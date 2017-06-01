Highlights ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Bangladesh, cricket score and updates: Hosts win by 8 wickets

Latest update: Mortaza to bowl his 8th over. A single is taken off his first ball followed by a dot. FOUR! Well executed. Mortaza angles in a full ball, Morgan clears his front leg and flicks it in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. Morgan drives the fourth ball to covers for another easy run. Root blocks the fifth delivery, which is slower. The last ball is bunted past the bowler for a single. England require 85 runs off 72 balls.
Preview: Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza accepted England were a far better side than the one his team knocked out of the 2015 World Cup but insisted the Tigers had improved too ahead of their Champions Trophy opener.
Tournament hosts England and Bangladesh launch the Champions Trophy, a 'mini World Cup' featuring cricket's leading eight one-day international sides, at the Oval on Thursday.
Both teams are set to feature several survivors from Bangladesh's 15-run win at Adelaide which condemned England to a woeful first-round exit from the last World Cup.
It was a result that led England to completely revamp their approach to the white-ball game.
But it was also an indication of how Bangladesh were more than just a team to be respected in sub-continental conditions, something they emphasised with wins over New Zealand and Ireland in a triangular warm-up tournament in Dublin this month.
"We just recently beat New Zealand in Ireland," Mortaza told reporters at the Oval on Wednesday.
It was some encouragement for Bangladesh after a 2016/17 tour of New Zealand where they were beaten in all formats.
"We couldn't win any matches, but the thing is, we played really good cricket," said Mortaza. "It's just we couldn't finish well, that's it."
Mortaza, also Bangladesh's captain in Adelaide, played down the significance of that result by telling reporters at the Oval on Wednesday: "Look, it was a long time back. And after then, England is a totally different team. The way they are playing, if you look at the last two years, their performance, they win almost everything. And especially at home, they are a serious side."
However, Mortaza added: "But we know that we are also a better side; that we are a very improving side.
"We have some experience. If you look at our side, at least four or five players have been playing cricket together the last 10, 12 years, more than 10, 12 years. That is the most important thing.
"The other thing also, is that we have some exciting youngsters like Mustafizur and Sabbir Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, those players are also in our side."
Bangladesh were shot out for 84 by Champions Trophy title-holders India at the Oval on Tuesday in a crushing warm-up defeat.
"You know, 84 obviously doesn't look good," said Mortaza. "I hope that the batters will understand their role and not to think about much about yesterday (Tuesday).
"I think we can handle tomorrow (Thursday) especially."
With inputs from AFP
For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here
Published Date: Jun 01, 2017 10:41 pm | Updated Date: Jun 01, 2017 11:07 pm
Jun, 01 2017 IST
Highlights
Joe Root gets the Player of the Match award for scoring an outstanding century.
England have won the Champions Trophy 2017 opener against Bangladesh by eight wickets. Joe Root, the man who anchored the innings in this chase, finishes the game by slamming two boundaries off Mosaddek Hossain's first two balls. He remains unbeaten on 133 with skipper Eoin Morgan who too walks happily back into the pavilion on 75.
CENTURY! Joe Root whips it through fine leg and reaches the milestone with a brace. This has been an excellent innings from Root.
FIFTY! Eoin Morgan's rich vein of form continues, slams his 33rd fifty with a four to point.
OUT! Sabbir Rahman breaks the frustrating partnership to provide Bangladesh an opening. Hales was being aggressive against the wrist spinner but played a shot too extra. He holes out to mid-wicket. He falls 5 runs short of a century.
150-run stand comes up between Alex Hales and Joe Root.
100-run stand comes up between Alex Hales and Joe Root in the 20th over.
FIFTY! Alex Hales heaves one over mid-wicket for a boundary to bring up his 9th ODI half century.
OUT! Bangladesh get the early wicket they wanted and it is captain Mortaza who has provided that breakthrough. Roy looks to scoop one over short fine leg but Mustafizur positioned himself well to take a reverse cupped catch.
OUT! Sabbir's handy little cameo comes to an end as he looks to clear long on but hits it straight to the fielder. He perishes for 24.
