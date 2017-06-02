Live ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Australia vs New Zealand, cricket score and updates: Hastings removes Ronchi for 65

Latest update: FOUR! Classy shot from Ross Taylor. Leans forward and drives a fullish delivery through covers for a boundary. He carefully defends the second ball. Ross tries to cut the third ball but edges it to third man for a run. Ball five: A dab from Kane to third man for another single. Ends the over with a run.
Preview: Ross Taylor is matter-of-fact when he reviews his career and previews New Zealand's Champions Trophy hopes: is this the year he adds a world title to his list of credentials?
The elder statesman of New Zealand cricket, known for poking out his tongue on reaching a century, has stamped his mark on the game over 11 illustrious years at the top.
Taylor has stroked a New Zealand record 17 one-day centuries, is one behind the country's Test best with 16, and with no plans to retire before the 2019 World Cup he has the New Zealand records for the most runs in both formats firmly in his sights.
But his status as one of New Zealand's greats does not count as much as team records for Taylor who lists "any time it's a world tournament" as his cricket priority.
Leaving a legacy of being second is not something the 33-year-old wants.
In 87 years of international cricket since New Zealand played their first Test in 1930, the only tournament they have won was when they beat India in the 2000 Champions Trophy final.
Since Taylor joined the side six years later the trophy cabinet has been bare, he notes, when asked to name his career highlights ahead of his fourth Champions Trophy tournament in England and Wales.
"Beating Australia 3-0 in the Chappell-Hadlee in 2007, the last World Cup (when New Zealand made the final for the first time) was pretty special and making the final of the (2009) Champions Trophy was a highlight," he said.
Taylor senses this New Zealand side can put the runners-up tag to bed despite being only fourth in the ODI rankings behind South Africa, Australia and India and just ahead of England.
But a tough draw means they have to start strongly, he said.
Strength in depth
"The players have played together for so long now we know each other so well. Our depth is probably our strength," he said, comparing the 2017 squad to teams past.
"But we need to start well. We have two hard matches straight up against Australia and England and if we don't start well the tournament's over."
And if this tournament doesn't work out then Taylor said his next target was the 2019 World Cup "and after that, we'll see."
The right-handed number four batsman has come a long way since his debut when he was run out for 15 in an ODI against the West Indies in 2006.
He did not make the 2006 Champions Trophy side but was included as cover under the title of "assistant manager" and featured in the record books for running out Umar Gul when on the field as 12th man in a pool game against Pakistan.
Back home a month later he belted an unbeaten 128 against Sri Lanka and he has been a permanent member of the New Zealand side ever since.
As for poking out his tongue on reaching 100, that is done at the request of his daughter Mackenzie.
Although only five, Mackenzie is a knowledgeable critic of her father and when Taylor was recently going through a poor patch of form she told him: "Dad, I think now you should poke your tongue out if you get to 50."
OUT! Australia get the much needed breakthrough and Hastings provides it. Ronchi cuts one straight to Maxwell at point. He has played an important innings and can walk back happily. Ross Taylor is the new man in.
FIFTY! Luke Ronchi looks to go over mid off but it takes the outside edge and races to the third man fence for a boundary. His innings has been of high risk but it has paved off.
50-run stand comes up between Luke Ronchi and Kane Williamson.
One bowler can bowl 10 overs, while a maximum of nine overs for all other bowlers.
Rain stops play: Bad news folks, it is raining at Birmingham and the umpires have decided to stop the play. Players are walking off the field and the covers are coming on. After 9.3 overs, New Zealand are 67 at the loss of one wicket.
OUT! Hazlewood gets rid of the dangerous looking Martin Guptill. He angles in a good length delivery which grips a bit as Guptill looks to flick it away but it takes a leading edge and goes to Maxwell at point. He won't drop those.
Toss: New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat.
18:35 (IST)
After 23 overs,New Zealand 148/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 34 , Ross Taylor 20)
Another tidy over from Travis Head. One single and a brace off it.
18:34 (IST)
Big job for Travis Head in the absence of Adam Zampa. Smith prefers Head to Maxwell and the part time offspinner will be expected to keep things tight and provide relief for the fast bowlers. Smith does have the option to turn to Maxwell as well if he wants another slow bowling option, and if he doesn't have faith that Cummins can turn his day around he also has the medium pace of Henriques available to make up the overs.
18:34 (IST)
BIG STRUGGLE:
Mitchell Starc's bowling average of 52.50 and strike rate of 51.00 in England in ODIs are the worst for him in any country in ODIs.
