Live ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Bangladesh, cricket score and updates: Tamim hits 37th ODI fifty

Preview: Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza accepted England were a far better side than the one his team knocked out of the 2015 World Cup but insisted the Tigers had improved too ahead of their Champions Trophy opener.
Tournament hosts England and Bangladesh launch the Champions Trophy, a 'mini World Cup' featuring cricket's leading eight one-day international sides, at the Oval on Thursday.
Both teams are set to feature several survivors from Bangladesh's 15-run win at Adelaide which condemned England to a woeful first-round exit from the last World Cup.
It was a result that led England to completely revamp their approach to the white-ball game.
But it was also an indication of how Bangladesh were more than just a team to be respected in sub-continental conditions, something they emphasised with wins over New Zealand and Ireland in a triangular warm-up tournament in Dublin this month.
"We just recently beat New Zealand in Ireland," Mortaza told reporters at the Oval on Wednesday.
It was some encouragement for Bangladesh after a 2016/17 tour of New Zealand where they were beaten in all formats.
"We couldn't win any matches, but the thing is, we played really good cricket," said Mortaza. "It's just we couldn't finish well, that's it."
Mortaza, also Bangladesh's captain in Adelaide, played down the significance of that result by telling reporters at the Oval on Wednesday: "Look, it was a long time back. And after then, England is a totally different team. The way they are playing, if you look at the last two years, their performance, they win almost everything. And especially at home, they are a serious side."
However, Mortaza added: "But we know that we are also a better side; that we are a very improving side.
"We have some experience. If you look at our side, at least four or five players have been playing cricket together the last 10, 12 years, more than 10, 12 years. That is the most important thing.
"The other thing also, is that we have some exciting youngsters like Mustafizur and Sabbir Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, those players are also in our side."
Bangladesh were shot out for 84 by Champions Trophy title-holders India at the Oval on Tuesday in a crushing warm-up defeat.
"You know, 84 obviously doesn't look good," said Mortaza. "I hope that the batters will understand their role and not to think about much about yesterday (Tuesday).
"I think we can handle tomorrow (Thursday) especially."
Published Date: Jun 01, 2017 04:48 pm | Updated Date: Jun 01, 2017 04:48 pm
FIFTY! Tamim Iqbal has used all his experience to hand his side an excellent start. He gets to the milestone with a four to deep point. Fine innings but he will have to stick around and convert this into a ton. This is 37th ODI half century.
OUT! Plunkett breaks the frustrating partnership. He angles in a full length delivery, outside off, Kayes goes out of his way and drags it towards mid on. It seemed like he would beat the fielder there, but Wood rushed to his left to take a diving catch. The bowling change works for England.
OUT! Ben Stokes draws first blood. He bangs it short and outside off, Sarkar looks to chip it over covers but it goes straight into the hands of substitute fielder Bairstow at sweeper cover.
Soumya Sarkar brings up the 50-run stand with Tamim Iqbal with a boundary to covers.
England XI: J Roy, A Hales, J Root, E Morgan, B Stokes, J Buttler, M Ali, C Woakes, L Plunkett, M Wood, J Ball.
Bangladesh XI: T Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, I Kayes, S Al Hasan, M Rahim, S Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, M Mortaza, M Rahman, R Hossain.
England captain, Eoin Morgan reveals that they will play four seamers and Adil Rashid misses out.
Toss: England have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
After 27 overs,Bangladesh 143/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 70 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 23)
Moeen Ali's 6th over: 1, 1, 3, 0, 1, 1.
After 26 overs,Bangladesh 136/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 68 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 18)
Rahim once again takes a run off the first ball. FOUR! Plunkett keeps it short and Tamim pulls it to the square leg fence for a boundary. FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Tamim Iqbal. This time he lunges forward to drive a full delivery down the ground. Bangladesh ends the over with a single off the fourth and the sixth ball.
After 25 overs,Bangladesh 125/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 59 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 16)
Rahim takes a comfortable single off the first ball. SIX! Tamim is looking dangerous now. He charges down the track and lofts Moeen over covers for a maximum. Bangladesh end the over with two singles. 9 runs off the 25th over.
After 24 overs,Bangladesh 116/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 52 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 14)
Plunkett steams in and bowls a length ball on Rahim's pads. He flicks it away for a single. Tamim gives him the strike back on the second ball itself. After playing three consecutive dots, Rahim steers one to third man for a single.