OUT! Bangladesh lose yet another wicket in search for quick runs. Shakib gives himself room but Ball follows him and he gets cramped for him and he hands an easy catch to Stokes at long on. Mahmudullah is the new man in.
OUT! Rahim holes out to long on and Bangladesh have lost two wickets in quick succession. Plunkett is on a hat-trick.
OUT! That's it! That's the end of a superb knock by Tamim Iqbal, and he has to depart after a fine knock of 128! He tries to pull a short ball, but ends up getting a top edge. Keeper Buttler runs to his right, and completes a safe catch near short fine. BAN 261/3
Iqbal c Buttler b Plunkett 128(142)
150-run partnership comes up between Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim.
CENTURY! Tamim Iqbal goes forward, nudges one to square leg and takes a single to get to his 9th ODI hundred. A quality innings, one which has set the ideal platform for Bangladesh. Now the onus is on others to ensure that they take the score over 320.
FIFTY! Rahim clears his front leg and sends the ball past mid off for a boundary to bring up his milestone and the 100-run stand between him and Tamim Iqbal.
FIFTY! Tamim Iqbal has used all his experience to hand his side an excellent start. He gets to the milestone with a four to deep point. Fine innings but he will have to stick around and convert this into a ton. This is 37th ODI half century.
OUT! Plunkett breaks the frustrating partnership. He angles in a full length delivery, outside off, Kayes goes out of his way and drags it towards mid on. It seemed like he would beat the fielder there, but Wood rushed to his left to take a diving catch. The bowling change works for England.
OUT! Ben Stokes draws first blood. He bangs it short and outside off, Sarkar looks to chip it over covers but it goes straight into the hands of substitute fielder Bairstow at sweeper cover.
Soumya Sarkar brings up the 50-run stand with Tamim Iqbal with a boundary to covers.
England XI: J Roy, A Hales, J Root, E Morgan, B Stokes, J Buttler, M Ali, C Woakes, L Plunkett, M Wood, J Ball.
Bangladesh XI: T Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, I Kayes, S Al Hasan, M Rahim, S Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, M Mortaza, M Rahman, R Hossain.
England captain, Eoin Morgan reveals that they will play four seamers and Adil Rashid misses out.
Toss: England have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
23:06 (IST)
That brings to an end of today's live blog. Join us tomorrow for the second match of Champions Trophy 2017 where Australia lock horns with New Zealand. Till then, good bye and take care.
22:59 (IST)
England captain, Eoin Morgan: (The chase went quite comfortably, no?) When the boys bat that way, it certainly looks easy. (When asked about Root) He really has scored a lot of runs and he continues to do that. He has been working a lot on his power hitting and tonight it showed. The guys are hungry to do well. Probably we would have liked to take more wicket. To continue to take wickets is going to be very important. (Whether he would have played Adil Rashid in hindsight) Absolutely not, considering one side of the boundary was so small. (on the injury issues) At the moment it does not feel right. We will assess everything in the morning.
22:54 (IST)
Bangladesh captain, Mashrafe Mortaza: I think 305 was a little bit short. We could not get wickets in the middle overs. Joe Root batted pretty well and took the game away from us. Initially the wicket can swing and the batsmen can take time but with 7 wickets in hands we could have got some runs in the end. (On team selection) We will have to think about it. We have to think about extra bowlers as well. The third umpire knows better than us (when asked about the controversial Morgan's catch).
22:51 (IST)
Joe Root gets the Player of the Match award for scoring an outstanding century.
22:44 (IST)
England have won the Champions Trophy 2017 opener against Bangladesh by eight wickets. Joe Root, the man who anchored the innings in this chase, finishes the game by slamming two boundaries off Mosaddek Hossain's first two balls. He remains unbeaten on 133 with skipper Eoin Morgan who too walks happily back into the pavilion on 75.
22:43 (IST)
22:43 (IST)
Most wins for England captains in ODIs:
36 - Alastair Cook
33 - EOIN MORGAN*
32 - Michael Vaughan
22:42 (IST)
Bangladesh certainly didn’t make things easy for England but ultimately they will probably rue not making more of their last 10 overs with the bat. The hosts meanwhile are off to a winning start in the Champions Trophy. They had to battle hard at times but thanks to some great batting from Hales, Root – who notched his highest ODI score – and Morgan they ultimately cruised to victory. However they haven’t emerged from this completely unscathed and it remains to be seen how serious the injuries to Woakes and Root turn out to be.