18:32 (IST)
After 22 overs,New Zealand 145/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 32 , Ross Taylor 19)
FOUR! A beautiful shot from Ross Taylor. He cuts Josh Hazlewood to the point fence. However, Hazlewood responds well and allows only 3 runs off the last five balls.
18:28 (IST)
After 21 overs,New Zealand 138/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 30 , Ross Taylor 14)
Time for spin. Travis Head gets the ball. Decent over: 4 runs off it.
18:27 (IST)
18:25 (IST)
After 20 overs,New Zealand 134/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 28 , Ross Taylor 12)
Hazlewood is back into the attack. After Kane takes a single on the first ball, Josh bowls five consecutive dots to Ross Taylor.
18:21 (IST)
Best Pair:
Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor's pair has added 534 runs from seven innings in England at an average of 89.00 which is the most by any New Zealand pair in England in ODIs before today. Their last three stands in England in ODIs are - 121, 206 and 101.
18:20 (IST)
After 19 overs,New Zealand 133/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 27 , Ross Taylor 12)
Ball one: Taylor drills it through covers for a run. Starc angles in a length ball, Kane lunges forward to defend the second ball. Starc looks to bowl an inswinging yorker but pitches it full, Williamson takes a run to mid on. The fourth ball is a dot. FOUR! Poor delivery, short and wide. Taylor cuts it over point for a boundary. Steven Smith, Australian captain, nods his head in disbelief. WIDE! Starc follows up the boundary ball with a legside wide. The sixth ball is bowled outside off, Taylor leaves it alone.
18:19 (IST)
Ross Taylor had scored a match-winning century in the ODI series decider at Hamilton this February. On that day he faced the pace bowling trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. It would be interesting to see if he can produce a similarly effective display against the Australian attack as the Kiwis aim to cement their early advantage.
18:15 (IST)
After 18 overs,New Zealand 126/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 26 , Ross Taylor 7)
FOUR! Classy shot from Ross Taylor. Leans forward and drives a fullish delivery through covers for a boundary. He carefully defends the second ball. Ross tries to cut the third ball but edges it to third man for a run. Ball five: A dab from Kane to third man for another single. Ends the over with a run.
18:11 (IST)
After 17 overs,New Zealand 119/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 25 , Ross Taylor 1)
Smith brings Starc back into the attack. Can his strike bowler give him a wicket? No. Not in his comeback over at least. But he keeps it tight, only one run off it.
18:11 (IST)
STARC FACTOR:
Australia's win percentage when Mitchell Starc takes two or more than two wickets in an ODI match is 81.58. He has to take wickets if Australia want to put New Zealand on backfoot in this match.
18:07 (IST)
After 16 overs,New Zealand 117/2 ( Kane Williamson (C) 24 , Ross Taylor 0)
Hastings bowls a brilliant over. Gets rid of Ronchi and concedes only three runs off it.
18:06 (IST)
OUT! Australia get the much needed breakthrough and Hastings provides it. Ronchi cuts one straight to Maxwell at point. He has played an important innings and can walk back happily. Ross Taylor is the new man in.
18:05 (IST)
Did you know?
This is Luke Ronchi's first fifty since his 170 runs against Sri Lanka at Dunedin in 2015. He has played 37 ODI innings since that innings of 170 runs against Sri Lanka
18:05 (IST)
Cummins has not been good today. While his pace has been high he's been far too erratic with his line and length. On a good surface he's been short and offered with and bowled right into Ronchi's strong area. Hastings meanwhile doesn't have Cummins pace but has bowled a fuller length and tighter line and that's reflected in his figures so far.
18:05 (IST)
After 15 overs,New Zealand 114/1 ( Luke Ronchi (W) 64 , Kane Williamson (C) 22)
Despite the expensive over, Pat Cummins will continue. Williamson looks to flick the first ball but it hits his pads and they take a leg bye. FOUR! This is top class batting. He charges down the track and slams one through covers for a boundary. DROPPED! Oh, no! Mitchell Starc, what have you done? Puts down a sitter at mid on. He pays for the dropped catch as Ronchi scores 10 runs off the last two balls.
18:03 (IST)
Luke Ronchi had never scored more than 19 in ODIs against Australia. Now he has a thirty three-ball fifty! Clearly, Ronchi wants to ensure that New Zealand keep going at an aggressive rate since the weather remains uncertain. It certainly helps that the pitch is tailor-made for an expansive approach. The Kiwis are motoring on.
