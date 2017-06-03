Live ICC Champions Trophy 2017, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, cricket score and updates: Amla, Faf bring up 50s; complete 100-stand

Preview: Sri Lanka face a nervous wait to discover if captain Angelo Mathews will be fit for their Champions Trophy one-day international opener against South Africa on Saturday.
The all-rounder has been struggling with a calf problem and was due to have a fitness test on Friday.
But Sri Lanka are set to delay any final decision on Mathews until the morning of Saturday's match at the Oval.
"We're going to look at him tomorrow morning as well, so the final decision will be then," Sri Lanka vice-captain Upul Tharanga told reporters at the Oval on Friday.
By contrast South Africa, the world's top-ranked ODI side, begin their quest to win the 'mini World Cup' bolstered by the knowing both leg-spinner Imran Tahir and batsman David Miller are fully fit for the Group B fixture.
Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj proved an effective deputy when called upon by the Proteas during their recent 2-1 ODI series defeat by England but skipper AB de Villiers was glad to have Tahir available following a hamstring tweak.
"He's our number one spin bowler," said de Villiers.
"Keshav understands his role when it comes to that.
"There might be a time in the tournament where we might use a different strategy, if we play against a certain opposition or on a certain field.
"But for tomorrow, Imran is the number one pick.
"He is fit and ready to go, so you should see his name on the team sheet."
South Africa whitewashed Sri Lanka 5-0 in a home ODI series earlier this year but de Villiers said: "They always play well in these tournaments.
"We're well aware of that, and they deserve our respect.
"They have a lot of match-winners on their team.
"So it's so much more important for us to make sure we don't think about what happened in the last series and we focus on tomorrow's game."
South Africa rounded off their recent series against England with a morale-boosting seven-wicket win at Lord's on Monday, having ensured all the members of their Champions Trophy squad featured at some stage.
"As difficult as it is for me to say ... that was definitely a warm-up for us," said de Villiers.
"I hate to say that – because I hate losing games of cricket.
"It was a bit of a catch 22 to get that right message across to the boys, (and) it was maybe a bit confusing at times.
"But if you do go into a series thinking that you want to play all 15 players, you're not really focusing on just winning that series – because your mind is a little bit elsewhere.
"I think that's what happened."
He added: "We actually could have won that series, easily – which is a great boost of confidence for us – keeping in mind that we played 15 players, and it was a bit of a warm-up for the Champions Trophy."
Highlights
Fifty for Faf du Plessis, his 28th in ODIs! Has been a rather sedate display by Faf so far, getting just three boundaries along the way, though he has been scoring at nearly a run-a-ball so far, having taken 52 deliveries to get to the milestone.
FIFTY for Hashim Amla! He gets to the milestone for the 34th time in his ODI career in 56 deliveries, with the help of three boundaries and a six.
OUT! Pradeep gets the breakthrough, and it is the hard-hitting de Kock who has to walk back to the pavilion! Pradeep fired an off-cutter on this occasion, and de Kock was playing down the wrong line while looking to defend it, getting an edge to the keeper instead. SA 44/1
de Kock c Dickwella b Pradeep 23(42)
Sri Lanka team: Upul Tharanga (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Chamara Kapugedera, Asela Gunaratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga
South Africa team: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), David Miller, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir
Toss: Sri Lanka win the toss, and stand-in captain Upul Tharanga elects to bowl. No Angelo Mathews today to lead the Lankans.
"We've gone with Morne Morkel. We know what he's capable of on these wickets," says SA captain AB de Villiers.
After 28 overs,South Africa 151/1 ( Hashim Amla 71 , Faf du Plessis 52)
Faf gets to his half-century — the 28th in his 111-match ODI career so far, with a single at the start of the over. The 150 comes up in the penultimate delivery of the over, with the Proteas flourishing at the moment.
This is the seventh fifty-plus score for Faf du Plesis in ODIs in 2017 which is the most by any player.
After 27 overs,South Africa 145/1 ( Hashim Amla 68 , Faf du Plessis 49)
Another change from the other side, with Lakmal returning to the attack. Faf greets him with a well-timed pull towards the midwicket boundary. Amla too tries to pull in the fourth delivery, but the ball lands short of the fielder at deep square-leg on this occasion. Faf returns for a second run in the penultimate delivery to bring up the 100-stand for the second wicket. Superb display by these two batsmen, putting the Proteas in the driver's seat at the moment!