This is Tamim Iqbal's fourth fifty-plus score in ICC ODI tournaments which is the joint second most among Bangladeshi batsmen. Moreover, this was just the second fifty-plus score for him against England in ODIs from 13 ODIs.
After 23 overs,Bangladesh 113/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 51 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 12)
TWo of Bangladesh's most experienced batsmen are at the centre which will give the dressing room a lot of belief and confidence. They take 5 runs off Moeen Ali's fourth over.
Not the ideal time to lose the wicket of Kayes. He was looking to get on with the game. This wicket will put a break on Bangladesh's run rate. Rahim has joined Tamim, who has reached his 37th ODI half-century. He is playing himself in here. The wicket is looking like a batting beauty. Batsmen are hitting through the line. Something like 320-330 will be a par score here.
16:37 (IST)
After 22 overs,Bangladesh 108/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 50 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 8)
FOUR! Brilliant shot from Rahim! He leans forward and drives Plunkett through covers for a boundary. They take a couple off the second ball. Rahim rotates the strike on the third ball. FOUR! Tamim Iqbal gets to his half century with a boundary.
FIFTY! Tamim Iqbal has used all his experience to hand his side an excellent start. He gets to the milestone with a four to deep point. Fine innings but he will have to stick around and convert this into a ton. This is 37th ODI half century.
That’s more like the fielding we’ve come to expect from this England side! Superb diving catch by Mark Wood there – Jonty Rhodes-esque. Just the breakthrough the home side needed, it was starting to look a little worrying for them.
16:32 (IST)
After 21 overs,Bangladesh 97/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 46 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 1)
Moeen builds on the pressure and bowls a maiden.
After 20 overs,Bangladesh 97/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 46 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 1)
The move to replace Stokes with Plunkett worked. He took a wicket and allowed only 2 runs off his third over. Mushfiqur Rahim is the new man in.
OUT! Plunkett breaks the frustrating partnership. He angles in a full length delivery, outside off, Kayes goes out of his way and drags it towards mid on. It seemed like he would beat the fielder there, but Wood rushed to his left to take a diving catch. The bowling change works for England.
After 19 overs,Bangladesh 95/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 45 , Imrul Kayes 19)
Bangladesh cruising at the moment. Moeen allows only 2 runs off his second over. England appeal half heartedly off the last ball but the umpire turns it down.
Tamim is nearing his half-century. During the limited-overs leg of their last tour of Sri Lanka, he spoke about converting the starts into big innings. He will try and do that today. Looks like he has been given the role of sheet anchor. Others will bat around him. Kayes is also looking in good touch, three boundaries for him so far.
16:22 (IST)
After 18 overs,Bangladesh 93/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 44 , Imrul Kayes 18)
Stokes will continue and it is a good sign for England. Tamim takes a single through square leg off his second delivery. On the third ball, Kayes hands the strike back to his senior partner. A single comes off the fourth ball too. FOUR! Stokes bowls it short, Kayes plays the ramp shot over the slip cordon for a boundary.
After 17 overs,Bangladesh 86/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 42 , Imrul Kayes 13)
Time for spin. Moeen Ali comes into the attack. A stifled LBW appeal is turned down first up as Tamim looks to defend one. It was going down the leg side, I feel. Tamim nudges the second delivery to short fine leg for a single, but a wayward throw from the fielder there allows them to come back for a second. Following two dots, Moeen bowls a wide down the leg side. On the sixth ball, which is tossed up and full, Tamim uses his feet and drives it through mid off for a run.
ECB update on Chris Woakes, he has a left side strain and is currently being assessed. A different injury to the one that kept him out of two games against South Africa. Not good news for England.
16:11 (IST)
After 16 overs,Bangladesh 82/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 39 , Imrul Kayes 13)
Kayes flicks Stokes through mid-wicket for a brace. Four runs off the 16th over and its time for drinks.
16:10 (IST)
After 15 overs,Bangladesh 78/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 38 , Imrul Kayes 10)
Sharp running! Tamim pats one towards the off side and calls his partner across for a quick run. Kayes flicks away a full delivery to fine leg for another run. FOUR! Top shot from TI! He drives a fullish delivery past the bowler for a boundary. FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. Iqbal looks to drive Plunkett but it takes the outside edge and rolls away to the third man fence. Jaffa! Ends the over by inducing Tamim to come forward and angles away the white object to beat the southpaw.
