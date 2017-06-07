LIVE ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Pakistan vs South Africa, cricket score and updates: Zaman guides PAK to quick start

Preview: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed insisted his side could bounce back in their Champions Trophy match against South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday just days after a humiliating defeat by arch-rivals India at Birmingham.
Pakistan's crushing 124-run loss to the title-holders on Sunday saw them outplayed in all aspects of the game.
Yet, worryingly for Pakistan, there is the potential for an even more lopsided match against South Africa — and that's not simply because the Proteas are top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) one-day international rankings, while Sarfraz's side are eighth.
Now, in the space of just a few days, Pakistan must somehow raise their game to beat a South Africa side who defeated Sri Lanka by 96 runs at the Oval on Saturday in their opening Group B fixture if they are to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals.
"I think the mood is OK," Sarfraz told reporters at Edgbaston on Tuesday. "A little disappointed after they lost the match, but now the mood is okay. The guys are really focused on the next match."
Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur suggested too many Pakistan players had suffered 'stage fright' against India in front of a capacity crowd of more than 24,000.
"My issue is fear," said Arthur, a former coach of both his native South Africa and Australia. "My issue is getting out there and really looking to take the game on.
"The worrying thing for me...is we just do the basics wrong. We drop simple catches. We don't run well enough between wickets. We don't understand when to bowl our variations."
Wicketkeeper Sarfraz accepted the tension of taking part in cricket's most high-profile match had affected the younger members of his side especially.
"I think India-Pakistan was a big match. A couple of youngsters was playing their first match against India. Maybe they feel a bit of pressure," he said.
Pakistan will be without Wahab Riaz after he was ruled out of the rest of the tournament on Monday with an ankle injury sustained when falling in his delivery stride against India.
But given by that stage the left-arm paceman had conceded a whopping 87 runs in 8.4 wicketless overs, his absence may not be that big a blow.
Pakistan have brought in Rumman Raes as a replacement but Sarfraz said Junaid Khan, already with the squad, would come in for Wahab after taking four for 73 in a warm-up match against Bangladesh.
"Obviously Wahab is not playing. Junaid Khan is in," confirmed Sarfraz.
Mohammad Amir provided rare moments of respite amid the India run-spree with a return of none for 32 in 8.1 overs.
Yet, concerningly, the left-arm fast bowler was unable to complete his full allocation of overs because of cramp, despite being repeatedly on and off the field on what was a cool day.
Despite a fine hundred by South Africa's Hashim Amla, Sri Lanka were well-placed to chase down a target of 300 at 116 for two.
But Pakistan-born leg-spinner Imran Tahir's return of four for 27 turned the tide the Proteas' way.
The cliche of Pakistani 'unpredictability' may be wearing thin, at least in one-day international cricket.
South Africa, however, have a nasty habit of not realising their potential in ICC events.
But skipper AB de Villiers emphasised on Tuesday how the present-day Proteas wanted to "stay in the moment".
"If we live in the past, there's lots of scars that we can think of, lots of bad experiences," he explained.
"So it's just wise to try and stay in the moment with what you're confronted with at the very time."
OUT! Rabada is dismissed while looking for a big hit — which was the need of the hour — with Hasan taking a fine catch near long-off. Was a tough chance, as Hasan was running in the opposite direction, and the ball was swirling away. He still managed to position himself accurately to pouch it. End of the 48-run stand. SA 213/8
Rabada c Hasan b Junaid 26(23)
Fifty for David Miller! What a fighting innings this has been by the middle-order batsman against a rampaging Pakistani attack, and he gets to his 10th ODI half-century in 83 deliveries. He'll hope to stick around till the end in order to get the Proteas to a competitive total. This is also his slowest fifty in ODIs till date.
