Live French Open 2017, Day 15, men's final, tennis scores and updates: Rafael Nadal aims for 10th title against Stan Wawrinka

Rafael Nadal, bidding to win the French Open for the 10th time, faces 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka.
Back to his best on his favorite surface, Nadal has been the dominant player of the clay court season. In six matches so far in Paris, he has not dropped a set and lost only 29 games.
Nadal has a 15-3 record against Wawrinka, but the third-seeded Swiss player won the only time they met in a Grand Slam final, at the 2014 Australian Open.
If he wins, Nadal will become only the second player, man or woman, to win 10 titles at the same major tournament. Margaret Court is the only player in history to have achieved the feat, winning the Australian Open title 11 times from 1960-73.
The fourth-seeded Nadal is 9-0 in French Open finals but he hasn't played in one since 2014. He lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2015 quarter-finals, then withdrew from the tournament before the third round last year because of an injured left wrist.
At 32, Wawrinka is the oldest men's finalist in Paris since 1973. He is 3-0 in Grand Slam finals, beating Djokovic at the 2015 French Open and the 2016 US Open.
The last grand slam clash between the pair came at Melbourne Park in 2014 when Wawrinka beat a hobbling Nadal to claim his first Grand Slam title.
It was a breakthrough moment for the Swiss, but even then there was a sense he still felt like an imposter at the top table of men's tennis.
Three years on and there is little doubt Wawrinka truly believes he belongs alongside the best and that when the stakes are highest, he brings it all to court.
Here's the Order of Play for Sunday:
Court Philippe Chatrier (11.30 AM local/03.00 PM IST)
Women's Doubles - Final
Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Lucie Safarova (USA/CZE x1) v Ashleigh Barty/Casey Dellacqua (AUS/AUS)
Not Before 03.00 PM local/06.30 PM
Men's Singles - Final
Stan Wawrinka (SUI x3) v Rafael Nadal (ESP x4)
Top seeds Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova clinched their third straight Grand Slam title at Roland Garros after defeating Aussie duo Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua.
Safarova and Mattke-Sands won 6-2, 6-1.
18:51 (IST)
Ready? Play!
Rafael Nadal to start off proceedings be serving first.
18:35 (IST)
The trophy is here!
La Coupe des Mousquetaires -- the French Open men's trophy -- is unlocked from it's Louis Vuitton case on court!
And now we are ready for the players to walk out.
18:09 (IST)
Half an hour to go!
The weather is just the way Rafael Nadal likes it as he prepares to face Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final.
The sun is shining, there is barely a trace of cloud in the sky and the temperature is about 85 degrees (30 Celsius) as Sunday's title match approaches.
The No 4-seeded Nadal is bidding for his record 10th title in Paris and his 15th Grand Slam title overall. He is 9-0 in past finals at the clay-court major and has not lost a set in this year's tournament, playing as well at age 31 as he ever has.
No 3 Wawrinka won the 2015 French Open for one of his three major championships. He is 3-0 in Grand Slam finals.
18:01 (IST)
18:00 (IST)
Top seeds Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova clinched their third straight Grand Slam title at Roland Garros after defeating Aussie duo Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua.
Safarova and Mattke-Sands won 6-2, 6-1.
17:58 (IST)
Meanwhile, we have a winner in the women's doubles final!
17:54 (IST)
17:41 (IST)
The way Rafael Nadal has reached a 10th final has been astonishing.
He has not conceded a set and dropped only 29 games in six rounds -- two more than Bjorn Borg's 1978 record when he destroyed Guillermo Vilas in the final.
He is 9-0 in finals at Roland Garros and is going for an unprecedented 10th French Open title.
17:36 (IST)
Paths to the final
Nadal
1st rd: bt Benoit Paire (FRA) 6-1, 6-4, 6-1
2nd rd: bt Robin Haase (NED) 6-1, 6-4, 6-3
3rd rd: bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 6-0, 6-1, 6-0
4th rd: bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x17) 6-1, 6-2, 6-2
QF: bt Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP x20) 6-2, 2-0 - retired
SF: bt Dominic Thiem (AUT x6) 6-3, 6-4, 6-0
Wawrinka
1st rd: bt Jozef Kovalik (SVK) 6-2, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3
2nd rd: bt Alexandr Dolgopolov (UKR) 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5
3rd rd: bt Fabio Fognini (ITA x28) 7-6 (7/2), 6-0, 6-2
4th rd: bt Gael Monfils (FRA x15) 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 6-2
QF: bt Marin Cilic (CRO x7) 6-3, 6-3, 6-1
SF: bt Andy Murray (GBR x1) 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7/3), 6-1
17:35 (IST)
16:27 (IST)
Bon jour et bienvenue!
Hello and welcome! It's the final day of the 2017 edition of Roland Garros and we have a cracker of a match ahead.
Rafael Nadal is aiming for his 10th title and the only man standing in his way is Stan Wawrinka.