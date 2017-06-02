Live ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Australia vs New Zealand, cricket score and updates: Rain stops play, Kiwis on 67/1

Latest update: Rain stops play: Bad news folks, it is raining at Birmingham and the umpires have decided to stop the play. Players are walking off the field and the covers are coming on. After 9.3 overs, New Zealand are 67 at the loss of one wicket.
Preview: Ross Taylor is matter-of-fact when he reviews his career and previews New Zealand's Champions Trophy hopes: is this the year he adds a world title to his list of credentials?
The elder statesman of New Zealand cricket, known for poking out his tongue on reaching a century, has stamped his mark on the game over 11 illustrious years at the top.
Taylor has stroked a New Zealand record 17 one-day centuries, is one behind the country's Test best with 16, and with no plans to retire before the 2019 World Cup he has the New Zealand records for the most runs in both formats firmly in his sights.
But his status as one of New Zealand's greats does not count as much as team records for Taylor who lists "any time it's a world tournament" as his cricket priority.
Leaving a legacy of being second is not something the 33-year-old wants.
In 87 years of international cricket since New Zealand played their first Test in 1930, the only tournament they have won was when they beat India in the 2000 Champions Trophy final.
Since Taylor joined the side six years later the trophy cabinet has been bare, he notes, when asked to name his career highlights ahead of his fourth Champions Trophy tournament in England and Wales.
"Beating Australia 3-0 in the Chappell-Hadlee in 2007, the last World Cup (when New Zealand made the final for the first time) was pretty special and making the final of the (2009) Champions Trophy was a highlight," he said.
Taylor senses this New Zealand side can put the runners-up tag to bed despite being only fourth in the ODI rankings behind South Africa, Australia and India and just ahead of England.
But a tough draw means they have to start strongly, he said.
Strength in depth
"The players have played together for so long now we know each other so well. Our depth is probably our strength," he said, comparing the 2017 squad to teams past.
"But we need to start well. We have two hard matches straight up against Australia and England and if we don't start well the tournament's over."
And if this tournament doesn't work out then Taylor said his next target was the 2019 World Cup "and after that, we'll see."
The right-handed number four batsman has come a long way since his debut when he was run out for 15 in an ODI against the West Indies in 2006.
He did not make the 2006 Champions Trophy side but was included as cover under the title of "assistant manager" and featured in the record books for running out Umar Gul when on the field as 12th man in a pool game against Pakistan.
Back home a month later he belted an unbeaten 128 against Sri Lanka and he has been a permanent member of the New Zealand side ever since.
As for poking out his tongue on reaching 100, that is done at the request of his daughter Mackenzie.
Although only five, Mackenzie is a knowledgeable critic of her father and when Taylor was recently going through a poor patch of form she told him: "Dad, I think now you should poke your tongue out if you get to 50."
With inputs from AFP
For the latest updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Click Here
Published Date: Jun 02, 2017 04:52 pm | Updated Date: Jun 02, 2017 04:53 pm
Jun, 02 2017 IST
Highlights
Rain stops play: Bad news folks, it is raining at Birmingham and the umpires have decided to stop the play. Players are walking off the field and the covers are coming on. After 9.3 overs, New Zealand are 67 at the loss of one wicket.
OUT! Hazlewood gets rid of the dangerous looking Martin Guptill. He angles in a good length delivery which grips a bit as Guptill looks to flick it away but it takes a leading edge and goes to Maxwell at point. He won't drop those.
Toss: New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat.
17:06 (IST)
ICC's Twitter account have tweeted an update and this is what the ground looks like currently.
17:04 (IST)
It has started raining again.... England weather, I tell you. The covers are coming back on and we may start losing overs now.
17:02 (IST)
17:02 (IST)
Good news: Rain has stopped at Edgbaston and the covers are coming off.
16:56 (IST)
Live pictures are up and the ground staff are using moppers. However, the covers are still on.
