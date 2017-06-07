LIVE ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Pakistan vs South Africa, cricket score and updates: Rain continues to play spoilsport

Latest update: Less than five minutes left before the match officials start deducting overs. It's still raining out there at Edgbaston right now, as per latest reports.
Preview: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed insisted his side could bounce back in their Champions Trophy match against South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday just days after a humiliating defeat by arch-rivals India at Birmingham.
Pakistan's crushing 124-run loss to the title-holders on Sunday saw them outplayed in all aspects of the game.
Yet, worryingly for Pakistan, there is the potential for an even more lopsided match against South Africa — and that's not simply because the Proteas are top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) one-day international rankings, while Sarfraz's side are eighth.
Now, in the space of just a few days, Pakistan must somehow raise their game to beat a South Africa side who defeated Sri Lanka by 96 runs at the Oval on Saturday in their opening Group B fixture if they are to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals.
"I think the mood is OK," Sarfraz told reporters at Edgbaston on Tuesday. "A little disappointed after they lost the match, but now the mood is okay. The guys are really focused on the next match."
Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur suggested too many Pakistan players had suffered 'stage fright' against India in front of a capacity crowd of more than 24,000.
"My issue is fear," said Arthur, a former coach of both his native South Africa and Australia. "My issue is getting out there and really looking to take the game on.
"The worrying thing for me...is we just do the basics wrong. We drop simple catches. We don't run well enough between wickets. We don't understand when to bowl our variations."
Wicketkeeper Sarfraz accepted the tension of taking part in cricket's most high-profile match had affected the younger members of his side especially.
"I think India-Pakistan was a big match. A couple of youngsters was playing their first match against India. Maybe they feel a bit of pressure," he said.
Pakistan will be without Wahab Riaz after he was ruled out of the rest of the tournament on Monday with an ankle injury sustained when falling in his delivery stride against India.
But given by that stage the left-arm paceman had conceded a whopping 87 runs in 8.4 wicketless overs, his absence may not be that big a blow.
Pakistan have brought in Rumman Raes as a replacement but Sarfraz said Junaid Khan, already with the squad, would come in for Wahab after taking four for 73 in a warm-up match against Bangladesh.
"Obviously Wahab is not playing. Junaid Khan is in," confirmed Sarfraz.
Mohammad Amir provided rare moments of respite amid the India run-spree with a return of none for 32 in 8.1 overs.
Yet, concerningly, the left-arm fast bowler was unable to complete his full allocation of overs because of cramp, despite being repeatedly on and off the field on what was a cool day.
Despite a fine hundred by South Africa's Hashim Amla, Sri Lanka were well-placed to chase down a target of 300 at 116 for two.
But Pakistan-born leg-spinner Imran Tahir's return of four for 27 turned the tide the Proteas' way.
The cliche of Pakistani 'unpredictability' may be wearing thin, at least in one-day international cricket.
South Africa, however, have a nasty habit of not realising their potential in ICC events.
But skipper AB de Villiers emphasised on Tuesday how the present-day Proteas wanted to "stay in the moment".
"If we live in the past, there's lots of scars that we can think of, lots of bad experiences," he explained.
"So it's just wise to try and stay in the moment with what you're confronted with at the very time."
Published Date: Jun 07, 2017 01:24 am | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 01:24 am
Jun, 07 2017 IST
Highlights
OUT! Morkel beginning to turn things around now! Short ball outside off, and Azhar decides to uppercut it towards third man. Except he holes out to Tahir near the boundary rope. Morkel removes both openers now, and Pakistan suddenly are under pressure. PAK 41/2
Azhar c Tahir b Morkel 9(22)
OUT! Morkel finally gets the breakthrough, and Fakhar Zaman's cameo comes to an end. Got surprised by the slower ball, pitched slightly back of length, and ended up edging it to the slips. Pak 40/1
Zaman c Amla b Morkel 31(23)
OUT! Rabada is dismissed while looking for a big hit — which was the need of the hour — with Hasan taking a fine catch near long-off. Was a tough chance, as Hasan was running in the opposite direction, and the ball was swirling away. He still managed to position himself accurately to pouch it. End of the 48-run stand. SA 213/8
Rabada c Hasan b Junaid 26(23)
Fifty for David Miller! What a fighting innings this has been by the middle-order batsman against a rampaging Pakistani attack, and he gets to his 10th ODI half-century in 83 deliveries. He'll hope to stick around till the end in order to get the Proteas to a competitive total. This is also his slowest fifty in ODIs till date.
