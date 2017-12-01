Preview: India will look to continue their good run under new coach Sjoerd Marijne when they take on defending champions Australia in their opening match in the Hockey World League (HWL) Final at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.
India finished third in the last edition of the meet, losing to the Netherlands 2-3 on penalties after both teams were locked 5-5 in regulation time.
Under new coach Sjoerd Marijne, a young Indian team would be playing at home for the first time.
"No pressure, nothing at all. Before the match I will prepare them to the best of my ability but I cannot control the outcome of the game. So when I walk out onto the field on Friday, I will just enjoy the crowd," the coach had said when asked about pressure before the first game.
To name a few, India have the likes of Harmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Sumit Varun Kumar among the young faces for this competition.
"All the young players have potential and that's why they are with the team. Now it's normal for most of the youngsters to reach a high level and then fall. But what's important is how they cope with the fall and learn from it because with all the expectations, it's normal for them to fall at times," Marijne said.
The Asia Cup victory was the perfect start to the tenure of Marijne, who will be hoping his side can reproduce that excellent form.
The winners of the event in Bhubaneswar will also guarantee qualification for the Men's Champions Trophy 2018, which will take place in the Netherlands in June/July.
The World Ranking points are also on offer, assigned to teams depending on their final position in the standings.
With inputs from IANS.
Published Date: Dec 01, 2017 06:21 pm | Updated Date: Dec 01, 2017 07:44 pm
Highlights
19:44 (IST)
And that's Australia's 1st PC of the quarter.
Can they score against the run of play?
It's Akash Chikte in the Indian goal.
19:43 (IST)
Harmanpreet Singh making the match flow from the back.
Slightly sluggish play now.
But India not giving away easy possession.
19:41 (IST)
India not allowing the Aussies to settle down.
But India needs to tighten up the passes upfront.
19:40 (IST)
Lovely through by Harmanpreet. But Mandeep and Akashdeep don't read the ball.
India controlling the action.
Using the flanks.
19:37 (IST)
It's a straight but powerful flick by Rupinder Pal Singh.
But Lovell Tyler saves.
19:36 (IST)
India using the space to perfection.
But chances against Australia don't come easy.
India need to settle down and not get rattled by missing goals.
And India get the 1st PC of the quarter.
19:34 (IST)
Gurjant blows another chance away!!!!
Right in front of goal he taps straight to the goalkeeper.
Two chances blown away.
19:32 (IST)
And we are on our way.
India attacking.
What a chance for Gurjant!
Why did he shift position for a reverse hit?
And India blow a perfect opportunity in the first ten seconds.
19:30 (IST)
And that's the Indian National Anthem.
Crowd Roars.
And now for 4 quarters of some furious action.
Not a seat empty in the stadium.
19:27 (IST)
And that's the National Anthem of Australia which will be followed by that of India.
19:23 (IST)
We are almost there.
Teams are ready to come out of their dug outs.
In a few minutes, we will have the National Anthem.
And then we should be on our way.
Everything points towards a fast game.
19:22 (IST)
India-Australia stats don't make a pretty picture. But that is what the Indian coach said: 'Let's forget the past and create a future.'
Here are the numbers: India and Australia have played 120 matches with India only winning 22 while the Aussies have 80 victories with 18 matches being drawn.
The onus of this match from India's view point lies on the Defence and the Forwards. Score and keep the speedy Aussies out.
19:17 (IST)
Australia didn't do well at the Rio Olympics and even at the Azlan Shah lost to England in the final.
India are the Asia Cup champions having beaten Malaysia 2-1 in the final at Dhaka.
But the big step is now - to create a winning team that can crack the top three in the world.
19:16 (IST)
In the first match of the day, Germany bat England 2-0.
And then for a while Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik took over and officially opened the HWL Finals.
For the moment, the packed Kalinga Stadium awaits India opening it's campaign against reigning champions Australia.
Going by the pre-match media conference, it's evident, both teams want to make a statement in their opening match.
19:12 (IST)
Welcome to the Kalinga Stadium.
It's the Hockey World League Finals.
And the match coming up is India Vs Australia - tonight's BIG GAME.
18:18 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India's opening match against Australia at the Hockey World League Final 2017, taking place in Bhubaneswar. India, under new coach Sjoerd Marijne, will look to continue their good run against the defending champions Australia.