16:51 (IST)
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England's Chris Woakes to miss rest of tournament due to injury
England started brilliantly against Bangladesh, but Chris Woakes' injury will worry them. Will this be a huge blow to their chances in Champions Trophy?
http://www.firstpost.com
16:49 (IST)
Champions Trophy 2017: The ultimate quiz that will test your cricketing memory
As we wait for the rain stop, play this quiz on the Champions Trophy and see if you have it in yourself to get all the questions right.
http://www.firstpost.com
16:12 (IST)
Weather not looking great. Here's to hoping that rain subsides as early as possible.
16:10 (IST)
15:54 (IST)
15:53 (IST)
We had feared a rain interruption at some point today and it has arrived early. New Zealand will not enjoy stopping now. A fine start to the innings had handed them an edge. But it could be that sort of day, if English weather plays true to its reputation. The Kiwis will have to constantly reevaluate their position and be prepared for a shortened encounter. Hope it won't be a long break.
15:53 (IST)
As rain halts play, it's clear to see Australia look flat and off their game. The complete stuff up of the attempted run out of Ronchi shows they are just off their best so far, it was very uncharacteristic from Australia. Both Hazlewood and Cummins have received some tap, Cummins in particular struggled to find his line and length. The rain delay might actually help Australia take a deep breath and gather themselves, they certainly need to.
15:52 (IST)
15:50 (IST)
Rain stops play: Bad news folks, it is raining at Birmingham and the umpires have decided to stop the play. Players are walking off the field and the covers are coming on. After 9.3 overs, New Zealand are 67 at the loss of one wicket.
15:46 (IST)
After 9 overs,New Zealand 66/1 ( Luke Ronchi (W) 24 , Kane Williamson (C) 15)
SIX! Innovation at its best. Ronchi backs away and lofts Pat Cummins over covers for a maximum. The spectator takes a catch in the crowd. He flicks the next ball through mid-wicket for a single. Third ball is punched to the cover fielder. Cummins bowls a back of a length delivery, Kane looks to run it down to third man but fails to do so. The Kiwi captain blocks the fifth ball. Oh no, huge mix up! That is absolutely shocking, says McCullum on air and he is right. Kane defended the last ball towards the last ball towards mid-wicket and sets off for a run. But Ronchi is ball watching and is not aware his captain is calling across for a single. An underarm throw from Starc gave Luke the time to make his ground. Wade did take the bails off but it was, well, with the help of his shoulder. NOT OUT is the final verdict. New Zealand have had its first moment of madness of the day.
15:41 (IST)
Before this match, Kane Williamson had described Martin Guptill as "possibly our best white-ball cricketer". But some would argue that the skipper is worthy of that description. However, Williamson's record against the Aussies is not as impressive as his overall numbers - his ODI average drops by 10 runs and he is yet to score a hundred against New Zealand's arch-rival. The Kiwis will be encouraged by his confident start, though.
15:39 (IST)
After 8 overs,New Zealand 58/1 ( Luke Ronchi (W) 17 , Kane Williamson (C) 14)
Hazlewood to bowl his fourth over. Tight lines and lengths ensure that Williamson doesn't score a single run off the first three balls. Fourth delivery is clipped away through mid-wicket for a brace. The fifth ball is on a length and outside off, Kane is happy to leave it alone. FOUR! Josh goes short and Williams pulls it behind square for a boundary.
15:35 (IST)
After 7 overs,New Zealand 52/1 ( Luke Ronchi (W) 17 , Kane Williamson (C) 8)
Cummins comes into the attack replacing Starc but the fate doesn't change for Australia. Williamson scores a boundary and then Ronchi too gets the same result. Expensive first over from Pat, 11 runs off it.
15:34 (IST)
Hazlewood's tactic has worked, and he's got one to hold up to claim Guptill's wicket. Little bit of movement and bounce of the surface and Australia get a huge wicket. Guptill was looking ominous. If there is any assistance in this surface Hazlewood is the man who will extract it as he bangs away on a consistent line and length. The Aussies must put the pressure on Williamson now and get him early, something that is not easy to do.
15:33 (IST)
With the ball not doing much, Martin Guptill was thoroughly enjoying the benign pitch. Five fours in the first 20 balls suggested he was in a mood to replicate his hundred against Sri Lanka, which came in Tuesday's warm-up encounter at the same ground. But Josh Hazlewood's delivery rose on him and Guptill closed the face of his bat early. The dismissal might stall New Zealand's early momentum.