OUT! Junaid finally manages to break the partnership in his sixth over! Morris perishes while looking to get a big hit, holing out to Hasan at long-on! Didn't connect well on that occasion, though it was getting imperative for him to start attacking. SA 165/7
Morris c Hasan b Junaid 28(45)
BOWLED EM! Peach of a delivery by Hasan, and he now gets two-in-two! This one was fast, full, and angling into the off-stump. Parnell was playing down the wrong line, and paid the price for it. SA 118/6
Parnell b Hasan 0(1)
OUT! Hasan strikes again! Duminy gets a bottom edge to Babar in the slips while looking for a drive! Hasan once again breaks a budding partnership! SA 118/5
Duminy c Azam b Hasan 8(14)
BOWLED EM! Another bowling change that works wonderfully for Pakistan! Du Plessis, who was beginning to settle at the crease, drags a length delivery outside off onto his stumps! Brings an end to the 29-run fourth wicket stand. SA 90/4
Du Plessis b Hasan 26(44)
OUT! And now it is AB de Villiers' turn to head back to the hut, as he slices a full delivery outside off straight into the hands of Hafeez at backward point! The Proteas in real trouble at the moment! What's more, it is a golden duck for the South African captain! SA 61/3
de Villiers c Hafeez b Wasim 0(1)
OUT! Now it is de Kock's turn to head back to the pavilion, as Hafeez traps him leg before while the batsman was trying to go for a sweep. De Kock was handed a lifeline earlier when the Pakistan opted against reviewing an lbw decision, but he doesn't last for long thereafter. SA 60/2
De Kock lbw Hafeez 33(49)
OUT! Sarfraz gets Wasim into the attack in the ninth over, and immediately gets the results as the classy batsman is trapped leg-before in front of middle-and off. Big wicket for Pakistan, given that Amla's recent form. SA 40/1
Amla lbw Wasim 16(20)
Pakistan team: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c, wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.
Pakistan opt for two changes going into this game — Junaid Khan and Fakhar Zaman coming in for Ahmed Shehzad and Wahab Riaz. Zaman will make his ODI debut in this game.
South African team: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), David Miller, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.
The Proteas, sporting a yellow-dominant jersey this evening, are unchanged in their lineup for this game.
TOSS: South Africa elect to bat first after winning the toss.
Shoain Malik has batted smartly and put Pak ahead of the game in Duckworth & Lewis calculations. Threat of rain very real and teams come off field. SA may just be at the receiving end this time. Pak ahead of par score by 19 runs at this point.
Shoaib Malik has shown great urgency and played risk-free boundary shots. Logic would demand no more rash shots and strike rotation. Which brings me back to why Sarfraz and Malik need to bat up the order. Hafeez takes away too much out of the innings. Pakistan would ideally want Malik and Babar to bat through from here but Pakistan's batting history will suggest we have more drama in store!
And we have an interruption due to rain at the moment, with the covers coming out right now. What is important to note is the fact that Pakistan are 19 runs ahead in terms of the par score.
After 27 overs,Pakistan 119/3 ( Babar Azam 31 , Shoaib Malik 16)
Front-foot no-ball by Rabada in the third ball, though he makes up for it by not giving anything away in the free-hit. Meanwhile, it is raining at Edgbaston right now, with Pakistan in a position of advantage at the moment. Six off the over, with Babar guiding the last ball of the over down the ground for a boundary.
