LIVE ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Pakistan vs South Africa, cricket score and updates: Wasim, Hafeez wreak havoc on Proteas

Preview: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed insisted his side could bounce back in their Champions Trophy match against South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday just days after a humiliating defeat by arch-rivals India at Birmingham.
Pakistan's crushing 124-run loss to the title-holders on Sunday saw them outplayed in all aspects of the game.
Yet, worryingly for Pakistan, there is the potential for an even more lopsided match against South Africa — and that's not simply because the Proteas are top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) one-day international rankings, while Sarfraz's side are eighth.
Now, in the space of just a few days, Pakistan must somehow raise their game to beat a South Africa side who defeated Sri Lanka by 96 runs at the Oval on Saturday in their opening Group B fixture if they are to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals.
"I think the mood is OK," Sarfraz told reporters at Edgbaston on Tuesday. "A little disappointed after they lost the match, but now the mood is okay. The guys are really focused on the next match."
Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur suggested too many Pakistan players had suffered 'stage fright' against India in front of a capacity crowd of more than 24,000.
"My issue is fear," said Arthur, a former coach of both his native South Africa and Australia. "My issue is getting out there and really looking to take the game on.
"The worrying thing for me...is we just do the basics wrong. We drop simple catches. We don't run well enough between wickets. We don't understand when to bowl our variations."
Wicketkeeper Sarfraz accepted the tension of taking part in cricket's most high-profile match had affected the younger members of his side especially.
"I think India-Pakistan was a big match. A couple of youngsters was playing their first match against India. Maybe they feel a bit of pressure," he said.
Pakistan will be without Wahab Riaz after he was ruled out of the rest of the tournament on Monday with an ankle injury sustained when falling in his delivery stride against India.
But given by that stage the left-arm paceman had conceded a whopping 87 runs in 8.4 wicketless overs, his absence may not be that big a blow.
Pakistan have brought in Rumman Raes as a replacement but Sarfraz said Junaid Khan, already with the squad, would come in for Wahab after taking four for 73 in a warm-up match against Bangladesh.
"Obviously Wahab is not playing. Junaid Khan is in," confirmed Sarfraz.
Mohammad Amir provided rare moments of respite amid the India run-spree with a return of none for 32 in 8.1 overs.
Yet, concerningly, the left-arm fast bowler was unable to complete his full allocation of overs because of cramp, despite being repeatedly on and off the field on what was a cool day.
Despite a fine hundred by South Africa's Hashim Amla, Sri Lanka were well-placed to chase down a target of 300 at 116 for two.
But Pakistan-born leg-spinner Imran Tahir's return of four for 27 turned the tide the Proteas' way.
The cliche of Pakistani 'unpredictability' may be wearing thin, at least in one-day international cricket.
South Africa, however, have a nasty habit of not realising their potential in ICC events.
But skipper AB de Villiers emphasised on Tuesday how the present-day Proteas wanted to "stay in the moment".
"If we live in the past, there's lots of scars that we can think of, lots of bad experiences," he explained.
"So it's just wise to try and stay in the moment with what you're confronted with at the very time."
For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here
Published Date: Jun 07, 2017 07:13 pm | Updated Date: Jun 07, 2017 07:13 pm
Jun, 07 2017 IST
Highlights
OUT! And now it is AB de Villiers' turn to head back to the hut, as he slices a full delivery outside off straight into the hands of Hafeez at backward point! The Proteas in real trouble at the moment! What's more, it is a golden duck for the South African captain! SA 61/3
de Villiers c Hafeez b Wasim 0(1)
OUT! Now it is de Kock's turn to head back to the pavilion, as Hafeez traps him leg before while the batsman was trying to go for a sweep. De Kock was handed a lifeline earlier when the Pakistan opted against reviewing an lbw decision, but he doesn't last for long thereafter. SA 60/2
De Kock lbw Hafeez 33(49)
OUT! Sarfraz gets Wasim into the attack in the ninth over, and immediately gets the results as the classy batsman is trapped leg-before in front of middle-and off. Big wicket for Pakistan, given that Amla's recent form. SA 40/1
Amla lbw Wasim 16(20)
Pakistan team: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c, wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.
Pakistan opt for two changes going into this game — Junaid Khan and Fakhar Zaman coming in for Ahmed Shehzad and Wahab Riaz. Zaman will make his ODI debut in this game.
South African team: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), David Miller, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.
The Proteas, sporting a yellow-dominant jersey this evening, are unchanged in their lineup for this game.
TOSS: South Africa elect to bat first after winning the toss.
19:35 (IST)
After 22 overs,South Africa 90/3 ( Faf du Plessis 26 , David Miller 11)
Du Plessis goes for a lap shot in the fifth ball of the over, beating the diving fielder at fine-leg to get the first boundary in 50 deliveries! A welcome boundary for the Proteas, lifting some of the pressure off their back.
