out in the third delivery while returning for a risky second run. Wide conceded in the penultimate delivery, with new batsman Morris getting off the mark with a single in the last ball of the over.
18:26 (IST)
25-plus centuries in both Tests and ODIs:
Sachin Tendulkar
Ricky Ponting
Kumar Sangakkara
HASHIM AMLA*
18:24 (IST)
OUT! Amla tries returning for a quick second run, but falls short of his crease at the striker's end, thanks to a sharp throw by Kusal Mendis at midwicket. The Proteas suddenly are starting to lose too many wickets in the slog overs. SA 232/5
Amla run out (Mendis) 103(115)
18:22 (IST)
After 42 overs,South Africa 228/4 ( Hashim Amla 102 , JP Duminy 0)
Lakmal returns to the attack. Nervous moment for Amla in the second ball of the over, as the ball travels agonisingly close to Amla's outside edge. The 'Mighty Hash' gets to his 25th ODI ton (the fastest to the milestone in ODIs) with a single in the third delivery, with Miller departing in the very next delivery. Just three off the over, with the Lankans suddenly getting a sense of restricting the Proteas to within 300 in this innings.
18:22 (IST)
Hashim Amla becomes the second South African batsman to score at least five ODI centuries against two different countries after AB de Villiers.
18:21 (IST)
Most centuries in ODIs:
49 - Sachin Tendulkar
30 - Ricky Ponting
28 - Sanath Jayasuriya
27 - Virat Kohli
25 - Kumar Sangakkara, HASHIM AMLA*
18:21 (IST)
Most centuries for South Africa in ODIs:
25 - HASHIM AMLA*
24 - AB de Villiers
21 - Herschelle Gibbs
18:21 (IST)
Least innings to 25 ODI centuries:
151 - HASHIM AMLA*
162 - Virat Kohli
234 - Sachin Tendulkar
279 - Ricky Ponting
373 - Sanath Jayasuriya
18:19 (IST)
OUT! Miller departs for 18 after getting an outside edge straight to third man, just one delivery after the one in which Amla got to his century. SA 226/4
Miller c Prasanna b Lakmal 18(22)
18:16 (IST)
CENTURY for Amla! Take a bowl 'Mighty Hash'! He might have started slowly in this innings, but he did not take long to catch up in terms of the scoring rate, and produce yet another knock that exudes class. This is the 25th time he brings up the milestone in ODI cricket, and gets there in 112 deliveries, having hit five boundaries and two sixes.
With this, Amla becomes the fastest to 25 ODI centuries, taking 151 innings to get there, 11 fewer than Virat Kohli.
18:14 (IST)
After 41 overs,South Africa 225/3 ( Hashim Amla 99 , David Miller 18)
Gunaratne into his penultimate over. While Amla would look to get out of the 'nervous 90s' zone as quickly as possible, the time is ripe for Miller to go hammer-and-tongs. Amla scampers back for a double in the fourth delivery, before taking a single off the next delivery, to move to 99. Four off the over.
18:11 (IST)
After 40 overs,South Africa 221/3 ( Hashim Amla 96 , David Miller 17)
Malinga returns to the attack in the 40th over, and it remains to be seen if he can produce a death-bowling performance of the yore that helped transform him into the star that he is today. Just two singles off this over, with South Africa progressing at around five-and-a-half runs per over at the moment.
18:04 (IST)
After 39 overs,South Africa 219/3 ( Hashim Amla 95 , David Miller 16)
Amla and Miller stick to rotating the strike between themselves in this over, and keeping the scoreboard ticking. Five singles off the over, with Amla now just a hit away from getting to the three figure mark.
18:02 (IST)
After 38 overs,South Africa 214/3 ( Hashim Amla 92 , David Miller 14)
Pradeep bowls his eighth over, and bowls a decent one, giving away just two runs off it. Meanwhile, the Amla-Miller partnership is progressing at a run-a-ball at the moment, and is worth 20 at the end of the 38th over.
17:58 (IST)
After 37 overs,South Africa 212/3 ( Hashim Amla 91 , David Miller 13)
SIX! First big hit for Miller, and he times his slog down the ground to perfection! As flat as it could get on that occasion. 10 off this over. Prasanna signs out with figures of 1/72 after finishing his quota of overs.
17:52 (IST)
After 36 overs,South Africa 202/3 ( Hashim Amla 89 , David Miller 5)
Pradeep continues from the other end, and bowls a sharp bouncer to Miller in the fourth delivery of the over. The left-handed batsman brings up the 200 with a single in the penultimate over of the innings. Another bouncer by Pradeep in the last ball of the over, though the umpire calls it a wide. Four off the over, and an excellent spell by Pradeep so far.
17:49 (IST)
Two quick wickets and SA suddenly don't look all that hot. The danger of batting too slow is that it puts pressure on later batsmen to get going as soon as they get in. May be ABD was hasty. But he must have been anxious too, seeing that Amla and Du Plessis had not gone at a better run rate. But SA still have a good launching pad. They bat deep and should make the rest of the overs count. 15 overs is a long way to go in ODIs.
