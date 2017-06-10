Live French Open 2017, Day 14, women's final, tennis scores and updates: Jelena Ostapenko defeats Simona Halep to win title

A women's tournament that was missing Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Victoria Azarenka will finish with a first-time Grand Slam champion, either No 3-seeded Simona Halep of Romania or 47th-ranked Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.
Ostapenko, who turned 20 on Thursday, is the first unseeded finalist at Roland Garros since 1983; she's also never won a tour-level title of any sort.
More reasons to find her participation in the final surprising: She had never been past the third round at any Grand Slam tournament before this week, and her previous French Open experience consisted of a first-round loss last year and a loss in qualifying the year before that.
The 25-year-old Halep is a much more established player. She owns 15 tiles, was the 2014 runner-up at the French Open and will move up to No 1 in the rankings for the first time if she wins.
The matchup provides quite a contrast in styles: Ostapenko's big bold strokes aimed at lines vs Halep's more conservative, defensive strategy.
Looking ahead to Saturday, Halep said: "Of course, this match is really important, and I will not hide the heaviness that it has."
Ostapenko, meanwhile, could become the first player in 20 years to claim her first career tour-level title at a major.
"I have the mentality to win, but it's going to be tough," said Halep, who tore a ligament in her right ankle last month, putting her participating in the French Open in doubt. "I expect her to give everything she has, to hit all the balls, to play with confidence. But I'm confident, as well."
Halep and Ostapenko have never played against each other before in their career and the final will be their first meeting.
Here's a look at the Order of Play for Saturday:
Court Philippe Chatrier (3.00 PM local/6.30 PM IST)
Women's Singles - Final
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) v Simona Halep (ROM x3)
Men's Doubles - Final
Ryan Harrison/Michael Venus (USA/NZL) v Santiago Gonzalez/Donald Young (MEX/USA)
Published Date: Jun 10, 2017 09:20 pm | Updated Date: Jun 10, 2017 09:26 pm
Highlights
21:22 (IST)
Here's a recap of the final:
Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko won the French Open, beating No 3 Simona Halep 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to claim her first tour-level title.
The 20-year-old Ostapenko, who is ranked 47th, clinched it with her first match point, with a backhand down the line.
Halep, a 25-year-old from Romania, was playing in her second major final. She was the runner-up to Maria Sharapova at Roland Garros in 2014.
Ostapenko was playing in only her eighth Grand Slam tournament, never having been past the third round before. She also had never before won a tour-level title of any sort. The last woman to win her first title at a major was Barbara Jordan at the 1979 Australian Open.
21:15 (IST)
Here's the champion with her trophy!
21:09 (IST)
With her backhand winner on match point, Ostapenko finished with 54 winners to 54 unforced errors. Take a look at all the match stats.
21:04 (IST)
Jelena Ostapenko's results at Roland Garros:
2014: Juniors R1
2015: QR1
2016: R1
2017: CHAMPION
21:02 (IST)
Jelena Ostapenko lifts her first trophy of her professional career!
21:01 (IST)
It was written in the stars...
The last player to win their debut title at Roland-Garros was Gustavo Kuerten on June 8, 1997... The day Jelena Ostapenko was born.
20:57 (IST)
Here's the winning point from Ostapenko!
20:56 (IST)
Jelena Ostapenk has broken so many records with her win!
20:54 (IST)
Halep gives the champion a hug at the net after the match,
20:52 (IST)
With that win, Jelena Ostapenko will jump from 47 to 12 in the WTA Rankings.
She is also assured of a place at the season-ending championships.
20:51 (IST)
Unbelievable achievement!
20:50 (IST)
Jelena Osatpenko wins her maiden Grand Slam title with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Simona Halep.
20-year-old Ostapenko becomes the 1st Latvian Grand Slam champion and the youngest major Champion since Maria Sharapova.
20:46 (IST)
Jelena Osatpenko wins!
Ostapenko has match point after her return just clips the line!
AND SHE WINS IT WITH HER 54TH WINNER!
20:42 (IST)
Quick hold from Ostapenko, which included a gorgeous forehand winner up the line, and she is just one game away from the French Open title. 5-3.
Halep to serve to stay alive in this final match.
20:40 (IST)
Jelena Ostapenko is two games from becoming the 1st unseeded champion at Roland Garros in the Open Era.
20:39 (IST)
Tennis karma!
20:37 (IST)
Ostapenko breaks for 4-3.
TWO BREAK POINTS for Ostapenko.
And she breaks off a net cord winner. It's all happening in this match.
The 20-year-old Latvian is juts TWO GAMES away from her first ever career title.
20:35 (IST)
Check out those angles!
20:35 (IST)
Ostapenko levels the 3rd set at 3-3.
Another small window of opportunity for Halep at 15-30.
Ostapenko swings for a cross court backhand and creates a great angle to make it 30-30.
Ridiculous angles on the next point as well from Ostapenko and she gets to game point.
Ostapenko's backhand is on fire and she holds after a deuce with another cross court winner.
20:30 (IST)
The pendulum of momentum swinging freely from end to end in this match!
20:28 (IST)
Ostapenko breaks for 2-3.
Chance now for Ostapenko as she gets to 15-30 on Halep's serve with a HUGE forehand winner.
She brings up break point with a backhand clobbered down the line. 30-40.
Ostapenko nets her backhand return -- her 50th unforced error of the match -- and it's deuce.
Good body serve from Halep but Ostapenko returns it with a winner. BREAK POINT.
Another service return winner from Ostapenko and she breaks! 3-2.
20:25 (IST)
Halep breaks for 3-1.
0-30 opening for Halep on Ostapenko's serve. The Latvian's high-risk, high-rewards strategy isn't working in her favour right now as her errors are piling up.