22:39 (IST)
After 47 overs,England 300/2 ( Joe Root 125 , Eoin Morgan (C) 75)
The English batsmen have decided to finish it early now. 10 runs come off the over.
22:36 (IST)
Most century stands for England in ODIs:
6 - JOE ROOT/EOIN MORGAN*
5 - Nick Knight/Nasser Hussain
5 - Nick Knight/Marcus Trescothick
5 - Ian Bell/Joanthan Trott
5 - Alex Hales/Joe Root
22:34 (IST)
After 46 overs,England 290/2 ( Joe Root 119 , Eoin Morgan (C) 71)
The Fizz to bowl his 9th over. Root drives through mid off for a single SIX! Rahman bowls a fullish delivery around leg, Morgan clobbers it over mid-wicket for half a dozen. FOUR! The pressure clearly now on the bowler and bowls a full toss, Morgan sends it over the extra cover fence. The English captain takes a single to covers. FOUR! Root finishes the over with a boundary to covers. 16 runs off the over.
22:33 (IST)
Bangladesh should drag this game as far as they can. They would not like to fall too far behind in the net run rate. England on the other hand are trying to finish it quickly for the same reason.
22:27 (IST)
After 45 overs,England 274/2 ( Joe Root 114 , Eoin Morgan (C) 60)
SIX! Rubel bowls it full and Root swings his bat at it. The ball sails over long on for half a dozen. On the third ball, Rubel attempts a yorker but it ends up being a full toss and Root flicks it away for a boundary towards the mid-wicket fence. He seems to be in a hurry to finish the game. Takes a single off the fourth ball. And Rubel ends the over with two quality yorkers. England require 32 runs off 30 balls.
22:22 (IST)
After 44 overs,England 263/2 ( Joe Root 103 , Eoin Morgan (C) 60)
England require 48 runs off 42 balls. Mustafizur is back. The English batsmen are surely not going to take any risks against him. They are happy with five runs.
22:22 (IST)
Least innings to 10 ODI tons:
55 - Quinton de Kock
57 - Hashim Amla
80 - Virat Kohli
84 - JOE ROOT*
85 - David Warner
22:21 (IST)
It’s an over of milestones for England, first Morgan brings up his fifty, but then Root has his 100, that’s his 10th ODI century and it’s brought up with yet another two! He might have injured his ankle but that doesn’t seem to have held him back. England looking fairly untroubled at the moment.
22:20 (IST)
This is Joe Root's sixth century in ODIs batting at No.3 which is the most by any England player batting at No.3. Graeme Hick scored five centuries batting at No.3 for England in ODIs.
22:19 (IST)
After 43 overs,England 258/2 ( Joe Root 101 , Eoin Morgan (C) 57)
Has this over from Mortaza ended Bangladesh's slightest of hopes? Morgan hit consecutive fours off it and then England scored three runs off the last four deliveries. 12 runs off it.
22:18 (IST)
CENTURY! Joe Root whips it through fine leg and reaches the milestone with a brace. This has been an excellent innings from Root.
22:15 (IST)
FIFTY! Eoin Morgan's rich vein of form continues, slams his 33rd fifty with a four to point.
22:14 (IST)
After 42 overs,England 246/2 ( Joe Root 98 , Eoin Morgan (C) 48)
Rubel comes back and bowls an top, top over. He first beat Root on the inside edge and then cramped Morgan for room. Only 2 runs came off it.
22:10 (IST)
England entered the last 10 overs needing 75 from 60 balls, but Eoin Morgan has instantly done very well to take away any pressure that Bangladesh might have been able to apply, he absolutely leathered that six and then followed it up with four more the next ball.
22:08 (IST)
After 41 overs,England 244/2 ( Joe Root 97 , Eoin Morgan (C) 47)
Shakib comes back. After a run off the first ball, Morgan goes bonkers. He first slams a monster six off Shakib's second delivery and then cuts on through backward point for a boundary. The last three balls went like this: 1, 1, 0. England need 62 runs off 54 balls.
