Live Hockey World League Semi-Finals, scores and updates: SV Sunil, Akashdeep, Sardar goals make it 3-0 against Canada at half-time

High on confidence after an impressive 4-1 win against Scotland, Indian men's hockey team chief coach Roelant Oltmans wants the side to "bring in more aggression" when they face a determined Canada and unpredictable Pakistan in two Pool B clashes of the Hockey World League (HWL) Semi-Finals on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
India skipper Manpreet Singh also cautioned his side against any complacency in the upcoming games against Canada and Pakistan.
Commenting on the kind of pressure ahead of a high-octane India-Pakistan match, Manpreet said the team will come up with a good show.
"We always look at Pakistan as just another team and we always look at earning those three points from the match to advance in the league stage. They are a good side, but we have had a good start to the tournament."
"The idea will be to stick to the plans which the coach draws up before the matches against both (Canada and Pakistan) teams. He has asked us to bring in more aggression into our game and aim at finishing on top of the table in the league stage," Manpreet added.
India have a fair record against Canada, having won their league stage matches in the 2015 and 2016 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup with a score of 5-3 and 3-1 respectively. India also drew a crucial match against them at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
But Manpreet said India cannot afford to take the opposition lightly as any team can bounce back in a match.
"Though the team is ranked below us, we don't want to take them lightly. They can come up with a good game and hence it is important for us to stick to the roles assigned by our coach and execute them as planned," he said.
Against Pakistan, India have enjoyed success in the recent past. In 2016, India beat Pakistan 3-2 in both the league and final matches at the men's Asian Champions Trophy.
India also won the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match against Pakistan by a convincing 5-1 margin. This will be the first encounter between the neighbours this year.
Manpreet emphasised that the team has no added pressure as they have already qualified for the HWL Final to be played in Bhubaneswar in December.
"We play with no pressure. We just want to perform to our potential and enjoy ourselves while we give it our best," he said.
Pakistan lost 0-4 to The Netherlands in their opening match on Thursday and will play Canada later on Friday. India will take on Canada in their second Pool B match on Saturday before facing Pakistan on Sunday.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Jun 17, 2017 07:08 pm | Updated Date: Jun 17, 2017 07:08 pm
Highlights
India lead 3-0 at the break; Goals by SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh and Sardar Singh.
Goal! Now, its 3-0. Super move by Ramandeep and then a lovely flick for Sardar who pushes it in for a 3-0 lead.
Goal! And it's 2-0. Akashdeep squeezes it in past Carter. India lead 2-0.
Goal! And that's the lead for India off SV Sunil's perfect placement. India 1-0
19:14 (IST)
The 3rd quarter to start. India have been skillful and adept in finishing off the chances. But at the same time, they have kept the defence extremely tight. Canada not able to enter the Indian striking circle. The only chance they had they failed to trap with Akash Chikte in front.
19:13 (IST)
India vs Canada score at half-time
19:07 (IST)
19:06 (IST)
India taking things a little bit easy. This has been Canada's best quarter with two penetrations and an opportunity. India, meanwhile, rotate the ball all over the pitch not giving too many balls to the Canadians. At the break, India lead 3-0.
19:04 (IST)
Former Indian Hockey captain and Arjuna Awardee Jagbir Singh says it best.
19:03 (IST)
Lovely opportunity for Canada off a counter attack but the flick into the Indian striking circle is not trapped by Floris Son.
19:02 (IST)
And that has sailed past the right post. With Harmanpreet not on the pitch, Jasjit Kular took the flick. Canada survive. India lead 3-0
19:00 (IST)
Canada trying their best. But unable to break down the Indian midfield. India playing to a tight formation. Not a single player out of position. India lead 3-0 and have got their 2nd PC of the match.
18:58 (IST)
India not letting up. Pace slowed down a bit. Controlling the midfield and the match. It's a fluid India on the pitch. The Asian Games Champions lead 3-0 over the Pan-American Games runners-up.
18:55 (IST)
Under pressure, Canada made the wrong pass. Ramandeep snatched and sprinted away with Sardar and Mandeep on the right. At the last moment, Ramandeep flicked it to Sardar who while overlapping pushed it past Carter. India lead 3-0.
