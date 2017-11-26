LIVE Hong Kong Open Superseries, badminton score and results, final: Lee Chong Wei wins 1st game; PV Sindhu loses

Preview: India's premier shuttler PV Sindhu will take on top seeded Tai Tzu Ying in the final of the women's singles event of the Hong Kong Open Superseries after defeating former world champion Ratchanok Intanon on Saturday.
Second seeded Sindhu registered a 21-17, 21-17 win in 43 minutes over Intanon, the sixth seed, at the Hong Kong Coliseum.
Tai, meanwhile, moved past South Korean third seed Sung ji Hyun 21-9, 18-21, 21-7 in 52 minutes.
The final will be a repeat of the 2016 edition's final, which saw Sindhu losing to Chinese Taipei's top-ranked shuttler Tai 15-21, 17-21.
Tai enjoys a healthy 7-3 advantage in career head-to-head records. The 23-year-old has also won the three previous meetings between them. Sindhu has now reached third final in the Superseries meets for the year. She has already won in India and South Korea.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Nov 26, 2017 02:00 pm | Updated Date: Nov 26, 2017 04:50 pm
Highlights
16:50 (IST)
19-19! Lee lifts and hits a deadly smash straight down the backcourt to draw level in the second game. This is why Lee is considered one of the best shuttlers who not only dominate but can come from behind to win a match.
16:45 (IST)
18-18! Chen puts too much power in his crosscourt slice and hits the shuttle wide. With that error, Chen allows Lee to come back yet again. The next two points will decide the winner of the second game.
16:42 (IST)
18-16! Chen leads by two points at this crucial stage. The rallies are starting to build now and both the shuttlers are known to dominate a rally.
16:40 (IST)
16:38 (IST)
14-15! Just one point deficit between Lee and Chen here. The Malaysian has kept it alive by winning four straight points.
16:37 (IST)
12-15! Lee wins an important rally to get himself back in the second game. He hasn't looked sharp since winning the first stanza but this 41-shot rally showed he's ready to put up a fight.
16:35 (IST)
14-9! Chen's backhand shots are causing a lot of problems for his opponent. Lee has struggled to read Chen's shots. The lead is not insurmountable and the gap can be closed but Lee has to find a way to unsettle Chen before it's too late.
16:33 (IST)
16:33 (IST)
6-9! Excellent netplay by both the shuttlers but it was Lee who played a delicate slice to close the gap on Chen's lead. He still trails by three points.
16:28 (IST)
7-4! Three straight errors from Lee allows Chen to take the lead in the second game. Notably, Chen has hardly committed mistakes so far. He looks determined to take the shuttle early.
16:26 (IST)
4-4! The second game looks to be a bit more interesting than the first one as both Lee and Chen are ready to pounce.
16:25 (IST)
Lee Chong Wei takes 1-0 lead
A dominating first-game win for the four-time former champion. The game had all the moves, including electrifying smashes, net shots and backhand lifts. Lee covered the court and capitalised on Chen's mistakes to claim the first stanza.
16:17 (IST)
18-12! Chen misjudges his shot and Lee takes advantage with a deceptive crosscourt smash. The Malaysian's variety of strokes from the mid-court area is something Chen has failed to read so far
16:15 (IST)
17-10! Lee is hovering around the net, waiting to pounce with an attacking stroke. He maintains a seven-point lead in the opening game. Chen needs to find ways to retrieve.
16:13 (IST)
14-7! Got to feel for Chen here. Lee has hit unplayable smashes from the base position to take the Chinese shuttler by surprise. To beat Chen's strong defence is an achievement in itself.
16:08 (IST)
16:05 (IST)
9-3! Lee is cruising once again. Just like the way he did yesterday in the semi-finals against Shi Yuqi. He has opened up a healthy lead of six points with a barrage of attacking strokes.
16:04 (IST)
6-2! That was quick!
Four straight points for Lee to put his Chinese counterpart under pressure. The Malaysian is forcing Chen to play his shots from the backcourt.
16:03 (IST)
2-2! Both Lee and Chen have started the opening game confidently. The Chinese shuttler's left knee is strapped and Lee would look to target the sidelines as the match progresses.
15:59 (IST)
Next up will be the men's singles final between Lee Chong Wei and Chen Long. It is the first meeting between the duo since the thriller final at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.
Lee is already a four-time winner, while Chen has contested three finals so far.
