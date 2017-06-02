Live ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Australia vs New Zealand, cricket score and updates: Match abandoned due to rain

Latest update: Taylor and Williamson have forged a brilliant partnership without taking any risks. Australia desperately need a wicket and Steven Smith goes to his strike bowler Mitchell Starc. After the first three balls, Starc goes around the wicket and bowls a dot ball. FOUR! Taylor flicks one through mid-wicket and Hazlewood, the fielder at that position, runs after it. But just as he stops it, his body comes in contact with the boundary ropes. All the effort goes in vain. Nothing going in Australia's way right now.
Preview: Ross Taylor is matter-of-fact when he reviews his career and previews New Zealand's Champions Trophy hopes: is this the year he adds a world title to his list of credentials?
The elder statesman of New Zealand cricket, known for poking out his tongue on reaching a century, has stamped his mark on the game over 11 illustrious years at the top.
Taylor has stroked a New Zealand record 17 one-day centuries, is one behind the country's Test best with 16, and with no plans to retire before the 2019 World Cup he has the New Zealand records for the most runs in both formats firmly in his sights.
But his status as one of New Zealand's greats does not count as much as team records for Taylor who lists "any time it's a world tournament" as his cricket priority.
Leaving a legacy of being second is not something the 33-year-old wants.
In 87 years of international cricket since New Zealand played their first Test in 1930, the only tournament they have won was when they beat India in the 2000 Champions Trophy final.
Since Taylor joined the side six years later the trophy cabinet has been bare, he notes, when asked to name his career highlights ahead of his fourth Champions Trophy tournament in England and Wales.
"Beating Australia 3-0 in the Chappell-Hadlee in 2007, the last World Cup (when New Zealand made the final for the first time) was pretty special and making the final of the (2009) Champions Trophy was a highlight," he said.
Taylor senses this New Zealand side can put the runners-up tag to bed despite being only fourth in the ODI rankings behind South Africa, Australia and India and just ahead of England.
But a tough draw means they have to start strongly, he said.
Strength in depth
"The players have played together for so long now we know each other so well. Our depth is probably our strength," he said, comparing the 2017 squad to teams past.
"But we need to start well. We have two hard matches straight up against Australia and England and if we don't start well the tournament's over."
And if this tournament doesn't work out then Taylor said his next target was the 2019 World Cup "and after that, we'll see."
The right-handed number four batsman has come a long way since his debut when he was run out for 15 in an ODI against the West Indies in 2006.
He did not make the 2006 Champions Trophy side but was included as cover under the title of "assistant manager" and featured in the record books for running out Umar Gul when on the field as 12th man in a pool game against Pakistan.
Back home a month later he belted an unbeaten 128 against Sri Lanka and he has been a permanent member of the New Zealand side ever since.
As for poking out his tongue on reaching 100, that is done at the request of his daughter Mackenzie.
Although only five, Mackenzie is a knowledgeable critic of her father and when Taylor was recently going through a poor patch of form she told him: "Dad, I think now you should poke your tongue out if you get to 50."
With inputs from AFP
Highlights
OUT! Australia have lost their wicket. Moises Henriques inside edges his flick onto the pads. Milne accepts the return catch gleefully.
OUT! Milne bowls a length ball around off, Finch whips it straight to Ross Taylor at mid-wicket.
OUT! Boult draws first blood. Boult bowls a length ball, outside off, Warner comes down the ground looking to go over covers but only manages a thick edge which goes to Ronchi. The stumper catches it comfortably. Steven Smith walks out at the centre on his birthday.
It has started raining again at Edgbaston and the covers are back on.
OUT! Sixth wicket for Josh Hazlewood, what a fantastic outing for him. He bowls the fourth stump line and Boult edges it to Wade. New Zealand are all out for 291. They were 254/3 at one stage and will be disappointed with this effort.
OUT! Back-to-back wickets! Extraordinary collapse this! Santner aims to go over covers but doesn't connect it well. Steven Smith takes an overhead catch. Third five-wicket haul for Josh Hazlewood.
OUT! Milne pulls one straight to Maxwell off Hazlewood. The Aussie fielder reverse cups it at deep mid-wicket.
OUT! New Zealand falling apart! Neesham stands and looks to go over long on but instead hits it straight to Warner who is at that position.
