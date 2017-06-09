Live French Open 2017, Day 13 semi-finals, tennis scores and updates: Stan Wawrinka wins against Andy Murray in 5 sets

Fourth-seeded Rafael Nadal is bidding for a 10th French Open title, more than anyone has won at a single Grand Slam tournament in the Open era.
He arrived at Roland Garros having won 17 of 18 clay-court matches this season. His opponent in the semi-finals, No 6 Dominic Thiem, entered the year's second Grand Slam tournament with some success on the surface, too, reaching a pair of finals and handing Nadal that lone loss.
Thiem, also a semi-finalist at Roland Garros last year, is coming off a straight-set upset of defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals. And although Nadal owns a 4-2 lead in their past matchups, Thiem did win the most recent one, on clay last month at the Italian Open.
Nadal has dropped only 22 games through five matches, his lowest total on the way to the semi-finals at any major, getting to every ball and whipping that heavy-topspin forehand.
Their match is second on Court Philippe Chatrier, after top-ranked Andy Murray takes on No 3 Stan Wawrinka, the 2015 champion.
That match pits a pair of players with three Grand Slam titles apiece. Murray leads their head-to-head series 10-7, including a four-set victory in last year's French Open semi-finals.
Wawrinka is coming off a clay title at the Geneva Open the week before play began in Paris.
In Murray's last clay tuneup before arriving in Paris, Murray lost his first match at the Italian Open. Before that, he bowed out in the third round at both Monte Carlo and Madrid.
Take it back further and add in hard courts: Murray was only 16-7 all season entering Roland Garros.
They can produce terrific exchanges, with Wawrinka ripping his spectacular one-handed backhand and Murray using his tremendous court coverage and defence to extend rallies.
Murray has dropped a total of three sets through five matches; Wawrinka, Nadal and Thiem have won every set they've played so far.
Here's the Order of Play for Friday at Roland Garros:
Court Philippe Chatrier (12.45 PM local/4.15 PM IST)
Andy Murray (GBR x1) v Stan Wawrinka (SUI x3)
Not Before 3.30 PM local/7.00 PM IST
Rafael Nadal (ESP x4) v Dominic Thiem (AUT x6)
Published Date: Jun 09, 2017 09:15 pm | Updated Date: Jun 09, 2017 09:15 pm
Jun, 09 2017 IST
Highlights
At 32 years and 75 days, Stan Wawrinka is the oldest finalist at Roland Garros since Nikola Pilic in 1973.
Stan Wawrinka books his spot in the French Open final with a 6-7(6), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-1 win over Andy Murray. What a fabulous match!
Stan Wawrinka forces a fifth against Andy Murray 6-7 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3) as the clock passes the 4-hour mark.
Remember, the next match between Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem is yet to come.
Andy Murray leads Stan Wawrinka 7-6, 3-6, 7-5. A set away from the final.
Stan Wawrinka takes the second set 6-3 to even the semi-final match against Andy Murray.
Stan Wawrinka drops the first set of French Open 2017 so far as Andy Murray wins their opener 7-6(6).
Andy Murray is the only one out of the four finalists who has dropped a set on the way to the last-four.
Head-to-head records:
Murray leads Wawrinka 10-7
Nadal leads Thiem 4-2
21:19 (IST)
At 32 years and 75 days, Stan Wawrinka is the oldest finalist at Roland Garros since Nikola Pilic in 1973.
21:18 (IST)
Wawrinka's winning point!
21:16 (IST)
Here's the celebration from Wawrinka after reaching his 4th Grand Slam final.
21:13 (IST)
21:10 (IST)
Stan Wawrinka books his spot in the French Open final with a 6-7(6), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-1 win over Andy Murray. What a fabulous match!
21:05 (IST)
Murray breaks for 1-5.
30-30. And Murray hits a passing winner.
Break point for the Scot.
Wawrinka erases the break point with an ace. 206 kmph. Ridiculous. Deuce.
Another break point for Murray and he converts for 1-5.
21:02 (IST)
Stick a fork in Andy Murray, he's done.
Stan Wawrinka has taken the 5th set by its neck and decided he wants to get home quickly now. He leads 5-0 and will now serve for a place in the final.
20:59 (IST)
20:59 (IST)
Wawrinka is rolling thorough the 5th set now. He leads 4-0.
20:55 (IST)
Wawrinka's Stanimal mode is on!
20:54 (IST)
Wawrinka breaks for 3-0 lead
More winners from the Wawrinka racquet and he's now won 16 of the last 20 points to go up 3-0.