After 26 overs,Pakistan 113/3 ( Babar Azam 27 , Shoaib Malik 15)
Malik decides to attack Morkel in this over, cutting the third delivery towards the point boundary. Azam goes for a similar shot after getting the strike in the fifth delivery, and guides the ball towards the backward point boundary. Expensive over by Morkel, with 9 coming off it.
After 25 overs,Pakistan 104/3 ( Babar Azam 23 , Shoaib Malik 10)
Rabada returns the to the attack in this over. Malik tees off in this over, getting back-to-back boundaries. Good counterattack by the batting all-rounder, with the boundaries also bringing up the 100 for Pakistan, who are ahead in terms of the par score. Nine off this over.
There are small margins in low run chases. The margin here was in rotating the strike when Hafeez went on a blockathon. It is very hard to explain why he batted the way he did. An extra 20-25 runs here would have been nice, for sure. Unnecessary pressure, this.
That wicket came just when it looked like Pak were getting on top. Superb catch by Imran Tahir off a skied pull shot at fine leg to dismiss Md Hafeeez. Wicket should pep up SA. Morkel really behind his back. This match is far from over. SA fighting tooth and nail.
And yes, Rabada is back!
After 24 overs,Pakistan 95/3 ( Babar Azam 23 , Shoaib Malik 1)
A successful over for South Africa. Morkel gives away just two runs and sends back Hafeez. He tries something now and goes over the wicket in order to try and bounce out the batsman but Malik is cautious. Pakistan will again look to rebuild. Meanwhile, De Villiers, it seems, has asked Rabada to come on in the next over.
Shoaib Malik is the new batsman.
23:53 (IST)
OUT! The bowling change works! Morkel removes Hafeez!
South Africa needed this desperately. Morkel does what he does the best. Bounce out the batsmen. It's short outside off, Hafeez goes for the pull but gets a top edge to fine leg where Tahir charges forward and takes a brilliant diving catch. He lets out a roar with arma outstretched.
We spoke of doing something different and De Villiers brings back Morkel!
After 23 overs, Pakistan 93/2 ( Babar Azam 23 , Mohammad Hafeez 26)
A decent over for Pakistan. A couple of cracking shots one each from Hafeez and Babar but both went straight to the deep cover fielder. Duminy misfields one and allows Pakistan a single. Babar finally finds the gap as he cracks one through point off the penultimate ball to make it 7 off the over. The 50 stand is up. De Villiers needs to do something different here.
After 22 overs,Pakistan 86/2 ( Babar Azam 18 , Mohammad Hafeez 24)
Hafeez dances down the pitch, and lofts Tahir down the ground for his first six! Good use of the feet by the experienced batsman. Appeal for lbw by Tahir in the subsequent delivery, but it was missing the leg-stump, and thus turned down. And Pakistan thus move ahead of South Africa in terms of par-score in this over.
After 21 overs,Pakistan 78/2 ( Babar Azam 17 , Mohammad Hafeez 17)
Parnell returns to the attack in the 21st over. He was hammered for runs in his two initial overs, and will look to make amends for the same now. Hafeez punches the first delivery towards deep extra cover, and gets a couple of runs, which are the only collected in this over.
After 20 overs,Pakistan 76/2 ( Babar Azam 17 , Mohammad Hafeez 15)
Hafeez nearly plays onto his stumps after failing to pick a wrong 'un from Tahir properly. Big appeal for lbw in the second delivery against Azam, and SA opt to review it after it gets turned down. The only factor that saves him from the slow walk back to the pavilion is the height factor, with hawkeye showing the ball travelling over the stumps. Four runs off the over. Meanwhile, the two batsmen have built a steady partnership worth 35 at the end of this over.
After 19 overs,Pakistan 72/2 ( Babar Azam 16 , Mohammad Hafeez 13)
Morris into his fifth over, and he has been tight as well barring one expensive over. Azam lobs the second ball of the over towards the leg side, with the ball landing well beyond the midwicket fielder, allowing the batsman to collect a couple of runs. Hafeez punches the fourth delivery towards the point boundary, trying to break the rut, though agile fielding by Tahir saves a run. Azam pulls the last ball towards the fine-leg fence to finally get a boundary after long. 10 off the over.