19:34 (IST)
After 21 overs,South Africa 83/3 ( Faf du Plessis 20 , David Miller 10)
Du Plessis and Miller begin to steady the innings somewhat, getting five singles in this over as the partnership between them gains momentum. Looks like Pakistan captain Sarfraz will bowl both Wasim and Hafeez out, before getting Shadab into the attack.
19:30 (IST)
Captains to bag a golden duck in ICC Champions Trophy:
Sanath Jayasuriya v India, 2002
Richard Staple v New Zealand, 2004
Habibul Bashar v West Indies, 2006
AB de Villiers v Pakistan, 2017*
19:30 (IST)
Death by spin! 11 overs for 32 runs and three wickets from Imad and Hafeez. Both these bowlers don't spin the ball a great deal but they have kept a tight, middle to off line. This pitch is slower than the ones we have seen in the tournament so far so South Africa will be thinking of 250-260. Need to get a partnership going for that to happen!
Everything has gone to plan for Pakistan today. The two most inexperienced, and impressive, bowlers in their attack are yet to bowl. A lot depends on Shadab Khan today!
19:27 (IST)
After 20 overs,South Africa 78/3 ( Faf du Plessis 17 , David Miller 8)
Du Plessis paddles the first ball of the over towards fine-leg to collect a couple of runs. Du Plessis and Miller rotate the strike between themselves for the next three deliveries, with Miller collecting a double in the fifth ball of the over. Seven off it.
19:24 (IST)
After 19 overs,South Africa 71/3 ( Faf du Plessis 13 , David Miller 5)
Faf and Miller continue to deal in singles at the moment, getting three of them in another tidy over by Wasim, whose figures at the end of this over read 6-0-13-2.
19:22 (IST)
After 18 overs,South Africa 68/3 ( Faf du Plessis 11 , David Miller 4)
The Pakistani fielding, especially inside the circle, is back to top-notch, which is helping maintain the pressure levels on du Plessis and Miller at the moment. Just two singles off this over as well, with the South African run-rate falling drastically at the moment.
19:18 (IST)
After 17 overs,South Africa 66/3 ( Faf du Plessis 10 , David Miller 3)
Wasim into his fifth over, and the field suddenly is a lo more attacking at the moment, with a slip in place for Miller along with an off-side cordon of point, extra-cover and mid-off. Another tidy over, with just two singles coming off it.
19:17 (IST)
AB de Villiers has now six ducks in ICC tournaments which is the joint third most for any batsman.
19:12 (IST)
After 16 overs,South Africa 64/3 ( Faf du Plessis 9 , David Miller 2)
Hafeez continues to keep it tight from the other end, appealing for an lbw against Miller in the last ball of the over, perhaps sending a shiver up his spine for a second. Just two off the over, with the umpire calling for drinks at the end of the over.
19:08 (IST)
Fun Fact: This is the first golden duck for AB de Villiers in his ODI career of 212 innings.
19:08 (IST)
After 15 overs,South Africa 62/3 ( Faf du Plessis 8 , David Miller 1)
Wasim is bowling a gem of a spell right now, and by getting the crucial wicket of ABD, he puts Pakistan in firm control of the proceedings right now. Spectacular comeback by Pakistan so far after the decimation they faced in their outing against India.
19:07 (IST)
What a huge wicket for Pakistan! They just sent back a man with over 9000 ODI runs back for a first-ball duck. Take a bow, Imad Wasim! Is this the right type of Pakistan or is too early to say?
19:06 (IST)
OUT! And now it is AB de Villiers' turn to head back to the hut, as he slices a full delivery outside off straight into the hands of Hafeez at backward point! The Proteas in real trouble at the moment! What's more, it is a golden duck for the South African captain! SA 61/3
de Villiers c Hafeez b Wasim 0(1)
19:05 (IST)
After 14 overs,South Africa 60/2 ( Faf du Plessis 7 , )
De Kock moves down the track, and lofts Hafeez towards the midwicket boundary to break the rut that was starting to build in the last few overs. He is trapped lbw in the last ball of the over, missing the line of the delivery while going for a sweep.
19:04 (IST)
Hafeez manages to create another LBW opportunity and this time, thankfully, there is no need to review. Plumb in front and a slow, uncharacteristic de Kock innings comes to an end. Pakistan will be quite happy with this start but the next man in is a certain AB de VIlliers. It doesn't get easy, does it?
19:02 (IST)
OUT! Now it is de Kock's turn to head back to the pavilion, as Hafeez traps him leg before while the batsman was trying to go for a sweep. De Kock was handed a lifeline earlier when the Pakistan opted against reviewing an lbw decision, but he doesn't last for long thereafter. SA 60/2
De Kock lbw Hafeez 33(49)
18:59 (IST)
After 13 overs,South Africa 55/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 29 , Faf du Plessis 6)
Tight over for Wasim, giving away just a single off it. Meanwhile, commentator Rameez Raja thinks that the Pakistanis are far too concerned about their own fielding errors to grab the reviews as and when they show up.