He's injected even more pace into his powerful groundstrokes and Murray is looking a little loss in the 5th set.
20:49 (IST)
Wawrinka starts with a break and hold! 2-0.
Winners flowing freely off the Swiss player's racquet as he surges into a 2-0 lead in the deciding set. Not much Murray can do when Wawrinka clobbers the ball like that.
20:47 (IST)
Wawrinka srastically reduced his errors in the 4th set. Take a look at all the other stats.
20:40 (IST)
Stan Wawrinka forces a fifth against Andy Murray 6-7 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3) as the clock passes the 4-hour mark.
Remember, the next match between Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem is yet to come.
20:37 (IST)
WE ARE GOING TO A 5TH SET! Wawrinka wins the tie-break 7-3.
Wawrinka keeps his foot on the pedal and keeps moving Murray from one corner to another with his backhand. Murray's defence finally breaks as he sends a return long after a long rally. 5-3.
One more error from Murray gives Wawrinka SET POINTS. 6-3.
Wawrinka fires off a forehand return winner to clinch the 4th set, and send this first men's semi-final to a decider.
20:33 (IST)
We agree! This has been an enthralling contest.
20:32 (IST)
Wawrinaka leads 4-2 at the change of ends
Wawrinka hammers a forehand up the line to win his first point in the tie-break.
He wins the second point with an unreal backhand.
On the third, Wawrinka finally errs to allow Murray to get on board. 1-2.
On his own serve, Wawrinka goes too big on a forehand to send it flying beyond the line. 2-2. Back on serve.
Wawrinka holds to make sure he doesn't fall behind in this tie-break. 3-2.
It's Murray who commits an unforced error this time to give the mini break to Wawrinka. 2-4.
20:26 (IST)
Murray sends the 4th set into the tie-break. 6-6.
Murray once again serving to stay alive in this 4th set
Wawrinka hits a splendid one-handed backhand down the line to make it 0-15.
He sends the next backhand long and it's 15-15.
Smart play from Murray on the next point to move Wawrinka around the court and win it off a cross court sliced volley. 30-15 to Murray.
Wawrinka hammers a forehand into the middle of the net and it's game point for Murray. 40-15.
A good serve from the Scot and he holds for 6-6.
We are going to another tie-break!
20:22 (IST)
Wawrinka holds at love to make it 6-5.
Some big serves and even bigger forehands from the Swiss helps him hold for 6-5.
He is drawing Murray to the net more often now. Using teh slice well to put his opponent off-balance.
This match is being played at a really high level right now. Winners and winners from all parts of the court.
20:19 (IST)
Murray holds for 5-5.
What a brilliant point to start off the ninth game of the 4th set.
Wawrinka hit every shot in his arsenal and then won it on a sliced volley from the baseline that Murray couldn't get to.
But Murray reels off the next four points to hold quite comfortably in the end. 5-5.
20:16 (IST)
Wawrinka responds with a love-hold of his own
In this game, the Swiss man finally won a point after hitting a smash. He was prepared for Murray to return it at the net and replied with a drop shit that stayed low.
It's 5-4 in the 4th set and now Murray will be serving to stay in it.
20:14 (IST)
Check out that crazy, incredible passing shot from Wawrinka's last game.
20:11 (IST)
Easy love-hold for Murray and he makes it 4-4 in no time.
The pressure is back on Wawrinka, who needs to desperately hold.
20:09 (IST)
What a fabulous game! Wawrinka holds for 4-3.
Small window of opportunity for Murray on Wawrinka's serve. 15-30 and second serve.
The 3rd seed comes up with a big one and makes it 30-30.
On the next point, Wawrinka makes a near-impossible passing shot down the line to make it 40-30.
He sends his backhand long on the next point and it's deuce.
Wawrinka eventually holds with a huge forehand! That was an excellent game of tennis and Wawrinka is pumped after holding such a tough game.
20:02 (IST)
Murray holds for 3-3
Murray comes up with a sweet drop shot to get to game point on his serve. 40-15.
Another glorious forehand winner and he makes it 3-3.
19:59 (IST)
Wawrinka holds a tricky game, makes it 3-2 in the 3rd set.
Wawrinka hits a smart serve out wide at 40-30 to get out of a bit of a hole and hold for 3-2.
Gutsy hold from the Swiss. He needs to stay ahead in this set to have a shot at taking it to a 5th.