17:48 (IST)
After 35 overs,South Africa 198/3 ( Hashim Amla 87 , David Miller 4)
Prasanna into his ninth over, and gets the huge wicket of AB de Villiers, with the latter getting caught at cover off a leading edge. Miller walks out to bat, and times his straight drive to perfection to get off the mark with a boundary. Eight off the over and a wicket. Sri Lanka back in the fray with a couple of wickets.
17:44 (IST)
OUT! That's a huge wicket for the Sri Lankans, as they see the back of AB de Villiers early in the innings! De Villiers tried to heave this delivery towards the leg side, but got a leading edge, with the ball rising more than what he had expected. Simplest of catches for the fielder at cover. SA 194/3
de Villiers c Kapugedera b Prasanna 4(4)
17:43 (IST)
Damage control mode for Sri Lanka here. Runs are coming thick and fast. These two batsmen are expert at picking the gaps for ones and twos and they have managed to get the odd boundary to continuously score at more than a run a ball without taking many risks. Tharanga is trying to rotate his bowlers by giving them short spells in an attempt to keep the runs down. This isn't an out and out batting deck and Sri Lanka wouldn't want to chase a total that is too steep . A lot depends on how Malinga bowls at the death now.
17:42 (IST)
After 34 overs,South Africa 190/2 ( Hashim Amla 86 , AB de Villiers (C) 1)
FOUR! Pradeep, returning to the attack and the sole bowler in his team to have recorded any success whatsoever, gets his for a boundary off a cut by Faf in the third ball of the over. Pradeep strikes in the very next ball though, as Chandimal takes a well-judged catch at midwicket after a pull by Faf. Brings an end to the 145-run second wicket stand. With skipper ABD walking out to the centre, the Proteas can certainly hope for a boost to their run-rat, as well as their hopes of crossing the 320-run mark.
17:40 (IST)
OUT! Pradeep returns to the attack, and once again gets a breakthrough for his side! Du Plessis perishes after pulling a short ball straight to Chandimal at midwicket! SA 189/2
Du Plessis c Chandimal b Pradeep 75(70)
17:38 (IST)
After 33 overs,South Africa 183/1 ( Hashim Amla 85 , Faf du Plessis 70)
Prasanna into his eighth over, and starts off by conceding a couple of singles. Finally a decent over for Sri Lanka, with four runs coming off it. The leg-spinner though, has hardly had a good day in office so far.
17:35 (IST)
South Africa's win percentage when Hashim Amla makes fifty-plus runs in an ODI match is 84.21. Today, he has already scored fifty-plus runs.
17:32 (IST)
After 32 overs,South Africa 179/1 ( Hashim Amla 83 , Faf du Plessis 68)
FOUR! The need of the hour is to get a big hit or two every over, and Amla does exactly that in the third ball of this over, guiding it towards the deep backward square-leg boundary. With that shot, he now enters the 80s. Eight off this over.
17:29 (IST)
After 31 overs,South Africa 171/1 ( Hashim Amla 77 , Faf du Plessis 66)
Prasanna bowls the 31st over. The first ball is quietely played back to the bowler by Amla. A single of the next ball. Du Plessis produces a fantastic drive through cover on the third ball. Sublime timing on that. The man at the boundary looked to be the favourite to cut the boundary off all through the chase, but in the end, the ball won. Three runs from the next three balls. Eight runs from that over.
17:29 (IST)
The 4 fielders only in outfield will go in another 10 overs. SA simply do not have enough runs at this stage. The last 10 overs permit 5 fielders outside the circle. SA must find a way to double their total. They need to get upwards of 320 runs to really put the squeeze on SL. Du Plessis, Amla must get going in big way. ABD, David Miller, Chris Morris, the big hitters are still to come out to bat. That's the comfort. But present pair must up the scoring rate or pave way for others
17:21 (IST)
After 30 overs,South Africa 163/1 ( Hashim Amla 76 , Faf du Plessis 59)
Gunaratne, who has been a tad expensive today, continues from the Pavilion End. Leading edge off Amla's bat in the third delivery lands safely just wide of the cover fielder. Six off the over, with the second drinks break being taken at the moment. South Africa have all the wickets in world, save one, and thus have the license to go all out in the slog overs.
17:16 (IST)
After 29 overs,South Africa 157/1 ( Hashim Amla 72 , Faf du Plessis 57)
Lakmal into his seventh over, continuing from the Vauxhall end. Du Plessis runs down the pitch, and misses an attempted slog towards the leg side. Looked like he got a bit of an inside-edge for a second, though the Lankans hardly looked interested. Six off the over.