OUT! New Zealand are losing their way in a pursuit of quick runs. Cummins bowls it full and outside off, Anderson looks to go over covers but it takes the top edge and Henriques positions himself well at backward point to pouch the skier.
OUT! Josh comes into the attack and strikes straightaway. Broom looks to get under a full delivery and heave it over mid-wicket but in the process he holes out to Glenn Maxwell at deep mid-wicket.
OUT! Williamson departs for 100. The Kiwi captain taps one towards backward point and Broom asks his captain for a single. Kane is reluctant at first but then sets off. The backward point fielder hurls a throw towards Cummins who runs Williams out. The umpire takes it upstairs and replays suggest that he was short of his crease.
CENTURY! Kane Williamson pushes a length ball towards covers for a single to get to the milestone. Early on, he played the anchor role but then as he got settled he changed gears to make up for the dot balls. Top innings! This is 9th ton and 1st against arch rivals Australia.
OUT! The slower ball does the trick for Hastings. He bowls it on a length and around off, Taylor looks to slog it over mid-wicket but only manages a leading edge The ball goes to Moises Henriques at mid off. Australia get the much needed breakthrough. Neil Broom saunters out at the centre after Taylor's dismissal.
Two experienced New Zealand batsmen Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor complete a 50-run stand.
OUT! Australia get the much needed breakthrough and Hastings provides it. Ronchi cuts one straight to Maxwell at point. He has played an important innings and can walk back happily. Ross Taylor is the new man in.
FIFTY! Luke Ronchi looks to go over mid off but it takes the outside edge and races to the third man fence for a boundary. His innings has been of high risk but it has paved off.
50-run stand comes up between Luke Ronchi and Kane Williamson.
One bowler can bowl 10 overs, while a maximum of nine overs for all other bowlers.
Rain stops play: Bad news folks, it is raining at Birmingham and the umpires have decided to stop the play. Players are walking off the field and the covers are coming on. After 9.3 overs, New Zealand are 67 at the loss of one wicket.
OUT! Hazlewood gets rid of the dangerous looking Martin Guptill. He angles in a good length delivery which grips a bit as Guptill looks to flick it away but it takes a leading edge and goes to Maxwell at point. He won't drop those.
Toss: New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat.
23:09 (IST)
Last 8 ODIs for Australia at Edgbaston, Birmingham includes:
N/R
Lost
Tied
Abandoned
Won
22:59 (IST)
Match has been abandoned due to rain. Both Australi and New Zealand will share the points.
22:46 (IST)
22:44 (IST)
If we are for a 20 over match which is a minimum requirement for a result then Australia have to score 174 runs from their 20 overs according to DLS method.
22:32 (IST)
Moises Henriques has scored only 64 runs from nine innings in his ODI career at an average of 8.00. Will Australia persist with him in their next match or bring in Chris Lynn?
22:31 (IST)
Adam Milne has done the star turn for New Zealand here. One wondered if his pace would make it easy for the Aussies to play him but he has varied his length superbly. In fact, all the Kiwi pacers have pitched it short to exploit the bounce in this track. The rain break at the end of their innings would have given them enough time to ponder a strategy. Now they have some more to think about, if the match resumes.
22:31 (IST)
Australia are behind the DLS score but New Zealand need to bowl at least 20 overs to constitute this as a game.
22:28 (IST)
Bad news: It has started pouring and the match has been halted. The players are walking off and this time it seems unlikely that the game will resume.
22:27 (IST)
OUT! Australia have lost their wicket. Moises Henriques inside edges his flick onto the pads. Milne accepts the return catch gleefully.
22:23 (IST)
Not looking good........
22:22 (IST)
This is where things get tricky for Australia, we all know they have plenty of power in the batting line-up but there are question marks over their ability to negotiate tricky situations. We know Steve Smith is basically Superman with bat in hand but the rest of the middle order could be exposed. Henriques has a great domestic record, and he'll be hoping to improve his international one starting from this innings.
22:21 (IST)
After 8 overs,Australia 45/2 ( Steven Smith (C) 8 , Moises Henriques 10)
Australia still playing aggressively. Henriques scores two boundaries and a run off Boult's over.
22:18 (IST)
After 7 overs,Australia 36/2 ( Steven Smith (C) 8 , Moises Henriques 1)
The thing is Australia are not only fighting New Zealand but also the weather. The clouds are approaching and it seems like the rain is going to start anytime soon. Australia are behind on DLS currently. And a 1-run over from Milne has added to their woes.
