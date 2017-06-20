Hockey World League Semi-Finals 2017, highlights: India lose 1-3 to dominant Netherlands

Preview: Having already secured their berth in the quarter-finals, India will face their first big test when they take on higher-ranked Netherlands in their final Pool B game of the Hockey World League (HWL) Semi-Finals in London on Tuesday.
Roelant Oltmans' boys have bagged three consecutive victories in the pool stage so far at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Stadium. While beating Scotland 4-1 and Canada 3-0 fuelled India's start at the tournament, it was the 7-1 win against Pakistan on Sunday that brought jubilation back home among the Indian sports buffs.
However, India's skipper Manpreet Singh does not want to read too much into the victory, which also happens to be the biggest win (six-goal margin) against their arch-foes in hockey history.
"It was a very good win for us not because it was against Pakistan but because we did well in the areas that had concerned us when we played the 3 Nations Invitational Tournament in Germany before coming to London," stated Manpreet.
According to the skipper, India's conversion rate in field goals is now 'well above 30 per cent' which is what the team was vying for.
"In our previous tournaments though our statistics in terms of ball possession was very good, and even the number of circle penetrations was encouraging, we were missing goal scoring chances," he said in a release.
"But now we have overcome that setback with high scoring match against Pakistan. We just want to keep up this momentum," he emphasised.
The Dutch team is ranked No.4 in the world and are seeded No.2 behind Olympic Gold medallists Argentina in this tournament.
A win against them will ensure that the Indian team goes into the quarter-finals as table toppers in Pool B.
Oltmans puts things in perspective. "I am quite pleased with the team's performance so far but our job is not finished yet. We have to stay upbeat, continue to be aggressive and execute our plans to 100 per cent in all the areas to excel against The Netherlands who also have had a good start to the tournament," the Dutchman said.
The Netherlands will take on India after impressive wins against Pakistan (4-0) and Scotland (3-0). They face Canada on Monday.
India previously played the Netherlands at the 2016 Rio Olympics where they narrowly lost to the Dutch 1-2.
But in 2015, India had beaten the Netherlands 3-2 in the shootout after a 5-5 draw in the regulation time. This feat helped India win the bronze medal at the HWL Final at Raipur.
India had also won their match 3-2 in 2014 Champions Trophy against the Dutch.
"We don't want to think about past records. Both the teams are new compared to 2015 and 2016 with some new additions in the squad. So we cannot compare the results from the past," Oltmans insisted.
"For now, we only want to focus on our match tomorrow (Tuesday), continue with the good momentum and stick to our plans. We have to start well and finish well. That will be our focus."
20:08 (IST)
India take on either China or Malaysia in the quarter-final on Thursday (22 June).
20:03 (IST)
India lose their first game in Hockey World League Semi-Finals and it looks like they have some thinking and planning to do ahead of the quarter-finals.
20:00 (IST)
India will now have to wait for the Malaysia Vs China match to find out who they play in the QF. That's it from the Hockey Centre here at the Olympic Park. Once again, Holland have beaten India 3-1. It was India's first defeat in the tournament.
19:59 (IST)
Final scoreline
19:58 (IST)
19:56 (IST)
19:53 (IST)
The Dutch goalkeeper Sam van der Ven who came in place of Pirmin saves a hard flick from Harmanpreet. Probably the flicks are too direct and not angles in. Holland still lead 3-1.
19:51 (IST)
India get their 3rd PC of the match. Can they get the goal here?
19:50 (IST)
It's 3-1 to Holland with five minutes to go. India need to push harder. One more goal will give them space. Can they get another goal?
19:49 (IST)
Holland try an indirect but Jonas Geus can't connect as he dives towards the ball.
19:48 (IST)
An agitated Oltmans banging on fence. But Holland find their 5th PC. Dangerous for India.
19:46 (IST)
India for the first time in the match playing up and with urgency. They are finding space. But they need to find the goals or create pressure with penalty corners.
19:43 (IST)
Great save by the Dutch GK Pirmin Blaak. Harmanpreet's flick was low and powerful and the Dutch keeper fell in time to deflect it off.
19:42 (IST)
And that is India's 2nd PC. India need to score here.
19:40 (IST)
Important 4th quarter and India have it's task cut out. Dutch still dominating and taking a big slice of the attacks into Indian territory.
19:37 (IST)
At the end of the 3rd quarter, India are down 1-3. Probably India's best quarter in the match. They had an opportunity with Mandeep but couldn't create and convert. Dahiya saved a stiff Dutch shot. Holland lead 3-1 and we have the 4th quarter coming up.
19:33 (IST)
Holland want a referral. They are looking for their 4th PC of the match and the first in the 3rd Q. But no PC there for Holland.
19:30 (IST)
India trying flat crosses into the Dutch striking circle. Will not do. The Dutch are too good at trapping and positional play. India has to come through the middle.