After 14 overs,Bangladesh 68/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 29 , Imrul Kayes 9)
Tamim steers one down to third man on the first ball and takes a single. FOUR! Cheeky. Kayes opens the face of the bat to a back of a length delivery and guides it past the keeper for a boundary. There was no slip deployed and Kayes cashed in on it. A slip is positioned straightaway. Stokes bowls it around leg and Kayes clips it over mid-wicket for another boundary. Loose deliveries these from Ben Stokes. Intelligently rotates the strike on the fourth ball. Tamim retains the strike with a dab to third man.
Imrul Kayes holds the record of scoring most runs against England among Bangladeshi batsmen in ODIs. He has scored 420 runs from 10 innings against England before today in ODIs.
16:03 (IST)
That’s more like it from an England point of view, as Ben Stokes continues his happy knack of picking up wickets with bad balls. Sarkar slaps a wide long hop straight to Bairstow in the deep and this time England hold onto the chance. Turns out there are some fairly noisy England fans in the crowd as well.
16:03 (IST)
The partnership of 56 runs between Tamim Iqbal and Somuya Sarkar today against England was only the second fifty-plus opening partnership for Bangladesh in England. The earlier was between Mehrab Hossain and Shahriar Hossian in 1999 at Northampton.
After 13 overs,Bangladesh 57/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 27 , Imrul Kayes 0)
Plunkett comes back on the field and Eoin Morgan straightaway hands the ball to him. Kayes will now take his own time to settle down and England should try and rack up the dot balls. Only 1 run comes off the over and it came off Tamim Iqbal's willow.
After 12 overs,Bangladesh 56/1 ( Tamim Iqbal 26 , )
Ben Stokes comes into the attack and starts off with a wide down the leg side. Gives three runs off the next five deliveries. OUT! He gets rid of Sarkar on the last ball and provides England with the breakthrough. Imrul Kayes is the new man in.
15:56 (IST)
15:55 (IST)
Bangladesh are going with the formula of three proper openers at the top order. Chandika hathurusingha and co. used these tactics in Australia-New Zealand during the last World Cup and it was quite successful. Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes - all of them are proper openers in all formats.
So much for England keeping a lid on the runs, Sarkar takes a fancy to Ball and thrashes the ball down the ground for a superb six. Cracking shot that is gleefully cheered by the crowd here and Bangladesh take 16 runs from the over. Advantage Bangladesh.
15:52 (IST)
15:51 (IST)
After 11 overs,Bangladesh 53/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 24 , Soumya Sarkar 27)
SIX! Soumya Sarkar comes down the track and tonks one over the bowler's head for half a dozen. FOUR! After trying to play a ramp shot on the second ball, Sarkar cuts one through the off side for a boundary. FOUR! Wow, Sarkar is in his elements now. Goes forward and crunches one through covers to score his second boundary of the over. Expensive over 16 off it.
Intriguing first 10 overs here at The Oval, England really should have had a wicket but otherwise Bangladesh have looked reasonably secure, every shot cheered enthusiastically by the large amount of supporters they have in the crowd today. Still England have kept a lid on the runs so far, great start to this ODI.
15:47 (IST)
After 10 overs,Bangladesh 36/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 23 , Soumya Sarkar 12)
Runs coming in more easily. Two singles come off the first three balls. On the fifth ball, Tamim is squared up after Wood bowls a short ball. The ball takes the leading edge and falls back on the pitch. But Tamim is not aware where the ball is and the ball almost goes onto disturb the stumps. No damage done and he affords a laugh with the bowler at the end. FOUR! Another bouncer from Wood and this time Iqbal pulls it away to the square leg fence.
After 9 overs,Bangladesh 30/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 18 , Soumya Sarkar 11)
England and their habit of using far too many substitute fielders continues. Now Liam Plunkett goes off the field and David Willey comes in for him. Anyways, Ball continues... After a dot off the first ball, the bowler concedes a boundary. FOUR! Short and around leg, Tamim pulls it to the long leg fence. The next four balls went like this: 0, 0, 0, 1.
15:40 (IST)
That’s a terrible drop from Moeen Ali, England really should have their first wicket of the day. Trevor Bayliss is fairly fanatical about fielding so I can’t imagine that’s gone down very well with England’s coach. Meanwhile Liam Plunkett is the latest man to go off the field for England, David Willey runs on to replace him.
