Live ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Bangladesh, cricket score and updates: Tigers reach 300-run mark

Preview: Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza accepted England were a far better side than the one his team knocked out of the 2015 World Cup but insisted the Tigers had improved too ahead of their Champions Trophy opener.
Tournament hosts England and Bangladesh launch the Champions Trophy, a 'mini World Cup' featuring cricket's leading eight one-day international sides, at the Oval on Thursday.
Both teams are set to feature several survivors from Bangladesh's 15-run win at Adelaide which condemned England to a woeful first-round exit from the last World Cup.
It was a result that led England to completely revamp their approach to the white-ball game.
But it was also an indication of how Bangladesh were more than just a team to be respected in sub-continental conditions, something they emphasised with wins over New Zealand and Ireland in a triangular warm-up tournament in Dublin this month.
"We just recently beat New Zealand in Ireland," Mortaza told reporters at the Oval on Wednesday.
It was some encouragement for Bangladesh after a 2016/17 tour of New Zealand where they were beaten in all formats.
"We couldn't win any matches, but the thing is, we played really good cricket," said Mortaza. "It's just we couldn't finish well, that's it."
Mortaza, also Bangladesh's captain in Adelaide, played down the significance of that result by telling reporters at the Oval on Wednesday: "Look, it was a long time back. And after then, England is a totally different team. The way they are playing, if you look at the last two years, their performance, they win almost everything. And especially at home, they are a serious side."
However, Mortaza added: "But we know that we are also a better side; that we are a very improving side.
"We have some experience. If you look at our side, at least four or five players have been playing cricket together the last 10, 12 years, more than 10, 12 years. That is the most important thing.
"The other thing also, is that we have some exciting youngsters like Mustafizur and Sabbir Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, those players are also in our side."
Bangladesh were shot out for 84 by Champions Trophy title-holders India at the Oval on Tuesday in a crushing warm-up defeat.
"You know, 84 obviously doesn't look good," said Mortaza. "I hope that the batters will understand their role and not to think about much about yesterday (Tuesday).
"I think we can handle tomorrow (Thursday) especially."
With inputs from AFP
For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here
Published Date: Jun 01, 2017 06:29 pm | Updated Date: Jun 01, 2017 06:30 pm
Jun, 01 2017 IST
Highlights
OUT! Sabbir's handy little cameo comes to an end as he looks to clear long on but hits it straight to the fielder. He perishes for 24.
OUT! Bangladesh lose yet another wicket in search for quick runs. Shakib gives himself room but Ball follows him and he gets cramped for him and he hands an easy catch to Stokes at long on. Mahmudullah is the new man in.
OUT! Rahim holes out to long on and Bangladesh have lost two wickets in quick succession. Plunkett is on a hat-trick.
OUT! That's it! That's the end of a superb knock by Tamim Iqbal, and he has to depart after a fine knock of 128! He tries to pull a short ball, but ends up getting a top edge. Keeper Buttler runs to his right, and completes a safe catch near short fine. BAN 261/3
Iqbal c Buttler b Plunkett 128(142)
150-run partnership comes up between Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim.
CENTURY! Tamim Iqbal goes forward, nudges one to square leg and takes a single to get to his 9th ODI hundred. A quality innings, one which has set the ideal platform for Bangladesh. Now the onus is on others to ensure that they take the score over 320.
FIFTY! Rahim clears his front leg and sends the ball past mid off for a boundary to bring up his milestone and the 100-run stand between him and Tamim Iqbal.
FIFTY! Tamim Iqbal has used all his experience to hand his side an excellent start. He gets to the milestone with a four to deep point. Fine innings but he will have to stick around and convert this into a ton. This is 37th ODI half century.
OUT! Plunkett breaks the frustrating partnership. He angles in a full length delivery, outside off, Kayes goes out of his way and drags it towards mid on. It seemed like he would beat the fielder there, but Wood rushed to his left to take a diving catch. The bowling change works for England.
OUT! Ben Stokes draws first blood. He bangs it short and outside off, Sarkar looks to chip it over covers but it goes straight into the hands of substitute fielder Bairstow at sweeper cover.
Soumya Sarkar brings up the 50-run stand with Tamim Iqbal with a boundary to covers.
England XI: J Roy, A Hales, J Root, E Morgan, B Stokes, J Buttler, M Ali, C Woakes, L Plunkett, M Wood, J Ball.
