Live Hockey World League Semi-Finals 2017, scores and updates: India look to maintain unbeaten streak against Netherlands

Preview: Having already secured their berth in the quarter-finals, India will face their first big test when they take on higher-ranked Netherlands in their final Pool B game of the Hockey World League (HWL) Semi-Finals in London on Tuesday.
Roelant Oltmans' boys have bagged three consecutive victories in the pool stage so far at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Stadium. While beating Scotland 4-1 and Canada 3-0 fuelled India's start at the tournament, it was the 7-1 win against Pakistan on Sunday that brought jubilation back home among the Indian sports buffs.
However, India's skipper Manpreet Singh does not want to read too much into the victory, which also happens to be the biggest win (six-goal margin) against their arch-foes in hockey history.
"It was a very good win for us not because it was against Pakistan but because we did well in the areas that had concerned us when we played the 3 Nations Invitational Tournament in Germany before coming to London," stated Manpreet.
According to the skipper, India's conversion rate in field goals is now 'well above 30 per cent' which is what the team was vying for.
"In our previous tournaments though our statistics in terms of ball possession was very good, and even the number of circle penetrations was encouraging, we were missing goal scoring chances," he said in a release.
"But now we have overcome that setback with high scoring match against Pakistan. We just want to keep up this momentum," he emphasised.
The Dutch team is ranked No.4 in the world and are seeded No.2 behind Olympic Gold medallists Argentina in this tournament.
A win against them will ensure that the Indian team goes into the quarter-finals as table toppers in Pool B.
Oltmans puts things in perspective. "I am quite pleased with the team's performance so far but our job is not finished yet. We have to stay upbeat, continue to be aggressive and execute our plans to 100 per cent in all the areas to excel against The Netherlands who also have had a good start to the tournament," the Dutchman said.
The Netherlands will take on India after impressive wins against Pakistan (4-0) and Scotland (3-0). They face Canada on Monday.
India previously played the Netherlands at the 2016 Rio Olympics where they narrowly lost to the Dutch 1-2.
But in 2015, India had beaten the Netherlands 3-2 in the shootout after a 5-5 draw in the regulation time. This feat helped India win the bronze medal at the HWL Final at Raipur.
India had also won their match 3-2 in 2014 Champions Trophy against the Dutch.
"We don't want to think about past records. Both the teams are new compared to 2015 and 2016 with some new additions in the squad. So we cannot compare the results from the past," Oltmans insisted.
"For now, we only want to focus on our match tomorrow (Tuesday), continue with the good momentum and stick to our plans. We have to start well and finish well. That will be our focus."
Published Date: Jun 20, 2017 06:26 pm | Updated Date: Jun 20, 2017 06:26 pm
Jun, 20 2017 IST
Sardar Singh is playing. His name was just announced in the team line-up.
18:31 (IST)
And there they go. India in Blue. Holland in Grey and Black. Holland into the attack. And they have a goal chance but Chikte takes the shot on the helmet. Kellerman almost scored there. The Dutch starting strongly.
18:29 (IST)
The players shake hands. Seconds remaining for the match to start. It's India Vs Holland.
18:25 (IST)
"Who will finish top of Pool B?" is the question as India and Holland get ready to clash. It's the World No.4 against the World No. 6, India.
18:24 (IST)
Pakistan make it to the quarter-finals of Hockey World League Semi-Finals after the Scotland-Canada game ends in a draw.
18:21 (IST)
It's going to be a cracker of a match. The Dutch play fast and stretch the flanks hoping to break the opposition defence with some great crosses. India will look to control and rely on the forward line to cash in on their chances inside the Dutch striking circle. The Dutch over the years have been great finishers. Also at the moment, the Indian team is looking in good form.
18:18 (IST)
18:17 (IST)
But at the moment, we wait for India and Holland to arrive.
Till then have a look at the stats: India and Holland have played 101 matches. India winning 31 and losing 47. 23 matches have been drawn.
The last time, India played Holland was in Rio where the Indian national team lost 1-2.
18:14 (IST)
Over there in Pool A, Olympic Champions Argentina lead with 10 points followed by England with 7 points and a game against Korea in hand. 3rd and 4th in that Pool are Malaysia and China and it's possible that one of those teams will be playing India in the QF. Korea have to beat England to be in contention and at the moment that is a tall task.
18:13 (IST)
Here are the line-ups for today's clash
18:12 (IST)
Today's first match of the day had Canada playing Scotland with the Scots needing a victory to stay in contention for a QF place. But a 1-1 draw rules them out and ensures that Canada and Pakistan go through to the QF. Yes, Pakistan is in as their victory over Scotland ensured that. Pakistan finishes 4th in Pool B with three points. Canada is 3rd in Pool B. Pool B's No.1 and No.2 teams will be decided after the India Vs Holland game.
18:08 (IST)
Welcome to the Lee Valley Hockey Centre. It's India Vs Holland in a little while.
India sitting comfortably on top of Pool B with nine points and followed by the Dutch also with nine points but India's goal difference compared to Holland is 12 to 9. For India to top Pool B, they will, of course, have to beat the Dutch, not the easiest of sides in world competition. On form, it should be close and competitive and as usual when it comes to India, it's their finish that counts. Hopefully, the rich vein of form that the forwards have displayed continues.
17:30 (IST)
The other matches scheduled for today are:
Pool A: China vs Malaysia
Pool A: England vs South Korea
The Pool B match between Scotland and Canada is currently underway. Canada lead 1-0 at half-time.
17:26 (IST)
Here's how the Pool B points table looks like as of now.
17:19 (IST)
India has enjoyed three victories on the trot at the Hockey World League Semi-Finals. They beat Scotland 4-1 and Canada 3-0 and then recorded their biggest victory against Pakistan comprehensively defeating them 7-1 on Sunday.
Now, they face their toughest challenge yet in the higher ranked Netherlands. Will India continue their unbeaten streak at the tournament?
17:10 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pool B match between India and Netherlands in the Hockey World League Semi-Finals in London.