15:31 (IST)
After 6 overs,New Zealand 41/1 ( Luke Ronchi (W) 13 , Kane Williamson (C) 1)
Finally a quiet over for Australia. Josh dismissed Guptill and gave away only 3 runs off it.
15:28 (IST)
OUT! Hazlewood gets rid of the dangerous looking Martin Guptill. He angles in a good length delivery which grips a bit as Guptill looks to flick it away but it takes a leading edge and goes to Maxwell at point. He won't drop those.
15:28 (IST)
On this day in 2013, Martin Guptill scored 189* runs (the second highest by a New Zealand player in ODIs) against England at Southampton. He is set for a big score today.
15:25 (IST)
After 5 overs,New Zealand 38/0 ( Martin Guptill 25 , Luke Ronchi (W) 12)
Ball one, fifth over: Starc attempts a yorker but it ends up being a full toss, Guptill drives it straight to short cover. FOUR! Guptill doesn't miss out on the second delivery, drives it effortlessly over covers to score his fourth boundary. The third delivery is placed towards mid on. Starc angles in a full delivery, outside off, Martin has played it to covers. FOUR! Guptill looks in fine touch, really. Times his straight drive so well that it races away for a boundary. The sixth ball is a dot.
15:23 (IST)
Haven't seen massive amounts of swing just yet for Hazlewood and Starc, and on an even paced surface against the likes of Guptill that isn't a great sign for the Australians. They'll need to find the right length on this surface to resrict the scoring of Guptill and Ronchi who will both go hard right from the get go. Hazlewood already bowling a lot of cross-seam deliveries in an effort to gain some assistance from the surface, see if there is any moisture that will allow the ball to hold up.
15:22 (IST)
Do or Die for Luke Ronchi:
Luke Ronchi hasn't scored a fifty in his last 36 ODI innings. His last fifty-plus score came in January, 2015 at Sri Lanka in Dunedin.
15:22 (IST)
Interesting that Luke Ronchi has opened against Australia only once before in ODIs. It was in the Champions Trophy at this very venue four years ago. He lasted 17 balls on that occasion. In fact, Ronchi has never played more than 26 balls in an ODI innings against his old team. Although he can be an explosive batsman, one would expect him to show a bit of circumspection in the initial overs.
15:21 (IST)
After 4 overs,New Zealand 29/0 ( Martin Guptill 16 , Luke Ronchi (W) 12)
Ronchi takes a run to third man on the first ball. FOUR! Guptill plays a lovely straight drive on the second delivery. The third ball is a dot. Guptill tries to go big on the fourth ball but doesn't connect at all. Guptill drives the fifth ball towards mid on for a single. FOUR! Ronchi lofts the sixth ball, which is length, over mid off for a boundary.
15:17 (IST)
After 3 overs,New Zealand 19/0 ( Martin Guptill 11 , Luke Ronchi (W) 7)
The over starts with two dot balls. FOUR! The third ball is slightly ahead of a length and outside off, Ronchi throws everything at it and gets a thick outside edge which goes over covers for a boundary. Starc responds with a yorker, outside off, Luke fails to connect bat with the ball. Jeez, Kettleborough is called the best current umpire for a reason. Ronchi tapped the fourth ball toward covers and set off for a quick single. Warner there hurled a throw at the non striker's end and scored. I thought it was close but Richard was confident and didn't even refer it upstairs. In the end, the replays showed that Guptill had just made it. The sixth ball is the bouncer and is left alone.
15:14 (IST)
Key player for Australia:
Mitchell Starc's bowling strike rate of 24.7 in ODIs is the best for any bowler who has taken atleast 100 wickets in ODIs. Moreover, he is also the fastest to 100 wickets in ODIs. He achieved the feat in 52 ODIs.
15:11 (IST)
After 2 overs,New Zealand 14/0 ( Martin Guptill 11 , Luke Ronchi (W) 2)
Josh Hazlewood takes the second new ball. Starts with a delivery which is marginally ahead of length, Ronchi drives it to third man for a run. Josh errs in line and bowls it way outside off. Wide called! Guptill spreads his arms to the third ball, which is in the sixth stump line. FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished. It was full and on the pads, Guptill clips it upppishly over mid-wicket for a boundary. Ball four is on a length and swinging away, Guptill allows Wade to do his work. Swing and a miss! Guptill looks to cut a length ball but connects only thin air. FOUR! Cracking shot! Guptill ends the over with a boundary to covers. Typical MG!
