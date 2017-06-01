Live ICC Champions Trophy 2017, England vs Bangladesh, cricket score and updates: Hales, Root forge 50-run stand

Latest update: Shakib keeping the flow of runs in check. Not giving England those bad balls. His third over went like this: 1, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0.
Preview: Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza accepted England were a far better side than the one his team knocked out of the 2015 World Cup but insisted the Tigers had improved too ahead of their Champions Trophy opener.
Tournament hosts England and Bangladesh launch the Champions Trophy, a 'mini World Cup' featuring cricket's leading eight one-day international sides, at the Oval on Thursday.
Both teams are set to feature several survivors from Bangladesh's 15-run win at Adelaide which condemned England to a woeful first-round exit from the last World Cup.
It was a result that led England to completely revamp their approach to the white-ball game.
But it was also an indication of how Bangladesh were more than just a team to be respected in sub-continental conditions, something they emphasised with wins over New Zealand and Ireland in a triangular warm-up tournament in Dublin this month.
"We just recently beat New Zealand in Ireland," Mortaza told reporters at the Oval on Wednesday.
It was some encouragement for Bangladesh after a 2016/17 tour of New Zealand where they were beaten in all formats.
"We couldn't win any matches, but the thing is, we played really good cricket," said Mortaza. "It's just we couldn't finish well, that's it."
Mortaza, also Bangladesh's captain in Adelaide, played down the significance of that result by telling reporters at the Oval on Wednesday: "Look, it was a long time back. And after then, England is a totally different team. The way they are playing, if you look at the last two years, their performance, they win almost everything. And especially at home, they are a serious side."
However, Mortaza added: "But we know that we are also a better side; that we are a very improving side.
"We have some experience. If you look at our side, at least four or five players have been playing cricket together the last 10, 12 years, more than 10, 12 years. That is the most important thing.
"The other thing also, is that we have some exciting youngsters like Mustafizur and Sabbir Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, those players are also in our side."
Bangladesh were shot out for 84 by Champions Trophy title-holders India at the Oval on Tuesday in a crushing warm-up defeat.
"You know, 84 obviously doesn't look good," said Mortaza. "I hope that the batters will understand their role and not to think about much about yesterday (Tuesday).
"I think we can handle tomorrow (Thursday) especially."
With inputs from AFP
For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here
Published Date: Jun 01, 2017 07:51 pm | Updated Date: Jun 01, 2017 07:52 pm
Jun, 01 2017 IST
Highlights
OUT! Bangladesh get the early wicket they wanted and it is captain Mortaza who has provided that breakthrough. Roy looks to scoop one over short fine leg but Mustafizur positioned himself well to take a reverse cupped catch.
OUT! Sabbir's handy little cameo comes to an end as he looks to clear long on but hits it straight to the fielder. He perishes for 24.
OUT! Bangladesh lose yet another wicket in search for quick runs. Shakib gives himself room but Ball follows him and he gets cramped for him and he hands an easy catch to Stokes at long on. Mahmudullah is the new man in.
OUT! Rahim holes out to long on and Bangladesh have lost two wickets in quick succession. Plunkett is on a hat-trick.
OUT! That's it! That's the end of a superb knock by Tamim Iqbal, and he has to depart after a fine knock of 128! He tries to pull a short ball, but ends up getting a top edge. Keeper Buttler runs to his right, and completes a safe catch near short fine. BAN 261/3
Iqbal c Buttler b Plunkett 128(142)
150-run partnership comes up between Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim.
CENTURY! Tamim Iqbal goes forward, nudges one to square leg and takes a single to get to his 9th ODI hundred. A quality innings, one which has set the ideal platform for Bangladesh. Now the onus is on others to ensure that they take the score over 320.
FIFTY! Rahim clears his front leg and sends the ball past mid off for a boundary to bring up his milestone and the 100-run stand between him and Tamim Iqbal.
FIFTY! Tamim Iqbal has used all his experience to hand his side an excellent start. He gets to the milestone with a four to deep point. Fine innings but he will have to stick around and convert this into a ton. This is 37th ODI half century.
OUT! Plunkett breaks the frustrating partnership. He angles in a full length delivery, outside off, Kayes goes out of his way and drags it towards mid on. It seemed like he would beat the fielder there, but Wood rushed to his left to take a diving catch. The bowling change works for England.
OUT! Ben Stokes draws first blood. He bangs it short and outside off, Sarkar looks to chip it over covers but it goes straight into the hands of substitute fielder Bairstow at sweeper cover.
Soumya Sarkar brings up the 50-run stand with Tamim Iqbal with a boundary to covers.
