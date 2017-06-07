LIVE ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Pakistan vs South Africa, cricket score and updates: Miller, Morris survive scary moments

Preview: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed insisted his side could bounce back in their Champions Trophy match against South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday just days after a humiliating defeat by arch-rivals India at Birmingham.
Pakistan's crushing 124-run loss to the title-holders on Sunday saw them outplayed in all aspects of the game.
Yet, worryingly for Pakistan, there is the potential for an even more lopsided match against South Africa — and that's not simply because the Proteas are top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) one-day international rankings, while Sarfraz's side are eighth.
Now, in the space of just a few days, Pakistan must somehow raise their game to beat a South Africa side who defeated Sri Lanka by 96 runs at the Oval on Saturday in their opening Group B fixture if they are to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals.
"I think the mood is OK," Sarfraz told reporters at Edgbaston on Tuesday. "A little disappointed after they lost the match, but now the mood is okay. The guys are really focused on the next match."
Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur suggested too many Pakistan players had suffered 'stage fright' against India in front of a capacity crowd of more than 24,000.
"My issue is fear," said Arthur, a former coach of both his native South Africa and Australia. "My issue is getting out there and really looking to take the game on.
"The worrying thing for me...is we just do the basics wrong. We drop simple catches. We don't run well enough between wickets. We don't understand when to bowl our variations."
Wicketkeeper Sarfraz accepted the tension of taking part in cricket's most high-profile match had affected the younger members of his side especially.
"I think India-Pakistan was a big match. A couple of youngsters was playing their first match against India. Maybe they feel a bit of pressure," he said.
Pakistan will be without Wahab Riaz after he was ruled out of the rest of the tournament on Monday with an ankle injury sustained when falling in his delivery stride against India.
But given by that stage the left-arm paceman had conceded a whopping 87 runs in 8.4 wicketless overs, his absence may not be that big a blow.
Pakistan have brought in Rumman Raes as a replacement but Sarfraz said Junaid Khan, already with the squad, would come in for Wahab after taking four for 73 in a warm-up match against Bangladesh.
"Obviously Wahab is not playing. Junaid Khan is in," confirmed Sarfraz.
Mohammad Amir provided rare moments of respite amid the India run-spree with a return of none for 32 in 8.1 overs.
Yet, concerningly, the left-arm fast bowler was unable to complete his full allocation of overs because of cramp, despite being repeatedly on and off the field on what was a cool day.
Despite a fine hundred by South Africa's Hashim Amla, Sri Lanka were well-placed to chase down a target of 300 at 116 for two.
But Pakistan-born leg-spinner Imran Tahir's return of four for 27 turned the tide the Proteas' way.
The cliche of Pakistani 'unpredictability' may be wearing thin, at least in one-day international cricket.
South Africa, however, have a nasty habit of not realising their potential in ICC events.
But skipper AB de Villiers emphasised on Tuesday how the present-day Proteas wanted to "stay in the moment".
"If we live in the past, there's lots of scars that we can think of, lots of bad experiences," he explained.
"So it's just wise to try and stay in the moment with what you're confronted with at the very time."
For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here
Published Date: Jun 07, 2017 08:53 pm | Updated Date: Jun 07, 2017 08:54 pm
Jun, 07 2017 IST
Highlights
Pakistan team: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c, wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.
Pakistan opt for two changes going into this game — Junaid Khan and Fakhar Zaman coming in for Ahmed Shehzad and Wahab Riaz. Zaman will make his ODI debut in this game.
South African team: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), David Miller, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.
The Proteas, sporting a yellow-dominant jersey this evening, are unchanged in their lineup for this game.
TOSS: South Africa elect to bat first after winning the toss.
Sarfraz has been more than decent with his bowling changes today. He is still looking to mix it up, switching between Shadab and Imad. I will be surprised if Amir and Hassan don't end up bowling their full quota of overs. Sarfraz might not have to go back to Junaid at all here.