OUT! Junaid finally manages to break the partnership in his sixth over! Morris perishes while looking to get a big hit, holing out to Hasan at long-on! Didn't connect well on that occasion, though it was getting imperative for him to start attacking. SA 165/7
Morris c Hasan b Junaid 28(45)
BOWLED EM! Peach of a delivery by Hasan, and he now gets two-in-two! This one was fast, full, and angling into the off-stump. Parnell was playing down the wrong line, and paid the price for it. SA 118/6
Parnell b Hasan 0(1)
OUT! Hasan strikes again! Duminy gets a bottom edge to Babar in the slips while looking for a drive! Hasan once again breaks a budding partnership! SA 118/5
Duminy c Azam b Hasan 8(14)
BOWLED EM! Another bowling change that works wonderfully for Pakistan! Du Plessis, who was beginning to settle at the crease, drags a length delivery outside off onto his stumps! Brings an end to the 29-run fourth wicket stand. SA 90/4
Du Plessis b Hasan 26(44)
OUT! And now it is AB de Villiers' turn to head back to the hut, as he slices a full delivery outside off straight into the hands of Hafeez at backward point! The Proteas in real trouble at the moment! What's more, it is a golden duck for the South African captain! SA 61/3
de Villiers c Hafeez b Wasim 0(1)
OUT! Now it is de Kock's turn to head back to the pavilion, as Hafeez traps him leg before while the batsman was trying to go for a sweep. De Kock was handed a lifeline earlier when the Pakistan opted against reviewing an lbw decision, but he doesn't last for long thereafter. SA 60/2
De Kock lbw Hafeez 33(49)
OUT! Sarfraz gets Wasim into the attack in the ninth over, and immediately gets the results as the classy batsman is trapped leg-before in front of middle-and off. Big wicket for Pakistan, given that Amla's recent form. SA 40/1
Amla lbw Wasim 16(20)
Pakistan team: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c, wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.
Pakistan opt for two changes going into this game — Junaid Khan and Fakhar Zaman coming in for Ahmed Shehzad and Wahab Riaz. Zaman will make his ODI debut in this game.
South African team: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), David Miller, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.
The Proteas, sporting a yellow-dominant jersey this evening, are unchanged in their lineup for this game.
TOSS: South Africa elect to bat first after winning the toss.
After 5 overs,Pakistan 32/0 ( Azhar Ali 3 , Fakhar Zaman 29)
Zaman goes after Rabada in this over, swinging his bat in the third ball of the over, with the ball landing just short of the long-on boundary rope. Zaman then crunches the next ball through point to get his fifth boundary. This is some serious batting by the youngster, and he seems to be singlehandedly taking on the feared South African attack. Nine off the over.
After 4 overs,Pakistan 23/0 ( Azhar Ali 3 , Fakhar Zaman 20)
Superb batting by Zaman in the fourth over, cracking back-to-back boundaries in the first two deliveries, getting boundaries on both occasions. Meanwhile, ABD shifts himself to the slips in order to reduce the strain on his hamstring. Mix-up between the two batsmen in the final delivery of the over, with Zaman nearly getting run-out at the non-striker's end.
The D/L par scores for Pakistan at the end of 20 overs which is a minimum requirement for a result are: 49/0, 58/1, 69/2, 83/3, 101/4, 122/5, 145/6, 169/7, 191/8, 207/9.
After 3 overs,Pakistan 12/0 ( Azhar Ali 2 , Fakhar Zaman 10)
Rabada pings young Zaman with a snorter in the third ball of the over, pinging him on the helmet grille. A rather rude wake-up call for the young batsman. Zaman responds by getting his second boundary in the fifth ball, pushing it down the ground with ease. ABD was giving the ball a chase down the ground on that occasion, and was visibly uncomfortable while running. Hamstring woes, maybe? Maybe the physio should look into it before the injury gets worse.
After 2 overs,Pakistan 7/0 ( Azhar Ali 2 , Fakhar Zaman 5)
Parnell shares the new ball with Rabada as usual. Debutant Zaman gets his first runs in ODI cricket with an uppercut, finding the backward point boundary to get off the mark. Parnell surprises him with a back-of-length delivery outside off that kicks up. Five off the over.
Kagiso Rabada has taken 65 wickets post ICC Cricket World Cup from 38 matches which is the most by any bowler. It's important for him to take wickets early on to keep South Africa in the match.
22:16 (IST)
Rabada into the first over of the Pakistani innings. Bowls a quick, tight over with five dots, giving away a double in the last delivery to miss out on a double. Rabada managed to surprise Azhar with a length ball that kicked up, and hit the batsman hard on his gloves in the fourth delivery.
Azhar Ali and debutant Fakhar Zaman walk out to bat at the start of the Pakistani innings, with Rabada bowling the first over. Let's see if the South African attack can utilise the conditions as effeciently as their Pakistani counterparts did.
