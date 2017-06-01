Live ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Bangladesh, cricket score and updates: Tigers begin cautiously

Preview: Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza accepted England were a far better side than the one his team knocked out of the 2015 World Cup but insisted the Tigers had improved too ahead of their Champions Trophy opener.
Tournament hosts England and Bangladesh launch the Champions Trophy, a 'mini World Cup' featuring cricket's leading eight one-day international sides, at the Oval on Thursday.
Both teams are set to feature several survivors from Bangladesh's 15-run win at Adelaide which condemned England to a woeful first-round exit from the last World Cup.
It was a result that led England to completely revamp their approach to the white-ball game.
But it was also an indication of how Bangladesh were more than just a team to be respected in sub-continental conditions, something they emphasised with wins over New Zealand and Ireland in a triangular warm-up tournament in Dublin this month.
"We just recently beat New Zealand in Ireland," Mortaza told reporters at the Oval on Wednesday.
It was some encouragement for Bangladesh after a 2016/17 tour of New Zealand where they were beaten in all formats.
"We couldn't win any matches, but the thing is, we played really good cricket," said Mortaza. "It's just we couldn't finish well, that's it."
Mortaza, also Bangladesh's captain in Adelaide, played down the significance of that result by telling reporters at the Oval on Wednesday: "Look, it was a long time back. And after then, England is a totally different team. The way they are playing, if you look at the last two years, their performance, they win almost everything. And especially at home, they are a serious side."
However, Mortaza added: "But we know that we are also a better side; that we are a very improving side.
"We have some experience. If you look at our side, at least four or five players have been playing cricket together the last 10, 12 years, more than 10, 12 years. That is the most important thing.
"The other thing also, is that we have some exciting youngsters like Mustafizur and Sabbir Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, those players are also in our side."
Bangladesh were shot out for 84 by Champions Trophy title-holders India at the Oval on Tuesday in a crushing warm-up defeat.
"You know, 84 obviously doesn't look good," said Mortaza. "I hope that the batters will understand their role and not to think about much about yesterday (Tuesday).
"I think we can handle tomorrow (Thursday) especially."
With inputs from AFP
Published Date: Jun 01, 2017 03:21 pm | Updated Date: Jun 01, 2017 03:21 pm
Highlights
England XI: J Roy, A Hales, J Root, E Morgan, B Stokes, J Buttler, M Ali, C Woakes, L Plunkett, M Wood, J Ball.
Bangladesh XI: T Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, I Kayes, S Al Hasan, M Rahim, S Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, M Mortaza, M Rahman, R Hossain.
England captain, Eoin Morgan reveals that they will play four seamers and Adil Rashid misses out.
Toss: England have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
15:34 (IST)
After 7 overs,Bangladesh 20/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 8 , Soumya Sarkar 11)
Ball has been more consistent after going round the wicket. He is bowling in the fourth stump line or keeping it stump to stump. On the last ball, perhaps being frustrated, Sarkar goes for a clip which goes straight to Moeen Ali at square leg. And Moeen puts it down. Ball cannot believe his luck!
15:31 (IST)
15:30 (IST)
After 6 overs,Bangladesh 20/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 8 , Soumya Sarkar 11)
Iqbal gets off the strike off the first ball. Sarkar gives him the strike back on the third ball. FOUR! On the last ball, Wood bowls a bouncer and Tamim goes for the pull. He top edges it over the keeper and it races away for a boundary.
15:27 (IST)
Jake Ball comes into the attack to replace Woakes who is off the field after bowling just two overs. Soumya brings the crowd to life in style, clipping Ball into the leg side for the first boundary of the match and then notching back to back boundaries by crunching the seamer through the covers for four more – great shot. Bangladesh up and running now.
15:25 (IST)
After 5 overs,Bangladesh 14/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 3 , Soumya Sarkar 10)
First forced bowling change for the hosts. Jake Ball to bowl the fifth over. Right then, after bowling two decent deliveries Ball itches in length. First bowls one on the leg side which Sarkar whips away for a boundary to the square leg fence. And then on the fourth ball, he pitches it full. Sarkar leans forward and drives it nonchalantly through covers for another boundary. Ball goes round the wicket and ends the over with two dots.
15:25 (IST)
15:24 (IST)
Slight worry for England as Woakes leaves the field after bowling just two overs – he missed two games against South Africa through injury, England will hope it’s nothing too sinister. Meanwhile Mark Wood continues to thunder in from the Pavilion End and he sends down a maiden. Economical start this from England.
15:22 (IST)
Woakes runs in from the Vauxhall End for his second over of the day, yet to concede a run so far. Soumya changes that on the third ball of the over, not quite middling a shot that he tries to lift over the inner circle, the ball hauled in by Wood on the boundary as they run a single. Two balls later Tamim Iqbal is off the mark, clipping the ball of his pads as Woakes drifted to straight. Every run being cheered vociferously by the healthy Bangladesh support at the ground.
15:21 (IST)
After 4 overs,Bangladesh 6/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 3 , Soumya Sarkar 2)
Bangladesh have been cautious early on to counter the morning conditions. They are not taking any risks. Now, Wood bowls a maiden.
15:17 (IST)
Okay, hold on. Woakes is going off the field. Not a good sign for England. Not sure what is troubling him. Will confirm soon. The update is in, he is carrying a niggle from the England vs South Africa series.
