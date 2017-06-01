Live ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Bangladesh, cricket score and updates: Sabbir breaks frustrating stand

Latest update: Mustafizur again manages to induce a leading edge off Hales but it falls in no man's land. Single taken. Root gets forward and drives the second ball through covers for a couple. Root steers the third ball to third man for another run. A single is taken off the fourth ball too. On the fifth ball, the Fizz angles in a back of a length delivery, Root nudges it fine and runs two. Root taps the last ball straight to point.
Preview: Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza accepted England were a far better side than the one his team knocked out of the 2015 World Cup but insisted the Tigers had improved too ahead of their Champions Trophy opener.
Tournament hosts England and Bangladesh launch the Champions Trophy, a 'mini World Cup' featuring cricket's leading eight one-day international sides, at the Oval on Thursday.
Both teams are set to feature several survivors from Bangladesh's 15-run win at Adelaide which condemned England to a woeful first-round exit from the last World Cup.
It was a result that led England to completely revamp their approach to the white-ball game.
But it was also an indication of how Bangladesh were more than just a team to be respected in sub-continental conditions, something they emphasised with wins over New Zealand and Ireland in a triangular warm-up tournament in Dublin this month.
"We just recently beat New Zealand in Ireland," Mortaza told reporters at the Oval on Wednesday.
It was some encouragement for Bangladesh after a 2016/17 tour of New Zealand where they were beaten in all formats.
"We couldn't win any matches, but the thing is, we played really good cricket," said Mortaza. "It's just we couldn't finish well, that's it."
Mortaza, also Bangladesh's captain in Adelaide, played down the significance of that result by telling reporters at the Oval on Wednesday: "Look, it was a long time back. And after then, England is a totally different team. The way they are playing, if you look at the last two years, their performance, they win almost everything. And especially at home, they are a serious side."
However, Mortaza added: "But we know that we are also a better side; that we are a very improving side.
"We have some experience. If you look at our side, at least four or five players have been playing cricket together the last 10, 12 years, more than 10, 12 years. That is the most important thing.
"The other thing also, is that we have some exciting youngsters like Mustafizur and Sabbir Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, those players are also in our side."
Bangladesh were shot out for 84 by Champions Trophy title-holders India at the Oval on Tuesday in a crushing warm-up defeat.
"You know, 84 obviously doesn't look good," said Mortaza. "I hope that the batters will understand their role and not to think about much about yesterday (Tuesday).
"I think we can handle tomorrow (Thursday) especially."
With inputs from AFP
For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here
Published Date: Jun 01, 2017 09:04 pm | Updated Date: Jun 01, 2017 09:05 pm
Jun, 01 2017 IST
Highlights
OUT! Sabbir Rahman breaks the frustrating partnership to provide Bangladesh an opening. Hales was being aggressive against the wrist spinner but played a shot too extra. He holes out to mid-wicket. He falls 5 runs short of a century.
150-run stand comes up between Alex Hales and Joe Root.
100-run stand comes up between Alex Hales and Joe Root in the 20th over.
FIFTY! Alex Hales heaves one over mid-wicket for a boundary to bring up his 9th ODI half century.
OUT! Bangladesh get the early wicket they wanted and it is captain Mortaza who has provided that breakthrough. Roy looks to scoop one over short fine leg but Mustafizur positioned himself well to take a reverse cupped catch.
OUT! Sabbir's handy little cameo comes to an end as he looks to clear long on but hits it straight to the fielder. He perishes for 24.
OUT! Bangladesh lose yet another wicket in search for quick runs. Shakib gives himself room but Ball follows him and he gets cramped for him and he hands an easy catch to Stokes at long on. Mahmudullah is the new man in.
OUT! Rahim holes out to long on and Bangladesh have lost two wickets in quick succession. Plunkett is on a hat-trick.
OUT! That's it! That's the end of a superb knock by Tamim Iqbal, and he has to depart after a fine knock of 128! He tries to pull a short ball, but ends up getting a top edge. Keeper Buttler runs to his right, and completes a safe catch near short fine. BAN 261/3
Iqbal c Buttler b Plunkett 128(142)
150-run partnership comes up between Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim.
