LIVE Hong Kong Open Superseries, badminton score and results, final: PV Sindhu faces Tai Tzu Ying test

Preview: India's premier shuttler PV Sindhu will take on top seeded Tai Tzu Ying in the final of the women's singles event of the Hong Kong Open Superseries after defeating former world champion Ratchanok Intanon on Saturday.
Second seeded Sindhu registered a 21-17, 21-17 win in 43 minutes over Intanon, the sixth seed, at the Hong Kong Coliseum.
Tai, meanwhile, moved past South Korean third seed Sung ji Hyun 21-9, 18-21, 21-7 in 52 minutes.
The final will be a repeat of the 2016 edition's final, which saw Sindhu losing to Chinese Taipei's top-ranked shuttler Tai 15-21, 17-21.
Tai enjoys a healthy 7-3 advantage in career head-to-head records. The 23-year-old has also won the three previous meetings between them. Sindhu has now reached third final in the Superseries meets for the year. She has already won in India and South Korea.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Nov 26, 2017 11:10 am | Updated Date: Nov 26, 2017 11:34 am
Highlights
10:40 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the final day of the Hong Kong Open Superseries badminton championships. PV Sindhu is the lone Indian to have made it to the final day of the competition. There are other big matches too in the offing, with Lee Chong Wei facing Chen Long in the men's final. Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo will take on Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding in the men's doubles final. Can Sindhu add the Hong Kong Open title to her trophy cabinet? We'll find out soon enough. Catch all the updates and scores as they happen right here.