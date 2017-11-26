LIVE Hong Kong Open Superseries, badminton score and results, final: Lee Chong Wei wins 1st game; PV Sindhu loses

Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the final day of the Hong Kong Open Superseries badminton championships. PV Sindhu is the lone Indian to have made it to the final day of the competition. There are other big matches too in the offing, with Lee Chong Wei facing Chen Long in the men's final. Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo will take on Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding in the men's doubles final. Can Sindhu add the Hong Kong Open title to her trophy cabinet? We'll find out soon enough. Catch all the updates and scores as they happen right here.