19:28 (IST)
India losing possession in the midfield. That's where the Dutch have dominated. Sardar, Manpreet, Chinglensana, Satbir have not created an impression. Only Harjeet to an extent has played to potential.
19:25 (IST)
The Dutch at the moment in complete control. Even on a man-to-man situation, getting past the Indians. Mandeep had a great chance. But takes too much time to swivel and create a reverse hit.
19:23 (IST)
India has changed it's goalkeeper. Vikas Dahiya is in for Chikte. India pressing hard on the flanks. But it would take some doing to get past the Dutch. Holland lead 3-1.
19:20 (IST)
Sardar gets a yellow card. Slightly harsh. Because he fell and didn't bring his stick down. But India are down to ten men.
19:19 (IST)
It will be a tough 3rd quarter for India. Holland are going to come all guns blazing to increase the score and snuff out any resistance that India plan to offer. India need a draw to top Pool B. Holland need an outright win. And they are on course.
19:13 (IST)
Akashdeep Singh with skills that could dazzle scored a brilliant goal as instead of shooting straight to the Dutch goalkeeper, he popped the ball between his legs. With the scores at 1-3, India need to find some space in the 3rd quarter to put pressure on the Dutch.
19:13 (IST)
Score at half-time
19:11 (IST)
Sander Wijn, Mirco Pruijser, Billy Bakker have completely decimated the Indian defence. Brilliant play. Fast breaks. Fast paced game from the Dutch. India came into the match in the 2nd quarter.
19:09 (IST)
And that's the break. Netherlands lead 3-1. Domination from the Dutch and only towards the end of the 2nd quarter that India came back slightly into the match.
19:08 (IST)
And that was close. Sumit cross from the right flank but Sunil can't follow up cleanly. Holland lead 3-1.
19:07 (IST)
What skill from Akashdeep. Sunil cross. Skashdeep pops the ball between his legs to beat Dutch GK. India have scored. The scores are 1-3.
19:04 (IST)
Tough for India now. They have to survive the Dutch attacks and also score a few to bring parity. Unless they score, the Dutch defence will play up. That's cutting off all Indian passes from the midfield. Brilliant play by Holland.
19:02 (IST)
3-0. Mirco Pruijser controls superbly and pushes past an advancing Chikte. Netherlands 3-0.
18:59 (IST)
The Dutch are playing a brilliant man-to-man marking. They started fast and now are suffocating India. Almost 70 percent of the possession has been with the Dutch.
18:57 (IST)
India need to follow-up with three men in the Dutch striking circle. Can't beat a 4-man Dutch wall with two strikers.
18:55 (IST)
India needs to settle down. The Dutch pace has caught them off guard. Holding the ball and cutting the pace is the only option. Holland lead 2-0.
18:54 (IST)
Can India up the ante and find a way back against an aggressive Netherlands side?
18:53 (IST)
The 2nd quarter starts. India need to do something different. They either need to slow the pace. As the Dutch are coming up in waves.
18:52 (IST)
Massive 1st quarter for Netherlands. Completely dominated India. They lead 2-0. Chikte saved at least three more shots.
18:50 (IST)
As the hooter goes, the umpire points for the 3rd PC. And that's the end of the 1st quarter.
18:49 (IST)
And that's the 2nd PC for Holland.
18:49 (IST)
The Dutch defence playing well. Mandeep Singh had an opportunity. But can't get past the tall Dutch.
18:47 (IST)
Harmanpreet's flick doesn't come off. And the Dutch straight away into an attack. The Dutch are fast. Dominating the midfield and the flanks.
18:46 (IST)
And that's India's 1st PC. They need to convert and cut the scores here. Can they?
18:44 (IST)
That’s 2-0. Sander Baart, Perfect flick under Chikte. India reeling a bit now.
18:42 (IST)
Another Holland attack and they get their first PC of the quarter and match.
18:41 (IST)
Chikte saves again as Dutch captain Billy Bakker's sweep is taken on the pads. India under huge pressure. They have to control the midfield now. Rotate the ball to ensure that moves happen.
18:39 (IST)
India pushing but not finding the exact length in their passes and crosses. Those errors are giving Holland the breaks.
18:38 (IST)
Easily could have been Holland's 2nd goal. But Chikte saves off Jonas Geus. India survive. Holland playing all over the pitch. Flank to flank and cutting through the middle.
18:36 (IST)
Oltmans, the Indian coach very vocal on the sidelines trying to egg on the Indian side. India on the back foot need a move to find some fluidity.
18:35 (IST)
India needs to wake up fast. At the moment, whatever the Dutch are doing is putting India on the backfoot. India needs to control and get a feel. Holland lead 1-0.
18:34 (IST)
The Dutch have scored. Huge errors from Sardar. The Dutch snatch and score through Thiery Brinkman. Netherlands lead 1-0.