Live ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Australia vs New Zealand, cricket score and updates: Aussies need 235 in 33 overs

Latest update: Taylor and Williamson have forged a brilliant partnership without taking any risks. Australia desperately need a wicket and Steven Smith goes to his strike bowler Mitchell Starc. After the first three balls, Starc goes around the wicket and bowls a dot ball. FOUR! Taylor flicks one through mid-wicket and Hazlewood, the fielder at that position, runs after it. But just as he stops it, his body comes in contact with the boundary ropes. All the effort goes in vain. Nothing going in Australia's way right now.
Preview: Ross Taylor is matter-of-fact when he reviews his career and previews New Zealand's Champions Trophy hopes: is this the year he adds a world title to his list of credentials?
The elder statesman of New Zealand cricket, known for poking out his tongue on reaching a century, has stamped his mark on the game over 11 illustrious years at the top.
Taylor has stroked a New Zealand record 17 one-day centuries, is one behind the country's Test best with 16, and with no plans to retire before the 2019 World Cup he has the New Zealand records for the most runs in both formats firmly in his sights.
But his status as one of New Zealand's greats does not count as much as team records for Taylor who lists "any time it's a world tournament" as his cricket priority.
Leaving a legacy of being second is not something the 33-year-old wants.
In 87 years of international cricket since New Zealand played their first Test in 1930, the only tournament they have won was when they beat India in the 2000 Champions Trophy final.
Since Taylor joined the side six years later the trophy cabinet has been bare, he notes, when asked to name his career highlights ahead of his fourth Champions Trophy tournament in England and Wales.
"Beating Australia 3-0 in the Chappell-Hadlee in 2007, the last World Cup (when New Zealand made the final for the first time) was pretty special and making the final of the (2009) Champions Trophy was a highlight," he said.
Taylor senses this New Zealand side can put the runners-up tag to bed despite being only fourth in the ODI rankings behind South Africa, Australia and India and just ahead of England.
But a tough draw means they have to start strongly, he said.
Strength in depth
"The players have played together for so long now we know each other so well. Our depth is probably our strength," he said, comparing the 2017 squad to teams past.
"But we need to start well. We have two hard matches straight up against Australia and England and if we don't start well the tournament's over."
And if this tournament doesn't work out then Taylor said his next target was the 2019 World Cup "and after that, we'll see."
The right-handed number four batsman has come a long way since his debut when he was run out for 15 in an ODI against the West Indies in 2006.
He did not make the 2006 Champions Trophy side but was included as cover under the title of "assistant manager" and featured in the record books for running out Umar Gul when on the field as 12th man in a pool game against Pakistan.
Back home a month later he belted an unbeaten 128 against Sri Lanka and he has been a permanent member of the New Zealand side ever since.
As for poking out his tongue on reaching 100, that is done at the request of his daughter Mackenzie.
Although only five, Mackenzie is a knowledgeable critic of her father and when Taylor was recently going through a poor patch of form she told him: "Dad, I think now you should poke your tongue out if you get to 50."
With inputs from AFP
Two experienced New Zealand batsmen Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor complete a 50-run stand.
OUT! Australia get the much needed breakthrough and Hastings provides it. Ronchi cuts one straight to Maxwell at point. He has played an important innings and can walk back happily. Ross Taylor is the new man in.
FIFTY! Luke Ronchi looks to go over mid off but it takes the outside edge and races to the third man fence for a boundary. His innings has been of high risk but it has paved off.
50-run stand comes up between Luke Ronchi and Kane Williamson.
One bowler can bowl 10 overs, while a maximum of nine overs for all other bowlers.
Rain stops play: Bad news folks, it is raining at Birmingham and the umpires have decided to stop the play. Players are walking off the field and the covers are coming on. After 9.3 overs, New Zealand are 67 at the loss of one wicket.
OUT! Hazlewood gets rid of the dangerous looking Martin Guptill. He angles in a good length delivery which grips a bit as Guptill looks to flick it away but it takes a leading edge and goes to Maxwell at point. He won't drop those.
Toss: New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat.
Trent Boult will be worth keeping an eye on. The joint-highest wicket taker at the last World Cup enjoys bowling against the Aussies; the left-arm seamer has 24 ODI wickets against the world champions at an incredibly good average of 18.41. It was in February this year when Boult took a six-wicket haul to help the Kiwis regain the Chappell-Hadlee trophy from Australia. In a shortened match, his contributions need to arrive early.