Still trying to wrap my head around this. 9 runs off the last 5 overs. What are Pakistan thinking? Why do they want to give South Africa a foot through the backdoor?
23:30 (IST)
After 18 overs,Pakistan 62/2 ( Babar Azam 9 , Mohammad Hafeez 10)
Tahir into his second over. Appeals for a caught behind after drawing Azam forward for a drive in the second delivery, though it was the sound of his bat thudding the ground that induces the appeal. Just one run off the over, scored off the last ball.
After 17 overs,Pakistan 61/2 ( Babar Azam 8 , Mohammad Hafeez 10)
Morris continues from the other end. Babar edges the first ball towards the slips, where it falls short of Amla. Morris follows it up with a slower one, which narrowly beats Azam's outside edge. He steals a single by guiding it towards third man. Just one run off the over, with Hafeez seeing off the remainder of the over.
SA need another wicket before long. Hafeez and Babar not damaging the SA cause by their slow scoring rate. But the longer they stay at the crease Pakistan and its supporters will breathe easy. Morkel and Morris bowled well, making the ball climb disconcertingly from a length. Their height and pace obviously helped. Leg spinner Imran Tahir has started well but needs to provide quick breakthroughs.
23:19 (IST)
After 16 overs,Pakistan 60/2 ( Babar Azam 7 , Mohammad Hafeez 10)
Change of bowling, with Tahir getting introduced into the attack. The Pakistani spinners earlier caused mayhem for the South African top-order in the previous innings, getting decent purchase from the pitch. Remains to be seen if Tahir can make use of the conditions as well. Decent first over for Tahir, with three singles coming off it.
Imran Tahir has taken 67 wickets in middle-overs (11-40) in ODIs since 2015 which is the most by any bowler.
23:16 (IST)
After 15 overs,Pakistan 57/2 ( Babar Azam 5 , Mohammad Hafeez 9)
Morris into his third over. Hafeez and Azam will have to worry about Pakistan being behind in terms of par score, with a drizzle making its presence felt a while ago. Tidy over by Morris, with just two coming off it.
After 14 overs,Pakistan 55/2 ( Babar Azam 4 , Mohammad Hafeez 8)
Morkel into his fifth delivery. Azam tries pulling the second delivery of the over — a vicious bouncer — and misses. Connects in his pull in the fourth delivery, though getting only a single this time. Just two off the over, including a leg-bye.
After 13 overs,Pakistan 53/2 ( Babar Azam 3 , Mohammad Hafeez 8)
Hafeez edges the third delivery of Morris' second over, wide of Amla at slip, and gets his first boundary in the process. Wide conceded in the fifth delivery, which brings the team 50 up. A much better over for Pakistan, with eight coming off it. Looks like the two batsmen have had enough of the Test approach by now.
After 12 overs,Pakistan 44/2 ( Babar Azam 2 , Mohammad Hafeez 1)
Azam collects a single in the second ball of the over after cutting it to third man. The run is accompanied by a cheer from the Pakistani fans, who also cheer for a leg-bye in the last ball of the over. Morkel's bowled a terrific spell so far, and has truly turned the game around.
Babar and Hafeez need to at least rotate the strike here. 10 runs in the last 5 overs for Pakistan and that just amps up the pressure on the batters. How long can they just block and get away from it? Singles pelase!
23:00 (IST)
After 11 overs,Pakistan 42/2 ( Babar Azam 1 , Mohammad Hafeez 1)
Second bowling change of the innings. Morris introduced from the other end, and Hafeez chooses not to push for any runs in this over either, making it three dots in a row. Curious approach by the two batsmen out there, with Pakistan cricketer Imran Nazir questioning the absence of rotation of strike between these two batsmen in a post on Twitter.
