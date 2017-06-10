Live French Open 2017, Day 14, women's final, tennis scores and updates: Simona Halep leads 6-4, 3-3 against Jelena Ostapenko

A women's tournament that was missing Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Victoria Azarenka will finish with a first-time Grand Slam champion, either No 3-seeded Simona Halep of Romania or 47th-ranked Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.
Ostapenko, who turned 20 on Thursday, is the first unseeded finalist at Roland Garros since 1983; she's also never won a tour-level title of any sort.
More reasons to find her participation in the final surprising: She had never been past the third round at any Grand Slam tournament before this week, and her previous French Open experience consisted of a first-round loss last year and a loss in qualifying the year before that.
The 25-year-old Halep is a much more established player. She owns 15 tiles, was the 2014 runner-up at the French Open and will move up to No 1 in the rankings for the first time if she wins.
The matchup provides quite a contrast in styles: Ostapenko's big bold strokes aimed at lines vs Halep's more conservative, defensive strategy.
Looking ahead to Saturday, Halep said: "Of course, this match is really important, and I will not hide the heaviness that it has."
Ostapenko, meanwhile, could become the first player in 20 years to claim her first career tour-level title at a major.
"I have the mentality to win, but it's going to be tough," said Halep, who tore a ligament in her right ankle last month, putting her participating in the French Open in doubt. "I expect her to give everything she has, to hit all the balls, to play with confidence. But I'm confident, as well."
Halep and Ostapenko have never played against each other before in their career and the final will be their first meeting.
Here's a look at the Order of Play for Saturday:
Court Philippe Chatrier (3.00 PM local/6.30 PM IST)
Women's Singles - Final
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) v Simona Halep (ROM x3)
Men's Doubles - Final
Ryan Harrison/Michael Venus (USA/NZL) v Santiago Gonzalez/Donald Young (MEX/USA)
Highlights
Simona Halep wins the opening set 6-4 against Jelena Ostapenko in 39 minutes.
The 3rd seed is one set away from her maiden Grand Slam title.
If Simona Halep wins her first Grand Slam title, she will also be crowned the new World No 1 in the WTA rankings.
Jelena Ostapenko has not won a single tour-level title in her career so far and this is only her 8th appearance at a Grand Slam.
20:03 (IST)
It's like the break of serve stirred Halep up! She brings up two break points on Ostapenko's serve and converts to make it 4-4.
Ostapenko not helping her case with four unforced errors in that game.
20:02 (IST)
20:02 (IST)
Halep looking at her player's box in frustration and her body language is not encouraging right now.
19:59 (IST)
Ostapenko breaks for 4-3.
Break point opportunity for Ostapenko but she sprays her return wide. Deuce.
Each game in this set has now gone to deuce except the opening game.
Another break point for Ostapenko! And she breaks with a splendid rally! A poor second serve from Halep and Ostapenko was all over it on her return. She painted the lines and then wins the point with a swing volley.
FOUR straight games to Ostapenko and she now leads 4-3 with a break! What a turnaround.
19:56 (IST)
Another long service game and Ostapenko holds for 3-3.
Ostapenko saves two more break points and wrestles out a very crucial hold. We are back on serve in this second set. Three straight games to the Latvian.
HAlep has withdrawn a little bit in the last three games and allowed Ostapenko to get back in this match.
19:53 (IST)
Ostapenko is not done yet! She breaks back for 2-3.
19:53 (IST)
19:52 (IST)
Ostapeko saves THREE BREAK POINTS to hold, trails 1-3.
Halep, oddly, took her foot off the pedal in Ostapenko's service game. First signs of frustration from the Romanian as she allows her opponent to hold for 1-3.
19:51 (IST)
Halep breaks and consolidates to race ahead 3-0 in the second set.
The Romanain is just three games away from her first Grand Slam title. She has come out with a great strategy of using her defence to neutralise Ostapenko's barrage of attacking shots and executed it perfectly.
Handled the pressure of the event really well so far.
19:44 (IST)
Halep saves three beak points to hold for 1-0.
The 3rd seed was under pressure immediately in the first game of the second set, with Ostapenko firing winners to win three straight points.
Halep fights back and is moving her opponent from corner to corner to save all three. She eventually holds for 1-0.
19:41 (IST)
Here's a look at the stats from the opening set.
19:36 (IST)
Simona Halep wins the opening set 6-4 against Jelena Ostapenko in 39 minutes.
The 3rd seed is one set away from her maiden Grand Slam title.
19:35 (IST)
Simona Halep wins the first set 6-4.
Halep steps up her defence and breaks to win a high-quality set.
Halep weathered the storm of Ostapenko's winners well and waited for her to commit an error. At the same time, she just gave away two unforced errors. No free points at all for Ostapenko and Halep takes the first set 6-4 in 39 minutes.
19:30 (IST)
Great game from Halep to hold for 5-4
We are being treated to some great tennis in this final. Ostapneko took a 0-30 lead but Halep did well to pull the game back with some amazing defence.
Point of the match so far as Halep trades heavy forehands with Ostapenko before changing direction and earning the error.
Ostapenko to serve to stay in the opening set now at 4-5.
19:29 (IST)
This match has been on Ostapenko's racquet completely. No sign of nerves from the 20-year-old.
19:28 (IST)
Ostapenko holds for 4-4
Splendid game from the Latvian! Halep did well to stretch the game to deuce with her defensive forehand.
On the next point, Halep drops a forehand too short and Ostapenko crushes it for her 11th winner. Ostapenko holds with another big backhand and then turns to her box and roars in delight! She is pumped up.
19:27 (IST)
Great atmosphere on Court Philippe Chatrier for the women's final!
19:27 (IST)
Halep escapes for 4-3
Ostapenko furious with herself and slams her racquet as she is unable to convert a break point. She hit a clean backhand winner to get to 30-40 but muffed the next one and the game went to deuce.
Halep holds after winning the next two points.
19:26 (IST)
Winners, winners everywhere!
19:26 (IST)
If Simona Halep wins her first Grand Slam title, she will also be crowned the new World No 1 in the WTA rankings.
19:25 (IST)
Jelena Ostapenko has not won a single tour-level title in her career so far and this is only her 8th appearance at a Grand Slam.
19:24 (IST)
19:23 (IST)
Halep breaks back for 3-3
Second double fault of the match from Ostapenko and she falls behind 0-40 on her serve.
Ostapenko dumps her return into the net and the first set is level at 3-3.
19:22 (IST)
A hold and break for Ostapenko and she surges ahead 3-2.
Two straight games for the young Latvian! She is displaying how hard she can crack the ball and attacking every point!
Ostapenko: 7 winners, 7 unforced errors.
Halep: 1 winner, 1 unforced error.
19:22 (IST)
And Halep breaks right back! 1-1.
This is a feisty start to the match. Halep attacks Ostapenko's second serve and goes ahead 0-40. She eventually breaks on her second break point.
Large crowd support for the Romanina. Chants of "SI-MO-NA! SI-MO-NA!" ring out at Philippe Chatrier Court.
19:22 (IST)
What a start from Ostapenko!
Four big groundstrokes and Ostapenko breaks at love. Halep barely got a racquet on the ball in that game.
18:45 (IST)
Head-to-head record:
Simona Halep, who was the 2014 runner-up, has never faced the 20-year-old Jelena Ostapenko.in her career before.
The French Open final will be their first meeting.
18:44 (IST)
Bon jour et bienvenue!
It's women's day at Roland Garros and we will be covering every minute of it.
Third seed Simona Halep takes on Jelena Ostapenko for the Suzanna Lenglen Cup, Stay tuned for scores and regular updates from all the matches at the French Open.