22:15 (IST)
OUT! Milne bowls a length ball around off, Finch whips it straight to Ross Taylor at mid-wicket.
22:12 (IST)
After 6 overs,Australia 35/1 ( Aaron Finch 8 , Steven Smith (C) 8)
Boult induces an edge off Warner to dismiss him. Smith gets beaten on the second ball. FOUR! Smith prods forward and crunches a drive through covers. Yikes! Smith seems to be in a hurry. He tries to pull a shortish ball but gets beaten on the inside edge. Ball five: A stifled LBW appeal as Smith gets rapped on the pads, but it pitched outside leg, Let's move on. FOUR! Wow! Smith is in the mood, punches this on the up through covers.
22:07 (IST)
OUT! Boult draws first blood. Boult bowls a length ball, outside off, Warner comes down the ground looking to go over covers but only manages a thick edge which goes to Ronchi. The stumper catches it comfortably. Steven Smith walks out at the centre on his birthday.
22:06 (IST)
After 5 overs,Australia 27/0 ( David Warner 18 , Aaron Finch 8)
First two balls: 0,0. Finch dabs the third ball to third man and runs across for a run. SIX! Southee bangs it short and outside off, Warner just slashes it over point for half a dozen. Tim responds with a slower ball, 117kph, Warner taps it towards covers for a sharp single. The sixth ball is around off and Finch knocks it back to the bowler.
22:02 (IST)
After 4 overs,Australia 19/0 ( David Warner 11 , Aaron Finch 7)
Boult goes around the wicket and bowls it on a length outside off, Finch tries to slam it over covers but misses. Finch mistimes the second ball towards cow corner and gets a brace for it. Third ball: Aaron looks to drive the leading edge and rolls towards short fine leg for a single. Warner returns the favour with a run to square leg. Finch drills the fifth ball through covers. Single taken. Boult bowls the last ball outside off, Warner leaves it alone.
22:00 (IST)
David Warner has scored two centuries in his last two ODI innings against New Zealand. His average against New Zealand in ODIs before today was 51.30.
22:00 (IST)
The shortened match should actually suit the Australians as they have a power packed batting line up. With the game reduced to just 33 overs the likes of Warner and Finch should feel more free to attack from the outset and set up this chase. Warner and Smith are the two key batsmen for Australia, both have been in great ODI form over the last year or so.
21:59 (IST)
David Warner's batting average in England in ODIs is 28.16 which is the lowest for him in a country in ODIs before today.
21:57 (IST)
After 3 overs,Australia 14/0 ( David Warner 10 , Aaron Finch 3)
Angles on around leg, Finch fails to get bat on ball. The ball hits his pad and falls back on the pitch, they take a leg bye. Warner flicks the second ball through the leg side for a single. Southee beats Finch on the outside edge as the Aussie batsman looked to play a big shot. Finch punches the fourth ball to covers. The fifth ball too is punched to mid off. Finch eases the sixth ball down to long on and asks Warner to come across. One run taken.
21:52 (IST)
After 2 overs,Australia 11/0 ( David Warner 9 , Aaron Finch 2)
Boult begins with a bouncer and Warner tries to pull but bottom edges it towards point. FOUR! Boult strays down the legside and Warner tickles it to the fine leg boundary. Two dot balls follow. Warner takes a single towards covers. Finch taps the last ball to covers for a sharp single.
21:51 (IST)
Josh Hazlewood became just the second Australian bowler to take a five-for in ICC Champions Trophy. The other bowler who achieved the same feat is Glenn McGrath who took 5 for 37 against New Zealand at Colombo (SSC) in 2002.
21:51 (IST)
Best Bowling figures in ICC Champions Trophy:
6/14 - Farveez Maharoof v West Indies, Mumbai, 2006
6/52 - JOSH HAZLEWOOD v New Zealand, Birmingham, 2017
5/11 - Shahid Afridi v Kenya, Birmingham, 2004
21:48 (IST)
After 1 overs,Australia 5/0 ( David Warner 4 , Aaron Finch 1)
Warner leaves Southee's first ball which is outside off. Australia get off the mark after Warner flicks the second ball through mid-wicket for three. Finch gives the strike back to his partner on the third ball. After playing two dots, Warner retains the strike on the last ball.
