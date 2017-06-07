LIVE ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Pakistan vs South Africa, cricket score and updates: Proteas elect to bat, opt for unchanged XI

Preview: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed insisted his side could bounce back in their Champions Trophy match against South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday just days after a humiliating defeat by arch-rivals India at Birmingham.
Pakistan's crushing 124-run loss to the title-holders on Sunday saw them outplayed in all aspects of the game.
Yet, worryingly for Pakistan, there is the potential for an even more lopsided match against South Africa — and that's not simply because the Proteas are top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) one-day international rankings, while Sarfraz's side are eighth.
Now, in the space of just a few days, Pakistan must somehow raise their game to beat a South Africa side who defeated Sri Lanka by 96 runs at the Oval on Saturday in their opening Group B fixture if they are to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals.
"I think the mood is OK," Sarfraz told reporters at Edgbaston on Tuesday. "A little disappointed after they lost the match, but now the mood is okay. The guys are really focused on the next match."
Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur suggested too many Pakistan players had suffered 'stage fright' against India in front of a capacity crowd of more than 24,000.
"My issue is fear," said Arthur, a former coach of both his native South Africa and Australia. "My issue is getting out there and really looking to take the game on.
"The worrying thing for me...is we just do the basics wrong. We drop simple catches. We don't run well enough between wickets. We don't understand when to bowl our variations."
Wicketkeeper Sarfraz accepted the tension of taking part in cricket's most high-profile match had affected the younger members of his side especially.
"I think India-Pakistan was a big match. A couple of youngsters was playing their first match against India. Maybe they feel a bit of pressure," he said.
Pakistan will be without Wahab Riaz after he was ruled out of the rest of the tournament on Monday with an ankle injury sustained when falling in his delivery stride against India.
But given by that stage the left-arm paceman had conceded a whopping 87 runs in 8.4 wicketless overs, his absence may not be that big a blow.
Pakistan have brought in Rumman Raes as a replacement but Sarfraz said Junaid Khan, already with the squad, would come in for Wahab after taking four for 73 in a warm-up match against Bangladesh.
"Obviously Wahab is not playing. Junaid Khan is in," confirmed Sarfraz.
Mohammad Amir provided rare moments of respite amid the India run-spree with a return of none for 32 in 8.1 overs.
Yet, concerningly, the left-arm fast bowler was unable to complete his full allocation of overs because of cramp, despite being repeatedly on and off the field on what was a cool day.
Despite a fine hundred by South Africa's Hashim Amla, Sri Lanka were well-placed to chase down a target of 300 at 116 for two.
But Pakistan-born leg-spinner Imran Tahir's return of four for 27 turned the tide the Proteas' way.
The cliche of Pakistani 'unpredictability' may be wearing thin, at least in one-day international cricket.
South Africa, however, have a nasty habit of not realising their potential in ICC events.
But skipper AB de Villiers emphasised on Tuesday how the present-day Proteas wanted to "stay in the moment".
"If we live in the past, there's lots of scars that we can think of, lots of bad experiences," he explained.
"So it's just wise to try and stay in the moment with what you're confronted with at the very time."
Published Date: Jun 07, 2017 05:45 pm | Updated Date: Jun 07, 2017 05:48 pm
Jun, 07 2017 IST
Pakistan team: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c, wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.
Pakistan opt for two changes going into this game — Junaid Khan and Fakhar Zaman coming in for Ahmed Shehzad and Wahab Riaz. Zaman will make his ODI debut in this game.
South African team: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), David Miller, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.
The Proteas, sporting a yellow-dominant jersey this evening, are unchanged in their lineup for this game.
TOSS: South Africa elect to bat first after winning the toss.
17:46 (IST)
Very important match for Pakistan. If they lose today they are out of the tournament. They'd have to chase again, something they did very poorly against India. ABD playing with the same winning combination was expected. SA batting has depth and power hitters. If they get to a score around 300 their formidable bowlers will choke Pakistan out of the contest. Second match for both. But SA have a win under the belt while Pakistan are yet to get any points.
17:45 (IST)
Pakistan will be looking to put their dismal performance against India behind them as they take on the number one side in the world today. Out-of-form Ahmad Shehzad makes way for Fakhar Zaman, who is making his ODI debut. Zaman toured England with the A-side last year and should be familiar with the conditions. Shehzad has played four games this year at a Strike Rate of 65. Add to that his poor fielding against India and it isn’t hard to understand why he is not playing today. The other change is that of Junaid Khan for Wahab Riaz who has been ruled out of the tournament with injury. Riaz was probably going to sit this one out regardless of his fitness after his performance in the first game.