After 26 overs,South Africa 136/1 ( Hashim Amla 67 , Faf du Plessis 41)
Dibbly-dobbly military-medium pacer Gunaratne returns to the attack, and gives away six runs off this over, with du Plessis returning for a second run after pushing the third ball of the over towards the leg side.
After 25 overs,South Africa 130/1 ( Hashim Amla 65 , Faf du Plessis 37)
Malinga into his sixth over, at a time when the Proteas seem to be gaining momentum with each passing over. COnceding a wide in the third ball of the over hardly helps his case either. Four more singles follow in the remainder of the over. Meanwhile, the partnership between Hash and Faf is nearing the 100-mark at the moment.
Sri Lanka has chosen a playing eleven to play to its strength which is their batting. They probably back themselves to chase any target but their team composition has left a gaping hole in their bowling line up. South African innings was lacking any impetus before 19th over but as soon as Gunaratne was introduced runs started flowing from both ends. It is going to be an uphill task to restrict Amla and du Plessis from here on. Tharanga is rolling the dice by introducing Malinga into the attack in an attempt to pick wickets but so far he hasn't looked threatening.
After 24 overs,South Africa 125/1 ( Hashim Amla 63 , Faf du Plessis 35)
Prasanna into his sixth over. Bit of drift in the second delivery of the over, and Faf times his sweep well to find the fence at midwicket, his third boundary so far. Amla dances down the track in the last ball, and just about manages to clear the midwicket boundary. Prasanna goes expensive again, conceding 11 off this one. SA have scored 55 runs in the last six overs.
Faf du Plessis looking busy at the crease and also infusing some urgency in Amla. SA's scoring rate has picked up. Amla gets to another 50. He's upped his scoring rate nicely and is 57 from 60 balls. SA going at 5 runs an over. Need to up that considerably over the next 20 overs.
16:49 (IST)
Malinga back into the attack, with Tharanga looking for a breakthrough right now. Amla guides the first ball towards fine-leg, with the fielder inside the circle, and failing to catch up with the ball in a race to the boundary rope. Fine piece of fielding by Gunaratne in the last ball preventing a pull by Faf from running away to the boundary this time. Eight off the over.
Most fifty-plus scores for South Africa in ODIs:
103 - Jacques Kallis
76 - AB de Villiers
58 - Herschelle Gibbs, Gary Kirsten, HASHIM AMLA*
57 - Graeme Smith
After 22 overs,South Africa 106/1 ( Hashim Amla 50 , Faf du Plessis 29)
Prasanna into his fifth over. Amla brings up the team 100 with a heave towards the leg side, with the ball landing in the vacant midwicket region and allowing the batsman to return for a second run. Sloppy work by the point fielder in the next delivery as a cut by Amla runs away to the boundary for a four. The veteran takes a single off the last ball to get to his 34th ODI fifty. SA in a strong position now to target a big score on the board.
This is the eighth fifty-plus partnership between Hashim Amla and Faf du Plesis post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 which is the joint third most by any pair in ODIs.
16:43 (IST)
After 21 overs,South Africa 97/1 ( Hashim Amla 42 , Faf du Plessis 28)
Du Plessis brings up the 50-stand in the 21st over with a single in the third delivery. The two have put up a refreshing stand so far, and are slowlt starting to catch up on the run-rate. Seven off the over, with Amla now batting in the 40s.
Sri Lanka continues to keep things tight after Pradeep got De Kock out with a beauty. That dropped catch from Malinga may prove costly for them though. South Africa have a lot of firepower in that lower middle order and they can quickly run away with the game if they have wickets in hands. They are putting pressure on the slightly weaker fifth bowling option of Gunaratne already. Sri Lanka must continue to try and find a wicket from somewhere during these middle overs.
After 20 overs,South Africa 90/1 ( Hashim Amla 39 , Faf du Plessis 24)
Faf sweeps a pitched-up delivery from Prasanna, the fourth delivery of his over, towards the backward square-leg boundary. Single off each of the remaining deliveries, with SA getting back-to-back good overs. Amla, Faf building a strong partnership at the moment.