The revised target is 235 off 33 overs. Three bowlers are allowed to bowl seven overs, while two will have to bowl six.
The play is set to start in 25 minutes, that is 2145 IST.
It seems like the covers are coming off. The game will be shortened for sure, will have to see how many overs have we lost.
Sensational finish by Australia. Hazlewood's class comes to the fore at the death to finish with six wickets. The Australians needed wickets to stem the flow and they got them with regularity towards the back end of the innings. After their flat start the Aussies will be thrilled with their finish and to keep New Zealand under 300. On a wicket, which other than being a touch slow, seems good for batting and a fast outfield the score is very gettable. Australia have a power packed batting line up and if Finch and Warner get the innings off to flyer they'll back themselves in. Should be a good chase, and Australia have given themselves a red hot chance of opening their tournament with a win.
Just 66 runs off the last nine overs and seven wickets lost mean that New Zealand are bowled out with an over remaining. After 37 overs, it seemed 320 was on the cards. So the Kiwis will be disappointed. A target of 292 (no Duckworth-Lewis adjustment, it seems) will be challenging but New Zealand no longer have their noses in front. It is up to the bowlers now to regain some ground.
OUT! Sixth wicket for Josh Hazlewood, what a fantastic outing for him. He bowls the fourth stump line and Boult edges it to Wade. New Zealand are all out for 291. They were 254/3 at one stage and will be disappointed with this effort.
OUT! Back-to-back wickets! Extraordinary collapse this! Santner aims to go over covers but doesn't connect it well. Steven Smith takes an overhead catch. Third five-wicket haul for Josh Hazlewood.
OUT! Milne pulls one straight to Maxwell off Hazlewood. The Aussie fielder reverse cups it at deep mid-wicket.
After 44 overs,New Zealand 286/7 ( Mitchell Santner 7 , Adam Milne 7)
FOUR! Starc bowls a full toss around leg, Santner tickles it fine for a boundary. The res of the over goes for 6 runs.
Fantastic death bowling thing by the Australians, doing a great job of restricting New Zealand after it looked like they would get away to a huge score. They've managed to pick wickets at the right time, starting with the important run out of Williamson and now they should be able to keep the Kiwis down to a manageable score.
After 43 overs,New Zealand 276/7 ( Mitchell Santner 0 , Adam Milne 5)
The first ball goes for a brace and Neesham falls on the second. FOUR! Some way to get off the mark. Milne drills one through covers for a boundary. The last three balls: 0, 1, 1LB.
OUT! New Zealand falling apart! Neesham stands and looks to go over long on but instead hits it straight to Warner who is at that position.
After 42 overs,New Zealand 268/6 ( Jimmy Neesham 4 , Mitchell Santner 0)
A top edge goes for a six and the next top edge is caught at backward point. No luck for Anderson on the fifth ball. Excellent over in the context of the match.
Anderson fails to capitalise as well. New Zealand have allowed Australia a way back into this match. 43 runs scored off the last six overs for the loss of three wickets. Unless another 40-50 runs can be added here, it will be Australia who will walk away with a slight momentum at the end of the innings.
20:03 (IST)
OUT! New Zealand are losing their way in a pursuit of quick runs. Cummins bowls it full and outside off, Anderson looks to go over covers but it takes the top edge and Henriques positions himself well at backward point to pouch the skier.
After 41 overs,New Zealand 260/5 ( Jimmy Neesham 2 , Corey Anderson 2)
Hazlewood comes back and removes Broom. Anderson is the new man in. Australia continue to pile on pressure. Three dots, single, brace and a wicket off 41st over.
Centuries ending in run-out in ICC Champions Trophy:
141 - Sachin Tendulkar v Australia, Dhaka, 1998
104 - Marcus Trescothick v West Indies, The Oval, 2004
101 - Chris Gayle v England, Ahmedabad, 2006
100 - KANE WILLIAMSON v Australia, Birmingham, 2017*
New Zealand will not mind that. Neil Broom was struggling and his dismissal will finally allow them to unleash Corey Anderson. The Kiwis are not exploiting this crucial phase of play as well as they can but that might be about to change now.
19:53 (IST)
OUT! Josh comes into the attack and strikes straightaway. Broom looks to get under a full delivery and heave it over mid-wicket but in the process he holes out to Glenn Maxwell at deep mid-wicket.