England XI: J Roy, A Hales, J Root, E Morgan, B Stokes, J Buttler, M Ali, C Woakes, L Plunkett, M Wood, J Ball.
Bangladesh XI: T Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, I Kayes, S Al Hasan, M Rahim, S Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, M Mortaza, M Rahman, R Hossain.
England captain, Eoin Morgan reveals that they will play four seamers and Adil Rashid misses out.
Toss: England have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
20:00 (IST)
After 13 overs,England 67/1 ( Alex Hales 38 , Joe Root 28)
FOUR! Timed so well! Soumya bowls a length ball around leg, Root stays on his back foot and flicks it through mid-wicket. A fielder gave it a chaes but to no avail. Root defends the next ball. FOUR! Poor delivery, it was going down the leg side and Root just tickled it fine. A singles comes off the fourth ball followed by two dots.
20:00 (IST)
England's run-rate of 6.27 in ODIs post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 was the highest for any team before today. Moreover, they have posted 21 300-plus scores post ICC Cricket World Cup 2015.
20:00 (IST)
After 13 overs,England 67/1 ( Alex Hales 38 , Joe Root 28)
FOUR! Timed so well! Soumya bowls a length ball around leg, Root stays on his back foot and flicks it through mid-wicket. A fielder gave it a chaes but to no avail. Root defends the next ball. FOUR! Poor delivery, it was going down the leg side and Root just tickled it fine. A singles comes off the fourth ball followed by two dots.
19:55 (IST)
After 12 overs,England 58/1 ( Alex Hales 38 , Joe Root 19)
The Fizz continues. Nasser Hussain on air reckons that the batsmen have to be wary of his balls and see his release point constantly. England seem to be doing that only as they play carefully against him. On the fifth ball, Hales flicks one uppishly towards mid on but the ball falls short of the fielder there. Root takes a single through fine leg on the next ball. Decent over, 3 off it. The fifty run stand came up between Alex Hales and Jason Roy in this over.
19:49 (IST)
After 11 overs,England 55/1 ( Alex Hales 37 , Joe Root 17)
Soumya Sarkar comes into the attack. Will be interesting to see England's approach against him. Will they look to attack him? Not yet, they are happy with four singles.
19:46 (IST)
Solid enough start from England after the first 10 overs. They haven’t let the early loss of Jason Roy set them back – although they are getting fairly used to dealing with that at the moment. They are looking reasonably assured so far, although have faced only one over of danger man Mustafizur so it will be intriguing to see how that battle develops.
19:46 (IST)
After 10 overs,England 51/1 ( Alex Hales 35 , Joe Root 15)
Mustafizur Rahman comes into the attack. Yet another misfield at point allows Root to take a single. The Fizz bowls a length delivery on the second ball and Hales punches it through covers for a boundary. Superb save! Alex drives one towards mid off and Shakib dives to his left to stop a boundary. After that four, England manage to get only a run off the next four deliveries.
19:41 (IST)
After 9 overs,England 45/1 ( Alex Hales 30 , Joe Root 14)
Bangladesh keeping it wicket to wicket, not giving any width to the English batsmen. Their aim is to curb the runs and they have succeeded at least in this over. Well almost! The last ball is full and Hales drives it down the ground. It should've been only a single or a double but Tamim Iqbal misfields in the deep to allow a boundary. An over of 4 or 5 becomes a 7 run over.
19:37 (IST)
After 8 overs,England 38/1 ( Alex Hales 25 , Joe Root 12)
After taking four runs off the first five balls, Hales finally gets under a fullish delivery from Shakib and slogs it towards the mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
19:34 (IST)
So far so good for Bangladesh with ball. Both Mashrafe and Shakib have been tight with their line and lengths. It was an interesting choice to start with Shakib, but probably the right one. Also, the wicket of Roy can be a huge moral booster for them, especially after failing to finish well with bat.
19:34 (IST)
After 7 overs,England 30/1 ( Alex Hales 18 , Joe Root 11)
Mortaza steams in and bangs it short on the second ball, Hales pulls it but it goes to the deep fielder. The English batsman is disappointed with himself as he thought it was a boundary ball. Mortaza bowls two consecutive dots on the third and fourth delivery. A brace is taken on the fifth ball while a good stop at the off side on the last ball ensures that it remains a dot.
19:31 (IST)
After 6 overs,England 27/1 ( Alex Hales 17 , Joe Root 9)
Shakib keeping the flow of runs in check. Not giving England those bad balls. His third over went like this: 1, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0.