15:17 (IST)
After 3 overs,Bangladesh 6/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 3 , Soumya Sarkar 2)
Woakes doesn't concede a single run from his first two deliveries. EDGY! Soumya looks to drive one length ball but it takes the leading edge and goes to third man on the bounce. Bangladesh could've taken two runs there but settled for a run. On the fifth delivery, Tamim flicks Woakes gloriously through mid-wicket. But the outfield is slow and they manage to take only three.
15:12 (IST)
After 2 overs,Bangladesh 2/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 0 , Soumya Sarkar 1)
Mark Wood, the hero of the second ODI against South Africa, to bowl from the other end. Starts with a length ball which is swinging in, Sarkar tries to flick it away but gets rapped on the pads. Angles in a full delivery on the stumps, Sarkar blocks it carefully. Bangladesh are away, finally, as Sarkar drives one crisply through covers. The fielder there makes a good stop and saves a certain boundary. One run taken. Tamim plays two dot balls. Wood steams in and hits the deck hard, the southpaw is happy enough to leave it alone. But the umpire is not and spreads his arms. Wide signaled! Tamim Iqbal dead-bats the sixth ball. Brilliant start for England, 2 runs off the second over.
15:09 (IST)
The average score batting first at Kennington Oval in last 10 ODIs is 253. In the last 10 ODIs at the venue, teams have been bowled out three times batting first.
15:07 (IST)
After 1 overs,Bangladesh 0/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 0 , Soumya Sarkar 0)
A terrific delivery to start off with. Surprises Tamim with a full delivery which is outside off and Tamim is caught offguard. The ball whizzes past his outside edge. Lots of Ooohs and Aaahs from the slip cordon. On the second ball, Woakes bowls a length ball and Tamim drives it to mid off. A back of a length ball is solidly blocked by the southpaw. Tamim doesn't seem to be in a hurry as leaves the fourth ball alone and checks his drive on the fifth ball. Chris Woakes begins with a MAIDEN after Tamim blocks the last delivery to the off side.
15:03 (IST)
Tamim Iqbal's batting average of 55.20 post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 is the third best among all the openers who have atleast played 10 innings. He has to perform well if Bangladesh want to post a decent total on the board today.
15:02 (IST)
The national anthems are over and its time for some action. England players are in a huddle and Eoin Morgan is giving a prep talk to his team. Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar will open the innings for Bangladesh. Morgan tosses the first new ball to Chris Woakes. Two slips in and here we go..
14:56 (IST)
14:55 (IST)
The players are strolling out for the national anthems. The crowd has come in huge numbers and Bangladesh too have a lot of support.
14:49 (IST)
14:49 (IST)
14:46 (IST)
Adil Rashid has taken 60 wickets from 41 ODIs post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 which is the second most by any bowler. However, he doesn't find a place today. Surprising call from England?
14:44 (IST)
14:43 (IST)
England bowlers' economy rate of 5.61 in ODIs post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 is the second worst among all the teams. On the other hand, Bangladesh's run-rate of 5.46 post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 in ODIs is the second worst among all the eight teams featuring in ICC Champions Trophy 2017.
14:38 (IST)
14:37 (IST)
England XI: J Roy, A Hales, J Root, E Morgan, B Stokes, J Buttler, M Ali, C Woakes, L Plunkett, M Wood, J Ball.
14:37 (IST)
Bangladesh XI: T Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, I Kayes, S Al Hasan, M Rahim, S Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, M Mortaza, M Rahman, R Hossain.
14:35 (IST)
Bangladesh captain, Mashrafe Mortaza says that they would have bowled first. Mentions that it is now necessary to put up a good total in the first innings.
14:34 (IST)
England captain, Eoin Morgan reveals that they will play four seamers and Adil Rashid misses out.
14:34 (IST)
England's win/loss ratio of 1.928 in ODIs post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 is the best among all the teams who have atleast played 20 ODIs. Bangladesh's ratio of 1.600 is the third best.
14:32 (IST)
Toss: England have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
14:30 (IST)
Pitch report: Ian Bishop reveals that the surface is fresh and has not been used this season at all. Thinks it will offer help to seamers early on but overall it will be good for the batsmen. Also adds that there will be pace and bounce.
14:17 (IST)
England and Bangladesh have a 2-2 record against each other in ICC ODI tournaments. Overall, in ODIs, England have won 15 out of 19 matches against Bangladesh. However, Bangladesh have defeated England in last two attempts in ICC ODI tournaments.
14:10 (IST)
Great news for English fans. Ben Stokes is fit enough to bowl today against Bangladesh.
14:03 (IST)
Bangladesh come into the Champions Trophy bolstered by warm-up wins over New Zealand and Ireland in Dublin this month.
"Whatever you have done in the past gives you a little bit of confidence, but then you have to start again," said Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusinghe, the former Sri Lanka batsman.
"So whatever we do first against England, we need to start well and that's what we are focusing on."
14:01 (IST)
That defeat knocked England out of the World Cup and led them to adopt a far more aggressive approach to the one-day game that, 'blips' like the 3rd ODI against South Africa apart, has served them well in the intervening two years.
13:59 (IST)
The Champions Trophy opener is set to feature several survivors on both sides from Bangladesh's 2015 World Cup win over England, when a hundred from Mahmudullah and aggressive seam bowling propelled the Tigers to a memorable success at the Adelaide Oval.
13:58 (IST)
13:53 (IST)
13:53 (IST)
12:01 (IST)
Hello and welcome to live coverage of ICC Champions Trophy opener between England and Bangladesh. While England is the form team going into the tournament having beaten South Africa recently in a three-match series, they would be wary of the threat that Bangladesh presents, having lost to the Tigers in the 2015 World Cup.
So stay tuned for live scores and updates from the match between England and Bangladesh.