19:54 (IST)
Two more holds and we are at 2-2 in the 4th set
Murray is definitely having an easier time on his own serves than Wawrinka. He's also doing much better at the net over the last set.
19:50 (IST)
A hold each for Wawrinka and Murray to start this 4th set.
Wawrinka is still hitting smashes right at Murray and is losing points that he should have easily won.
Murray, on the other hand, is doing a great job of getting as many balls back as possible to frustrate his Swiss opponent.
19:43 (IST)
Take a look at the third set stats.
19:39 (IST)
Andy Murray leads Stan Wawrinka 7-6, 3-6, 7-5. A set away from the final.
19:37 (IST)
Murray rallies from 0-3 to claim the 3rd set, 7-5.
First point on Murray's serve goes to Wawrinka
Murray picks up the next two points to make it 30-15
A forehand slice is sent long by Wawrinka and Murray has TWO set points.
Murray needs just one and he seals the third set, 7-5.
19:33 (IST)
5th break of the set and it's Murray who now leads 6-5.
Wawrinka makes a mess of an easy drop shot at the net and it's three break points for Murray.
The Swiss player saves the first one with a booming serve.
But on the second one, Wawrinka ONCE AGAIN hits the smash straight in Murray's direction and the Scot does well to slice it back. Murray secures the break after Wawrinka nets the volley in return.
Murray will now serve for the third set at 6-5.
19:28 (IST)
Murray holds for 5-5
55 minutes into the 3rd set and we are level at 5-5. A couple of unforced errors from Wawrinka and he lets Murray off the hook.
The top seeds holds easily at 15 to make it 5-5.
19:23 (IST)
Wawrinka holds for 5-4 after saving two break points
Second serve on 30-40 and Murray dumps into the net lamely. Deuce.
Wawrinka fires an ace down the tee to get the advantage and game point.
The Swiss man absolutely unloads on a backhand cross-court and then holds with a smash to Murray's very short return.
19:20 (IST)
Out of the last 10 points, Murray has won 8. The momentum has firmly swung in the Scot's favour.
19:19 (IST)
We have a hold, finally! It's 4-4 in the 3rd set.
Wawrinka makes a tweener buy Murray was wise to guard the net and return it back with a drop shot.
On the next point, Wawrinka misses a sitter at the net and it's 15-40.
Murray holds to even the set at 4-4.
19:13 (IST)
And Murray breaks right back for 3-4!
No consolidation of breaks in this set so far. Murray drills a forehand winner ro break on his third chance.
Four breaks in seven games.
19:09 (IST)
19:08 (IST)
Two breaks back-to-back! Wawrinka leads 4-2
This is turning out to be a fascinating encounter. Every time The Swiss man nudges ahead, Murray pegs him back.
Can Wawrinka consolidate the break now?
18:55 (IST)
Andy Murray gets on the board after 15 minutes in the 3rd set. It's 3-1.
18:52 (IST)
Wawrinka is dialled in and leads 3-0
The former champion is playing so much better in the 3rd set.
18:43 (IST)
Six straight games for the Swiss
Wawrinka takes a toilet break after winning the second set and comes back all pumped up!
He holds and breaks for a 2-0 lead in the 3rd set.
18:40 (IST)
The stats from the second set!
18:36 (IST)
Stan Wawrinka takes the second set 6-3 to even the semi-final match against Andy Murray.
18:35 (IST)
The winning point!
18:33 (IST)
18:33 (IST)
Wawrinka consolidates and then breaks to win the second set 6-3
What a brilliant turnaround from the Swiss player in the last three games. He's stepped up his game, reduced the errors and continued attacking.
18:23 (IST)
Wawrinka breaks and holds! He leads 4-3 in the second set.
Three break points for the Swiss man and he converts on the very first one with a trademark backhand down the line winner!
One double fault from Murray and two other errors allowed Wawrinka to come out on top.
18:14 (IST)
Murray holds for 3-2
A superb backhand cross-court passing shot from Wawrinka and he brings up his third break point of the match.
But on the next point, he sends a return way long and we are back on deuce.
Murray wins two points on the trot and holds for 3-2.
Break points converted by Wawrinka: 1/3. 1/2 for Murray so far.
18:08 (IST)
Two holds by both players at the start of the second set, 2-2
Wawrinka has been doing most of the attacking but he has squandered his advantage from winning positions in multiple points. The first set was one that he should have won but in the end, Murray's resilience came through. Murray, on his part, is defending really well and showing great wheels to somehow keep the ball in play from unretrievable positions behind the baseline.