The lowest total defended by South Africa in ICC ODI tournaments is 199 which they defended against Sri Lanka at Northampton in 1999.
Least boundaries (4+6) in an ICC CT innings: (50 overs batted)
12 - South Africa v Pakistan ,Birmingham, 2017*
12 - Sri Lanka v India , Cardiff, 2013
14 - New Zealand v Zimbabwe , Dhaka, 1998
Pakistan have exceeded expectations at the half-way mark. They did let South Africa get away a little in the last few overs and, with a top quality bowling attack, South Africa will fancy their chances if they can get a few wickets at the start. But do Pakistan believe they can win this one? Chasing is a psychological battle for them, as we know.
Rabada and Miller scored 48 off 39 balls for the 9th wicket and Sarfraz might wonder if he should have mixed up his pacers at the death a little more. Overall, excellent bowling from Pakistan. Mohammad Amir will look back at the wickets column and wonder how he ended up without any wickets. Junaid Khan, too, was superb with his reverse swing. Young pacer Hassan Ali made sure Pakistan capitalised on an excellent start given by Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez.
Was this the same team that played against India?
After being reduced to 118/6 at one stage, with the Pakistani attack breathing fire, getting past 150 would have looked tough for the Proteas. Yet, David Miller produced a mature innings, and built steady partnerships with Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada to guide South Africa past 200, and bat their overs out. The Proteas attack have something to fight for now.
21:44 (IST)
The partnership between Miller and Rabada came like a breath of fresh air for SA. At 165 for 7 in the 43rd over they were in the doldrums. But these two took them past the 200 mark. Rabada batted freely and that helped the cause. Rabada's previous highest was 19. But the manner in which he batted in a tense situation augurs well for his and SA's future. He fell in the 49th over for 26. The 48-run stand has given hope to SA. They are not out of the woods. But considering they have a formidable bowling unit backed by excellent fielding the 220 target might actually be worth 250. Pakistan's batsmen will be challenged by Rabada, Morne Morkel, Morris, Parnell and Imran Tahir. David Miller made a very combative 75 off 104. It was SA's lifeline. Very interesting second session on the cards. Pakistan won't have it easy.
After 50 overs,South Africa 219/8 ( David Miller 75 , Morne Morkel 0)
Final over to be bowled by Hasan. Morkel the new batsman at the crease, though Miller is on strike. Denies the single in the first ball of the over after pulling it towards backward square-leg, and misses a slower one in the second ball of the over. Powerfully pulls the third ball towards deep midwicket, and a fumble allows him to return for a second run. Two back-to-back dots thereafter, with Miller refusing singles on both occasions. Miller ends the innings with a boundary, punching it through extra-cover and finding the boundary!
21:38 (IST)
After 49 overs,South Africa 213/8 ( David Miller 69 , )
Junaid into his ninth over. SIX! Miller starting to unleash himself right now! This one was full, and in Miller's hitting arc, and the latter wouldn't let go of the opportunity. The shot also brings up the team 200. Junaid concedes a wide in the second delivery, hinting he's under pressure right now. Top-edge off Rabada's bat carries all the way through the vacant slip region for a boundary. Rabada though, perishes in the last ball while looking for a big hit, holing out to Hasan near long-off. 14 off the over along with a wicket.
21:38 (IST)
OUT! Rabada is dismissed while looking for a big hit — which was the need of the hour — with Hasan taking a fine catch near long-off. Was a tough chance, as Hasan was running in the opposite direction, and the ball was swirling away. He still managed to position himself accurately to pouch it. End of the 48-run stand. SA 213/8
Rabada c Hasan b Junaid 26(23)
After 48 overs,South Africa 199/7 ( David Miller 61 , Kagiso Rabada 21)
Amir into his final over. Rabada pulls the second delivery — a short ball on this occasion — towards the midwicket boundary. First four since the 39th over. Rabada showcasing his impressive hitting ability on that occasion. Fumble by Shadab near cow-corner in the fifth delivery allows Rabada to return for a second run. Another double collected in the last ball, with 11 coming off the over. The extra runs are building up the pressure for the Pakistani attack.