CENTURY! Tamim Iqbal goes forward, nudges one to square leg and takes a single to get to his 9th ODI hundred. A quality innings, one which has set the ideal platform for Bangladesh. Now the onus is on others to ensure that they take the score over 320.
FIFTY! Rahim clears his front leg and sends the ball past mid off for a boundary to bring up his milestone and the 100-run stand between him and Tamim Iqbal.
FIFTY! Tamim Iqbal has used all his experience to hand his side an excellent start. He gets to the milestone with a four to deep point. Fine innings but he will have to stick around and convert this into a ton. This is 37th ODI half century.
OUT! Plunkett breaks the frustrating partnership. He angles in a full length delivery, outside off, Kayes goes out of his way and drags it towards mid on. It seemed like he would beat the fielder there, but Wood rushed to his left to take a diving catch. The bowling change works for England.
OUT! Ben Stokes draws first blood. He bangs it short and outside off, Sarkar looks to chip it over covers but it goes straight into the hands of substitute fielder Bairstow at sweeper cover.
Soumya Sarkar brings up the 50-run stand with Tamim Iqbal with a boundary to covers.
England XI: J Roy, A Hales, J Root, E Morgan, B Stokes, J Buttler, M Ali, C Woakes, L Plunkett, M Wood, J Ball.
Bangladesh XI: T Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, I Kayes, S Al Hasan, M Rahim, S Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, M Mortaza, M Rahman, R Hossain.
England captain, Eoin Morgan reveals that they will play four seamers and Adil Rashid misses out.
Toss: England have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
21:27 (IST)
After 33 overs,England 190/2 ( Joe Root 77 , Eoin Morgan (C) 14)
This game is heading nowhere for Bangladesh unless they take a wicket. Barring two singles, a four comes off the over. Morgan pulled it wide of mid on for a boundary. Drinks have been called for.
21:25 (IST)
টাইগার্স এখনো খ্যালয়ে অনেক পেছনে। মর্গান এবং ৰূট যতক্ষণ ক্রিসে ততক্ষন বাংলাদেশের মাথায় চাপ।
21:23 (IST)
After 32 overs,England 184/2 ( Joe Root 76 , Eoin Morgan (C) 9)
Mosaddek Hossain's 6th over: 1, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1.
21:21 (IST)
That’s reawakened the Bangladesh supporting sections of the crowd. Alex Hales was just starting to really cut loose, picking up 10 runs in two shots down the ground, but just one big shot away from a hundred, he succumbed to temptation and managed to pick out the deep midwicket fielder. Disappointing end for Hales, but that shouldn't detract from what a good knock it was for England.
21:19 (IST)
After 31 overs,England 179/2 ( Joe Root 73 , Eoin Morgan (C) 7)
Rubel comes back. Mortaza is making lots of bowling changes to scalp a wicket. On the first ball, Morgan drills it through covers for a single. Root fails to get off the strike off the next three balls. On the fifth ball, Root strides forward and drives it to covers for a sharp single. Rubel angles in a full delivery around leg, Morgan checks his drive to mid on to end the over. Rubel fell on the ground after that delivery and seems to be in pain. Hopefully, nothing serious.
21:15 (IST)
After 30 overs,England 177/2 ( Joe Root 72 , Eoin Morgan (C) 6)
After an over from Sabbir Rahman, Mortaza decides to bring Mosaddek back into the attack. Root welcomes him with a boundary to covers first up. But Mosaddek bowls tight lines to ensure that the next five balls go for only two runs.
21:13 (IST)
After 29 overs,England 171/2 ( Joe Root 67 , Eoin Morgan (C) 5)
Mortaza comes back into the attack and Morgan gets off the mark with a boundary off his second ball. Only 2 runs are scored in the rest of the over.
21:08 (IST)
After 28 overs,England 165/2 ( Joe Root 66 , )
Mortaza gives the ball to Sabbir Rahman, a wrist spinner. Can he break this frustrating partnership for Bangladesh? Three singles come off the first three balls and then BOOM! Rahman bowls it short on the fourth ball, Hales rocks back and pulls it to the cow corner fence. SIX! Hales has decided to attack the part timer. He comes down the ground and slams him over long on. OUT! The move has worked, Sabbir provides the breakthrough.