15:51 (IST)
Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan win the women's doubles title after beating Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu 14-21, 21-16, 21-15 in the final. This is the second title of the night for Chen Qingchen, who also won the mixed doubles title earlier.
14:15 (IST)
Sindhu loses 21-18, 21-18 in the Hong Kong final to World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying. There were only rare moments when the Indian looked in control of the match. But this was all about her opponent. She out-thought and out-punched Sindhu today.
14:12 (IST)
Sindhu trailing 16-19: Sindhu gets lucky there as Tai pushes her shot long after her drop shot effort goes into the net in the previous point.
14:10 (IST)
Sindhu trails 13-18: An incredible cross-court smash from SIndhu. There's still some fight left in the Indian. She will have to be faultless from here if she has to mount a comeback.
14:09 (IST)
Tai leads 17-12: The match starting to slip away from Sindhu's grasp now. Two drops shots from Tai get her the first two points before Sindhu hits her shot wide.
14:06 (IST)
Tai leads 12-11: Another deceptive shot from Tai. Despite her height, Sindhu can barely get her racquet to the shuttle, let alone returning it.
14:03 (IST)
Sindhu leads 10-8: Sindhu is now hitting a purple patch. Her athletic ability and height is helping her get to shots that most other shuttlers would have difficulty reaching. She takes one point with a drop and the next one with a bruising smash down the line. Is this the start of her comeback?
14:00 (IST)
7-7 in game 2: Sindhu having to rely on her opponent making a mistake at the moment. She's thrown everything she has at Tai, but she just returns everything. And those shots are usually unreturnable.
13:57 (IST)
HOW DID TAI RETURN THAT? An incredible rally, but an even more incredible shot from Tai, who returns a body smash from Sindhu without even looking at it.
13:54 (IST)
Tai seals the first game 21-18: Another great challenge from Tai helps her win Game 1. She has been in rampaging form so far, all deception, guile and fearsome smashes.
13:49 (IST)
18-18: Sindhu clawing back in some style with three straight points. She unbelievably returns a fierce body smash before a drop shot gets her the point.
13:46 (IST)
Sindhu has overwhelming support in the stands, as is the norm at any badminton event these days. But Tai is not the World No 1 for nothing. At the moment, she is striding towards her fifth title of the year, leading 17-13 in the final.
13:43 (IST)
Sindhu trailing 13-11: But Sindhu is not one to yield so easily. She unleashes a smash of her own to take the next point.
13:42 (IST)
Tai leads 13-8: Tai Tzu Ying is now seizing control of this match. Time and again she is making Sindhu run from corner to corner before finishing off with a smash while her opponent is out of position.
13:39 (IST)
Tai takes 9-7 lead: Another thunderous smash from Tai. She's targetting Sindhu's backhand again and again.
13:36 (IST)
Tai up 5-7. Sindhu works Tai around the court before dispatching an effortless drop shot while Tai is out of position. She then backs it up with a booming smash and a deceptive drop shot to notch up the next two points.
13:32 (IST)
Sindhu trailing 2-5. After dropping three points, Sindhu finally starting to find her feet in the match with two consecutive point. But she has no answers for two consecutive smashes from Tai.
13:30 (IST)
Incredibly, this is only the second time the two players have met in a final.
13:28 (IST)
The women's final match, remember, is a repeat of last year's Hong Kong Open Superseries final where Sindhu lost. Can she avenge that defeat today?
13:20 (IST)
You know what that means: It's time for PV Sindhu's final against Tai Tzu Ying.
13:19 (IST)
That's it! Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo wrap up the men's doubles title with a 21-12, 21-18 scoreline in the final.
12:53 (IST)
Meanwhile, in the men's doubles final, Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo have won the first game 21-12 over Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding.
12:44 (IST)
12:22 (IST)
China's Siwei Zheng and Yaqiong Huang wrapped up that match in just 35 minutes.
12:15 (IST)
China's Siwei Zheng and Yaqiong Huang stun Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen 21-15, 21-13 in the mixed doubles final.
10:40 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the final day of the Hong Kong Open Superseries badminton championships. PV Sindhu is the lone Indian to have made it to the final day of the competition. There are other big matches too in the offing, with Lee Chong Wei facing Chen Long in the men's final. Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo will take on Mads Conrad-Petersen and Mads Pieler Kolding in the men's doubles final. Can Sindhu add the Hong Kong Open title to her trophy cabinet? We'll find out soon enough. Catch all the updates and scores as they happen right here.