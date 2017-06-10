French Open 2017, semi-finals as they happened: Rafael Nadal beats Dominic Thiem, to meet Stan Wawrinka in final

Fourth-seeded Rafael Nadal is bidding for a 10th French Open title, more than anyone has won at a single Grand Slam tournament in the Open era.
He arrived at Roland Garros having won 17 of 18 clay-court matches this season. His opponent in the semi-finals, No 6 Dominic Thiem, entered the year's second Grand Slam tournament with some success on the surface, too, reaching a pair of finals and handing Nadal that lone loss.
Thiem, also a semi-finalist at Roland Garros last year, is coming off a straight-set upset of defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals. And although Nadal owns a 4-2 lead in their past matchups, Thiem did win the most recent one, on clay last month at the Italian Open.
Nadal has dropped only 22 games through five matches, his lowest total on the way to the semi-finals at any major, getting to every ball and whipping that heavy-topspin forehand.
Their match is second on Court Philippe Chatrier, after top-ranked Andy Murray takes on No 3 Stan Wawrinka, the 2015 champion.
That match pits a pair of players with three Grand Slam titles apiece. Murray leads their head-to-head series 10-7, including a four-set victory in last year's French Open semi-finals.
Wawrinka is coming off a clay title at the Geneva Open the week before play began in Paris.
In Murray's last clay tuneup before arriving in Paris, Murray lost his first match at the Italian Open. Before that, he bowed out in the third round at both Monte Carlo and Madrid.
Take it back further and add in hard courts: Murray was only 16-7 all season entering Roland Garros.
They can produce terrific exchanges, with Wawrinka ripping his spectacular one-handed backhand and Murray using his tremendous court coverage and defence to extend rallies.
Murray has dropped a total of three sets through five matches; Wawrinka, Nadal and Thiem have won every set they've played so far.
Here's the Order of Play for Friday at Roland Garros:
Court Philippe Chatrier (12.45 PM local/4.15 PM IST)
Andy Murray (GBR x1) v Stan Wawrinka (SUI x3)
Not Before 3.30 PM local/7.00 PM IST
Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) v Dominic Thiem (AUT x6)
Published Date: Jun 10, 2017 12:17 am | Updated Date: Jun 10, 2017 12:18 am
Jun, 10 2017 IST
Highlights
Rafael Nadal is through to his 10th French Open final. He beats Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in 2 hours and 7 minutes.
Rafael Nadal holds at love to win the second set against Dominic Theim.
The nine-time champion leads 6-3, 6-4.
Rafael Nadal wins the opening set 6-3 in 47 minutes against Dominic Thiem.
At 32 years and 75 days, Stan Wawrinka is the oldest finalist at Roland Garros since Nikola Pilic in 1973.
Stan Wawrinka books his spot in the French Open final with a 6-7(6), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-1 win over Andy Murray. What a fabulous match!
Stan Wawrinka forces a fifth against Andy Murray 6-7 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3) as the clock passes the 4-hour mark.
Remember, the next match between Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem is yet to come.
Andy Murray leads Stan Wawrinka 7-6, 3-6, 7-5. A set away from the final.
Stan Wawrinka takes the second set 6-3 to even the semi-final match against Andy Murray.
Stan Wawrinka drops the first set of French Open 2017 so far as Andy Murray wins their opener 7-6(6).
Andy Murray is the only one out of the four finalists who has dropped a set on the way to the last-four.
Head-to-head records:
Murray leads Wawrinka 10-7
Nadal leads Thiem 4-2
00:17 (IST)
And that's all from us for today! A brilliant day of tennis with Stan Wawrinka and Rafael Nadal emerging as the French Open men's singles finalists. Thank you so much for following along. Do tune in tomorrow for the women's final between Simona Halep and Jelena Ostapenko.
Au voir!
00:15 (IST)
Our image of Day 13 at Roland Garros! An elated Rafael Nadal at making his 10th French Open, and 22nd Grand Slam final!
00:09 (IST)
Here's what in store for Saturday at Roland Garros:
Court Philippe Chatrier (3.00 PM local/6.30 PM IST)
Women's Singles - Final
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) v Simona Halep (ROM x3)
Men's Doubles - Final
Ryan Harrison/Michael Venus (USA/NZL) v Santiago Gonzalez/Donald Young (MEX/USA)
00:03 (IST)
DOMINANT!