South Africa are looking to regain some momentum with 25 off the last 5 overs but they don't have the luxury of breaking loose. Pakistan know they are only one wicket away!
After 40 overs,South Africa 156/6 ( David Miller 47 , Chris Morris 22)
Amir into his sixth over. Morris pushes the second ball of the over towards deep extra-cover, and returns for a second run. Morris then makes room for himself, and slices the fifth ball towards third man for a single. Amir floors Miller with an inswinging toe-crusher in the last ball of the over, and successfully appeal for an lbw. Miller though, reviews straightaway, and is saved after hawkeye shows the ball to be missing leg. Just three off the over.
After 39 overs,South Africa 153/6 ( David Miller 47 , Chris Morris 19)
Shadab into his fifth over. Morris gets down on one knee, and executes his slog sweep towards the midwicket boundary with brute power, easing some of the pressure. The boundary also brings up the team 150. Eight off the over.
After 38 overs,South Africa 145/6 ( David Miller 45 , Chris Morris 13)
Another bowling change from the other side, with Sarfraz tossing the ball up to Amir from the other end. Starts off with a couple of dots. Morris drives the last ball of the over towards the deep extra-cover region to get a double. Five off the over.
Only five boundaries have been scored in the South African innings so far, with the last one being scored more than 16 overs ago!
22 runs off 48 balls for Miller and Morris. Their game plan is clear: stretch this out for as long as possible and bat the full 50 overs. Pakistan will be disappointed if they let South Africa get away to the 200 mark from here.
20:38 (IST)
After 37 overs,South Africa 140/6 ( David Miller 43 , Chris Morris 10)
Wasim returns to the attack in the 37th over. Miller misses completely while attempting a sweep in the third ball of the over. Meanwhile, Sarfraz has gone for a thick off-side cordon. Just two singles in the first over of Wasim's new spell.
Pakistan choked against India. Now seeing SA choking so terribly makes for awful sight. Unless they put up a decent score they can kiss this match goodbye and be ridiculed once again in the cricketing world.
20:33 (IST)
After 36 overs,South Africa 138/6 ( David Miller 42 , Chris Morris 9)
Shadab into his fourth over. Singles collected by the two batsmen in the first two deliveries, with Miller and Morris looking to rebuild the innings after the destruction a while ago. Five singles in this over.
20:30 (IST)
After 35 overs,South Africa 133/6 ( David Miller 40 , Chris Morris 6)
Hasan into his seventh over, and starts off with a deadly yorker. Miller drives the second ball of the over towards deep extra-cover to collect a double. Repeats the shot a couple of deliveries later, only to collect a single this time. Five off the over.
After 34 overs,South Africa 128/6 ( David Miller 37 , Chris Morris 4)
Miller flicks the second ball of Shadab's third over towards the leg side for a single. Morris gets beaten fair and square in the fourth delivery, trying to go for a lofted drive. Two off the over.
After 33 overs,South Africa 126/6 ( David Miller 36 , Chris Morris 3)
Hasan into his sixth over, and his spell so far has been nothing short of incredible. Three singles in the last ball of the over, including a pat down the ground over the bowler's head.
SA can't choke now. They seem to be in Test match mode. Scoring at a terribly poor rate. SA's inability to smash the spinners is shocking. Betrays poor footwork probably caused by pressure and anxiety. Their batting display whatever happens from here has been shocking. Familiar failing to deliver under pressure. Losing entire top order to spin and now pacer Hassan Ali would have dented team's confidence. They are being dismissed not by bowlers but by pressure.
There was a lot of talk about Pakistan's lack of intent in that game against India and, even though he bowled Hafeez unchanged, it looked like Sarfraz was always looking for a wicket. And, with that, Pakistan get their 5th wicket. This one goes to Babar Azam in the slips (29th over). Once again, there is intent to pick up a wicket and this is what we want from Pakistan!
20:15 (IST)
After 32 overs,South Africa 123/6 ( David Miller 34 , Chris Morris 2)
Shadab into his second over. Singles exchanged in the first two deliveries in order to keep the scoreboard ticking. Morris struggles to score in the remainder of the over.