21:45 (IST)
The players have arrived at the centre. Tim Southee will start the proceedings for New Zealand. David Warner and Aaron Finch to open. Here we go....
21:40 (IST)
Let's hope there is no more rain at Edgbaston. The cut off time is 7:34 pm (local time) 12:04 am IST.
21:38 (IST)
Trent Boult will be worth keeping an eye on. The joint-highest wicket taker at the last World Cup enjoys bowling against the Aussies; the left-arm seamer has 24 ODI wickets against the world champions at an incredibly good average of 18.41. It was in February this year when Boult took a six-wicket haul to help the Kiwis regain the Chappell-Hadlee trophy from Australia. In a shortened match, his contributions need to arrive early.
21:30 (IST)
The revised target is 235 off 33 overs. Three bowlers are allowed to bowl seven overs, while two will have to bowl six.
21:22 (IST)
21:21 (IST)
21:21 (IST)
21:20 (IST)
The play is set to start in 25 minutes, that is 2145 IST.
21:17 (IST)
It seems like the covers are coming off. The game will be shortened for sure, will have to see how many overs have we lost.
21:07 (IST)
20:42 (IST)
20:41 (IST)
It has started raining again at Edgbaston and the covers are back on.
20:26 (IST)
Sensational finish by Australia. Hazlewood's class comes to the fore at the death to finish with six wickets. The Australians needed wickets to stem the flow and they got them with regularity towards the back end of the innings. After their flat start the Aussies will be thrilled with their finish and to keep New Zealand under 300. On a wicket, which other than being a touch slow, seems good for batting and a fast outfield the score is very gettable. Australia have a power packed batting line up and if Finch and Warner get the innings off to flyer they'll back themselves in. Should be a good chase, and Australia have given themselves a red hot chance of opening their tournament with a win.
20:25 (IST)
Just 66 runs off the last nine overs and seven wickets lost mean that New Zealand are bowled out with an over remaining. After 37 overs, it seemed 320 was on the cards. So the Kiwis will be disappointed. A target of 292 (no Duckworth-Lewis adjustment, it seems) will be challenging but New Zealand no longer have their noses in front. It is up to the bowlers now to regain some ground.
20:22 (IST)
OUT! Sixth wicket for Josh Hazlewood, what a fantastic outing for him. He bowls the fourth stump line and Boult edges it to Wade. New Zealand are all out for 291. They were 254/3 at one stage and will be disappointed with this effort.
20:20 (IST)
OUT! Back-to-back wickets! Extraordinary collapse this! Santner aims to go over covers but doesn't connect it well. Steven Smith takes an overhead catch. Third five-wicket haul for Josh Hazlewood.
20:17 (IST)
OUT! Milne pulls one straight to Maxwell off Hazlewood. The Aussie fielder reverse cups it at deep mid-wicket.
20:14 (IST)
After 44 overs,New Zealand 286/7 ( Mitchell Santner 7 , Adam Milne 7)
FOUR! Starc bowls a full toss around leg, Santner tickles it fine for a boundary. The res of the over goes for 6 runs.
20:13 (IST)
Fantastic death bowling thing by the Australians, doing a great job of restricting New Zealand after it looked like they would get away to a huge score. They've managed to pick wickets at the right time, starting with the important run out of Williamson and now they should be able to keep the Kiwis down to a manageable score.
20:10 (IST)
After 43 overs,New Zealand 276/7 ( Mitchell Santner 0 , Adam Milne 5)
The first ball goes for a brace and Neesham falls on the second. FOUR! Some way to get off the mark. Milne drills one through covers for a boundary. The last three balls: 0, 1, 1LB.
20:08 (IST)
20:08 (IST)
OUT! New Zealand falling apart! Neesham stands and looks to go over long on but instead hits it straight to Warner who is at that position.
20:06 (IST)
After 42 overs,New Zealand 268/6 ( Jimmy Neesham 4 , Mitchell Santner 0)
A top edge goes for a six and the next top edge is caught at backward point. No luck for Anderson on the fifth ball. Excellent over in the context of the match.
20:05 (IST)
Anderson fails to capitalise as well. New Zealand have allowed Australia a way back into this match. 43 runs scored off the last six overs for the loss of three wickets. Unless another 40-50 runs can be added here, it will be Australia who will walk away with a slight momentum at the end of the innings.