15:37 (IST)
After 8 overs,Bangladesh 25/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 13 , Soumya Sarkar 11)
FOUR! Shot of the day from Tamim Iqbal. Wood bowls it full and on the sticks, Tamim goes forward and drives it down the ground for a boundary. On the fourth ball, Tamim smartly opens the face of the bat and settles for a single to third man. Soumya pulls one but doesn't get it fine enough and it goes straight to the square leg fielder. Only 5 runs off the over.
15:34 (IST)
After 7 overs,Bangladesh 20/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 8 , Soumya Sarkar 11)
Ball has been more consistent after going round the wicket. He is bowling in the fourth stump line or keeping it stump to stump. On the last ball, perhaps being frustrated, Sarkar goes for a clip which goes straight to Moeen Ali at square leg. And Moeen puts it down. Ball cannot believe his luck!
15:31 (IST)
After 6 overs,Bangladesh 20/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 8 , Soumya Sarkar 11)
Iqbal gets off the strike off the first ball. Sarkar gives him the strike back on the third ball. FOUR! On the last ball, Wood bowls a bouncer and Tamim goes for the pull. He top edges it over the keeper and it races away for a boundary.
Jake Ball comes into the attack to replace Woakes who is off the field after bowling just two overs. Soumya brings the crowd to life in style, clipping Ball into the leg side for the first boundary of the match and then notching back to back boundaries by crunching the seamer through the covers for four more – great shot. Bangladesh up and running now.
15:25 (IST)
After 5 overs,Bangladesh 14/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 3 , Soumya Sarkar 10)
First forced bowling change for the hosts. Jake Ball to bowl the fifth over. Right then, after bowling two decent deliveries Ball itches in length. First bowls one on the leg side which Sarkar whips away for a boundary to the square leg fence. And then on the fourth ball, he pitches it full. Sarkar leans forward and drives it nonchalantly through covers for another boundary. Ball goes round the wicket and ends the over with two dots.
Slight worry for England as Woakes leaves the field after bowling just two overs – he missed two games against South Africa through injury, England will hope it’s nothing too sinister. Meanwhile Mark Wood continues to thunder in from the Pavilion End and he sends down a maiden. Economical start this from England.
15:22 (IST)
Woakes runs in from the Vauxhall End for his second over of the day, yet to concede a run so far. Soumya changes that on the third ball of the over, not quite middling a shot that he tries to lift over the inner circle, the ball hauled in by Wood on the boundary as they run a single. Two balls later Tamim Iqbal is off the mark, clipping the ball of his pads as Woakes drifted to straight. Every run being cheered vociferously by the healthy Bangladesh support at the ground.
15:21 (IST)
After 4 overs,Bangladesh 6/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 3 , Soumya Sarkar 2)
Bangladesh have been cautious early on to counter the morning conditions. They are not taking any risks. Now, Wood bowls a maiden.
Okay, hold on. Woakes is going off the field. Not a good sign for England. Not sure what is troubling him. Will confirm soon. The update is in, he is carrying a niggle from the England vs South Africa series.
15:17 (IST)
After 3 overs,Bangladesh 6/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 3 , Soumya Sarkar 2)
Woakes doesn't concede a single run from his first two deliveries. EDGY! Soumya looks to drive one length ball but it takes the leading edge and goes to third man on the bounce. Bangladesh could've taken two runs there but settled for a run. On the fifth delivery, Tamim flicks Woakes gloriously through mid-wicket. But the outfield is slow and they manage to take only three.
15:12 (IST)
After 2 overs,Bangladesh 2/0 ( Tamim Iqbal 0 , Soumya Sarkar 1)
Mark Wood, the hero of the second ODI against South Africa, to bowl from the other end. Starts with a length ball which is swinging in, Sarkar tries to flick it away but gets rapped on the pads. Angles in a full delivery on the stumps, Sarkar blocks it carefully. Bangladesh are away, finally, as Sarkar drives one crisply through covers. The fielder there makes a good stop and saves a certain boundary. One run taken. Tamim plays two dot balls. Wood steams in and hits the deck hard, the southpaw is happy enough to leave it alone. But the umpire is not and spreads his arms. Wide signaled! Tamim Iqbal dead-bats the sixth ball. Brilliant start for England, 2 runs off the second over.