After 19 overs,South Africa 81/1 ( Hashim Amla 36 , Faf du Plessis 18)
Finally a six in the innings. Amla whacks a pitched up delivery from Gunaratne along the off-stump — perfect for him to hit down the ground. Good over for SA, with 11 coming off it.
16:30 (IST)
Prasanna bowls his third over, and continues to bowl a tight spell, giving away just three off this over. Both Amla and Faf don't look comfortable facing him, with the pitch not quite holding up ideally at the moment.
16:27 (IST)
The tension in SA's batsmen is so palpable. They had scored 51 for 1 in 14 overs, which is a very poor start in an ODI. They need to step on it at 8 to 10 runs per over in the next 20 overs to really take charge of this match. Right now they are struggling so badly that they look awful, not like a team that is No.1 in ODIs. Forget the big hits, the SA batsmen are not even pushing the ball into vacant spots.
After 17 overs,South Africa 67/1 ( Hashim Amla 25 , Faf du Plessis 15)
DROPPED! Du Plessis gets a top-edge off a rising delivery from Pradeep, and Malinga ends up misjudging the catch at fine-leg. At one point, his foot was touching the boundary rope, following which he had to rush back into the field of play. Against a top side like South Africa, one doesn't get too many chances. Every opportunity has to be made the most of. Faf deftly guides the last ball towards the vacant third man region. Eight off the over.
After 16 overs,South Africa 59/1 ( Hashim Amla 24 , Faf du Plessis 8)
Prasanna into his second over. Nearly foxes Amla with a googly in the fourth ball, which gets his inside-edge and misses the leg-stump, allowing the veteran opener to run off for a single. Four off the over.
After 15 overs,South Africa 55/1 ( Hashim Amla 22 , Faf du Plessis 6)
Pradeep continues to operate from one end after a drinks break, and concedes a couple of doubles to du Plessis in this over.
After 14 overs,South Africa 51/1 ( Hashim Amla 22 , Faf du Plessis 2)
Seekkuge Prasanna introduced into the attack in the 14th over, with Tharanga finally going for spin at this stage. Wide conceded in the second ball of the over. Amla brings up the team 50 with a slash towards the third man boundary in the penultimate delivery of the over.
16:09 (IST)
After 13 overs,South Africa 45/1 ( Hashim Amla 18 , Faf du Plessis 1)
Pradeep finally strikes at the start of the over, and gets the breakthrough, as de Kock ends up getting a thick edge to the keeper. Faf du Plessis walks out to the centre, and he has a rather long chat with Amla before taking guard. Gets off the mark with a single in the last ball, preventing what would have been a wicket-maiden.
Quinton de Kock's strike rate of 54.76 today is his lowest in an ODI innings in which he atleast faced 40 balls.
16:03 (IST)
OUT! Pradeep gets the breakthrough, and it is the hard-hitting de Kock who has to walk back to the pavilion! Pradeep fired an off-cutter on this occasion, and de Kock was playing down the wrong line while looking to defend it, getting an edge to the keeper instead. SA 44/1
Hopefully that boundary in the 11th over would have done a world of good for Quinton . Lovely on-drive to midwicket. 7 runs from the 11th over. The best for SA so far. 39 for no loss. They need to really lay it into the SL bowling. The outfield is not very quick. Rains could be expected any time. SA need to gallop from here on.
16:02 (IST)
Sri Lanka has made a steady start to their Champions Trophy campaign. There is a hint of green on this pitch but the ball hasn't done alarming things. It has been a combination of some disciplined bowling from Malinga and Lakmal and some tentative batting from the two South African openers. This is a pressure tournament and the favourites are going to feel the heat of facing near knock out scenarios. As we saw in the Australia vs New Zealand game yesterday, the team that plays like it has nothing to lose may be one to watch out for. Sri Lanka will look to capitalize on this start now and pick a wicket, their fifth bowling department is weak and they don't want two set batsmen when the fifth bowler is on.
After 12 overs,South Africa 44/0 ( Hashim Amla 18 , Quinton de Kock (W) 23)
Another change of bowling, with Asela Gunaratne getting introduced. QDK's beaten neck-and-crop with a back-of-length delivery that stays lower than what the batsman expected. Five runs off the over.
After 11 overs,South Africa 39/0 ( Hashim Amla 17 , Quinton de Kock (W) 19)
FOUR! Lovely flick by QDK off an overpitched delivery by Pradeep, despatching it towards the cow-corner boundary. Seven off the over.