00:01 (IST)
Title match is set!
Rafael Nadal [4] vs Stan Wawrinka [3]
What a tournament it's been for Rafael Nadal. He's been totally dominant, and no player has even come close to taking a single set off the Spaniard. He's cruised into the final and will be aiming for his 10th French Open title on Sunday against Stan Wawrinka.
The Swiss man laboured for over hours in his semi-final today. Will he be fresh enough for the title match? He will need to bounce back quickly to have any chance of stopping the Nadal juggernaut at Rolad Garros.
Wawrinka has never lost a Grand Slam final, Nadal has never lost a French Open final. One of these streaks will end on Sunday.
23:57 (IST)
The winning point!
23:56 (IST)
Going for La Decima!
23:54 (IST)
Rafael Nadal has been largely untroubled so far at French Open. Can Stan Wawrinka stop him on Sunday?
23:53 (IST)
This is what today's results mean for the ATP rankings.
23:51 (IST)
Rafael Nadal is through to his 10th French Open final. He beats Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in 2 hours and 7 minutes.
23:39 (IST)
Nadal is absolutely schooling Thiem now. He leads 5-0 and will now serve for a place in his 10th Grand Slam final!
23:38 (IST)
23:37 (IST)
It's been a great run by Thiem to make it till the semi-final but this match shows how much he still has to learn.
23:36 (IST)
One-way traffic right now! Nadal leads by a double break at 3-0.
Thiem gets broken again in the 3rd set and just can't find a way to win two points at a stretch. Nadal playing far too well for Thiem to make any inroads.
23:21 (IST)
Nadal breaks for 1-0.
Break point for Nadal in the very first game of the 3rd set.
Thiem commits another forehand error and it's 1-0 to Nadal.
Not the start the Austrian would have wanted, Nadal in complete control of this match.
23:18 (IST)
Stats from set two. More winner from Thiem, but more unforced errors too.
23:17 (IST)
23:15 (IST)
Rafael Nadal holds at love to win the second set against Dominic Theim.
The nine-time champion leads 6-3, 6-4.
23:10 (IST)
Quick love-hold from Thiem makes it 4-5.
Thiem starts off with two huge serves. Two easy points. 30-0.
An ace hit perfectly down the tee makes it 40-0.
And the 6th seed quickly holds at love for 4-5.
23:08 (IST)
Nadal edges ahead 5-3.
Thiem gets a look at 15-15 on Nadal's serve but overcooks his forehand on the next two points.
Another forehand long by Thiem and Nadal holds quite comfortably for 5-3.
Thiem will now serve to stay in the 2nd set.
23:05 (IST)
Thiem wrestles out a tough hold to make it 3-4.
Thiem goes down 0-30 on his serve.
Nadal nets a backhand return and it's 15-30.
Long rally on the next point and this time Thie wins it by surprising Nadal with a well hit drop shot.
Nadal makes an uncharacteristic error on the next point and Thiem holds for 3-4.
22:58 (IST)
Nadal making Thiem work really hard for every point. The young Austrian still doing a decent job of staying close. Nadal holds for 4-2.
22:56 (IST)
Two quick holds from both players and the scoreline reads 3-2 in the 2nd set. Nadal won the opener 6-3.
22:45 (IST)
Nadal breaks for 2-1.
Thiem saves a break point with a big serve. He's still playing too far behind the baseline.
But Thiem's come up with a couple of gems at the net to change things up a bit.
Another forehand hit long bring the game back to deuce. 10 forehand errors from Thiem already to Nadal's six.
A long rally and Nadal tried to win it by hitting a drop shot, but this time Thiem gets to it and wins it with a forehand winner. Advantage Thiem.
Another unforced error from Thiem. Deuce.
Nadal brings up break point by hitting a forehand return that just clips the side line. This is turning out to be a long game.
Nadal breaks after a long rally where he was on the defensive but waited for his moment to change direction and attack.
22:38 (IST)
Nadal's won the first set in the semi-final too. Ominous for Thiem.
22:36 (IST)
Nadal saves two break points for 1-1.
Thiem creates two break points on Nadal's serve but is unable to convert either. He hits an error on the first one, and Nadal comes up with a great 1-2 on the second. Deuce.
Thiem sends a forehand wide, and it's advantage Nadal.