18:58 (IST)
Missed opportunity! How costly will that be? Quinton de Kock is a quality player and he now has a second life after Sarfraz decided not to take a review. Crashing into leg stump and a lot of good work from the spinners has now gone to waste. Can they create another opportunity here?
18:57 (IST)
After 12 overs,South Africa 54/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 29 , Faf du Plessis 5)
Hafeez into his second over. More misfields, this time by Fakhar Zaman at deep square-leg as he fumbles, allowing QDK to return for a second run. Hafeez appeals for an lbw in the last ball of the over, and the Pakistanis decide against going for the review — which would later prove to be a massive folly on their part as hawkeye would show three reds. Opportunity lost for the Pakistanis.
18:55 (IST)
The fielding is getting a little mediocre now. First that misfield from Shehzad and then that tight single given by Amir at mid-off. Fakhar Zaman followed it up with a misfield in the next over. de Kock is going to play a false shot soon and Pakistan need to prey for his wicket here.
18:54 (IST)
Amla's dismissal is a blow. He's the one expected to hold innings together while others flay the attack. Now Gives opportunity to Faf du Plessis and others to run into serious form.
18:51 (IST)
After 11 overs,South Africa 50/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 26 , Faf du Plessis 4)
Misfield in the fourth delivery of the over, with the issue now starting to creep up after some good efforts early in the innings. Shehzad, the 12th man in this game, the culprit at cover, allowing a single. 50 comes up for the Proteas at the end of this over.
18:48 (IST)
After 10 overs,South Africa 47/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 24 , Faf du Plessis 3)
Imad Wasim is introduced into the attack in the ninth over, and he traps Amla lbw in just the second delivery of the over, bringing Faf du Plessis to the centre. It was a straighter delivery from Wasim that Amla missed, and was also beaten for pace on that occasion. Good first over by Wasim, giving away just two off it. Five runs off this over, with South Africa going at less than five an over at the moment.
18:44 (IST)
Wicket number one for Pakistan and that should renew their energy for a few overs. Imad caught Amla in his crease and the ball came in quicker than he expected. It's super important that Pakistan don't give away easy singles and doubles now - something they are generally very generous with. Surely Hafeez will get to bowl today?
18:43 (IST)
After 9 overs,South Africa 41/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 20 , Faf du Plessis 1)
Imad Wasim is introduced into the attack in the ninth over, and he traps Amla lbw in just the second delivery of the over, bringing Faf du Plessis to the centre. It was a straighter delivery from Wasim that Amla missed, and was also beaten for pace on that occasion. Good first over by Wasim, giving away just two off it.
18:40 (IST)
OUT! Sarfraz gets Wasim into the attack in the ninth over, and immediately gets the results as the classy batsman is trapped leg-before in front of middle-and off. Big wicket for Pakistan, given that Amla's recent form. SA 40/1
Amla lbw Wasim 16(20)
18:39 (IST)
Pakistan bowling restrictive length makes no sense. They are playing into SA hands. Pak's strength is these two pacers. Amir and Junaid. They need to attack through them and get wickets. If SA preserve wickets early they'll hammer the attack later. Pak need to get wickets and hope SA choke under pressure.
18:37 (IST)
After 8 overs,South Africa 39/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 19 , Hashim Amla 16)
After a single off each of the first three deliveries, Amla whips the back-of-length delivery from Junaid in the fourth delivery towards the square-leg boundary to get his second boundary. Good over for South Africa, with nine coming off the over.
18:37 (IST)
South Africa's opening average partnership per dismissal of 53.21 post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 was the highest for any team before today. Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock have started well today.
18:33 (IST)
After 7 overs,South Africa 30/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 17 , Hashim Amla 9)
Amla helps himself to his first boundary in the last delivery of Amir's fourth over, pulling the delivery towards the square-leg boundary. Only the second boundary of the innings so far, with the Proteas getting off to a rather sedate start.
18:31 (IST)
Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan have bowled a tight line with occasional balls outside the off stump. Too often we have seen this translate into nothing so Pakistan will be hoping for a breakthrough. No wicket soon and we might see the energy die down from Pakistan.
P.S. This is Mohammad Amir's first ODI against South Africa!
18:29 (IST)
After 6 overs,South Africa 25/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 16 , Hashim Amla 5)
De Kock punches the third ball of the over towards the off-side, but agile fielding by the fielders results in Pakistan saving a couple of runs on that occasion. Another couple of runs saved in the final delivery of the over, this time by Hasan Ali near the cow-corner boundary, after an on-drive by QDK. The fielding efforts definitely are a happy sign for Pakistan, given how much of a bane it had proved for them on the previous occasion.