After 10 overs,South Africa 32/0 ( Hashim Amla 17 , Quinton de Kock (W) 12)
Excellent stop by Chamara Kaougedera at the start of the over to convert a potential boundary into a dot. Gets a few pats on his back for the same. Amla then flicks the penultimate delivery over midwicket to help himself to his first boundary. End of the 10th over, and SA are progressing at a little over three per over at the moment.
After 9 overs,South Africa 28/0 ( Hashim Amla 13 , Quinton de Kock (W) 12)
Change of bowling, with Nuwan Pradeep gettig introduced into the attack. The only run than he concedes in this over comes off a mistimed drive, with Amla scampering off for a quick single after sending it towards mid-on.
After 8 overs,South Africa 27/0 ( Hashim Amla 12 , Quinton de Kock (W) 12)
Amla gets beaten by a peach of a delivery at the start of Lakmal's fourth over. Sets off for a quick single a couple of deliveries later. Three off this over. For a few fans watching this game, it's almost like watching a classing Test innings.
After 7 overs,South Africa 24/0 ( Hashim Amla 10 , Quinton de Kock (W) 11)
De Kock finally ends the boundary drought in this over, slicing the first ball of the over towards the point boundary! Malinga went for a wide-pitched delivery on that occasion. Six off the over.
After 6 overs,South Africa 18/0 ( Hashim Amla 9 , Quinton de Kock (W) 6)
Amla pushes the second ball of the over towards the cow-corner boundary, but the seemingly slow outfield allows the fielder to catch up with the ball. Wide conceded in the penultimate delivery of the over. The pitch appears slower than the usual Oval pitch today.
After 5 overs,South Africa 12/0 ( Hashim Amla 6 , Quinton de Kock (W) 4)
Another good over by Malinga, with the Lankan bowlers not giving away any loose deliveries in the innings so far. Just one run off this over.
SA openers seem too tensed. Unusual to see free flowing Quinton struggling with his batting. The feet don't seem to be moving as slickly as usual. The openers are struggling with even pushing the ball into gaps for singles and twos. But for Malinga's two wides they'd not have reached double figures by the 4th over! 11 for 0 at end of 4th over hardly the ideal start in an ODI game.
15:23 (IST)
Appeal for an lbw in the first ball of Lakmal's second over, and Dar turns down a close appeal. Captain Tharanga decides to go upstairs, and the ball is shown to be marginally clipping the top of the stumps. Good review by Tharanga, missing out on the dismissal by a whisker. Relief for QDK for now. This, incidentally, is the first review of this tournament.
15:19 (IST)
MMalinga into his second over. De Kock finally gets off the mark in this over, getting a couple of singles. South Africa are off to a sedate start after three overs.
After 2 overs,South Africa 6/0 ( Hashim Amla 4 , Quinton de Kock (W) 0)
Suranga Lakmal bowls from the other end. Amla flicks the second ball of the over towards the leg side, and runs back for a third. De Kock yet to get off the mark after facing eight deliveries, quite unlike his nature of getting off to quick start.
After 1 overs,South Africa 3/0 ( Hashim Amla 1 , Quinton de Kock (W) 0)
Malinga bowls the first over. Amla pushes the second delivery towards backward square-leg to get off the mark, with the pacer conceding a couple of wides later in the over.
Lasith Malinga has taken 65 wickets in ICC ODI tournaments which is the fourth most by any bowler. His bowling strike rate of 26.2 in ICC ODI tournaments is better than his career ODI bowling strike rate of 31.6.
15:02 (IST)
Hashim Amla has played 14 ODI innings against Sri Lanka before today and he has scored fifty-plus runs in seven out of those 14 innings.
15:01 (IST)
Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla walk out to bat at the start of the South African innings. Lasith Malinga to bowl the first over. Let there be cricket!
World's No.1 ODI side is being put on notice straightaway. They have to bat first, bat effectively and hope that rains stay away. They have the bowling firepower to blast Sri Lanka away. Provided their batsmen provide a worthwhile target and Duckworth-Lewis rule does not play spoilsport. Would be very interesting to see how the SA power-hitters fare against Malinga . All the SA players in today's XI play in the IPL and should be familiar with Malinga's bag of tricks.