LIVE Hong Kong Open Superseries, badminton score and results, final: PV Sindhu loses 21-18, 21-18

Preview: India's premier shuttler PV Sindhu will take on top seeded Tai Tzu Ying in the final of the women's singles event of the Hong Kong Open Superseries after defeating former world champion Ratchanok Intanon on Saturday.

Second seeded Sindhu registered a 21-17, 21-17 win in 43 minutes over Intanon, the sixth seed, at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

Tai, meanwhile, moved past South Korean third seed Sung ji Hyun 21-9, 18-21, 21-7 in 52 minutes.

The final will be a repeat of the 2016 edition's final, which saw Sindhu losing to Chinese Taipei's top-ranked shuttler Tai 15-21, 17-21.

Tai enjoys a healthy 7-3 advantage in career head-to-head records. The 23-year-old has also won the three previous meetings between them. Sindhu has now reached third final in the Superseries meets for the year. She has already won in India and South Korea.

With inputs from IANS