After 40 overs,New Zealand 257/4 ( Neil Broom 14 , Jimmy Neesham 1)
Cummins bowls some tight lines and lengths to allow only three runs off his 8th over.
Williamson will not be pleased about getting out as soon as he got his hundred. It was a risky single to take and it was not worth the risk. James Neesham is an aggressive hitter but New Zealand would rather have Neil Broom back in the dressing room.
Most centuries for NZ in ODIs:
17 - Ross Taylor
16 - Nathan Astle
12 - Martin Guptill
9 - KANE WILLIAMSON*
8 - Stephen Fleming
OUT! Williamson departs for 100. The Kiwi captain taps one towards backward point and Broom asks his captain for a single. Kane is reluctant at first but then sets off. The backward point fielder hurls a throw towards Cummins who runs Williams out. The umpire takes it upstairs and replays suggest that he was short of his crease.
After 39 overs,New Zealand 254/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 100 , Neil Broom 12)
Hastings begins with a back of a length delivery, Broom taps it down to third man for a brace. FOUR! Broom smokes it towards mid-wicket for a boundary. Takes a single off the third ball. FOUR! Williamson shuffles across and scoops it over short fine leg. HUNDRED! Takes a single to covers to get to his 9th ODI ton.
New Zealand batsmen to score a century in ICC Champions Trophy:
Nathan Astle
Chris Cairns
KANE WILLIAMSON*
First ODI hundred against Australia for Kane Williamson! His half-century arrived off 62 deliveries but, as expected, the next 50 took only 34 balls. He stepped up a gear and more. After Joe Root’s hundred yesterday, it is good to see another batting heavyweight live up to his name.
While everything seems to be going well for the Kiwis, they seem to have missed a trick by sending Neil Broom ahead of Corey Anderson. Broom will take some time to settle and it is not what New Zealand need right now.
19:45 (IST)
CENTURY! Kane Williamson pushes a length ball towards covers for a single to get to the milestone. Early on, he played the anchor role but then as he got settled he changed gears to make up for the dot balls. Top innings! This is 9th ton and 1st against arch rivals Australia.
After 38 overs,New Zealand 242/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 95 , Neil Broom 5)
The third powerplay has begun, the Kiwis will be looking to score big.Starc has bowled two superb deliveries to start the over, a bouncer followed by a yorker. Third ball is also a yorker, but Broom this time digs it out to get to the other end, giving Williamson the strike. Good stuff by Starc, changes the pace to get the third dot ball of the over. Williamsom misses out on a full toss only to get a single. Starc finishes with a single keeping a leash on the run rate. Just 3 off it.
Into the last ten overs now, with seven wickets in hand and a score bump to follow thanks to the rain interruption. New Zealand would be looking to set a target in the region of 325. 13 runs in the 37th over suggests that it is not a pipe dream.
After 37 overs,New Zealand 239/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 94 , Neil Broom 3)
Williamson takes a brace off the first ball. The next two balls for two singles respectively. FOUR! Williamson errs in length, bowls it short, and Williamson pulls him in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. SIX! Ends the over with a maximum over mid-wicket.
After 36 overs,New Zealand 225/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 81 , Neil Broom 2)
Starc comes back and bowls a full delivery, outside off, Williamson gets low and carves it past point for a three. Broom to face Starc for the first time. The second ball is a dot. And Broom hands Williamson strike back on the third delivery. Four ball: Williamson lofts it over covers for a single. Fifth ball is an inswinging yorker, Broom digs it out towards the off side. Single taken. Ends the over with another attempted yorker, Williamson jams it towards mid-wicket for another run.
Because they have only taken three wickets the Aussies have made it difficult to restrict New Zealand now heading into the final stages of the innings. Taking into account the Kiwis score will be adjusted by DLS due to the overs lost by rain Australia will be desperate to keep them to around 300 (before adjustment) after the 46 overs. That is going to be difficult with so many wickets in hand but the likes of Starc, Hastings and Hazlewood are very good death bowlers. They'll have to bring out their best now.
After 35 overs,New Zealand 218/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 76 , Neil Broom 0)
As is the pattern, a wicket falls and the pressure builds on. Moises concedes only one run in his 5th over.
After 34 overs,New Zealand 217/3 ( Kane Williamson (C) 75 , Neil Broom 0)
The over starts with a four and a six as Williamson looks to up the ante. But Williamson being Williamson takes a single off the third ball. Hastings gets rid of Taylor.