21:06 (IST)
OUT! Sabbir Rahman breaks the frustrating partnership to provide Bangladesh an opening. Hales was being aggressive against the wrist spinner but played a shot too extra. He holes out to mid-wicket. He falls 5 runs short of a century.
21:03 (IST)
150-run stand comes up between Alex Hales and Joe Root.
21:01 (IST)
After 27 overs,England 152/1 ( Alex Hales 84 , Joe Root 64)
Okay, I was wrong. Mustafizur to bowl his fourth consecutive over. Even though only 4 runs came off it, it will be considered as unsuccessful. Wickets, wickets! Bangladesh need wickets to come back into this game.
20:58 (IST)
Time for Mortaza to change things up. Though he is already trying a lot of tricks like changing ends of bowlers and having a tight field setting inside the circle to keep a check on the run flow. But nothing is working as Hales and Root are just batting with immense confidence. Sabbir's part-time leg spin is one last option left for Mortaza.
20:55 (IST)
After 26 overs,England 147/1 ( Alex Hales 81 , Joe Root 62)
Root cuts the first delivery from Rubel to third man for a run. Rubel bowls a length ball outside off and Hales drives it towards covers. One run added to the total. The third ball is pulled away for a brace by Root, but he twists his ankle in the process. Warner reckons he will be fine in a few minutes. The next two balls go for a run and a dot respectively. FOUR! Hales spoils Rubel's tidy over. Kneels and slams the bowler over covers for a boundary.
20:50 (IST)
After 25 overs,England 138/1 ( Alex Hales 76 , Joe Root 58)
The Fizz to bowl his fifth over. England have to negotiate this one over as it will be unlikely to see Mustafizur bowl four overs on the trot. The first ball goes for a single followed by three dots. Hales clips the fifth ball through mid-wicket for a single. England batsmen have done their job, not gifted a wicket to Mustafizur Rahman! A single off the last ball.
20:46 (IST)
20:45 (IST)
After 24 overs,England 135/1 ( Alex Hales 75 , Joe Root 56)
Rubel reintroduced into the attack. On the first ball, he bowls it full and around off, Hales drives it to mid off and steals a single. The second ball is short and head height, Root pulls it in front of square for another run. The third ball is tapped to point. Hales fails to score any run on the fourth ball too. Rahim applauds Rubel after the latter bangs it short to bowl his third consecutive dot. Hales looks to heave the last ball but mistimes it to mid on. Good over for Bangladesh, 2 off it.
20:43 (IST)
Joe Root has 50 now as this excellent partnership continues for England. That’s his 31st score of 50 or more in ODI cricket. He also has now run the most twos in ODI cricket since the last World Cup, going past David Warner.
20:40 (IST)
After 23 overs,England 133/1 ( Alex Hales 74 , Joe Root 55)
Mustafizur again manages to induce a leading edge off Hales but it falls in no man's land. Single taken. Root gets forward and drives the second ball through covers for a couple. Root steers the third ball to third man for another run. A single is taken off the fourth ball too. On the fifth ball, the Fizz angles in a back of a length delivery, Root nudges it fine and runs two. Root taps the last ball straight to point.
20:40 (IST)
After 22 overs,England 126/1 ( Alex Hales 72 , Joe Root 50)
A brilliant over for England. Hales starting to open up a bit. After two singles off two balls, Hales sweeps one powerfully wide of fine leg for four and then hammers the next ball over long off for six. A single and a couple off the final two balls made it 15 runs off the over.
20:35 (IST)
FIFTY! Joe Root hits his 22nd half century off 59 balls.
20:32 (IST)
Shakib back into the attack now.
20:31 (IST)
After 21 overs,England 111/1 ( Alex Hales 60 , Joe Root 47)
Mashfrafe Mortaza tosses the ball to Mustafizur Rahman. He needs a wicket, can the Fizz provide that? He bowls an off cutter and Hales tries to flick it but it takes the leading edge and falls in no man's land in the off side. Single taken. Root defends the second ball right under his eyeline. On the third ball, he changes his line, keeps it on the leg stump and Root blocks it. Root mistimes his drive to mid off on the fourth ball. On the fifth delivery, Bangladesh go up for an LBW appeal but it is turned down. It pitched outside leg and hit Root on the box. No way was it going to hit the stumps even if it pitched in line. On the last delivery, the Fizz angles one away from Root to beat him. It has started gripping. Top over this, only one from it.