22:03 (IST)
After 40 overs,England 231/2 ( Joe Root 95 , Eoin Morgan (C) 36)
FOUR! Root creams Mortaza through covers on his first ball for a boundary. Root has entered the 90s. He plays two dots before taking a single on the fourth ball. Mortaza finishes his 9th over with two dots.
21:59 (IST)
After 39 overs,England 226/2 ( Joe Root 90 , Eoin Morgan (C) 36)
Mustafizur Rahman comes back into the attack in the 39th over. And an overthrow allows England to take an extra run. Mustafizur gives only 5 runs off it but England won't mind that.
21:55 (IST)
The asking rate is under comfortable range for England as we are heading towards the final 10 overs of the game. Fizz has four overs left and Shakib has three. These seven overs will be key for the Tigers. Mushfiqur's decision of keeping up to Mortaza is good ploy. It will keep Morgan in his crease. Still England are way ahead in the game.
21:53 (IST)
After 38 overs,England 221/2 ( Joe Root 88 , Eoin Morgan (C) 33)
Mortaza to bowl his 8th over. A single is taken off his first ball followed by a dot. FOUR! Well executed shot. Mortaza angles in a full ball, Morgan clears his front leg and flicks it in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. Morgan drives the fourth ball to covers for another easy run. Root blocks the fifth delivery, which is slower. The last ball is bunted past the bowler for a single. England require 85 runs off 72 balls.
21:51 (IST)
Tamim Iqbal seems to be in the umpires bad books today, he’s pretty angry after they didn’t take his word about catching Morgan. No surprise that the England skipper stood his ground though, he waited for confirmation that he was out after being bowled at this year’s Pakistan Super League. When it comes to walking, Adam Gilchrist he is not.
21:49 (IST)
After 37 overs,England 214/2 ( Joe Root 86 , Eoin Morgan (C) 28)
Shakib quickly bowls his 7th over and allows seven runs off it.
21:47 (IST)
21:46 (IST)
After 36 overs,England 207/2 ( Joe Root 84 , Eoin Morgan (C) 24)
Mortaza brings himself back and decides to bowl from around the wicket. Starts off with three dots. What has happend here? Morgan chipped the fourth ball in the air, Tamim Iqbal ran ahead from long on and held onto a catch. He was claiming it but the umpires decide to take it upstairs. The soft signal is not out. And just after a couple of replays, the third umpire decides to stay with the onfield decision. He didn't even go through it properly. Tamim is certainly not happy. A run is taken and the batsmen end the over with two runs; both singles.
21:38 (IST)
After 35 overs,England 204/2 ( Joe Root 83 , Eoin Morgan (C) 22)
Shakib comes back to concede five runs off his 6th over. The 200-run mark came up for England in this over. They require 102 runs off 90 balls now.
21:36 (IST)
After 34 overs,England 199/2 ( Joe Root 80 , Eoin Morgan (C) 20)
Mosaddek continues and on his frst ball, Morgan pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. The last four balls are taken for four runs. Three singles and a couple.
21:27 (IST)
After 33 overs,England 190/2 ( Joe Root 77 , Eoin Morgan (C) 14)
This game is heading nowhere for Bangladesh unless they take a wicket. Barring two singles, a four comes off the over. Morgan pulled it wide of mid on for a boundary. Drinks have been called for.
21:25 (IST)
টাইগার্স এখনো খ্যালয়ে অনেক পেছনে। মর্গান এবং ৰূট যতক্ষণ ক্রিসে ততক্ষন বাংলাদেশের মাথায় চাপ।
21:23 (IST)
After 32 overs,England 184/2 ( Joe Root 76 , Eoin Morgan (C) 9)
Mosaddek Hossain's 6th over: 1, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1.
21:21 (IST)
That’s reawakened the Bangladesh supporting sections of the crowd. Alex Hales was just starting to really cut loose, picking up 10 runs in two shots down the ground, but just one big shot away from a hundred, he succumbed to temptation and managed to pick out the deep midwicket fielder. Disappointing end for Hales, but that shouldn't detract from what a good knock it was for England.