17:13 (IST)
After 28 overs,South Africa 151/1 ( Hashim Amla 71 , Faf du Plessis 52)
Faf gets to his half-century — the 28th in his 111-match ODI career so far, with a single at the start of the over. The 150 comes up in the penultimate delivery of the over, with the Proteas flourishing at the moment.
17:12 (IST)
This is the seventh fifty-plus score for Faf du Plesis in ODIs in 2017 which is the most by any player.
17:09 (IST)
Fifty for Faf du Plessis, his 28th in ODIs! Has been a rather sedate display by Faf so far, getting just three boundaries along the way, though he has been scoring at nearly a run-a-ball so far, having taken 52 deliveries to get to the milestone.
17:08 (IST)
After 27 overs,South Africa 145/1 ( Hashim Amla 68 , Faf du Plessis 49)
Another change from the other side, with Lakmal returning to the attack. Faf greets him with a well-timed pull towards the midwicket boundary. Amla too tries to pull in the fourth delivery, but the ball lands short of the fielder at deep square-leg on this occasion. Faf returns for a second run in the penultimate delivery to bring up the 100-stand for the second wicket. Superb display by these two batsmen, putting the Proteas in the driver's seat at the moment!
17:04 (IST)
After 26 overs,South Africa 136/1 ( Hashim Amla 67 , Faf du Plessis 41)
Dibbly-dobbly military-medium pacer Gunaratne returns to the attack, and gives away six runs off this over, with du Plessis returning for a second run after pushing the third ball of the over towards the leg side.
17:00 (IST)
After 25 overs,South Africa 130/1 ( Hashim Amla 65 , Faf du Plessis 37)
Malinga into his sixth over, at a time when the Proteas seem to be gaining momentum with each passing over. COnceding a wide in the third ball of the over hardly helps his case either. Four more singles follow in the remainder of the over. Meanwhile, the partnership between Hash and Faf is nearing the 100-mark at the moment.
16:54 (IST)
Sri Lanka has chosen a playing eleven to play to its strength which is their batting. They probably back themselves to chase any target but their team composition has left a gaping hole in their bowling line up. South African innings was lacking any impetus before 19th over but as soon as Gunaratne was introduced runs started flowing from both ends. It is going to be an uphill task to restrict Amla and du Plessis from here on. Tharanga is rolling the dice by introducing Malinga into the attack in an attempt to pick wickets but so far he hasn't looked threatening.
16:53 (IST)
After 24 overs,South Africa 125/1 ( Hashim Amla 63 , Faf du Plessis 35)
Prasanna into his sixth over. Bit of drift in the second delivery of the over, and Faf times his sweep well to find the fence at midwicket, his third boundary so far. Amla dances down the track in the last ball, and just about manages to clear the midwicket boundary. Prasanna goes expensive again, conceding 11 off this one. SA have scored 55 runs in the last six overs.
16:50 (IST)
Faf du Plessis looking busy at the crease and also infusing some urgency in Amla. SA's scoring rate has picked up. Amla gets to another 50. He's upped his scoring rate nicely and is 57 from 60 balls. SA going at 5 runs an over. Need to up that considerably over the next 20 overs.
16:49 (IST)
After 23 overs,South Africa 114/1 ( Hashim Amla 57 , Faf du Plessis 30)
Malinga back into the attack, with Tharanga looking for a breakthrough right now. Amla guides the first ball towards fine-leg, with the fielder inside the circle, and failing to catch up with the ball in a race to the boundary rope. Fine piece of fielding by Gunaratne in the last ball preventing a pull by Faf from running away to the boundary this time. Eight off the over.
16:47 (IST)
Most fifty-plus scores for South Africa in ODIs:
103 - Jacques Kallis
76 - AB de Villiers
58 - Herschelle Gibbs, Gary Kirsten, HASHIM AMLA*
57 - Graeme Smith
16:45 (IST)
After 22 overs,South Africa 106/1 ( Hashim Amla 50 , Faf du Plessis 29)
Prasanna into his fifth over. Amla brings up the team 100 with a heave towards the leg side, with the ball landing in the vacant midwicket region and allowing the batsman to return for a second run. Sloppy work by the point fielder in the next delivery as a cut by Amla runs away to the boundary for a four. The veteran takes a single off the last ball to get to his 34th ODI fifty. SA in a strong position now to target a big score on the board.
16:44 (IST)
This is the eighth fifty-plus partnership between Hashim Amla and Faf du Plesis post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 which is the joint third most by any pair in ODIs.
16:43 (IST)
FIFTY for Hashim Amla! He gets to the milestone for the 34th time in his ODI career in 56 deliveries, with the help of three boundaries and a six.
16:40 (IST)
After 21 overs,South Africa 97/1 ( Hashim Amla 42 , Faf du Plessis 28)
Du Plessis brings up the 50-stand in the 21st over with a single in the third delivery. The two have put up a refreshing stand so far, and are slowlt starting to catch up on the run-rate. Seven off the over, with Amla now batting in the 40s.