20:30 (IST)
Comfortable enough for England so far who are over a third of the way there with 20 overs down. So far so good against Mustafizur too, England playing him quite watchfully which seems sensible given how he’s fared against other sides. With Bangladesh slightly under the cosh, the volume of the crowd has noticeably dipped, a steady murmur replacing the more frenzied cheers we heard when Tamim Iqbal was swatting the ball around earlier today.
20:29 (IST)
Bangladesh need to break this partnership. They can not contain this great English batting line-up. They have to keep getting the breakthroughs to stay in the match. Suddenly there has been a cloud cover and Bangladesh bowlers should hope for a change of fortune.
20:27 (IST)
Alex Hales and Joe Root have added five century stands in ODIs post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 which is the joint most by any pair.
20:27 (IST)
100-run stand comes up between Alex Hales and Joe Root in the 20th over.
20:26 (IST)
After 20 overs,England 110/1 ( Alex Hales 59 , Joe Root 47)
On the first ball, Mosaddek tosses it around off, Hales clips it to mid-wicket for a run. Root gives the strike back to his partner after taking a run through covers. Hales once again nudges one through mid-wicket. Single taken. Root bunts the fifth ball to long on for another run. Hales plays a similar shot to retain strike.
20:24 (IST)
After 19 overs,England 105/1 ( Alex Hales 56 , Joe Root 45)
Rubel starts with a full delivery around off, Root defends it off his back foot. FOUR! Rubel overpitches and Root punishes him. Gets across and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Don't bother chasing that. Swing and a miss! Root looks to drive one length ball but the ball whistles past his outside edge. On the fourth ball, Rubel bowls a shortish delivery, JR guides it down to third man for a single and brings up the 100-run mark for England. FOUR! England toing with the Tigers' bowlers now, Rubel bowls it short and wide, Hales cuts it over the point fielder for another boundary. Sharp single! Alex punches one to mid off and asks Root to come across and he responds only to complete the run easily.
20:23 (IST)
Alex Hales has scored 14 fifty-plus scores since ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 which is the joint second most among openers in ODIs.
20:18 (IST)
After 18 overs,England 95/1 ( Alex Hales 51 , Joe Root 40)
Nothing from Bangladesh to stop the easy singles. This partnership is blossoming and the Tigers need to break it as soon as possible. Who can provide the breakthrough? Mustafizur Rahman, Mashrafe Mortaza or Shakib Al Hasan? Bangladesh need a moment of excellence to bounce back in this game. Time for drinks.
20:17 (IST)
Solid knock from Alex Hales so far as he brings up his half century. This has been an excellent little partnership with Root so far, in fact from players to have batted a minimum of 10 innings together, the pair currently have the best partnership average of any English batsmen in ODI cricket – 70.04.
20:15 (IST)
After 17 overs,England 90/1 ( Alex Hales 50 , Joe Root 38)
Root and Hales rotating the strike quite comfortably now. Bangladesh need to stop these singles and build the pressure. Hales brings up his fifty and 7 runs come off the 17th over.
20:15 (IST)
FIFTY! Alex Hales heaves one over mid-wicket for a boundary to bring up his 9th ODI half century.
20:10 (IST)
After 16 overs,England 83/1 ( Alex Hales 45 , Joe Root 36)
Mosaddek Hossain's 2nd over: 0, 1, WIDE, 0, 2, 1, 2.
20:07 (IST)
After 15 overs,England 76/1 ( Alex Hales 42 , Joe Root 33)
Double bowling change. Rubel Hossain introduced into the attack. England in no hurry, three singles and a brace off the 15th over.
20:06 (IST)
Alex Hales and Joe Root have added 13 fifty-plus stands post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 which is the most by any pair.
20:02 (IST)
After 14 overs,England 71/1 ( Alex Hales 40 , Joe Root 30)
After the poor over from Sarkar, Mortaza instantly makes a bowling change. Mosaddek Hossain comes into the attack and gives four singles off his first over.
20:00 (IST)
After 13 overs,England 67/1 ( Alex Hales 38 , Joe Root 28)
FOUR! Timed so well! Soumya bowls a length ball around leg, Root stays on his back foot and flicks it through mid-wicket. A fielder gave it a chaes but to no avail. Root defends the next ball. FOUR! Poor delivery, it was going down the leg side and Root just tickled it fine. A singles comes off the fourth ball followed by two dots.