South Africa will be batting first today and Pakistan aren’t the best chasers in the world. So that's one more obstacle for them. “We would have liked to bat first,” says Sarfraz at the toss. Their top four batters played 70% of the balls against India and batted with a combined Strike Rate of 73. That should be unacceptable in modern-day cricket. Better fielding, more game awareness and fearless batting: can a different Pakistan turn up here?
17:45 (IST)
Will Pakistan let the burden of the past affect them mentally, as was the case in their pasting at the hands of India on Sunday.
17:43 (IST)
The man for Pakistan to watch out for in the upcoming match.
17:42 (IST)
17:39 (IST)
17:33 (IST)
17:30 (IST)
Can Pakistan turn the tide later this evening? Let's find out...
17:27 (IST)
Pitch Report: It's the same pitch that was used for India vs Pakistan. Looks like a very good batting surface. The captain that wins the toss should look to bat first. There are some footmarks but it won't concern the batsmen.
17:22 (IST)
Now that they have their first points on board South Africa would be a lot more relaxed, and hence dangerous. Their all round ability, in batting, bowling and fielding, has never been in doubt. The question mark was only on their temperament. But after that win over Sri Lanka they must be fancied to cream Pakistan in today’s CT league match.
SA would be looking forward to Quinton de Kock getting into the groove as well as skipper AB de Villiers and David Miller, the other powerful hitters, work up confidence against a Pakistan side that looked awful in the last match.
Pacer Kagiso Rabada too needs to run into some sort of rhythm and this match against a weak Pakistan team may be the ideal opportunity. SA carry too many guns and hence should overwhelm Pakistan quite comfortably. Would also be interesting if Duckwirth Lewis would come into play in this match also -- and how the weather pans out for SA.
17:12 (IST)
17:00 (IST)
Meanwhile, there's some good news from Edgbaston:
16:59 (IST)
As you wait for the match, here's a sneak peek inside the Pakistan team's dressing room:
16:15 (IST)
We're still a while away from the action. Meanwhile, here's England's Ian Bell talking about "home away from home" Edgbaston, which is also the venue of today's match.
16:05 (IST)
What should Pakistan do today to seize victory? Here's Shahid Afridi's take on it:
"Pakistan batsmen need to free their minds and play with a positive mindset, which would allow them to go after the bowling while rotating the strike intelligently. The Pakistan batsmen seemed to have simply frozen against India and looked clueless in the face of mounting run-rate. The team will have to do much better against South Africa, which is a top-class fielding unit. The batsmen will have to commit fully to strike-rotation and will have to play only a small number of dot balls. If they are caught in two minds, the South African fielders will surely make life tougher for them," the explosive Pakistani cricketer told ICC.com.
15:35 (IST)
The weather conditions haven't exactly been accommodating at the Champions Trophy. But South Africa captain AB de Villiers says they aren't too bothered by that.
“It's something that's outside of our circle. It (rain) is something we can't control, if I want to say it that way. We can only control what's in front of us and that's to play good cricket, to make sure we're prepared, and we've covered all those bases,” he told Cricket South Africa's website.
15:20 (IST)
Here's South Africa's Morne Morkel discussing his art:
15:17 (IST)
Having lost their opener against India, Pakistan cricketers will be desperate for a comeback today. Check out these images of them gearing up for this critical clash today:
15:12 (IST)
Pakistani players talk about their passionate, hard-to-please "12th man":
14:31 (IST)
Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur and South Africa's Wayne Parnell have their say ahead of Wednesday's match:
14:10 (IST)
This is how the Group B table looks like, as of now:
13:52 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy Group B encounter between Pakistan and South Africa on Wednesday.
While Pakistan suffered a demoralising 124-run defeat against arch-rivals India on Sunday, South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 96 runs at the Oval on Saturday. The odds will be up against World No 8 Pakistan as they face the world's top-ranked ODI side. On Wednesday, with their survival in the competition hanging in the balance, Sarfraz Ahmed and Co will have to raise their game drastically to stay relevant in the competition.
Stay tuned for live scores and updates of this clash.