Bangladesh XI: T Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, I Kayes, S Al Hasan, M Rahim, S Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, M Mortaza, M Rahman, R Hossain.
England captain, Eoin Morgan reveals that they will play four seamers and Adil Rashid misses out.
Toss: England have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
18:35 (IST)
After 50 overs,Bangladesh 305/6 ( Mahmudullah 6 , Mosaddek Hossain 2)
Plunkett dismisses the dangerous Sabbir Rahman on the first ball itself and then gives only three runs off his next three balls. Bangladesh need two big hits to end their innings. Can Mahmudullah provide that? No he can't, only 2 runs off the last two balls. Bangladesh post 305 runs after being asked to bat first.
18:32 (IST)
OUT! Sabbir's handy little cameo comes to an end as he looks to clear long on but hits it straight to the fielder. He perishes for 24.
18:31 (IST)
After 49 overs,Bangladesh 300/5 ( Sabbir Rahman 24 , Mahmudullah 5)
Sabbir Rahman scores a brace off the first delivery. Ball angles in a full deliver, and Rahman shuffles across and scoops it for a boundary. On the third ball, Sabbir drives it gloriously through covers but Bairstow makes a sharp stop to deny them a four. The over ends with a couple and two singles. Brilliant over for Bangladesh, 13 off it.
18:26 (IST)
After 48 overs,Bangladesh 287/5 ( Sabbir Rahman 14 , Mahmudullah 2)
Sabbir backs away and lofts Wood over covers for a boundary on the third ball. They take single off every delivery of the over. 9 runs off it.
18:22 (IST)
After 47 overs,Bangladesh 278/5 ( Sabbir Rahman 7 , Mahmudullah 0)
Jake Ball comes into the attack and bowls it full and wide, Sabbir gets low and lofts the ball over covers for a boundary. Rotates the strike on the second ball. On the third delivery, Shakib gives himself room and tries to go over covers but Ball keeps it full and the southpaw misses the ball completely. OUT! Shakib holes out to long on. Six runs off the 47th over.
18:20 (IST)
OUT! Bangladesh lose yet another wicket in search for quick runs. Shakib gives himself room but Ball follows him and he gets cramped for him and he hands an easy catch to Stokes at long on. Mahmudullah is the new man in.
18:17 (IST)
After 46 overs,Bangladesh 272/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 10 , Sabbir Rahman 1)
On the second delivery, Wood keeps it short and wide, Shakib slashes it over point for a boundary. Crucial for England to dismiss Shakib before he takes the game away from them. The next three balls go like this: 1, 0, 1. And Shakib ends the 46th over with a four to fine leg.
18:15 (IST)
18:13 (IST)
After 45 overs,Bangladesh 262/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 1 , Sabbir Rahman 0)
Fantastic over from Liam Plunkett. It changes the momentum of the game and England will now look to restrict Bangladesh under 300. Two wickets and three runs came off it.
18:12 (IST)
Shakib Al Hasan is the No.1 all-rounder in all the three formats (Test, ODI and T20I) of international cricket.
18:12 (IST)
Sabbir Rahman is the new man in and he denies Plunkett a hat-trick.
18:12 (IST)
OUT! Rahim holes out to long on and Bangladesh have lost two wickets in quick succession. Plunkett is on a hat-trick.
18:07 (IST)
OUT! That's it! That's the end of a superb knock by Tamim Iqbal, and he has to depart after a fine knock of 128! He tries to pull a short ball, but ends up getting a top edge. Keeper Buttler runs to his right, and completes a safe catch near short fine. BAN 261/3
Iqbal c Buttler b Plunkett 128(142)
18:06 (IST)
After 44 overs,Bangladesh 259/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 127 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 78)
Rahim lofts one over covers and Stokes hares to his right to cut it off FOUR! WOW! This qualifies as the best shot of the day. Rahim makes room and reverse scoops a full delivery over third man for a boundary. FOUR! Rahim slashes one over covers for a boundary. Bangladesh end the over with two singles.
18:02 (IST)
This stand of 150-plus runs between Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim is the first such stand for them outside Asia in ODIs.
18:00 (IST)
After 43 overs,Bangladesh 247/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 126 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 67)
In the context of the match, Plunkett bowls a good over. Gives only 6 runs off it.