Nadal hits an ace down the tee to hold. 1-1.
22:33 (IST)
Thiem overplaying, Nadal playing smart.
Nadal's experience and knowledge of playing on the big stage giving him an upper hand so far.
Thiem needs to stop over hitting ob every point and also needs to play closer to the baseline, like he did at Rome. Give so much time to Nadal, and he is bound to end up on the winning end.
22:31 (IST)
Thiem holds for 1-0
Nadal starts the second set with a beautiful lob but Thiem wrings out a hold after a booming forehand hot at 170 kmph, which was then followed by a great point by both at the net.
22:28 (IST)
Take a look at the first set stats between Thiem and Nadal. One unforced error too many from the Austrian.
22:27 (IST)
Rafael Nadal wins the opening set 6-3 in 47 minutes against Dominic Thiem.
22:26 (IST)
Nadal holds at 15 to close out the opening set 6-3.
After a slow start, he breezed through the last few games and looks settled on Court Phillipe Chatrier.
22:17 (IST)
Thiem holds for 3-5.
Thiem rips a forehand up the line to bring up game points.
Nadal wallops a forehand on the very next point.
Thiem holds after Nadal hits his backhand wide.
Nadal to now serve for the opening set at 5-3.
22:13 (IST)
Thiem needs to stop being pushed so far behind in the court. Nadal dictating play so far.
22:12 (IST)
Nadal holds at love for 5-2
Nadal is making Thiem run, run and run! The Austrian is chasing his forehand returns from one corner to another and is immediately on the back foot in the rally.
The one-handed backhand forces Thiem into a corner and Nadal is replicating the strategy he has used against Roger Federer so well over the years here as well.
22:09 (IST)
Thiem holds for 4-2.
Nadal saw how far behind the baseline Thiem was. and comes up with a sweet drop shot. 15-30.
Great serve by Thiem, who then hits a powerful forehand down the line and finishes off with a confident smash. 30-30.
Another good serve gets Thiem a free point. 40-30.
And then Thiem holds with a huge forehand!
22:07 (IST)
22:06 (IST)
Thiem's shots on break points haven't been very convincing so far.
22:05 (IST)
Nadal holds for 4-1.
Nadal serves down the line on break point and catches Thiem by surprise. Deuce.
Nadal hits another great serve, this time out wide, and then hits a cross court winner. Advantage.
Nadal gets out of jail for the second time. Twice he was down 15-40, twice ha managed to hold serve. Thiem will rue all these missed chances.
21:58 (IST)
Nadal breaks for 3-1.
Thiem goes down 0-30 on his own serve. And then hits a double fault to hand Nadal three break points.
Thiem saves the first two. One more to go for Nadal.
Thiem gets the game to deuce but Nadal conjures up another break point, and this time Thiem sends his forehand wide to give the game to Nadal.
21:54 (IST)
Nadal holds to make it 2-1
Thiem is being pushed further and further behind the baseline and can't do much damage from so far back. Also, too many errors of his racquet already. Nadal playing smart and safe.
21:53 (IST)
Two games, two breaks of serve
Interesting start to the semi-final, with both Nadal and Thiem breaking serve. Thiem is throwing pace into every shot he hits. Been very hit and miss so far. But he's doing a good job of unsettling Nadal early on.
21:36 (IST)
Time for the second semi-final!
Rafael Nadal [4] vs Dominic Thiem [6]
21:19 (IST)
At 32 years and 75 days, Stan Wawrinka is the oldest finalist at Roland Garros since Nikola Pilic in 1973.
21:18 (IST)
Wawrinka's winning point!
21:16 (IST)
Here's the celebration from Wawrinka after reaching his 4th Grand Slam final.
21:13 (IST)
21:10 (IST)
Stan Wawrinka books his spot in the French Open final with a 6-7(6), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-1 win over Andy Murray. What a fabulous match!
21:05 (IST)
Murray breaks for 1-5.
30-30. And Murray hits a passing winner.
Break point for the Scot.
Wawrinka erases the break point with an ace. 206 kmph. Ridiculous. Deuce.
Another break point for Murray and he converts for 1-5.
21:02 (IST)
Stick a fork in Andy Murray, he's done.
Stan Wawrinka has taken the 5th set by its neck and decided he wants to get home quickly now. He leads 5-0 and will now serve for a place in the final.
20:59 (IST)