18:24 (IST)
Pakistan bowlers getting some seam movement. Very conscious of not giving width to Quinton. Ball jagged back a couple of times to cramp him. He throws his hands at ball at slightest opportunity. SA keen on preserving wickets like they did in opening match. Gives their power hitters license to smash attack later.
18:24 (IST)
After 5 overs,South Africa 20/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 11 , Hashim Amla 5)
Amir starts off with a rather steep bouncer, which is called a wide due to height, with Amla also setting off for a run. Another wide conceded in the fourth delivery, this time though, the bowler and keeper appealing in vain for a catch.
18:19 (IST)
After 4 overs,South Africa 14/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 9 , Hashim Amla 4)
Junaid appeals for an lbw in the second delivery of his second over, but it struck de Kock a little high on his front pad. De Kock edges through the vacant third slip region to bring up the first boundary of the innings. Four off the over.
18:16 (IST)
After 3 overs,South Africa 10/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 5 , Hashim Amla 4)
De Kock gets a bit of an inside edge in the third delivery of the over after getting cramped for room by a back-of-length delivery from Amir, but it falls well short of keeper Sarfraz. De Kock suffers another scare a couple of deliveries later, nearly getting run-out at the non-striker's end. Three off the over.
18:11 (IST)
First impressions are that Quinton de Kick looks more assured than he did in the opening match. Maybe nerves more settled. But that's only 1st over. SA need him to come good at top to make this a good tournament for them. Amla of course is right up there for them.
18:11 (IST)
After 2 overs,South Africa 7/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 4 , Hashim Amla 2)
Junaid, who comes in place of Wahab in this game, into the attack from the other side. De Kock slashes the first ball towards third man to collect a single. Amla then gets off the mark in the third ball of the over with a punch towards the off-side, collecting a couple of runs in the process. Three off the over.
18:07 (IST)
Quinton de Kock becomes the fastest wicket-keeper to score 2000 runs outside home in ODIs. He has achieved the feat in 57 innings.
18:05 (IST)
After 1 overs,South Africa 4/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 3 , Hashim Amla 0)
Amir starts off with a wide down de Kock's leg side, and follows it up with a sharp delivery outside off, to which the South African wicketkeeper has no option but to leave. The first runs off the bat are gathered in the fourth delivery, in which QDK pushes towards the off-side, and gets enough time to come back for a third. Four off the first over.
18:00 (IST)
Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla walk out to bat at the start of the South African innings. The conditions are sunny at Edgbaston at the moment, and we hope we get to witness an uninterrupted match today. Mohammad Amir will start off the proceedings for Pakistan. Let the action begin!
17:58 (IST)
Pakistan's win/loss ratio of 0.510 against South Africa in ODIs is their worst against any team.
17:46 (IST)
Very important match for Pakistan. If they lose today they are out of the tournament. They'd have to chase again, something they did very poorly against India. ABD playing with the same winning combination was expected. SA batting has depth and power hitters. If they get to a score around 300 their formidable bowlers will choke Pakistan out of the contest. Second match for both. But SA have a win under the belt while Pakistan are yet to get any points.
17:45 (IST)
Pakistan will be looking to put their dismal performance against India behind them as they take on the number one side in the world today. Out-of-form Ahmad Shehzad makes way for Fakhar Zaman, who is making his ODI debut. Zaman toured England with the A-side last year and should be familiar with the conditions. Shehzad has played four games this year at a Strike Rate of 65. Add to that his poor fielding against India and it isn’t hard to understand why he is not playing today. The other change is that of Junaid Khan for Wahab Riaz who has been ruled out of the tournament with injury. Riaz was probably going to sit this one out regardless of his fitness after his performance in the first game.
South Africa will be batting first today and Pakistan aren’t the best chasers in the world. So that's one more obstacle for them. “We would have liked to bat first,” says Sarfraz at the toss. Their top four batters played 70% of the balls against India and batted with a combined Strike Rate of 73. That should be unacceptable in modern-day cricket. Better fielding, more game awareness and fearless batting: can a different Pakistan turn up here?
17:45 (IST)
Will Pakistan let the burden of the past affect them mentally, as was the case in their pasting at the hands of India on Sunday.
17:43 (IST)
The man for Pakistan to watch out for in the upcoming match.
17:42 (IST)
Pakistan team: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c, wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.
Pakistan opt for two changes going into this game — Junaid Khan and Fakhar Zaman coming in for Ahmed Shehzad and Wahab Riaz. Zaman will make his ODI debut in this game.
17:39 (IST)
South African team: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), David Miller, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.
The Proteas, sporting a yellow-dominant jersey this evening, are unchanged in their lineup for this game.
17:33 (IST)
TOSS: South Africa elect to bat first after winning the toss.