21:19 (IST)
After 31 overs,England 179/2 ( Joe Root 73 , Eoin Morgan (C) 7)
Rubel comes back. Mortaza is making lots of bowling changes to scalp a wicket. On the first ball, Morgan drills it through covers for a single. Root fails to get off the strike off the next three balls. On the fifth ball, Root strides forward and drives it to covers for a sharp single. Rubel angles in a full delivery around leg, Morgan checks his drive to mid on to end the over. Rubel fell on the ground after that delivery and seems to be in pain. Hopefully, nothing serious.
21:15 (IST)
After 30 overs,England 177/2 ( Joe Root 72 , Eoin Morgan (C) 6)
After an over from Sabbir Rahman, Mortaza decides to bring Mosaddek back into the attack. Root welcomes him with a boundary to covers first up. But Mosaddek bowls tight lines to ensure that the next five balls go for only two runs.
21:13 (IST)
After 29 overs,England 171/2 ( Joe Root 67 , Eoin Morgan (C) 5)
Mortaza comes back into the attack and Morgan gets off the mark with a boundary off his second ball. Only 2 runs are scored in the rest of the over.
21:08 (IST)
After 28 overs,England 165/2 ( Joe Root 66 , )
Mortaza gives the ball to Sabbir Rahman, a wrist spinner. Can he break this frustrating partnership for Bangladesh? Three singles come off the first three balls and then BOOM! Rahman bowls it short on the fourth ball, Hales rocks back and pulls it to the cow corner fence. SIX! Hales has decided to attack the part timer. He comes down the ground and slams him over long on. OUT! The move has worked, Sabbir provides the breakthrough.
21:06 (IST)
OUT! Sabbir Rahman breaks the frustrating partnership to provide Bangladesh an opening. Hales was being aggressive against the wrist spinner but played a shot too extra. He holes out to mid-wicket. He falls 5 runs short of a century.
21:03 (IST)
150-run stand comes up between Alex Hales and Joe Root.
21:01 (IST)
After 27 overs,England 152/1 ( Alex Hales 84 , Joe Root 64)
Okay, I was wrong. Mustafizur to bowl his fourth consecutive over. Even though only 4 runs came off it, it will be considered as unsuccessful. Wickets, wickets! Bangladesh need wickets to come back into this game.
20:58 (IST)
Time for Mortaza to change things up. Though he is already trying a lot of tricks like changing ends of bowlers and having a tight field setting inside the circle to keep a check on the run flow. But nothing is working as Hales and Root are just batting with immense confidence. Sabbir's part-time leg spin is one last option left for Mortaza.
20:55 (IST)
After 26 overs,England 147/1 ( Alex Hales 81 , Joe Root 62)
Root cuts the first delivery from Rubel to third man for a run. Rubel bowls a length ball outside off and Hales drives it towards covers. One run added to the total. The third ball is pulled away for a brace by Root, but he twists his ankle in the process. Warner reckons he will be fine in a few minutes. The next two balls go for a run and a dot respectively. FOUR! Hales spoils Rubel's tidy over. Kneels and slams the bowler over covers for a boundary.
20:50 (IST)
After 25 overs,England 138/1 ( Alex Hales 76 , Joe Root 58)
The Fizz to bowl his fifth over. England have to negotiate this one over as it will be unlikely to see Mustafizur bowl four overs on the trot. The first ball goes for a single followed by three dots. Hales clips the fifth ball through mid-wicket for a single. England batsmen have done their job, not gifted a wicket to Mustafizur Rahman! A single off the last ball.
20:46 (IST)
20:45 (IST)
After 24 overs,England 135/1 ( Alex Hales 75 , Joe Root 56)
Rubel reintroduced into the attack. On the first ball, he bowls it full and around off, Hales drives it to mid off and steals a single. The second ball is short and head height, Root pulls it in front of square for another run. The third ball is tapped to point. Hales fails to score any run on the fourth ball too. Rahim applauds Rubel after the latter bangs it short to bowl his third consecutive dot. Hales looks to heave the last ball but mistimes it to mid on. Good over for Bangladesh, 2 off it.
20:43 (IST)
Joe Root has 50 now as this excellent partnership continues for England. That’s his 31st score of 50 or more in ODI cricket. He also has now run the most twos in ODI cricket since the last World Cup, going past David Warner.