15:11 (IST)
After 2 overs,New Zealand 14/0 ( Martin Guptill 11 , Luke Ronchi (W) 2)
Josh Hazlewood takes the second new ball. Starts with a delivery which is marginally ahead of length, Ronchi drives it to third man for a run. Josh errs in line and bowls it way outside off. Wide called! Guptill spreads his arms to the third ball, which is in the sixth stump line. FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished. It was full and on the pads, Guptill clips it upppishly over mid-wicket for a boundary. Ball four is on a length and swinging away, Guptill allows Wade to do his work. Swing and a miss! Guptill looks to cut a length ball but connects only thin air. FOUR! Cracking shot! Guptill ends the over with a boundary to covers. Typical MG!
15:06 (IST)
New Zealand's decision to bat does not come as a surprise. Although Shane Warne reckoned that there is considerable moisture on the pitch, it should ease out once the inital overs have passed. The overhead conditions may have more to say, though, as showers are expected to intervene later in the day. Scores in the region of 350 were chased down in the warm-ups but Kane Williamson seems to feel confident about putting runs on the board. Mind you, New Zealand has lost all four of its Champions Trophy encounters with Australia; their last meeting was at this ground, Edgbaston, but it was rained out.
15:06 (IST)
After 1 overs,New Zealand 4/0 ( Martin Guptill 3 , Luke Ronchi (W) 1)
Ball one: Start bowls a full inswinging delivery and Guptill defends it. On the second delivery, the Aussie bowls it on a length and outside off, Martin leaves it alone. Off the mark are the Black Caps. Guptill flicks the third delivery through mid-wicket for three runs. The fourth delivery is a dot ball. Starc attempts a yorker and Ronchi blocks it towards the off side for a quick single. Starc ends the over with a length ball, outside off, Ronchi has nothing to do with it.
15:05 (IST)
15:01 (IST)
Steven Smith has a talk with his players before they disperse to take their fielding positions. Martin Guptill and Luke Ronchi to will open for New Zealand. Mitchell Starc takes the first new ball. Time to roll.....
14:56 (IST)
14:55 (IST)
The players are walking out for the national anthems. Trans-Tasman rivalry is one of the biggest in cricketing world. All the cricketers must be pumped up for this clash.
14:53 (IST)
14:45 (IST)
Australia have not lost a match against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy. Moreover, at neutral venue, Australia have just lost one match against New Zealand in ODIs out of 19.
14:44 (IST)
Australia get their Champions Trophy campaign underway tonight against arch rivals New Zealand, and as always it is expected to be a good contest. The sides are quite evenly matched and both have plenty of pace. The Aussies have lost the toss and bowl first, and they won't mind that with the pitch being hard with a tinge of green and an impressive fast bowling attack. Smith has resisted the temptation to play his "big four" quicks opting for John Hastings ahead of James Pattinson. Adam Zampa has also been left out meaning the spin will have to come from Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head. Hastings, Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood form a formidable pace attack and up against the likes of Guptill, Williamson and Taylor it shapes as a great contest.
14:39 (IST)
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
14:39 (IST)
Australia XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, John Hastings, Josh Hazlewood
14:38 (IST)
Australia captain, Steven Smith: I was probably going to bowl first anyway. Preparation has been good. The washed out game game against Pakistan wasn't ideal. The guys are in a good headspace.
14:37 (IST)
New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson: We are going to bat. We had a bit of a break so guys are looking forward to this one. The short boundary makes it interesting. It is always tough to beat Australia, whatever side they put.
14:32 (IST)
Toss: New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat.
14:31 (IST)
Pitch report: Shane Warne reckons there is a lot of moisture on this pitch. The Drone pitch analysis shows that it is dark too so the former Australian player that it will be good for batting too but fast bowlers will certainly enjoy this deck.
12:51 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 as Australia take on New Zealand at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.