20:13 (IST)
After 31 overs,South Africa 121/6 ( David Miller 33 , Chris Morris 1)
Hasan, on a hat-trick at the start of the over after wickets off successive deliveries in the previous over, starts off with a yorker to Miller, and throws the ball at the striker's stumps. Some electric fielding displayed by the close-in fielders in this over, which turns out to be a maiden, with the Pakistani fielders suddenly showing a lot more zeal at the moment.
After 30 overs,South Africa 121/6 ( David Miller 33 , Chris Morris 1)
Shadab Khan introduced into the attack, with Morris joining Miller in the middle of a carnage at the moment. Miller gets foxed by a googly in the third delivery, and nearly gets stumped in the process. Morris sweeps the penultimate delivery, and lobs it up in the air towards backward square-leg for a single. Three off the young leg-spinner's first over.
After 29 overs,South Africa 118/6 ( David Miller 31 , )
Hasan into his fourth over. Duminy guides the first ball of the over past slip for a single in the first over. The duo then keep rotating the strike between themselves, before Hasan gets rid of Duminy and Parnell off successive deliveries in the last two balls of the over to further strangulate the Proteas.
After 28 overs,South Africa 114/4 ( David Miller 29 , JP Duminy 6)
Hafeez into his final over. Couple of singles in the first five deliveries, before Miller dances down the pitch in the last ball, and clears the long-on boundary, too high for the fielder stationed there to catch. Hafeez finishes with figures of 1/51 from 10 overs.
David Miller has scored two centuries in ODIs post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 batting at No.5 or lower which is the joint most by any player. He has to play a match winning knock today to aid South Africa to post a decent total.
19:54 (IST)
After 27 overs,South Africa 106/4 ( David Miller 22 , JP Duminy 5)
Another vicious bouncer by Hasan to Miller, this time in the fourth ball of the 27th over, with the batsman pulling out of the hook in the last second. Miller prevents the over from becoming a maiden with a single in the last ball of the over, retaining the strike in the process.
After 26 overs,South Africa 105/4 ( David Miller 21 , JP Duminy 5)
Hafeez into his ninth over. Miller dances down the pitch in the third ball of the over, and launches it over the long-on boundary to bring up the team 100, aside from easing the nerves in the South African dressing room. Eight off the over.
After 25 overs,South Africa 97/4 ( David Miller 14 , JP Duminy 4)
Another sharp over by Hasan, giving away just two singles off it while surprising Miller with a sharp bouncer in the last ball of the over. The Proteas are going at less than four-per-over at the halfway mark in their innings.
After 24 overs,South Africa 95/4 ( David Miller 13 , JP Duminy 3)
Hafeez continues from the other end. Duminy steals a single in the first ball of the over. Miller is tied up for the next three deliveries, with the close-in fielders showing exactly the kind of energy they should have against India. Just two off the over.
The bowling change has worked! Miller and du Plessis were getting going with that 29-run partnership. The dismissal is another indication of the fact that it isn't easy to play shots on this slow pitch. Or are Pakistan just too good to handle today?
19:40 (IST)
After 23 overs,South Africa 93/4 ( David Miller 12 , JP Duminy 2)
Medium-pacer Hasan Ali introduced into the attack in the 23rd over. And he strikes straightaway, with du Plessis dragging a length delivery, that angles nips back slightly, onto his stumps. Three runs and a wicket off that over, with the Pakistanis putting up a superb show so far, barring a few misfields.
After 22 overs,South Africa 90/3 ( Faf du Plessis 26 , David Miller 11)
Du Plessis goes for a lap shot in the fifth ball of the over, beating the diving fielder at fine-leg to get the first boundary in 50 deliveries! A welcome boundary for the Proteas, lifting some of the pressure off their back.