17:59 (IST)
150-run partnership comes up between Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim.
17:56 (IST)
After 42 overs,Bangladesh 241/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 121 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 66)
Rahim takes a single on the first ball. On the third delivery, Wood bowls it around leg and keeps it full, Tamim shuffles a bit and scoops it over fine leg fence for a maximum. Innovative shot! The over ends with three singles and 10 runs come off the 42nd over.
17:51 (IST)
After 41 overs,Bangladesh 231/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 113 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 64)
Tamim, on the first ball against Moeen, uses his feet and slams the offie over the cow corner fence for half a dozen. However, Moeen comes back strongly and gives only 2 runs off the last five balls.
17:49 (IST)
Tamim Iqbal scored only four centuries from his first 140 ODI innings but in his last 28 innings, he has scored five centuries.
17:48 (IST)
After 40 overs,Bangladesh 223/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 106 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 63)
Plunkett steams in and bowls a delivery which is down the leg side. Buttler appeals for a caught behind but the umpire calls it a wide. Once again, Liam bowls a delivery down the leg side. On the second legitimate ball, Rahim takes a single. FOUR! Tamim Iqbal charges down the track and pulls one to the mid-wicket fence for a boundary. Another single follows on the fourth ball and Plunkett ends the over with two dots.
17:47 (IST)
Ninth ODI hundred for Tamim. He has paced his innings brilliantly. A mature innings. Remember, in one of the warm-up matches against Pakistan, he also scored a ton. Now it is important that he should not throw this from here. Tamim staying at the crease till the 46-47th over is crucial from Bangladesh's point of view. His presence can make a difference of 30-40 runs here.
17:47 (IST)
Tamim Iqbal becomes the first Bangladeshi batsman to score two centuries against England in ODIs. Imrul Kayes and Mahmudullah have scored one each against them in ODIs.
17:45 (IST)
17:45 (IST)
Huge roar from the crowd at The Oval as Tamim Iqbal reaches his century. This has been a really good knock from the opener who has ended his tournament run-scoring hoodoo in some style. England still in desperate need of a wicket.
17:44 (IST)
Tamim Iqbal becomes the second Bangladeshi batsman to score a century in an ICC Champions Trophy match. The other was Shahriar Nafees.
17:44 (IST)
After 39 overs,Bangladesh 214/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 100 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 62)
Moeen Ali comes back into the attack. Bangladesh take five singles off his over in which Tamim got to his century.
17:43 (IST)
CENTURY! Tamim Iqbal goes forward, nudges one to square leg and takes a single to get to his 9th ODI hundred. A quality innings, one which has set the ideal platform for Bangladesh. Now the onus is on others to ensure that they take the score over 320.
17:40 (IST)
After 38 overs,Bangladesh 209/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 97 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 60)
Ball on his first ball keeps it short and outside off, Rahim waits for it and cuts it over point for a boundary. A dot ball follows. Ball again goes short and this time the batsman uses the pace and upper cuts it over the vacant slip cordon for boundary. The over ends with a dot and two singles. 10 runs off the over.
17:36 (IST)
After 37 overs,Bangladesh 199/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 96 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 51)
Rahim now clearly taking the risks. Root gives away eight runs off his third over.
17:35 (IST)
FIFTY! Rahim clears his front leg and sends the ball past mid off for a boundary to bring up his milestone and the 100-run stand between him and Tamim Iqbal.
17:33 (IST)
England surely starting to rue leaving out Adil Rashid now, they’re desperately missing his ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs at the moment. Bangladesh continue to rack up the runs and this is looking slightly ominous for England so far.
17:32 (IST)
After 36 overs,Bangladesh 191/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 94 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 45)
On the second ball, Tamim steers one to third man for a single. FOUR! Short and wide from Ball, Rahim slashes it over covers for a boundary. Singles come off the fourth and fifth ball. Rahim blocks the last ball towards the leg side and looks for a single but Tamim says no.
17:29 (IST)
After 35 overs,Bangladesh 184/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 92 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 40)
England desperately missing Adil Rashid. Root will bowl his second over. Tamim takes a run off the second ball. On the fourth delivery, Rahim comes down the ground anf lofts one over the bowler's head for brace. The last two balls also go for singles.
17:27 (IST)
After 34 overs,Bangladesh 179/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 90 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 37)
Back after drinks and Jake Ball gets the ball. Bangladesh still not looking to change gears and take singles off the over.