21:27 (IST)
Miller looks to flick the second ball towards the leg side, but barely clears the circle on that occasion, and gets only a single. Signs of frustration visible in Miller's body language. Rabada, on the other hand, is showing impressive strokeplay, though not quite getting the boundaries. Collects a double in the fourth delivery. Six off the over. Miller and Rabada, meanwhile, will look to shift gears in the last three overs.
21:23 (IST)
After 46 overs,South Africa 182/7 ( David Miller 57 , Kagiso Rabada 8)
21:18 (IST)
After 45 overs,South Africa 175/7 ( David Miller 53 , Kagiso Rabada 5)
Junaid into his seventh over. Rabada lobs the second delivery of the over down the ground, landing safely in the vacant mid-on region. Singles collected in the first three deliveries. Slower yorker in the last ball of the over, with Rabada collecting a single off it. Four off the over, with five overs now left in the South African innings.
After 44 overs,South Africa 171/7 ( David Miller 51 , Kagiso Rabada 3)
Rabada collects a single in the first ball of Amir's eighth over. Appeal for lbw in the third ball of the over against Miller, though it was missing leg on this occasion. Four runs off this over, with Amir continuing to keep the South African batsmen on their toes.
David Miller scored a fifty from 83 balls today which is the slowest for him in ODIs.
21:10 (IST)
47-run partnership between Morris and Miller comes to an end as the crowd sings along to Pakistan's most famous anthem - Dil Dil Pakistan. Junaid picks up a wicket here but credit must also go to Amir for an excellent three-over spell here. Top notch reverse swing bowing on display. Does this remind anyone of the 2009 World T20 semi final bowling from Umar Gul?
21:09 (IST)
Junaid into his sixth over, which turns out to be one of the most eventful in the innings so far. He gets the breakthrough in the third ball of the over, when Morris decides to attack but doesn't get hold of his slog well enough, and holes out to long-on. Miller gets to his 10th ODI fifty in the next delivery. Junaid appeals for an lbw against Rabada in the last ball of the over, and convinces his skipper to review after being turned down. Except, Rabada clearly got some bat onto that.
21:06 (IST)
Fifty for David Miller! What a fighting innings this has been by the middle-order batsman against a rampaging Pakistani attack, and he gets to his 10th ODI half-century in 83 deliveries. He'll hope to stick around till the end in order to get the Proteas to a competitive total. This is also his slowest fifty in ODIs till date.
21:06 (IST)
What makes bowlers of Amir's caliber special is the ability to put in a great effort ball just when the batsman is least expecting it. That superb yorker to a well set David Miller was one such special effort. Except that it was not in line with the stumps. To deceive a well set top order batsman in that manner is outstanding. It also reveals what an amazing talent this left arm Pakistani pacer man is. He's right there with the best of former Pakistan fast bowlers in terms of talent. SA have a huge challenge in these slog overs facing two good fast bowlers. The loss of Chris Morris at a very inopportune time has further set them back. SA simply do not have enough runs on the board at this point of time.
21:04 (IST)
OUT! Junaid finally manages to break the partnership in his sixth over! Morris perishes while looking to get a big hit, holing out to Hasan at long-on! Didn't connect well on that occasion, though it was getting imperative for him to start attacking. SA 165/7
Morris c Hasan b Junaid 28(45)
After 42 overs,South Africa 163/6 ( David Miller 48 , Chris Morris 27)
Full toss by Amir in the first ball, with Morris lobbing it up in the air, with the ball landing just short of mid-off. Morris then hooks the second delivery towards deep midwicket to collect a couple of runs. Couple of yorkers by Amir, in the fourth and fifth deliveries, with the left-arm pacer suddenly bringing out this weapon more often now after being subtle for the most part so far in his spell.
21:00 (IST)
After 41 overs,South Africa 160/6 ( David Miller 48 , Chris Morris 24)
Junaid returns to the attack, and castles Morris in the second ball as the latter gets beaten for pace while looking for an on-drive. Except, Junaid overstepped on that occasion. Second time in two overs the South Africans survived a dismissal scare. Morris gets a single off the free hit. Some over this turns out to be.
20:54 (IST)
Sarfraz has been more than decent with his bowling changes today. He is still looking to mix it up, switching between Shadab and Imad. I will be surprised if Amir and Hassan don't end up bowling their full quota of overs. Sarfraz might not have to go back to Junaid at all here.