After 10 overs,Pakistan 42/2 ( Babar Azam 1 , Mohammad Hafeez 1)
Morkel continues to exert pressure from the other end, and makes it back-to-back maidens for the Proteas. The two new batsmen choosing to stay cautious at the moment.
After 9 overs,Pakistan 42/2 ( Babar Azam 1 , Mohammad Hafeez 1)
Rabada cashes in on the pressure created by Morkel in the previous over, and keeps it tight throughout, collecting the first maiden of the innings. Two new batsmen out there at the moment, and they will take their time to settle at the moment.
Fakhar Zaman's List-A record before today:
Innings - 47, Runs - 2271, Average - 50.46, SR - 94.15, 50s/100s - 16/6 .
After 8 overs,Pakistan 42/2 ( Babar Azam 1 , Mohammad Hafeez 1)
Morne bowls what could prove to be the game-changing over, getting rid of both openers while conceding just two singles off it. Deceives Zaman with a slower ball, pitched short, while Azhar uppercuts a short ball outside off straight to Tahir at third man. South Africa are back in the game.
Pakistan being Pakistan now, for a change today. Azhar Ali has literally gifted his wicket on a platter. What was he thinking? Some theatrics from Imran Tahir after taking the catch.
A few more overs of Fakhar and Pakistan would have walked away with the game but South Africa are definitely in it now. Tails up!
22:47 (IST)
OUT! Morkel beginning to turn things around now! Short ball outside off, and Azhar decides to uppercut it towards third man. Except he holes out to Tahir near the boundary rope. Morkel removes both openers now, and Pakistan suddenly are under pressure. PAK 41/2
Azhar c Tahir b Morkel 9(22)
Fakhar owes his life to the helmet. First Rabada and then Morkel hit him on the helmet with sharp, pacy bouncers. Probably resulted in him moving away to play Morkel's next delivery. Caught in slips. Good breakthrough.
22:45 (IST)
OUT! Morkel finally gets the breakthrough, and Fakhar Zaman's cameo comes to an end. Got surprised by the slower ball, pitched slightly back of length, and ended up edging it to the slips. Pak 40/1
Zaman c Amla b Morkel 31(23)
It's the Fakhar Zaman show here!
Pakistani fans will be wondering why Ahmad Shehzad was playing at all. He is looking to play his shots and steal those quick singles - basically everything Shahzad has forgotten to do.
His skills against short pitched bowling require work though and South African fans will be wondering why their bowlers aren't bowling more bouncers at him.
After 7 overs,Pakistan 40/0 ( Azhar Ali 9 , Fakhar Zaman 31)
Rabada continues from the other end. Azhar helps himself to his first boundary in the second delivery of the over, pulling a back-of-length delivery from the pacer towards the square-leg boundary. Seven off the over.
After 6 overs,Pakistan 35/0 ( Azhar Ali 5 , Fakhar Zaman 30)
Morne Morkel introduced into the attack in the sixth over, with the Proteas desperate to get rid of the high-flying Zaman at the moment. Gives away three off the over. Pakistan, though, are well ahead of the Proteas at the moment in terms of par score.
After 5 overs,Pakistan 32/0 ( Azhar Ali 3 , Fakhar Zaman 29)
Zaman goes after Rabada in this over, swinging his bat in the third ball of the over, with the ball landing just short of the long-on boundary rope. Zaman then crunches the next ball through point to get his fifth boundary. This is some serious batting by the youngster, and he seems to be singlehandedly taking on the feared South African attack. Nine off the over.
After 4 overs,Pakistan 23/0 ( Azhar Ali 3 , Fakhar Zaman 20)
Superb batting by Zaman in the fourth over, cracking back-to-back boundaries in the first two deliveries, getting boundaries on both occasions. Meanwhile, ABD shifts himself to the slips in order to reduce the strain on his hamstring. Mix-up between the two batsmen in the final delivery of the over, with Zaman nearly getting run-out at the non-striker's end.