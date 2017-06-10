Live French Open 2017, Day 14, women's final, tennis scores and updates: Simona Halep faces Jelena Ostapenko

A women's tournament that was missing Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Victoria Azarenka will finish with a first-time Grand Slam champion, either No 3-seeded Simona Halep of Romania or 47th-ranked Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.

Ostapenko, who turned 20 on Thursday, is the first unseeded finalist at Roland Garros since 1983; she's also never won a tour-level title of any sort.

More reasons to find her participation in the final surprising: She had never been past the third round at any Grand Slam tournament before this week, and her previous French Open experience consisted of a first-round loss last year and a loss in qualifying the year before that.

The 25-year-old Halep is a much more established player. She owns 15 tiles, was the 2014 runner-up at the French Open and will move up to No 1 in the rankings for the first time if she wins.

The matchup provides quite a contrast in styles: Ostapenko's big bold strokes aimed at lines vs Halep's more conservative, defensive strategy.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Halep said: "Of course, this match is really important, and I will not hide the heaviness that it has."

Ostapenko, meanwhile, could become the first player in 20 years to claim her first career tour-level title at a major.

"I have the mentality to win, but it's going to be tough," said Halep, who tore a ligament in her right ankle last month, putting her participating in the French Open in doubt. "I expect her to give everything she has, to hit all the balls, to play with confidence. But I'm confident, as well."

Halep and Ostapenko have never played against each other before in their career and the final will be their first meeting.

Here's a look at the Order of Play for Saturday:

Court Philippe Chatrier (3.00 PM local/6.30 PM IST)

Women's Singles - Final

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) v Simona Halep (ROM x3)

Men's Doubles - Final

Ryan Harrison/Michael Venus (USA/NZL) v Santiago Gonzalez/Donald Young (MEX/USA)