South Africa are looking to regain some momentum with 25 off the last 5 overs but they don't have the luxury of breaking loose. Pakistan know they are only one wicket away!
After 40 overs,South Africa 156/6 ( David Miller 47 , Chris Morris 22)
Amir into his sixth over. Morris pushes the second ball of the over towards deep extra-cover, and returns for a second run. Morris then makes room for himself, and slices the fifth ball towards third man for a single. Amir floors Miller with an inswinging toe-crusher in the last ball of the over, and successfully appeal for an lbw. Miller though, reviews straightaway, and is saved after hawkeye shows the ball to be missing leg. Just three off the over.
20:45 (IST)
Shadab into his fifth over. Morris gets down on one knee, and executes his slog sweep towards the midwicket boundary with brute power, easing some of the pressure. The boundary also brings up the team 150. Eight off the over.
20:43 (IST)
Another bowling change from the other side, with Sarfraz tossing the ball up to Amir from the other end. Starts off with a couple of dots. Morris drives the last ball of the over towards the deep extra-cover region to get a double. Five off the over.
Only five boundaries have been scored in the South African innings so far, with the last one being scored more than 16 overs ago!
22 runs off 48 balls for Miller and Morris. Their game plan is clear: stretch this out for as long as possible and bat the full 50 overs. Pakistan will be disappointed if they let South Africa get away to the 200 mark from here.
20:38 (IST)
Wasim returns to the attack in the 37th over. Miller misses completely while attempting a sweep in the third ball of the over. Meanwhile, Sarfraz has gone for a thick off-side cordon. Just two singles in the first over of Wasim's new spell.
Pakistan choked against India. Now seeing SA choking so terribly makes for awful sight. Unless they put up a decent score they can kiss this match goodbye and be ridiculed once again in the cricketing world.
20:33 (IST)
Shadab into his fourth over. Singles collected by the two batsmen in the first two deliveries, with Miller and Morris looking to rebuild the innings after the destruction a while ago. Five singles in this over.
20:30 (IST)
Hasan into his seventh over, and starts off with a deadly yorker. Miller drives the second ball of the over towards deep extra-cover to collect a double. Repeats the shot a couple of deliveries later, only to collect a single this time. Five off the over.
After 34 overs,South Africa 128/6 ( David Miller 37 , Chris Morris 4)
Miller flicks the second ball of Shadab's third over towards the leg side for a single. Morris gets beaten fair and square in the fourth delivery, trying to go for a lofted drive. Two off the over.
After 33 overs,South Africa 126/6 ( David Miller 36 , Chris Morris 3)
Hasan into his sixth over, and his spell so far has been nothing short of incredible. Three singles in the last ball of the over, including a pat down the ground over the bowler's head.
SA can't choke now. They seem to be in Test match mode. Scoring at a terribly poor rate. SA's inability to smash the spinners is shocking. Betrays poor footwork probably caused by pressure and anxiety. Their batting display whatever happens from here has been shocking. Familiar failing to deliver under pressure. Losing entire top order to spin and now pacer Hassan Ali would have dented team's confidence. They are being dismissed not by bowlers but by pressure.
20:16 (IST)
There was a lot of talk about Pakistan's lack of intent in that game against India and, even though he bowled Hafeez unchanged, it looked like Sarfraz was always looking for a wicket. And, with that, Pakistan get their 5th wicket. This one goes to Babar Azam in the slips (29th over). Once again, there is intent to pick up a wicket and this is what we want from Pakistan!
20:15 (IST)
Shadab into his second over. Singles exchanged in the first two deliveries in order to keep the scoreboard ticking. Morris struggles to score in the remainder of the over.
20:13 (IST)
Hasan, on a hat-trick at the start of the over after wickets off successive deliveries in the previous over, starts off with a yorker to Miller, and throws the ball at the striker's stumps. Some electric fielding displayed by the close-in fielders in this over, which turns out to be a maiden, with the Pakistani fielders suddenly showing a lot more zeal at the moment.
20:09 (IST)
Shadab Khan introduced into the attack, with Morris joining Miller in the middle of a carnage at the moment. Miller gets foxed by a googly in the third delivery, and nearly gets stumped in the process. Morris sweeps the penultimate delivery, and lobs it up in the air towards backward square-leg for a single. Three off the young leg-spinner's first over.