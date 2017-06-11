Live French Open 2017, Day 15, men's final, tennis scores and updates: Rafael Nadal aims for 10th title against Stan Wawrinka

Rafael Nadal, bidding to win the French Open for the 10th time, faces 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka.

Back to his best on his favorite surface, Nadal has been the dominant player of the clay court season. In six matches so far in Paris, he has not dropped a set and lost only 29 games.

Nadal has a 15-3 record against Wawrinka, but the third-seeded Swiss player won the only time they met in a Grand Slam final, at the 2014 Australian Open.

If he wins, Nadal will become only the second player, man or woman, to win 10 titles at the same major tournament. Margaret Court is the only player in history to have achieved the feat, winning the Australian Open title 11 times from 1960-73.

The fourth-seeded Nadal is 9-0 in French Open finals but he hasn't played in one since 2014. He lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2015 quarter-finals, then withdrew from the tournament before the third round last year because of an injured left wrist.

At 32, Wawrinka is the oldest men's finalist in Paris since 1973. He is 3-0 in Grand Slam finals, beating Djokovic at the 2015 French Open and the 2016 US Open.

The last grand slam clash between the pair came at Melbourne Park in 2014 when Wawrinka beat a hobbling Nadal to claim his first Grand Slam title.

It was a breakthrough moment for the Swiss, but even then there was a sense he still felt like an imposter at the top table of men's tennis.

Three years on and there is little doubt Wawrinka truly believes he belongs alongside the best and that when the stakes are highest, he brings it all to court.

Here's the Order of Play for Sunday:

Court Philippe Chatrier (11.30 AM local/03.00 PM IST)

Women's Doubles - Final

Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Lucie Safarova (USA/CZE x1) v Ashleigh Barty/Casey Dellacqua (AUS/AUS)

Not Before 03.00 PM local/06.30 PM

Men's Singles - Final

Stan Wawrinka (SUI x3) v Rafael Nadal (ESP x4)