17:59 (IST)
17:57 (IST)
After 14 overs,New Zealand 99/1 ( Luke Ronchi (W) 50 , Kane Williamson (C) 22)
Barring that edged boundary, it was a good over. Only 5 runs come off it.
17:56 (IST)
FIFTY! Luke Ronchi looks to go over mid off but it takes the outside edge and races to the third man fence for a boundary. His innings has been of high risk but it has paved off.
17:56 (IST)
17:55 (IST)
After 13 overs,New Zealand 94/1 ( Luke Ronchi (W) 46 , Kane Williamson (C) 21)
Kane calmly takes a single on the second ball and allows Ronchi play his game. SIX! On the third ball, Cummins delivers a shortish ball, Ronchi backs away and slashes it over third man for a maximum. FOUR! Cummins goes short again, this time Ronchi shuffles across and pulls it over the keeper for a boundary. Smartly takes a run off the fifth ball. Williamson decides that he will retain the strike on the 6th ball. 13 runs off the over.
17:54 (IST)
50-run stand comes up between Luke Ronchi and Kane Williamson.
17:51 (IST)
17:50 (IST)
After 12 overs,New Zealand 81/1 ( Luke Ronchi (W) 35 , Kane Williamson (C) 19)
On the first ball of his second over, Hastings bowls it full and around off, Williamson blocks it. Angles in a length ball, around middle, Kane nudges it to mid-wicket for a sharp single. Mid off drops back to long off. FOUR! Sloppy fielding! Ronchi flicks a length ball past short fine leg and Cummins gives it a chase. But he slid near the ropes and the ball rolls away for a boundary. Luke takes a single on the fourth ball and Williamson does the same on fifth. 7 off the over.
17:48 (IST)
Thankfully only four overs have been shaved off each innings. The challenge for New Zealand will be to ensure they don't lose wickets now. Plenty of overs left before the batsmen can once again launch into the Australian attack.
17:45 (IST)
After 11 overs,New Zealand 74/1 ( Luke Ronchi (W) 30 , Kane Williamson (C) 17)
Cummins will continue. Ronchi gets off the strike on the first ball. Williamson gives him back the strike on the second ball. FOUR! On the fourth ball, which is full and on the sticks, Ronchi lofts it over the bowler for a boundary. Pat ends the over with two dots.
17:42 (IST)
After 10 overs,New Zealand 68/1 ( Luke Ronchi (W) 25 , Kane Williamson (C) 16)
Hastings bowls a beauty first up, beats Ronchi on the outside edge. Only 2 runs come off the over after Ronchi takes a single on the last ball.
17:38 (IST)
The players are back on the field. Hastings will finish his over. Here we go....
17:35 (IST)
One bowler can bowl 10 overs, while a maximum of nine overs for all other bowlers.
17:27 (IST)
The rain has stopped and play will resume at 17:40 IST. The match has reduced to 46 overs.
17:24 (IST)
17:19 (IST)
Fingers crossed.
17:19 (IST)
Cricket Australia's latest tweet says that the rain has stopped and the covers are coming off.
17:17 (IST)
17:06 (IST)
ICC's Twitter account have tweeted an update and this is what the ground looks like currently.
17:04 (IST)
It has started raining again.... England weather, I tell you. The covers are coming back on and we may start losing overs now.
17:02 (IST)
17:02 (IST)
Good news: Rain has stopped at Edgbaston and the covers are coming off.
16:56 (IST)
Live pictures are up and the ground staff are using moppers. However, the covers are still on.
16:51 (IST)
16:12 (IST)
Weather not looking great. Here's to hoping that rain subsides as early as possible.
16:10 (IST)
15:54 (IST)
15:53 (IST)
We had feared a rain interruption at some point today and it has arrived early. New Zealand will not enjoy stopping now. A fine start to the innings had handed them an edge. But it could be that sort of day, if English weather plays true to its reputation. The Kiwis will have to constantly reevaluate their position and be prepared for a shortened encounter. Hope it won't be a long break.
15:53 (IST)
As rain halts play, it's clear to see Australia look flat and off their game. The complete stuff up of the attempted run out of Ronchi shows they are just off their best so far, it was very uncharacteristic from Australia. Both Hazlewood and Cummins have received some tap, Cummins in particular struggled to find his line and length. The rain delay might actually help Australia take a deep breath and gather themselves, they certainly need to.
15:52 (IST)