20:00 (IST)
England's run-rate of 6.27 in ODIs post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 was the highest for any team before today. Moreover, they have posted 21 300-plus scores post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015.
20:00 (IST)
After 13 overs,England 67/1 ( Alex Hales 38 , Joe Root 28)
FOUR! Timed so well! Soumya bowls a length ball around leg, Root stays on his back foot and flicks it through mid-wicket. A fielder gave it a chaes but to no avail. Root defends the next ball. FOUR! Poor delivery, it was going down the leg side and Root just tickled it fine. A singles comes off the fourth ball followed by two dots.
19:55 (IST)
After 12 overs,England 58/1 ( Alex Hales 38 , Joe Root 19)
The Fizz continues. Nasser Hussain on air reckons that the batsmen have to be wary of his balls and see his release point constantly. England seem to be doing that only as they play carefully against him. On the fifth ball, Hales flicks one uppishly towards mid on but the ball falls short of the fielder there. Root takes a single through fine leg on the next ball. Decent over, 3 off it. The fifty run stand came up between Alex Hales and Jason Roy in this over.
19:49 (IST)
After 11 overs,England 55/1 ( Alex Hales 37 , Joe Root 17)
Soumya Sarkar comes into the attack. Will be interesting to see England's approach against him. Will they look to attack him? Not yet, they are happy with four singles.
19:46 (IST)
Solid enough start from England after the first 10 overs. They haven’t let the early loss of Jason Roy set them back – although they are getting fairly used to dealing with that at the moment. They are looking reasonably assured so far, although have faced only one over of danger man Mustafizur so it will be intriguing to see how that battle develops.
19:46 (IST)
After 10 overs,England 51/1 ( Alex Hales 35 , Joe Root 15)
Mustafizur Rahman comes into the attack. Yet another misfield at point allows Root to take a single. The Fizz bowls a length delivery on the second ball and Hales punches it through covers for a boundary. Superb save! Alex drives one towards mid off and Shakib dives to his left to stop a boundary. After that four, England manage to get only a run off the next four deliveries.
19:41 (IST)
After 9 overs,England 45/1 ( Alex Hales 30 , Joe Root 14)
Bangladesh keeping it wicket to wicket, not giving any width to the English batsmen. Their aim is to curb the runs and they have succeeded at least in this over. Well almost! The last ball is full and Hales drives it down the ground. It should've been only a single or a double but Tamim Iqbal misfields in the deep to allow a boundary. An over of 4 or 5 becomes a 7 run over.
19:37 (IST)
After 8 overs,England 38/1 ( Alex Hales 25 , Joe Root 12)
After taking four runs off the first five balls, Hales finally gets under a fullish delivery from Shakib and slogs it towards the mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
19:34 (IST)
So far so good for Bangladesh with ball. Both Mashrafe and Shakib have been tight with their line and lengths. It was an interesting choice to start with Shakib, but probably the right one. Also, the wicket of Roy can be a huge moral booster for them, especially after failing to finish well with bat.
19:34 (IST)
After 7 overs,England 30/1 ( Alex Hales 18 , Joe Root 11)
Mortaza steams in and bangs it short on the second ball, Hales pulls it but it goes to the deep fielder. The English batsman is disappointed with himself as he thought it was a boundary ball. Mortaza bowls two consecutive dots on the third and fourth delivery. A brace is taken on the fifth ball while a good stop at the off side on the last ball ensures that it remains a dot.
19:31 (IST)
After 6 overs,England 27/1 ( Alex Hales 17 , Joe Root 9)
Shakib keeping the flow of runs in check. Not giving England those bad balls. His third over went like this: 1, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0.
19:28 (IST)
After 5 overs,England 23/1 ( Alex Hales 15 , Joe Root 7)
Fine over for England. First Hales flicked Mortaza through mid-wicket for a boundary and then on the third ball he followed it up with a four to point. 10 runs off the over after the batsmen take 2 runs off the last three balls. জেসন রয় এর উইকেট নিয়ে বাংলাদেশ এখন খ্যালায়ে আগে বেরিয়ে গাছে।