17:19 (IST)
Things getting a bit spicy here at The Oval, Ben Stokes and Tamim Iqbal have a few words to say to each other and the umpires step in several times, once or twice during the over and then again at the end. The Bangladesh supporters in the crowd are certainly fired up by that, giving Stokes a hard time as he makes his way to his position in the field.
17:19 (IST)
After 33 overs,Bangladesh 174/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 87 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 35)
Joe Root gets the ball as England look to break this partnership and allows five runs off his first over. Time for drinks.
17:18 (IST)
After 32 overs,Bangladesh 169/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 85 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 34)
FOUR! Tamim opens the face of the bat and guides one down to third man for a boundary. 6 runs off the 32nd over. Things are heating up at the Oval, Stokes had a go at Tamim who didn't like it and let him know that. Stokes reciprocated and the umpire had to calm things down between both of them.
17:14 (IST)
After 31 overs,Bangladesh 163/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 80 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 33)
Bangladesh take four singles in Mark Wood's 7th over.
17:12 (IST)
So after 30 overs Bangladesh are placed well here with 160 plus for two. Rahim and Tamim are maintaining decent strike-rates. With the duo going well and others like Shakib, Mahmudullah and Mosaddek to follow, Bangladesh can hope to double their score from here. They need at least 330 here to be competitive against the strong English batting line-up.
17:07 (IST)
After 30 overs,Bangladesh 159/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 78 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 31)
Stokes not allowing easy runs, concedes only 3 runs off his 6th over.
17:04 (IST)
England need a wicket and so they turn to their main man Mark Wood, he caused Bangladesh some problems with his first spell, and he’s still bowling at a pretty decent pace, pushing above 90mph, but Tamim Iqbal doesn’t care, he’s got his eye in now and uses the speed on the ball to smash four runs through midwicket. England in real need of another wicket at the moment.
17:02 (IST)
After 29 overs,Bangladesh 156/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 76 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 30)
Double bowling change. Now Mark Wood gets the ball and Morgan is having a word with him. This track looks very good for batting and it is crucial for Bangladesh to up the ante now considering that they have wickets in hand and are batting deep (till 8) today. Only a single is allowed off the first three balls. Then Wood bangs it short and Tamim pulls it away through mid-wicket for a boundary. He takes a single off the fifth ball. Yorker, perhaps first of the match and Rahim negotiates it successfully.
16:58 (IST)
Tamim Iqbal scored 12 fifty-plus scores post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 before today and Bangladesh won 10 ODIs out of those 12. Today, he has already scored fifty-plus runs.
16:58 (IST)
One bright spot for England so far has been the economical bowling of Moeen Ali, his first four overs going for only 11 – although Tamim Iqbal has other plans clearly with that excellent six down the ground. Interesting battle this, but you feel England might live to regret leaving out Adil Rashid today.
16:58 (IST)
After 28 overs,Bangladesh 150/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 71 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 29)
Eoin Morgan brings Ben Stokes back into the attack. On the second ball, which is short, Rahim pulls it away to the mid-wicket fence for a boundary. Bangladesh take three singles off the next four deliveries.
16:53 (IST)
After 27 overs,Bangladesh 143/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 70 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 23)
Moeen Ali's 6th over: 1, 1, 3, 0, 1, 1.
16:50 (IST)
After 26 overs,Bangladesh 136/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 68 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 18)
Rahim once again takes a run off the first ball. FOUR! Plunkett keeps it short and Tamim pulls it to the square leg fence for a boundary. FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Tamim Iqbal. This time he lunges forward to drive a full delivery down the ground. Bangladesh ends the over with a single off the fourth and the sixth ball.
16:46 (IST)
After 25 overs,Bangladesh 125/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 59 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 16)
Rahim takes a comfortable single off the first ball. SIX! Tamim is looking dangerous now. He charges down the track and lofts Moeen over covers for a maximum. Bangladesh end the over with two singles. 9 runs off the 25th over.
16:44 (IST)
After 24 overs,Bangladesh 116/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 52 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 14)
Plunkett steams in and bowls a length ball on Rahim's pads. He flicks it away for a single. Tamim gives him the strike back on the second ball itself. After playing three consecutive dots, Rahim steers one to third man for a single.