THREE BREAK POINTS for Halep after another unforced error from Ostapenko.
Halep can't return serve on the first one but she is successful on the second break point after moonballing a couple of returns.
20:22 (IST)
Halep edges ahead with a service hold. 2-1. 41 winners, 47 unforced errors from Ostapenko so far.
20:19 (IST)
Ostapenko holds at 15 with an ace to make it 1-1.
Quick, comfortable hold from Ostapenko to immediately put the pressure back on the 3rd seed.
Ostapenko has responded well to every little disappointment in this match so far. She hasn't let the scoreboard or her missed opportunities overwhelm her. Very impressive performance from the 20-year-old so far.
20:16 (IST)
Take a look at the second set stats!
20:15 (IST)
Halep holds for 1-0.
Bad call from Ostapenko at 30-40 as she leaves a Halep forehand that just falls in. She was in a good position to return it and could have broken serve had she just gotten a racquet to the ball.
Instead, Halep saves two break points and holds for 1-0 to start the 3rd set.
20:12 (IST)
Second serve points won:
Ostapenko 27%
Halep 25%
20:12 (IST)
Check out the splendid point by Ostapenko that won her the second set!
20:10 (IST)
Jelena Ostapenko wins the second set 6-4 in 47 minutes to send the final into the decider.
20:09 (IST)
Ostapenko wins the second set 6-4.
Ostapenko starts off with a good wide serve which Halep returns into the net.
On the next point, Halep tries to attack Ostapenko's serve but the Latvian does one better with a fantastic forehand cross-court winner.
Next point goes to Ostapenko and she has THREE SET POINTS.
Halep saves the first one with an attacking return but on Ostapenko's second set point, she drills a forehand up the line to seal the second set!
What a shot to win the set.
20:06 (IST)
Ostapenko breaks at love! She leads 5-4 and will now serve for the second set.
And the roller-coaster second set goes on. Just when it looked like Halep had gotten out of her funk, Ostapenko fires a brilliant forehand return winner to earn 0-40.
She breaks at love and will now serve for the 2nd set.
20:03 (IST)
It's like the break of serve stirred Halep up! She brings up two break points on Ostapenko's serve and converts to make it 4-4.
Ostapenko not helping her case with four unforced errors in that game.
20:02 (IST)
Halep looking at her player's box in frustration and her body language is not encouraging right now.
19:59 (IST)
Ostapenko breaks for 4-3.
Break point opportunity for Ostapenko but she sprays her return wide. Deuce.
Each game in this set has now gone to deuce except the opening game.
Another break point for Ostapenko! And she breaks with a splendid rally! A poor second serve from Halep and Ostapenko was all over it on her return. She painted the lines and then wins the point with a swing volley.
FOUR straight games to Ostapenko and she now leads 4-3 with a break! What a turnaround.
19:56 (IST)
Another long service game and Ostapenko holds for 3-3.
Ostapenko saves two more break points and wrestles out a very crucial hold. We are back on serve in this second set. Three straight games to the Latvian.
HAlep has withdrawn a little bit in the last three games and allowed Ostapenko to get back in this match.
19:53 (IST)
Ostapenko is not done yet! She breaks back for 2-3.
19:53 (IST)
19:52 (IST)
Ostapeko saves THREE BREAK POINTS to hold, trails 1-3.
Halep, oddly, took her foot off the pedal in Ostapenko's service game. First signs of frustration from the Romanian as she allows her opponent to hold for 1-3.
19:51 (IST)
Halep breaks and consolidates to race ahead 3-0 in the second set.
The Romanain is just three games away from her first Grand Slam title. She has come out with a great strategy of using her defence to neutralise Ostapenko's barrage of attacking shots and executed it perfectly.
Handled the pressure of the event really well so far.
19:44 (IST)
Halep saves three beak points to hold for 1-0.
The 3rd seed was under pressure immediately in the first game of the second set, with Ostapenko firing winners to win three straight points.
Halep fights back and is moving her opponent from corner to corner to save all three. She eventually holds for 1-0.
19:41 (IST)
Here's a look at the stats from the opening set.
19:36 (IST)
Simona Halep wins the opening set 6-4 against Jelena Ostapenko in 39 minutes.
The 3rd seed is one set away from her maiden Grand Slam title.
19:35 (IST)
Simona Halep wins the first set 6-4.
Halep steps up her defence and breaks to win a high-quality set.
Halep weathered the storm of Ostapenko's winners well and waited for her to commit an error. At the same time, she just gave away two unforced errors. No free points at all for Ostapenko and Halep takes the first set 6-4 in 39 minutes.
19:30 (IST)
Great game from Halep to hold for 5-4
We are being treated to some great tennis in this final. Ostapneko took a 0-30 lead but Halep did well to pull the game back with some amazing defence.
Point of the match so far as Halep trades heavy forehands with Ostapenko before changing direction and earning the error.
Ostapenko to serve to stay in the opening set now at 4-5.
19:29 (IST)
This match has been on Ostapenko's racquet completely. No sign of nerves from the 20-year-old.
19:28 (IST)
Ostapenko holds for 4-4
Splendid game from the Latvian! Halep did well to stretch the game to deuce with her defensive forehand.
On the next point, Halep drops a forehand too short and Ostapenko crushes it for her 11th winner. Ostapenko holds with another big backhand and then turns to her box and roars in delight! She is pumped up.
19:27 (IST)
Great atmosphere on Court Philippe Chatrier for the women's final!
19:27 (IST)
Halep escapes for 4-3
Ostapenko furious with herself and slams her racquet as she is unable to convert a break point. She hit a clean backhand winner to get to 30-40 but muffed the next one and the game went to deuce.
Halep holds after winning the next two points.