19:28 (IST)
After 5 overs,England 23/1 ( Alex Hales 15 , Joe Root 7)
Fine over for England. First Hales flicked Mortaza through mid-wicket for a boundary and then on the third ball he followed it up with a four to point. 10 runs off the over after the batsmen take 2 runs off the last three balls. জেসন রয় এর উইকেট নিয়ে বাংলাদেশ এখন খ্যালায়ে আগে বেরিয়ে গাছে।
19:26 (IST)
Jason Roy’s run of low scores continue… England like him at the top for his commitment to always attacking, but when it doesn’t come off he often ends up looking a bit foolish. That was certainly the case here as his lap sweep was snaffled at short fine leg. It was a good catch by Mustafizur, but Roy will be disappointed.
19:25 (IST)
The highest target successfully chased in ICC Champions Trophy is 294. It was chased by Sri Lanka against England at The Oval in 2013.
19:23 (IST)
After 4 overs,England 13/1 ( Alex Hales 6 , Joe Root 6)
Shakib continues. FOUR! Beautiful stroke. Root just leans forward and drives Shakib's second delivery through covers for a boundary. Shakib responds well and allows only 2 runs off the next four balls.
19:20 (IST)
After 3 overs,England 7/1 ( Alex Hales 5 , Joe Root 1)
Mortaza continues his sharp work, a wicket and run from his second over.
19:19 (IST)
19:19 (IST)
OUT! Bangladesh get the early wicket they wanted and it is captain Mortaza who has provided that breakthrough. Roy looks to scoop one over short fine leg but Mustafizur positioned himself well to take a reverse cupped catch.
19:17 (IST)
After 2 overs,England 6/0 ( Jason Roy 1 , Alex Hales 5)
Shakib Al Hasan to bowl with the second new ball. On the fourth ball, Hales lofts Shakib over covers for a boundary. The effort from Mortaza at covers could have been better through.
19:10 (IST)
After 1 overs,England 2/0 ( Jason Roy 1 , Alex Hales 1)
Mashrafe Mortaza bowls a tight over first up. Only two runs come off it.
19:06 (IST)
Welcome back for the chase. England openers Alex Hales and Jason Roy have arrived at the crease. Mashrafe Mortaza will begin the proceedings for Bangladesh. A slip has been deployed.
18:53 (IST)
Well, well, well, this is intriguingly set up at the halfway stage. England did well to peg Bangladesh back a bit at the end there, but the Tigers still managed to notch over 300 thanks to Tamim’s excellent knock. Now all that remains to be seen is whether England’s much-vaunted batting line-up can deliver when it actually matters, in the pressure of a tournament. There are certainly more than a few Bangladesh fans here who will be hoping they can’t.
18:42 (IST)
Well, this score is at least 15 runs short of what could be a par score at this wicket. The back to back wickets of Tamim and Mushfiqur have cost them badly. It is a sunny day and bowlers hardly have anything. Remember, Bangladesh are playing only four specialist bowlers. England should not have much problem to chase this down.
18:42 (IST)
305/6 by Bangladesh today is their highest total against England in ODIs. Their previous highest was 288 came at Dhaka in 2016.
18:35 (IST)
After 50 overs,Bangladesh 305/6 ( Mahmudullah 6 , Mosaddek Hossain 2)
Plunkett dismisses the dangerous Sabbir Rahman on the first ball itself and then gives only three runs off his next three balls. Bangladesh need two big hits to end their innings. Can Mahmudullah provide that? No he can't, only 2 runs off the last two balls. Bangladesh post 305 runs after being asked to bat first.
18:32 (IST)
OUT! Sabbir's handy little cameo comes to an end as he looks to clear long on but hits it straight to the fielder. He perishes for 24.
18:31 (IST)
After 49 overs,Bangladesh 300/5 ( Sabbir Rahman 24 , Mahmudullah 5)
Sabbir Rahman scores a brace off the first delivery. Ball angles in a full deliver, and Rahman shuffles across and scoops it for a boundary. On the third ball, Sabbir drives it gloriously through covers but Bairstow makes a sharp stop to deny them a four. The over ends with a couple and two singles. Brilliant over for Bangladesh, 13 off it.
18:26 (IST)
After 48 overs,Bangladesh 287/5 ( Sabbir Rahman 14 , Mahmudullah 2)
Sabbir backs away and lofts Wood over covers for a boundary on the third ball. They take single off every delivery of the over. 9 runs off it.
18:22 (IST)
After 47 overs,Bangladesh 278/5 ( Sabbir Rahman 7 , Mahmudullah 0)
Jake Ball comes into the attack and bowls it full and wide, Sabbir gets low and lofts the ball over covers for a boundary. Rotates the strike on the second ball. On the third delivery, Shakib gives himself room and tries to go over covers but Ball keeps it full and the southpaw misses the ball completely. OUT! Shakib holes out to long on. Six runs off the 47th over.