18:53 (IST)
Goal! Now, its 3-0. Super move by Ramandeep and then a lovely flick for Sardar who pushes it in for a 3-0 lead.
18:52 (IST)
It's the 2nd quarter. Canada uses the scoop. Change of tactics by the Canadians. But India gain control almost immediately. Ramandeep just about failing to hold onto the ball.
18:50 (IST)
India are clearly dictating terms against a side that beat Pakistan emphatically yesterday.
18:50 (IST)
Hardly an error by the Indians in the 1st quarter. The defence was solid, midfield innovating constantly while the forwards had the Canadian defence on the run. India will look to increase the 2-0 lead and make this match safe.
18:48 (IST)
Lovely touch by Harjeet. But the innovation outside the Canadian circle is not anticipated by Indian forwards. It's total 1st quarter domination by India. Only two circle penetrations by the Canadian team. And at the end of the 1st Q India lead 2-0.
18:46 (IST)
Canada trying to come through the flanks. But India's structure in the midfield and defence is rock solid. Substitutions are fast.
18:44 (IST)
Ramandeep Singh had the ball on top of the circle. His pass found Akashdeep and an advancing Carter. Akashdeep deftly deflected it to give India a 2-0 lead.
18:43 (IST)
Goal! And it's 2-0. Akashdeep squeezes it in past Carter. India lead 2-0.
18:42 (IST)
India's strategy is quite clear. Dominate, Control. Keep out the errors and force space from Canada. At the moment, India dictate. They lead 1-0.
18:40 (IST)
India keeping up the pressure. Canada still to get a shot at goal. Only one circle penetration for them. India already has had six and there are 7 minutes in the 1st quarter.
18:38 (IST)
The opening goal came off a Surender pass into the Canadian striking circle. Sunil's first hit saved by the GK and then he gets the ball again from Mandeep and this time waits before pushing it past Carter. India lead 1-0
18:37 (IST)
Goal! And that's the lead for India off SV Sunil's perfect placement. India 1-0
18:36 (IST)
India playing on the lines with Manpreet Singh and Surender playing way up. Huge pressure on the Canadians. Can India convert domination into an early 1st Q goal?
18:34 (IST)
Great chance again for India. Ramandeep hit. Canadian GK David Carter brings off a save.
18:33 (IST)
That was close by Harmanpreet. Perfect push and stop but the flick just flying over the cross bar.
18:32 (IST)
First attack from the Canadians. But India break away and get the 1st PC. Early opportunity for India.
18:30 (IST)
With the National Anthem played, both the teams are in a huddle. This is going to be an exciting match. Canada with their tails up after the win against Pakistan while India will look for a win and six points in Pool B.
18:25 (IST)
And here come both the teams. India is ranked 6th while the Canadians are 10th. India will be careful and would want to keep a tight defence against the Canadians after what they saw yesterday against Pakistan.
18:24 (IST)
In fact, China started the day with a rousing 5-2 win over South Korea, the 2000 Olympic silver medallists. Korea has slipped over the years but China's win was exciting and is an upset. It sets up the India-Canada match beautifully. In their last encounter that came at the Rio Olympics, Canada had held out for a 2-2 draw against India.
18:21 (IST)
Welcome to the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre right in the middle of the Olympic Park in London.
And India is taking on Canada in their second match of Pool B.
Canada is on a high after recording their biggest victory in field hockey beating Pakistan 6-0!. Yes, 6-0. An amazing score-line.
18:16 (IST)
Here are the starting elevens for India and Canada for today's match.
18:08 (IST)
Here's a look at the Pool B points table after Day 2 of Hockey World League Semi-Finals.
Image courtey: Twitter.com/@TheHockeyIndia
17:55 (IST)
India face a determined Canada in their second match. While India came back from a sloppy start to win 4-1 in their first encounter against Scotland, Canada stunned Pakistan beating them 6-0 in emphatic fashion.
China beat South Korea 5-2 in today's first Pool A match.
The other matches scheduled for today are:
Pool A: England vs Malaysia
Pool B: Scotland vs Netherlands
17:47 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pool B match between India and Canada in the Hockey World League Semi-Finals in London.