19:34 (IST)
After 21 overs,South Africa 83/3 ( Faf du Plessis 20 , David Miller 10)
Du Plessis and Miller begin to steady the innings somewhat, getting five singles in this over as the partnership between them gains momentum. Looks like Pakistan captain Sarfraz will bowl both Wasim and Hafeez out, before getting Shadab into the attack.
Captains to bag a golden duck in ICC Champions Trophy:
Sanath Jayasuriya v India, 2002
Richard Staple v New Zealand, 2004
Habibul Bashar v West Indies, 2006
AB de Villiers v Pakistan, 2017*
Death by spin! 11 overs for 32 runs and three wickets from Imad and Hafeez. Both these bowlers don't spin the ball a great deal but they have kept a tight, middle to off line. This pitch is slower than the ones we have seen in the tournament so far so South Africa will be thinking of 250-260. Need to get a partnership going for that to happen!
Everything has gone to plan for Pakistan today. The two most inexperienced, and impressive, bowlers in their attack are yet to bowl. A lot depends on Shadab Khan today!
After 20 overs,South Africa 78/3 ( Faf du Plessis 17 , David Miller 8)
Du Plessis paddles the first ball of the over towards fine-leg to collect a couple of runs. Du Plessis and Miller rotate the strike between themselves for the next three deliveries, with Miller collecting a double in the fifth ball of the over. Seven off it.
After 19 overs,South Africa 71/3 ( Faf du Plessis 13 , David Miller 5)
Faf and Miller continue to deal in singles at the moment, getting three of them in another tidy over by Wasim, whose figures at the end of this over read 6-0-13-2.
After 18 overs,South Africa 68/3 ( Faf du Plessis 11 , David Miller 4)
The Pakistani fielding, especially inside the circle, is back to top-notch, which is helping maintain the pressure levels on du Plessis and Miller at the moment. Just two singles off this over as well, with the South African run-rate falling drastically at the moment.
After 17 overs,South Africa 66/3 ( Faf du Plessis 10 , David Miller 3)
Wasim into his fifth over, and the field suddenly is a lo more attacking at the moment, with a slip in place for Miller along with an off-side cordon of point, extra-cover and mid-off. Another tidy over, with just two singles coming off it.
AB de Villiers has now six ducks in ICC tournaments which is the joint third most for any batsman.
After 16 overs,South Africa 64/3 ( Faf du Plessis 9 , David Miller 2)
Hafeez continues to keep it tight from the other end, appealing for an lbw against Miller in the last ball of the over, perhaps sending a shiver up his spine for a second. Just two off the over, with the umpire calling for drinks at the end of the over.
Fun Fact: This is the first golden duck for AB de Villiers in his ODI career of 212 innings.
19:08 (IST)
After 15 overs,South Africa 62/3 ( Faf du Plessis 8 , David Miller 1)
Wasim is bowling a gem of a spell right now, and by getting the crucial wicket of ABD, he puts Pakistan in firm control of the proceedings right now. Spectacular comeback by Pakistan so far after the decimation they faced in their outing against India.
What a huge wicket for Pakistan! They just sent back a man with over 9000 ODI runs back for a first-ball duck. Take a bow, Imad Wasim! Is this the right type of Pakistan or is too early to say?
After 14 overs,South Africa 60/2 ( Faf du Plessis 7 , )
De Kock moves down the track, and lofts Hafeez towards the midwicket boundary to break the rut that was starting to build in the last few overs. He is trapped lbw in the last ball of the over, missing the line of the delivery while going for a sweep.
Hafeez manages to create another LBW opportunity and this time, thankfully, there is no need to review. Plumb in front and a slow, uncharacteristic de Kock innings comes to an end. Pakistan will be quite happy with this start but the next man in is a certain AB de VIlliers. It doesn't get easy, does it?
After 13 overs,South Africa 55/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 29 , Faf du Plessis 6)
Tight over for Wasim, giving away just a single off it. Meanwhile, commentator Rameez Raja thinks that the Pakistanis are far too concerned about their own fielding errors to grab the reviews as and when they show up.