18:20 (IST)
OUT! Bangladesh lose yet another wicket in search for quick runs. Shakib gives himself room but Ball follows him and he gets cramped for him and he hands an easy catch to Stokes at long on. Mahmudullah is the new man in.
18:17 (IST)
After 46 overs,Bangladesh 272/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 10 , Sabbir Rahman 1)
On the second delivery, Wood keeps it short and wide, Shakib slashes it over point for a boundary. Crucial for England to dismiss Shakib before he takes the game away from them. The next three balls go like this: 1, 0, 1. And Shakib ends the 46th over with a four to fine leg.
18:15 (IST)
18:13 (IST)
After 45 overs,Bangladesh 262/4 ( Shakib Al Hasan 1 , Sabbir Rahman 0)
Fantastic over from Liam Plunkett. It changes the momentum of the game and England will now look to restrict Bangladesh under 300. Two wickets and three runs came off it.
18:12 (IST)
Shakib Al Hasan is the No.1 all-rounder in all the three formats (Test, ODI and T20I) of international cricket.
18:12 (IST)
Sabbir Rahman is the new man in and he denies Plunkett a hat-trick.
18:12 (IST)
OUT! Rahim holes out to long on and Bangladesh have lost two wickets in quick succession. Plunkett is on a hat-trick.
18:07 (IST)
OUT! That's it! That's the end of a superb knock by Tamim Iqbal, and he has to depart after a fine knock of 128! He tries to pull a short ball, but ends up getting a top edge. Keeper Buttler runs to his right, and completes a safe catch near short fine. BAN 261/3
Iqbal c Buttler b Plunkett 128(142)
18:06 (IST)
After 44 overs,Bangladesh 259/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 127 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 78)
Rahim lofts one over covers and Stokes hares to his right to cut it off FOUR! WOW! This qualifies as the best shot of the day. Rahim makes room and reverse scoops a full delivery over third man for a boundary. FOUR! Rahim slashes one over covers for a boundary. Bangladesh end the over with two singles.
18:02 (IST)
This stand of 150-plus runs between Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim is the first such stand for them outside Asia in ODIs.
18:00 (IST)
After 43 overs,Bangladesh 247/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 126 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 67)
In the context of the match, Plunkett bowls a good over. Gives only 6 runs off it.
17:59 (IST)
150-run partnership comes up between Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim.
17:56 (IST)
After 42 overs,Bangladesh 241/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 121 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 66)
Rahim takes a single on the first ball. On the third delivery, Wood bowls it around leg and keeps it full, Tamim shuffles a bit and scoops it over fine leg fence for a maximum. Innovative shot! The over ends with three singles and 10 runs come off the 42nd over.
17:51 (IST)
After 41 overs,Bangladesh 231/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 113 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 64)
Tamim, on the first ball against Moeen, uses his feet and slams the offie over the cow corner fence for half a dozen. However, Moeen comes back strongly and gives only 2 runs off the last five balls.
17:49 (IST)
Tamim Iqbal scored only four centuries from his first 140 ODI innings but in his last 28 innings, he has scored five centuries.
17:48 (IST)
After 40 overs,Bangladesh 223/2 ( Tamim Iqbal 106 , Mushfiqur Rahim (W) 63)
Plunkett steams in and bowls a delivery which is down the leg side. Buttler appeals for a caught behind but the umpire calls it a wide. Once again, Liam bowls a delivery down the leg side. On the second legitimate ball, Rahim takes a single. FOUR! Tamim Iqbal charges down the track and pulls one to the mid-wicket fence for a boundary. Another single follows on the fourth ball and Plunkett ends the over with two dots.
17:47 (IST)
Ninth ODI hundred for Tamim. He has paced his innings brilliantly. A mature innings. Remember, in one of the warm-up matches against Pakistan, he also scored a ton. Now it is important that he should not throw this from here. Tamim staying at the crease till the 46-47th over is crucial from Bangladesh's point of view. His presence can make a difference of 30-40 runs here.
17:47 (IST)
Tamim Iqbal becomes the first Bangladeshi batsman to score two centuries against England in ODIs. Imrul Kayes and Mahmudullah have scored one each against them in ODIs.
17:45 (IST)
17:45 (IST)
Huge roar from the crowd at The Oval as Tamim Iqbal reaches his century. This has been a really good knock from the opener who has ended his tournament run-scoring hoodoo in some style. England still in desperate need of a wicket.